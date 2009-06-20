« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 253 254 255 256 257 [258]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 766376 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10280 on: October 24, 2024, 07:12:44 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 24, 2024, 05:59:55 am
To be  honest this, along with Harris  doing a press conference basically trying to say trump Is hitler, screams internal polling must be shit.

She really needs to double down on her vision.

I agree. She's not selling, just condemning.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10281 on: October 24, 2024, 08:24:20 am »
Trump being a Hitler aficionado will bolster his support.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,369
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10282 on: October 24, 2024, 08:52:31 am »
Lets keep all of the US election discussion in the Vote Harris thread now hey?

The Trump thread will remain pertinent for any indictments etc so I'll open it later when everyone understands where to post about the elections.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10283 on: October 24, 2024, 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 24, 2024, 08:52:31 am
Lets keep all of the US election discussion in the Vote Harris thread now hey?

The Trump thread will remain pertinent for any indictments etc so I'll open it later when everyone understands where to post about the elections.
good idea John but maybe a tweak to the thread title would help?
(the dogs thing is pure election-related)
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10284 on: Yesterday at 11:45:15 am »
Donald Trumps Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall in Zebulon, Georgia, on Wednesday was very short on words about believers, ballots or faith. In the closing days of past campaigns, the Republican Party and its Christian right allies made strong appeals to these voters to get out to the polls in huge numbers to save Christian America and biblical values. On Wednesday, though, Trumps perfunctory appearance at Christ Chapel Church in the battleground state punted on an opportunity to make such a plea inside a church. The abbreviated, uncomfortable charade showed how Trump, in his third presidential run, has dispensed with the GOPs farcical claim to being the party of religious Americans, relying instead on his status as a messiah figure to mobilize his loyal base of white evangelical voters. 

One of the town hall participants asked Trump about a survey released earlier this month by the evangelical pollster George Barna and Arizona Christian University, claiming that 32 million regular churchgoers may not vote this November (this is not the first time Barna has made such dire pronouncements, including in 2016, when Trump won). Asked to share a final message to those Christians to encourage them to go to the polls, Trump could not even bring himself to offer such a message. He did not acknowledge or thank the voters who helped propel him to the White House eight years ago and stood by him throughout his scandalous presidency and insurrection. Instead, he said, Christians are not tremendous voters, and then rambled for nearly three minutes on themes of religious persecution by not nice and stupid people, guns and COVID restrictions, without completing coherent sentences or thoughts.

That lack of concern may be due to his evident decline and increasing indiscipline, or the hubris arising from being persistently told he is Gods anointed candidate. It may also stem from his embrace of a new evangelical leader, far-right campus troll and election denier Charlie Kirk. To the chagrin of many Republicans, Kirks organization, Turning Point Action, is performing GOTV functions for the Trump campaign, part of a new, untested Trump strategy for mobilizing irregular voters that is worrying veteran Republican strategists. Turning Point hosted a campaign event in Duluth, Georgia, directly after the one in Zebulon on Wednesday, but it was not billed as an event connected to Believers and Ballots, supposedly the Trump campaigns own religious outreach. At the Turning Point event, according to The Associated Press, Kirk claimed Democrats stand for everything God hates and called the election a spiritual battle.

But Trump seems to have little energy for any battle, spiritual or otherwise, and has drifted away from Christian right leaders who, unlike Kirk, have proven track records in organizing and energizing evangelical voters. He created a rift when, at the Republican National Convention, the party took control of the platform drafting process and sidelined influential activists like Family Research Council president Tony Perkins and Chad Connelly, a longtime evangelical outreach operative. Perkins, in particular, protested loudly that the platform watered down the partys anti-abortion stance.

But Trump (who reportedly edited the platform personally) ended up getting his way. The resulting document gaslit the public, facilitating Trumps claim that he had softened his stance on abortion even as he boasted repeatedly of his central role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Around that same time, Kirk and fellow far-right provocateur Jack Posobiec proved their fealty by promoting the idea that God saved Trump in the assassination attempt this past July, days before the Republican National Convention. Posobiec and Kirk both claimed that, because the bullets were fired at 6:11 p.m., Trump must have been protected by the armor of God described in Ephesians 6:11.

The meme traveled like wildfire in right-wing circles, Trumps status as a victorious savior shielded by divine protection became a talking point at the Republican convention and Trump now regularly appears at Turning Points events. But neither Trump nor his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, appeared at Pray Vote Stand, the annual political conference formerly known as the Values Voter Summit, hosted by Perkins FRC and in the past a key campaign stop for Republican hopefuls.

Whether this will matter in the end for Trumps evangelical turnout remains to be seen. Surveys from both the Pew Research Center and the Public Religion Research Institute this fall show Trump roughly matching his previous share of the white evangelical vote, at 82% and 81%, respectively. But Wednesdays event proved that if evangelicals show up on Election Day, it wont be the old Christian values that bring them to the polls.

Amid GOP panic over losing women and swing voters who support abortion rights, Trump appears adrift in his evangelical mobilization, meandering through disconnected verbal thickets of insults and boasts, unable to focus on issues or hammer home talking points. If he loses the election, recriminations will fly among Republicans and Christian right powerbrokers about whether he did enough to get these voters to the polls. If he wins, though, his second presidency will be even more driven by spiritual warfare, toxic social media trolls, and Bible-fueled conspiracy theories than his first.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-evangelical-farce-has-come-to-an-end/ar-AA1sUfRE?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=98d9047ea06f4664a87d8e949770eab7&ei=16

Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10285 on: Today at 05:02:07 am »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,644
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10286 on: Today at 09:00:06 am »
3 hours straight with Rogan up now on Youtube.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10287 on: Today at 09:11:50 am »
Why is this podcast such a big deal?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10288 on: Today at 09:33:52 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:11:50 am
Why is this podcast such a big deal?

14-15m people (mainly men) getting their 'facts' off a guy who does absolutely no research into the topics he's discussing.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,369
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10289 on: Today at 09:48:38 am »
I've never listened to a Joe Rogan podcast, I've just skimmed through this Trump interview.
Joe Rogan is a dumb mother-fucker isn't he?

I've never heard such a load of shit and a facilitation of lies in one place.

It's thoroughly depressing thinking people who breathe the same air as you can agree with that absolute garbage.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,161
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10290 on: Today at 09:53:41 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:48:38 am
I've never listened to a Joe Rogan podcast, I've just skimmed through this Trump interview.
Joe Rogan is a dumb mother-fucker isn't he?

I've never heard such a load of shit and a facilitation of lies in one place.

It's thoroughly depressing thinking people who breathe the same air as you can agree with that absolute garbage.

At one time to input shit you had to buy a downmarket tabloid or a conspiracy theory book or pamphlet.

Now you just have to download a bag of nonsense and listen to it it without the intellectual effort of actually reading.

The literary equivalent of all the crap people have delivered to their home, in time for half time.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10291 on: Today at 10:30:36 am »
I didn't see it but presume both Rogan n Trump entered the room dragging their knuckles along the ground. Actually apologies to the vast majority of primates out there as these two would surely be the bottom of the pile when you hear the stupidity that comes out. If there's a God he must really be a sadistic bastard to have rewarded these idiots with more money than sense.

Anyway I doubt anyone will want to listen to this two hour podcast unless it's part of an interrogation as I would crumble ten minutes into it.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,289
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10292 on: Today at 10:34:42 am »
I think we need to look more at Ephesians and the protection afforded by the armour as the shots were fired at 6.11.  I simply cannot imagine a more convincing argument .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,554
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10293 on: Today at 11:23:27 am »
This podcast is a win for Trump however you flip it. Will it translate into votes and how many remains uncertain, but much like his McNasty's stunt - its a win. He gets enormous reach for minimal effort and almost no risk.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10294 on: Today at 11:26:20 am »
Joe Rogan Is that arrogant prick who thinks he knows everything.

Did he actually challenge trump on anything. Interview started out with Rogan kissing trumps ass so I turned it off.

Funny how those who support what has been the status quo for 100+ somehow think they are martyrs.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:42:09 am by darragh85 »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,959
  • YNWA
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10295 on: Today at 11:50:03 am »
I'd hazard a guess that 99% of those who listen to Rogan are Trump leaning anyway, so I doubt it's going to sway many new voters to his side.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10296 on: Today at 11:52:11 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:23:27 am
This podcast is a win for Trump however you flip it. Will it translate into votes and how many remains uncertain, but much like his McNasty's stunt - its a win. He gets enormous reach for minimal effort and almost no risk.

Guess it depends how many of the 160-170m voters bother to listen to garbage.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,554
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10297 on: Today at 12:03:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:52:11 am
Guess it depends how many of the 160-170m voters bother to listen to garbage.

Its not even required for them to listen to it. His reach is big enough to land in so many feeds passively. This is why it was a great move by Trump. Minimal effort, no risk, maximal reach. I wish the Harris campaign did this podcast, if only to steal his oxygen.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,231
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10298 on: Today at 12:14:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:50:03 am
I'd hazard a guess that 99% of those who listen to Rogan are Trump leaning anyway, so I doubt it's going to sway many new voters to his side.

Yeah, for all Rogan's insistence that he isn't a Trump supporter, the vast majority of his listeners most certainly are. Twitter seems to be flooded with Rogan followers who are thrilled that he finally let Trump on...because they love Trump. And I'm definitely not going to listen to the podcast, but I don't get the impression that Trump said anything that would actually change anyone's minds apart from maybe eliminating income taxes, which I'm sure many of Rogan's followers believe is a good and feasible idea. It's a good campaign move and I'm sure the effects for him will be positive, but it's far from this stunning coup that people are making it out to be.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10299 on: Today at 12:23:47 pm »
My son bought me some UFC trackies and and sweatshirt. 

I believe you are what you wear and told him, ta, but no fukn way.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10300 on: Today at 12:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:03:01 pm
Its not even required for them to listen to it. His reach is big enough to land in so many feeds passively. This is why it was a great move by Trump. Minimal effort, no risk, maximal reach. I wish the Harris campaign did this podcast, if only to steal his oxygen.

Preaching to the converted though generally.  Anyone that makes the effort to listen to it is probably one of his flock anyway.  Should it land with anyone semi sane the ramblings of nonsense is unlikely to persuade.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,644
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10301 on: Today at 01:22:32 pm »
The Rogan podcast with Trump now has over 10m views in 10hrs. People can downplay it and say it's bots or whatever, but I think Harris needs to get herself on there quick smart. She needs to at least try and connect with the angry idiots who watch this and try and change their mind.  Trump spent most of this podcast lying in sure of it even though i haven't had the time to watch it.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,231
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10302 on: Today at 02:19:06 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:22:32 pm
The Rogan podcast with Trump now has over 10m views in 10hrs. People can downplay it and say it's bots or whatever, but I think Harris needs to get herself on there quick smart. She needs to at least try and connect with the angry idiots who watch this and try and change their mind.  Trump spent most of this podcast lying in sure of it even though i haven't had the time to watch it.

She would gain nothing from it. Can you really imagine anything she could say that would flip a Rogan listener? Even if she were able to turn off campaign mode and act like a normal person (something she has shown very little ability or desire to do), it wouldn't help. The only thing that would is if Rogan were seen to warm up to her as the interview went on thanks to her clever and convincing responses, and I can't see that happening either.

Anyway, this is obviously back to campaign talk. I don't really see how we can discuss Trump without discussing the campaign, so maybe this thread should stay locked?
Logged

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,880
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10303 on: Today at 03:05:45 pm »
Trump ends wars. Iran wont do anything with Trumps finger on the button. Thats enough for me.

Vote Trump - roll on November. The world wants trump!
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10304 on: Today at 04:16:09 pm »
Madman theory.

Worked well for Saddam and a few others.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,959
  • YNWA
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10305 on: Today at 05:01:21 pm »
BBC put a few quotes up from the podcast - these two made me laugh...

Theres no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets dont have life, he said, referring to discussions hed had with jet pilots who'd seen very strange things in the sky.

Well, Mars - weve had probes there, and rovers, and I dont think theres any life there, Rogan said.

Maybe its life that we dont know about, said Trump.

and

"I was never one that could, like, run on a treadmill. When passing a physical, they asked me to run on a treadmill and then they make it steeper and steeper and steeper and the doctors said, it was at Walter Reed [hospital], they said: 'Its unbelievable!' Im telling you, I felt I could have gone all day.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,148
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10306 on: Today at 05:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:23:27 am
This podcast is a win for Trump however you flip it. Will it translate into votes and how many remains uncertain, but much like his McNasty's stunt - its a win. He gets enormous reach for minimal effort and almost no risk.

The people this podcast targets are the lowest propensity voters out there.  It might get him support amongst that group but no guarantee that itll translate into votes. 
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10307 on: Today at 05:30:20 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:01:21 pm
BBC put a few quotes up from the podcast - these two made me laugh...

Theres no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets dont have life, he said, referring to discussions hed had with jet pilots who'd seen very strange things in the sky.

Well, Mars - weve had probes there, and rovers, and I dont think theres any life there, Rogan said.

Maybe its life that we dont know about, said Trump.

and

"I was never one that could, like, run on a treadmill. When passing a physical, they asked me to run on a treadmill and then they make it steeper and steeper and steeper and the doctors said, it was at Walter Reed [hospital], they said: 'Its unbelievable!' Im telling you, I felt I could have gone all day
I'm sure he could have spent all day - listening to them ask him to expend energy that is.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,715
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10308 on: Today at 05:52:52 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:33:52 am
14-15m people (mainly men) getting their 'facts' off a guy who does absolutely no research into the topics he's discussing.

14-15m worldwide?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10309 on: Today at 05:56:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:01:21 pm
When passing a physical, they asked me to run on a treadmill and then they make it steeper and steeper and steeper and the doctors said, it was at Walter Reed [hospital], they said: 'Its unbelievable!' Im telling you, I felt I could have gone all day.

The most exercise he gets is walking 10ft from his golf cart to the lie (of course) his minion has given him.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,715
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10310 on: Today at 05:58:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:50:03 am
I'd hazard a guess that 99% of those who listen to Rogan are Trump leaning anyway, so I doubt it's going to sway many new voters to his side.

Kamala's Fox interview blew the doors off their viewing numbers.

Let's see the listener numbers bounce for this one.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10311 on: Today at 06:02:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:01:21 pm

"I was never one that could, like, run on a treadmill. When passing a physical, they asked me to run on a treadmill and then they make it steeper and steeper and steeper and the doctors said, it was at Walter Reed [hospital], they said: 'Its unbelievable!' Im telling you, I felt I could have gone all day.

Treadmill with the steepest incline in history, so steep, he was running upside down.  It was like an overhead orange flash of brilliance.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10312 on: Today at 06:03:49 pm »
No one had ever seen anything like it.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,959
  • YNWA
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10313 on: Today at 06:04:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:02:18 pm
Treadmill with the steepest incline in history, so steep, he was running upside down.  It was like an overhead orange flash of brilliance.

Trump, the same downforce as an F1 car upside down in a tunnel. It's prob his hair giving him that.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10314 on: Today at 06:07:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:02:18 pm
Treadmill with the steepest incline in history, so steep, he was running upside down.  It was like an overhead orange flash of brilliance.
big, strong, rough-looking men had tears in their eyes.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10315 on: Today at 06:08:05 pm »
I remember seeing some big star, Damon or the like on a late nite talk show.

Host asked if he'd met Trump.  Celeb said yeah, I spent 10 mins listening to him talking about himself before I bailed.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,846
  • JFT 97
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10316 on: Today at 06:22:55 pm »
From the Rogan interview.

On 2020 election - 'I lost by, like, I didnt lose'

Asked for proof to back up his repeated claims that the 2020 presidential was stolen from him, Trump told Rogan: Well do it another time. I would bring in papers that you would not believe, so many different papers."

Rogan pressed him for evidence. I lost by, like, I didnt lose, said Trump, quickly correcting himself.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,706
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10317 on: Today at 06:24:14 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:03:49 pm
No one had ever seen anything like it.

People were saying...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,715
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10318 on: Today at 06:57:24 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:19:06 pm
She would gain nothing from it. Can you really imagine anything she could say that would flip a Rogan listener? Even if she were able to turn off campaign mode and act like a normal person (something she has shown very little ability or desire to do), it wouldn't help. The only thing that would is if Rogan were seen to warm up to her as the interview went on thanks to her clever and convincing responses, and I can't see that happening either.

Anyway, this is obviously back to campaign talk. I don't really see how we can discuss Trump without discussing the campaign, so maybe this thread should stay locked?

Agree. Rogan listeners ain't who Harris wants to convince. They are low propensity. I think Bloomberg or CNBC would be more like it. Folks who plug their noses and vote Trump.

Trump is aiming to get more low propensity uninformed voters who haven't formed an opinion of him yet cause politics disinterests them.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 253 254 255 256 257 [258]   Go Up
« previous next »
 