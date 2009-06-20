« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10360 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 am »
Check Hulk Hogan, the big poof.  Big boa round his neck to hide his gut.  Had trouble ripping his shirt open.

Worra showstopper.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10361 on: Yesterday at 11:20:06 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:30:55 am
Why is Joe Rogan so popular I find him a bit unlikeable and not overly enlightening. There are better podcasters out there
I listen to him enroute to and from work. I dont think it should be seen as a podcast for enlightenment or knowledge gathering.
Its just two people, mindlessly rambling about whatever under the sun. Some of them are pretty interesting.
Plus where else can you have anything for ~3 hours without any multi million dollar advertisements?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10362 on: Yesterday at 11:25:22 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:17:06 am
Check Hulk Hogan, the big poof.  Big boa round his neck to hide his gut.  Had trouble ripping his shirt open.

Worra showstopper.



Only the best people. Surprised Mike Lindell didn't get a shout.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10363 on: Yesterday at 11:25:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:05:09 am
The same Stephen Miller

That's what I meant mate.

I'd hazard a guess that 95% of "Americans" are immigrants and only settled there because of various European colonialism, wars, discrimination and slavery.

Fuck sake weren't the Pilgrim Fathers Dutch or Brits that had moved there because Britain wasn't puritanical enough for them?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10364 on: Yesterday at 11:31:37 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:25:35 am


The Brits that moved there were minor POHM (dippers and brasses)

The major ones were sent to Oz.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10365 on: Yesterday at 11:31:41 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 11:20:06 am
I listen to him enroute to and from work. I dont think it should be seen as a podcast for enlightenment or knowledge gathering.
Its just two people, mindlessly rambling about whatever under the sun. Some of them are pretty interesting.
Plus where else can you have anything for ~3 hours without any multi million dollar advertisements?

I'd rather listen to 3 hours of ads then Rogan.

Listening to him helps his numbers and keeps him on his $250m contract allowing people to spout bullshit to millions of punters who take it as news.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10366 on: Yesterday at 12:19:19 pm »
The rallies that we are now seeing dont seem to be about wining the election, but rather, they seem more about setting up for January the sixth if they dont win.


My fear is that if they dont win there will be mass unrest.  (Although, Im pretty sure he will win).


The racism is brazen, and its leading to people being racially abused in their everyday lives.  Pieces of shit the lot of them
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10367 on: Yesterday at 01:20:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:19:19 pm
The rallies that we are now seeing dont seem to be about wining the election, but rather, they seem more about setting up for January the sixth if they dont win.


My fear is that if they dont win there will be mass unrest.  (Although, Im pretty sure he will win).


The racism is brazen, and its leading to people being racially abused in their everyday lives.  Pieces of shit the lot of them

Just the 130 pre election lawsuits lodged by the Republican Party to potentially challenge the outcome

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/10/28/politics/gop-election-lawsuits-trump-litigation/index.html
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10368 on: Yesterday at 01:20:04 pm »
There'll be no mass unrest in the cities when Harris wins.

We have more baseball bats.

Won't need guns for those pussies.

Bottles from rooftops work quite well.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10369 on: Yesterday at 01:31:12 pm »


I thought this pic alone would make a great Arizona billboard.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10370 on: Yesterday at 04:09:07 pm »
Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden marked with racism and vitriol

At Donald Trumps racist, hate-filled Madison Square Garden rally this weekend, the Republican Party got a look at rock bottom, and American voters got a glimpse of the babbling hell that awaits them if Trump wins reelection next week.

The event was ugly, with racist jokes about Puerto Ricans and Black people. It was weird, with appearances by wrestler Hulk Hogan, the now-nearly-destitute Rudy Giuliani and some hack radio host who said of the Democratic Party: The whole f---ing party, a bunch of degenerates, lowlifes, Jew-haters.

The rally was an insult to decency, an hours-long freak show fully endorsed by the GOP thanks to an appearance by House Speaker Mike Johnson. It sent shockwaves across the country, drawing condemnation even from Republican lawmakers and earning the Trump campaign headlines like:

Trumps massive ego demanded a rally in New York City, even though New York is a reliabily blue state. What the former president got was a self-inflicted October surprise, one that will define him and the entire Republican Party from now until Election Day.

Sundays rally started with an alleged comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, saying: I dont know if you guys know this but theres literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think its called Puerto Rico.

He followed up with additional racism: And these Latinos, they love making babies too. Just know that. They do. They do. Theres no pulling out. They dont do that." He went on to spin that garbage into a graphic sexual joke.

Hinchcliffe also peddled some lowest-common-denominator racism, talking about Black people carving watermelons at Halloween.

Radio host Sid Rosenberg took the stage and called Democrats degenerates and lowlifes, fund manager Grant Cardone called Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris fake and said her and her pimp handlers will destroy our country. Loathsome former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson mocked the fact that Harris is biracial  her mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican  calling her a Samoan-Malaysian low-IQ former California prosecutor. Vampiric Trump lackey Stephen Miller ominously decried immigrants, saying: America is for Americans and Americans only.

At one point, the Madison Square Garden crowd started mocking Harriss running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, by chanting Tampon Tim!

Trump showed up to MSG and made things even worse
Once Trump took the stage, he continued the insanity, repeating his un-American claims that those who dont support him are the enemy from within and saying: For the past nine years we have been fighting against the most sinister and corrupt forces on earth.

He called Harris a low IQ indiviual and, fully unhinged, said the United States is now an occupied country.

He labeled the media the enemy of the people and, perhaps scariest of all, talked about having anti-vaccine nutter Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be part of his administration: I'm gonna let him go wild on health. I'm gonna let him go wild on the food. I'm gonna let him go wild on medicines.

Trump's rally was a gift for Harris and Democrats
In total, it was more than five hours of anger, conspiracies, veiled and not-at-all veiled racism, and growling, low-brow nonsense. It was a look down the pit of shame the Republican Party has lowered itself into with its slavish devotion to Trump. It was, objectively, a political disaster, alienating huge swaths of voters, from the Puerto Rican community to the Black community to the people who dont think horrible people should get elected community.

So now theres a week left in which Republicans will be fully defined by this hateful buffoon, by this convicted felon they willingly joined for a lenthgy drag through the mud. The party showed America and the world, clear as day, that its a big tent shy of a circus.

The question now is whether voters will look at clips of Sundays rally, hear the justified outrage and feel repulsed.

Is that chaos and cruelty what they want for the next four years? Is that who we are? Should Trumps invidious personality be the face of America?

If your answers to those questions are no, no, and hell no, I have a suggestion: Keep the vile images of that rally in your mind, and vote so hard it leaves your arm sore.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/opinion-trump-s-racist-madison-square-garden-rally-was-everything-america-shouldn-t-be/ar-AA1t4Evw?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=82c38f8126584cbac0b5eb2b2f817978&ei=70
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10371 on: Yesterday at 06:00:54 pm »
NEW YORKAnd at the end of the day, all that was proven was that these people cant even be fascists with any kind of dignity. In February 1939, with World War II having already begun at the Marco Polo Bridge two years earlier (although nobody knew it at the time) and seven months before the Wehrmacht rolled into Poland, there was a famous rally in the old Madison Square Garden held in concert with the German-American Bund and the isolationist America First crowd. The latter was insignificant. It was a Nazi rally.

And what a spectacle it was. There was a thirty-foot high portrait of the birthday boy, George Washington, framed by swastikas. (The first American fascist, declared Bund leader Fritz Kuhn). There were drum and bugle corps. There was thunder and lightning from the podium. There were twenty-two thousand people giving the Nazi salute on cue. And as a backhanded tribute, outside the Garden, one hundred thousand counter-protesters gathered ready to throw hands against the Nazis. One of them, a plumber named Isadore Greenbaum, actually made it to the stage, interrupting Kuhns speech and being beaten within an inch of his life by the OD, Kuhns equivalent of Hitlers SS. Greenbaum survived his mauling but got arrested for disorderly conduct. There was a sense of the epic, both inside and outside the Garden. You could feel the world turning toward darkness.

On Sunday, at the current Madison Square Garden, there was Hulk Hogan, in a pink feather boa.

There was Dr. Phil, droning on and on about how the former president* was not a bully. There was Rudy Giuliani, half out of his mind, shouting about how the Democratic ticket was in with the terrorists, before perhaps going backstage to ask Robert Kennedy Jr. if he could crash on his couch for a few days. There was Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, talking about the Republican respect for the rule of law while, later, the candidate himself talked about how he and Johnson had a little secret that he would tell us about after the election. This could be pure bluff, or it could be the opening round in a Republican attempt to ratf*ck the certification process. In either case, the former president* put Johnson on the hook for good.

In 1939, there was Fritz Kuhn, inveighing against President Rosenfelt and Governor Thomas Jewey, to thunderous applause. In 2024, there was a podcast comedian named Tony Hinchcliffe, telling the audience that there was an island of garbage floating in the ocean and it was called Puerto Rico, to gales of laughter, and gaining the instant infamy that is the highest form of street cred in the MAGA movement. In 1939, at the conclusion of Kuhns speech, twenty thousand people chanted, Free America! In 2024, nineteen thousand people cheered along as the soulless husk that once was Tucker Carlson told them that Kamala Harris was going to be the first Samoan-Malaysian, low-IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.

I do not minimize the danger inherent in next Tuesdays election. I lived through one Trump administration*. I would prefer not to have to live through the live-action adventure Trump Unchained. But Lord above, these people are not only reckless, they are comical lightweights, right up to their Dear Leader. They are burlesque authoritarians. The 1939 rally was a Wagnerian opera in a world on the brink of war. This was a grandiose version of a drive-time radio talk show where Joe on the car phone worries that his son is going to come home from third grade as his daughter. In 1939, the Garden was filled with Americans who pledged their fealty to a leader half a world away who was already building his concentration camps. This was a gathering of Americans who have been frightened by scarecrows. In Robert Bolts play A Man for All Seasons, Thomas More is grilled by Thomas Cromwell on some spurious charges and More tells Cromwell that the charges are terrors for children, Master Secretary. Not for me. And then he leaves, having won the argument. Of course, at the end of the play, they cut off his head.

I made a mistake. I decided not to apply for press credentials and give the former president* another chance to call me an enemy of the people. I put in for general admission seating. I wanted to be one of the folks. Of course, this led to my being deluged with emails and texts begging me for money and offering me a golden MAGA hat for my trouble. But I figured that was a small price to pay for a chance to join the gang, at least for a day, anyway. So I reported, as instructed, at noon on Sunday, to join the line to get in, which was also known as Thirty-third Street.

In three hours, wed moved about four blocks. I had entertaining conversations with a number of the folks. I spent five or ten minutes discussing Ray Epps with a tall man standing next to me. (Ray Epps is the Arizona gardener whom the faithful believe was the FBI provocateur who prompted the violence on January 6, 2021. Epps was convicted of disorderly conduct and drew a years probation for his trouble, but these people never let anything go.) We were all briefly entertained by a Kim Jong-un look-alikehey, its a livingwho was working the sidewalk outside a clothing store. I spent a longer time chatting with Thomas and Peter, two Dubliners who were staying with Peters uncle in New Jersey and who flew over just to be part of the fun.

Along Thirty-third Street, there are a string of Irish-themed bars: the Celtic Rail, Stout, and Feile. The Celtic Rail sits where used to stand McAnns, a classic Manhattan dive bar. In 1976, a group of us who had worked for Congressman Mo Udalls presidential campaign came down to New York for the Democratic National Convention. We couldnt get in, of course, so we repaired to McAnns to watch Mos speech in support of nominee Jimmy Carter.

Out on Boot Hill in Tombstone, Mo began, there is a grave marker that readsJOHNSONDONE HIS DAMNDEST. I guess that was the story of the Udall campaign. Young and old, we gave it all we had. We hit hard, but we hit fair. We talked about issues and the hard choices we face. And we had some close calls and some overtimes and our money was cut off. We had more obituaries than Lazarusbut the big blue ribbon never came. We tried to be kind and generous and we werent afraid to laugh at ourselves.

Of all my political memories, that was my favorite. As I stood in the motionless crowd of people on Sunday, in front of what used to be McAnns, I watched as people slowly left the line and filtered into the Celtic Rail, because the other two bars, Stout and Feile, had adopted a policy to keep out any patrons wearing any kind of campaign gear. (Esquire was unable to reach management at either bar to confirm this policy.) Feile was filled up with people watching Sundays Formula 1 race. (How does a place become a Formula 1 bar? It is a mystery.) Brian, who was working the door, explained the no-gear policy. Its based on that old saying Never talk politics or religion in the bar.  Considering that my fellow linespeople were wearing Trump shoes, Trump flags, and one suit jacket festooned with colorful images of the former president*, to say nothing of dozens of variations on the MAGA hat, this was a sensible policy. I watched Brian politely bounce these folks.

The Celtic Rail was the only place on the block that appeared not to be adhering to a no-gear policy, and it filled up quickly with people who had given up on the line. There was a steady stream of them coming down the sidewalk away from the Garden. Finally, at about 3:30, police came down the line, telling people that the Garden was full and that nobody else would be allowed in. The line melted away like April snow. Before the former president* even spoke, the police were taking down the barriers and the biggest crowd in the area was in front of Macys on Thirty-fourth Street, which is all dolled up for Christmas.

The former president*s speech was hate radio on scan. He would stick to the teleprompter that he otherwise denied he was using and then go off on familiar flights of fancy. It was mendacity surrendered to foul, endless cliché, embedded in our politics for the foreseeable future. It was in fact not the banality of evil but rather the evil of banality. The lesser of two evils is still evil.

What brought me up short, however, was the interchange between the former president* and Speaker Moses about their little secret. This was new. This was startling. This was a moment of authentic danger. It drew some laughs from the crowd, but it was a deeper threat than anything Fritz Kuhn threw out to his slavering crowd. For all their imperial dumbshow, the Nazis of 1939 were not the threat to the mechanisms of democracy that this one little passage in the former president*s speech was. The wink and a nod toward the ultimate in ratf*cking was more chilling than all the Sieg Heils that drove Isadore Greenbaum toward the stage, Nazi goons be damned. Fritz Kuhn had all the set decoration, but the former president*, surrounded by laughable grotesques of dictatorship, has the script already written and everybody knows their part.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/we-met-the-crowd-outside-trump-s-n-y-c-rally-it-was-awful/ar-AA1t4Y25?ocid=BingNewsVerp
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10372 on: Yesterday at 06:27:54 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:31:12 pm


I thought this pic alone would make a great Arizona billboard.

Hes morphing into John McCain.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10373 on: Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm »
A key ally to former President Donald Trump detailed plans to deploy the military in response to domestic unrest, defund the Environmental Protection Agency and put career civil servants in trauma in a series of previously unreported speeches that provide a sweeping vision for a second Trump term.

In private speeches delivered in 2023 and 2024, Russell Vought, who served as Trumps director of the Office of Management and Budget, described his work crafting legal justifications so that military leaders or government lawyers would not stop Trumps executive actions.

He said the plans are a response to a Marxist takeover of the country; likened the moment to 1776 and 1860, when the country was at war or on the brink of it; and said the timing of Trumps candidacy was a gift of God.

Their Entire Apparatus Is Exposed to Our Strategy

ProPublica and Documented obtained videos of the two speeches Vought delivered during events for the Center for Renewing America, a pro-Trump think tank led by Vought. The think tanks employees or fellows include Jeffrey Clark, the former senior Justice Department lawyer who aided Trumps attempts to overturn the 2020 election result; Ken Cuccinelli, a former acting deputy secretary in the Department of Homeland Security under Trump; and Mark Paoletta, a former senior budget official in the Trump administration. Other Trump allies such as former White House adviser Steve Bannon and U.S. Reps. Chip Roy and Scott Perry either spoke at the conferences or appeared on promotional materials for the events.

Vought does not hide his agenda or shy away from using extreme rhetoric in public. But the apocalyptic tone and hard-line policy prescriptions in the two private speeches go further than his earlier pronouncements. As OMB director, Vought sought to use Trumps 2020 Schedule F executive order to strip away job protections for nonpartisan government workers. But he has never spoken in such pointed terms about demoralizing federal workers to the point that they dont want to do their jobs. He has spoken in broad terms about undercutting independent agencies but never spelled out sweeping plans to defund the EPA and other federal agencies.

Voughts plans track closely with Trumps campaign rhetoric about using the military against domestic protesters or what Trump has called the enemy within. Trumps desire to use the military on U.S. soil recently prompted his longest-serving chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, to speak out, saying Trump certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.

Other policies mentioned by Vought dovetail with Trumps plans, such as embracing a wartime footing on the southern border and rolling back transgender rights. Agenda 47, the campaigns policy blueprint, calls for revoking President Joe Bidens order expanding gender-affirming care for transgender people; Vought uses even more extreme language, decrying the transgender sewage thats being pumped into our schools and institutions and referring to gender-affirming care as chemical castration.

Since leaving government, Vought has reportedly remained a close ally of the former president. Speaking in July to undercover journalists posing as relatives of a potential donor, Vought said Trump had blessed the Center for Renewing America and was very supportive of what we do, CNN reported.

Vought did not respond to requests for comment.

Since the Fall of 2023, President Trumps campaign made it clear that only President Trump and the campaign, and NOT any other organization or former staff, represent policies for the second term, Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement. She did not directly address Voughts statements.

Karoline Leavitt, his campaigns national press secretary, added there have been no discussions on who would serve in a second Trump administration.

In addition to running his think tank, Vought was the policy director of the Republican National Committees official platform committee ahead of the nominating convention. Hes also an architect of Project 2025, the controversial coalition effort mapping out how a second Trump administration can quickly eliminate obstacles to rolling out a hard-right policy agenda.

As ProPublica and Documented reported, Project 2025 has launched a massive program to recruit, vet and train thousands of people to be ready on day one to serve in a future conservative administration. (Trump has repeatedly criticized Project 2025, and his top aides have said the effort has no connection to the official campaign despite the dozens of former Trump aides and advisers who contributed to Project 2025.)

Vought is widely expected to take a high-level government role if Trump wins a second term. His name has even been mentioned as a potential White House chief of staff. The videos obtained by ProPublica and Documented offer an unfiltered look at Voughts worldview, his plans for a Trump administration and his fusing of MAGA ideology and Christian nationalism.

A Shadow Government in Waiting
In his 2024 speech, Vought said he was spending the majority of his time helping lead Project 2025 and drafting an agenda for a future Trump presidency. We have detailed agency plans, he said. We are writing the actual executive orders. We are writing the actual regulations now, and we are sorting out the legal authorities for all of what President Trump is running on.

Vought laid out how his think tank is crafting the legal rationale for invoking the Insurrection Act, a law that gives the president broad power to use the military for domestic law enforcement. The Washington Post previously reported the issue was at the top of the Center for Renewing Americas priorities.

We want to be able to shut down the riots and not have the legal community or the defense community come in and say, Thats an inappropriate use of what youre trying to do, he said. Vought held up the summer 2020 unrest following George Floyds murder as an example of when Trump ought to have had the ability to deploy the armed forces but was stymied.

Voughts preparations for a future Trump administration involve building a shadow Office of Legal Counsel, he told the gathered supporters in May 2023. That office, part of the Justice Department, advises the president on the scope of their powers. Vought made clear he wants the office to help Trump steamroll the kind of internal opposition he faced in his first term.

Were Trying to Build a Shadow Office of Legal Counsel

Historically, the OLC has operated with a degree of independence. If, all of a sudden, the office is full of a bunch of loyalists whose only job is to rubber-stamp the White Houses latest policy directive, whose only goal is to justify the ends by whatever means, that would be quite dangerous, said an attorney who worked in the office under a previous Republican administration and requested anonymity to speak freely.

Another priority, according to Vought, was to defund certain independent federal agencies and demonize career civil servants, which include scientists and subject matter experts. Project 2025s plan to revive Schedule F, an attempt to make it easier to fire a large swath of government workers who currently have civil service protections, aligns with Voughts vision.

We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected, he said. When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as the villains. We want their funding to be shut down so that the EPA cant do all of the rules against our energy industry because they have no bandwidth financially to do so.

We want to put them in trauma.

We Want the Bureaucrats to Be Traumatically Affected

Vought also revealed the extent of the Center for Renewing Americas role in whipping up right-wing panic ahead of the 2022 midterms over an increase in asylum-seekers crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In February 2022, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a legal opinion claiming the state was under invasion by violent cartels and could invoke war powers to deploy National Guard troops to its southern border. The legally dubious invasion theory became a potent Republican talking point.

Vought said in the 2023 speech that he and Cuccinelli, the former top Homeland Security official for Trump, personally lobbied Brnovich on the effort. We said, Look, you can write your own opinion, but heres a draft opinion of what this should look like, Vought said.

The nonpartisan watchdog group American Oversight later obtained an email in which Vought pitched the invasion framework to Brnovich.

Brnovich wrote in an email to ProPublica that he recalled multiple discussions with Cuccinelli about border security. But he added that the invasion opinion was the result of a formal request from a member of the Arizona legislature. And I can assure you it was drafted and written by hard working attorneys (including myself) in our office.

In the event Trump loses, Vought called for Republican leaders of states such as Florida and Texas to create red-state sanctuaries by kicking out all the feds as much as they possibly can.

Nothing Short of a Quiet Revolution
The two speeches delivered by Vought, taken together, offer an unvarnished look at the animating ideology and political worldview of a key figure in the MAGA movement.

Over the last century, Vought said, the U.S. has experienced nothing short of a quiet revolution and abandoned what he saw as the true meaning and force of the Constitution. The country today, he argued, was a post-constitutional regime, one that no longer adhered to the separation of powers among the three branches of government as laid out by the framers.

He lamented that the conservative right and the nation writ large had become too secular and too globalist. He urged his allies to join his mission to renew a consensus of America as a nation under God.

And in one of his most dramatic flourishes, he likened the 2024 election to moments in Americas history when the country was facing all-out war.

We are here in the year of 2024, a year that very well [could]  and I believe it will  rival 1776 and 1860 for the complexity and the uncertainty of the forces arrayed against us, Vought told his audience, referring to years when the colonies declared independence from Britain and the first state seceded over President Abraham Lincolns election. God put us here for such a time as this.

Vought said that independent agencies and unelected bureaucrats and experts wield far too much power while the traditional legislative process is a sham. He extended that critique to agencies like the Department of Justice and the Federal Reserve, whose independence from the White House had long been protected by both political parties.

The left in the U.S. doesnt want an energetic president with the power to motivate the executive branch to the will of the American people consistent with the laws of the country, he said in the 2024 speech. They dont want a vibrant Congress where great questions are debated and decided in front of the American people. They dont want empowered members. They want discouraged and bored backbenchers.

He added, The all-empowered career expert like Tony Fauci is their model, wielding power behind the curtains. Fauci was one of the top public health experts under Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and a key figure in coordinating the national response.

What sets Vought apart from most of his fellow conservative activists is that he accuses powerful organizations on the right of being complicit in the current system of government, singling out the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies, the conservative and libertarian legal network co-chaired by activist Leonard Leo. The society is widely seen as an instrumental force in cultivating young conservative lawyers and building a bench of future judges whose embrace of legal theories like originalism and textualism have led to decisions overturning abortion rights, environmental protections and social welfare policies.

Yet in his 2024 speech, Vought accused the Federalist Society and originalist judges of being a part of the problem, perpetuating the post-constitutional structure that Vought lamented by not ruling more aggressively to weaken or dismantle independent regulatory agencies that Vought and his allies view as illegitimate or unconstitutional.

It was like being in a contract quietly revoked two decades ago, in which one party didnt tell the other, he said. At some point, reality needs to set in. Instead, we have the vaunted so-called Federalist Society and originalist judges acting as a Praetorian Guard for this post-constitutional structure.

Echoing Trumps rhetoric, Vought implicitly endorsed the false claim of a stolen 2020 election and likened the medias debunkings of that claim to Chinese Communist propaganda.

In the aftermath of the election, we had all these people going around saying, Well, I dont see any evidence of voter fraud. The medias not giving enough [of] a compelling case, he said. Well, that compelling case has emerged. But does a Christian in China ask and come away saying, You know, theres no persecution, because I havent read about it in the state regime press? No, they dont.

A Compelling Case

Vought referred to the people detained for alleged crimes committed on Jan. 6, 2021, as political prisoners and defended the lawyers Jeffrey Clark and John Eastman, who have both faced criminal charges for their role in Trumps attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Federal law enforcement agencies, he added, are keeping political opponents in jail, and I think we need to be honest about that.

The left, Vought continued, has the ultimate goal of ending representative democracy altogether. The stark reality in America is that we are in the late stages of a complete Marxist takeover of the country, he said, in which our adversaries already hold the weapons of the government apparatus, and they have aimed it at us. And they are going to continue to aim it until they no longer have to win elections.

When Democrats called Trump an existential threat to democracy, they were not merely calling for his defeat at the ballot box, he said, but were using coded language the national security state uses overseas when they are overthrowing other governments to discourage the military from putting down anti-Trump protests should he win.

Theyre making Trump out to be a would-be dictator or an authoritarian, he said. So theyre actively working now to ensure, on a number of levels, that the military will perceive this as dictatorial and therefore not respond to any orders to quell any violence.

Trump, Vought insisted, has the credibility and the track record to defeat the Marxist left and bring about the changes that Vought and his MAGA allies seek. In his view, the Democratic Partys agenda and its quiet revolution could be stopped only by a radical constitutionalist, someone in the mold of Thomas Jefferson or James Madison. For Vought, no one was in a better position to fill that role than Trump.

We have in Donald Trump a man who is so uniquely positioned to serve this role, a man whose own interests perfectly align with the interests of the country, Vought said. He has seen what it has done to him, and he has seen what they are trying to do to the country.

That, he added, is nothing more than a gift of God.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/put-them-in-trauma-inside-a-key-maga-leader-s-plans-for-a-new-trump-agenda/ar-AA1t5p5R?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=a8090620cdaf4b138abe2f4607cb6c98&ei=16
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10374 on: Yesterday at 10:39:26 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10375 on: Today at 12:14:01 am »
Imagine thinking the usa was Marxist.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10376 on: Today at 12:20:23 am »
If you asked Trump to define Fascism, Socialism and Communism, he couldn't do it.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10377 on: Today at 12:30:41 am »
Donald Trump has a serious Puerto Rico problem  in Pennsylvania.

Many Puerto Rican voters in the state are furious about racist and demeaning comments delivered at a Trump rally. Some say their dismay is giving Kamala Harris a new opening to win over the states Latino voters, particularlynearly half a million Pennsylvanians of Puerto Rican descent.

Evidence of the backlash was immediate on Monday: A nonpartisan Puerto Rican group drafted a letter urging its members to oppose Trump on election day. Other Puerto Rican voters were lighting up WhatsApp chats with reactions to the vulgar display and raising it in morning conversations at their bodegas. Some are planning to protest Trumps rally Tuesday in Allentown, a majority-Latino city with one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the state.

And the arena Trump is speaking at is located in the middle of the citys Puerto Rican neighborhood.

Its spreading like wildfire through the community, said Norberto Dominguez, a precinct captain with the local Democratic party in Allentown, who noted his own family is half Republican and half Democratic voters.

Its not the smartest thing to do, to insult people  a large group of voters here in a swing state  and then go to their home asking for votes, Dominguez said.

The timing couldnt be worse for Trump. Almost a week before Election Day, hes pushing to cut into Harris margins among Latinos, especially young men who are worried about the economy. But the comments from pro-Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Sunday night, referring to Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage, has reverberated throughout Pennsylvania and elsewhere, prompting even the former presidents Republican allies to defend the island and denounce the comments. And with the race essentially a toss up, every vote counts  especially in Pennsylvania.

This was just like a gift from the gods, said Victor Martinez, an Allentown resident who owns the Spanish language radio station La Mega, noting some Puerto Rican voters in the area have been on the fence about voting at all.

If we weren't engaged before, we're all paying attention now, Martinez said. He added the morning radio show he hosts was chock-full of callers Monday sounding off on the Trump rally comments, including a Puerto Rican Trump supporter who is now telling people not to vote for the former president.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-puerto-rico-fallout-is-spreading-like-wildfire-in-pennsylvania/ar-AA1t5Jjw?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=bc848876bf524525c0d36158c6436c4d&ei=34
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10378 on: Today at 05:43:05 am »
Whats the bets that in the next few weeks well see and hear the following:

> Russia pulls back on using NK troops
> Bibi calls a temporary cessation to action in Lebanon/Gaza
> Trump will call for a Presidential Pardon for all involved in Jan 6 on his first day in office.


