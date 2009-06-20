« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 760288 times)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10240 on: October 21, 2024, 04:42:04 pm »
Time for some glee.

The Orange shitbag has a new problem:


Newsweek
The 'Central Park Five' Urges America To Say 'Goodbye' To Trump

The five men wrongfully convicted of a 1989 New York City assault who became known as the "Central Park 5," have filed a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, according to Forbes.

The report states, the suit was prompted by Trump's recent remarks during a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, where he falsely claimed that the men were responsible for the crime and that one of the victims had died.

The Central Park 5 have long maintained their innocence, and their convictions were overturned in 2002 following DNA evidence that exonerated them.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-faces-new-central-park-5-lawsuit-after-debate-remarks/ar-AA1sEI3C?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=72c30ba77515489af9fe47387c6733cb&ei=17
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10241 on: October 21, 2024, 04:57:48 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10242 on: October 21, 2024, 08:27:40 pm »
May be the only real work the fat fuck has ever done.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10243 on: October 21, 2024, 09:34:02 pm »
Trump and Putin
© AP
Vladimir Putins spokesperson has replied to Donald Trumps recent claims that he once threatened to hit Moscow so hard if Russia invaded Ukraine  and its clear the two are not exactly on the same page.

The former US president told the Wall Street Journal last week that he did try to discourage the Russian president from invading Ukraine when he was in office.

He claimed he told Putin: Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I am going to hit you so hard, youre not even going to believe it.

Im going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow.

Trump supposedly added: Were friends. I dont want to do it, but I have no choice. He [Putin] goes, No way. I said, Way.

I said, Youre going to be hit so hard, and Im going to take those f domes right off your head. Because, you know, he lives under the domes.

However, Moscow was not best pleased with this revelation.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Putins spokesperson Dmitry Peskov replied: We continue to prefer maintaining a very responsible stance in terms of not making public the conversations that are held at the highest level.

Unfortunately for us, a number of leaders do not adhere to this stance and do not maintain media hygiene regarding this issue. But this is on their own conscience.

Peskov alleged added that US politicians are expected to make heated remarks before the American public head to the ballot box for the presidential elections on November 5.

Its widely believed that Putin is hoping for a Trump victory at the presidential election, as the Republican has refused to say that he wants Ukraine to win its war against Russia, just that he wants the conflict to end.

This has raised fears that Trump could reduce US aid to Ukraine and push Kyiv to permanently hand over the parts of its territory which are currently occupied by Russia.

The Republican nominee has not held back when it comes to praising the authoritarian directly, either.

Trump described Putins invasion of Ukraine as genius and savvy in 2022, and only last week claimed Russia has never had a president that they respect so much.

Even when the Russian leader jokingly endorsed Trumps rival vice-president Kamala Harris  upsetting the Republican candidate  Trump still found time to defend poor Russia against the Democrats accusations.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/putin-s-representative-reprimands-trump-after-ex-president-claimed-he-threatened-to-hit-moscow/ar-AA1sEmWu?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=be6bd06f081a4fb9816e1ff55d89cb80&ei=63

"No way!"

"Way!"


NFT out next week.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10244 on: October 21, 2024, 10:30:28 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on October 21, 2024, 08:27:40 pm
May be the only real work the fat fuck has ever done.

So did McDonald's regular workers have to take a forced day off without pay to accommodate this photo op?

I think Trump's criminal record would disqualify him from working at Mickey Dees
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10245 on: October 21, 2024, 10:54:35 pm »
part way through, he leaned out of the window and yelled:
"We've run out of fries, but line up and I can talk to you about Ronald McDonald's dick for 10 minutes!"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10246 on: October 22, 2024, 01:46:19 am »
"Ya know what they say about big shoes and big gloves"...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10247 on: October 22, 2024, 09:03:12 am »
Yeah, but how many Big Macs did he eat? I'm going with five.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10248 on: October 22, 2024, 06:27:23 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10249 on: October 22, 2024, 09:24:52 pm »
Judge orders Giuliani to hand over assets to Georgia election workers
(The Hill) 

Rudy Giuliani must turn over much of his property  his apartment in New York, the city that made him mayor, and other prized possessions  to two Georgia election workers who have sought for months to collect their massive defamation judgment, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The order appoints Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the election workers, as receivers of Giulianis New York apartment, Mercedes-Benz, luxury watches and some of his cash, among other items. 

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman ordered Giuliani to hand over his assets within seven days and gave the mother-daughter duo authority to immediately put those items for sale.

They will also be free to pursue Giulianis claim that former President Donald Trump owes him legal fees for work following the 2020 election.

Giuliani had consented to much of the order, but he objected to allowing them to sue Trump for the funds until after the election. He is also fighting to retain his Palm Beach, Florida, condo by declaring it his homestead  the judge said Giuliani could remain in control, for now. 

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and a longtime Trump ally, now has until just next week to turn over the assets or face the risk of them being seized. The Hill requested comment from Giulianis spokesperson.

In the absence of a turnover order to a receiver, Plaintiffs would bear the unacceptable risk of delay and Defendants insolvency, Liman wrote in his ruling. The Court finds no good cause to impose additional limits on the time or manner of the liquidation or prosecution of any other item or interest on the list.

 The Hill requested comment from Giulianis spokesperson and lawyers for the election workers. 

A jury in 2023 found Giuliani defamed Freeman and Moss by baselessly claiming they engaged in election fraud and ordered him to pay them $146 million. Giuliani froze the judgment, and other pending lawsuits against him, by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. But a judge threw him out of bankruptcy for a lack of transparency, allowing the election workers to collect on the judgment.

Despite the eye-popping amount, the mother-daughter duo is expected to receive far less, since Giuliani disclosed only $10.6 million in assets to the bankruptcy court. 

Beyond his New York apartment, Giuliani also must turn over his 1980 Mercedez-Benz SL500, television, various furniture, signed photos of famed Yankees Reggie Jackson and Joe DiMaggio, 26 watches and nonexempt cash in his checking accounts.

Giulianis attorney had indicated some of the watches were gifted to him by foreign heads of state following the 9/11 attacks.

The judge, however, deferred a decision on whether Giuliani must turn over three Yankees World Series rings. His son, Andrew, has intervened in the legal battle to claim they were gifted to him in 2018, contending the election workers arent entitled to them. 

A hearing is set for Oct. 28 to discuss those matters, and the judge has also scheduled a Jan. 16, 2025, bench trial for whether Giuliani can hold onto his Palm Beach condo as his homestead. 


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/judge-orders-giuliani-to-hand-over-assets-to-georgia-election-workers/ar-AA1sJqYs?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=f9efc659ecd247df984c947830908b5c&ei=12


 ;D
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10250 on: October 22, 2024, 11:33:42 pm »
This is well worth a viewing; its not too long, but it does clarify a lot of issues re. our bafflement of, and sheer disbelief at, the MAGA cultists:

https://youtu.be/uMlLTtL80pI?si=FRc5KbAN-d8JZ5HE
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 10:03:09 am »
Yoni Appelbaum
@YAppelbaum

Trump volunteered to pay for the funeral of a murdered U.S. soldier. When the bill came, Trump became angry. It doesnt cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican! He turned to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and issued an order: Dont pay it!

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/10/trump-military-generals-hitler/680327/
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10252 on: Yesterday at 10:19:54 am »
Quote from: Robinred on October 22, 2024, 11:33:42 pm
This is well worth a viewing; its not too long, but it does clarify a lot of issues re. our bafflement of, and sheer disbelief at, the MAGA cultists:

https://youtu.be/uMlLTtL80pI?si=FRc5KbAN-d8JZ5HE



I'm not baffled at why the MAGA cultists support him.

I'm baffled why a floating voter who has a modicum of intelligence and grasp of policy, and isn't a horrible twat, would vote for him.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10253 on: Yesterday at 12:35:24 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 10:03:09 am
Yoni Appelbaum
@YAppelbaum

Trump volunteered to pay for the funeral of a murdered U.S. soldier. When the bill came, Trump became angry. It doesnt cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican! He turned to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and issued an order: Dont pay it!

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/10/trump-military-generals-hitler/680327/

So it wasnt even his money (though I know he saw it that way) that going to be spent? Hes such a dick.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10254 on: Yesterday at 12:36:38 pm »
at long last Kelly goes on the record about Trump's fascism and total disdain for members of the US military....

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/22/politics/trump-fascist-john-kelly/index.html

Trumps former chief of staff says he fits fascist definition and prefers dictator approach


John Kelly, the retired Marine general who was Donald Trumps White House chief of staff, entered the 2024 fray in stunning fashion, saying the former president fits into the general definition of fascist and wanted the kind of generals Hitler had in a series of interviews published Tuesday.

Kellys comments, two weeks from Election Day, are the latest in a line of warnings from former Trump White House aides about how he views the presidency and would exercise power if returned to office.

In addition to the fascist comments, Kelly  who was Trumps chief of staff from 2017 to 2019  told The New York Times that the former president certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.

He also confirmed to The Atlantic that Trump had said he wished his military personnel showed him the same deference Adolf Hitlers Nazi generals showed the German dictator during World War II, and recounted the moment.

Do you mean Bismarcks generals? Kelly told The Atlantic hed asked Trump. He added, I mean, I knew he didnt know who Bismarck was, or about the Franco-Prussian War. I said, Do you mean the kaisers generals? Surely you cant mean Hitlers generals? And he said, Yeah, yeah, Hitlers generals. I explained to him that Rommel had to commit suicide after taking part in a plot against Hitler.

Trumps campaign denied the exchange. This is absolutely false. President Trump never said this, campaign adviser Alex Pfeiffer said.

But Democrats quickly seized on the comments. Vice President Kamala Harris running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, said Tuesday night at a rally in Wisconsin that the reported comments about Hitlers generals makes me sick as hell.

Folks, the guardrails are gone. Trump is descending into this madness  a former president of the United States and the candidate for president of the United States says he wants generals like Adolf Hitler had, said Walz, who served in the Army National Guard.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10255 on: Yesterday at 01:24:32 pm »
All of this means nothing. Nobody who isn't already voting for Harris cares what Kelly says, and nobody who's already voting for Trump believes what he says. And anyone who'd be affected by his complaining about having to pay for that soldier's funeral either agrees that $60,000 is indeed to much to pay to bury a Mexican or, again, doesn't believe he said it.

There's no 'bombshell' that can take him down at this point - only a few possible on-video comments he could make that would hurt his support slightly. I do think that the media focus on his mental unraveling and declining energy was working a bit, but the bullshit McDonald's stunt will have turned that around somewhat. Really though, it seems to me like the best sort of attack ads against him would just be playing 30 unedited seconds of his incoherent speeches. So many 'independents' are voting for him because of things they've heard or read, but I'd bet the majority haven't ever actually watched much of him talking beyond soundbites.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10256 on: Yesterday at 01:32:22 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 01:24:32 pm
All of this means nothing. Nobody who isn't already voting for Harris cares what Kelly says, and nobody who's already voting for Trump believes what he says. And anyone who'd be affected by his complaining about having to pay for that soldier's funeral either agrees that $60,000 is indeed to much to pay to bury a Mexican or, again, doesn't believe he said it.

There's no 'bombshell' that can take him down at this point - only a few possible on-video comments he could make that would hurt his support slightly. I do think that the media focus on his mental unraveling and declining energy was working a bit, but the bullshit McDonald's stunt will have turned that around somewhat. Really though, it seems to me like the best sort of attack ads against him would just be playing 30 unedited seconds of his incoherent speeches. So many 'independents' are voting for him because of things they've heard or read, but I'd bet the majority haven't ever actually watched much of him talking beyond soundbites.
if evidence came out he sold secrets from the stash of Mar-a-Lago documents ..... that'd push a lot of people away from him.

(which is why I believe that twat of a judge effed up the whole thing)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10257 on: Yesterday at 03:11:22 pm »
Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Kim Jong Un thought former President Barack Obama was a real jerk and then agreed with the North Korean dictator.

The Republican nominees remarks came on the same day his former chief of staff, John Kelly, was reported to say that Trump meets the definition of a fascist and would rule like a dictator if he wins next months presidential election. Kelly also told The New York Times that Trump had expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler when they worked together.

At a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, hours after the news broke, Trump lauded the leaders of several U.S. adversaries. He praised Chinas Xi Jinping as a brilliant and fierce man with whom he gets along very well. He also called Xi, Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin tough people.

He has no respect for our leadership now, Trump said of Kim, who has reportedly ordered the executions of hundreds of people since coming to power.

And he doesnt respect, he didnt respect Obama, Trump added. He thought Obama was a real jerk. And I think hes a real jerk because Ive watched him campaign over the ... last couple of days, I watched him campaign. What a divider he is.

Trumps bizarre decision to side with a brutal dictator over an American leader is nothing new. For years, he has praised authoritarians and U.S. enemies while casting doubt on American institutions and insulting allies.

In addition to calling Obama a divider, he made some additional remarks about his predecessor that critics declared to be more examples of classic Trump projection.

I think the guys exhausted, he said of Obama, whos been hitting the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris. And I never say guys looking old, but he is looking a little bit older, isnt he?

It comes as Trump has pulled out of a series of public appearances and interviews, with his team reportedly citing exhaustion to one outlet. Hes also facing intense scrutiny over his cognitive health amid increasingly rambling and incoherent speeches, frequent mix-ups and other erratic behavior.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-cites-the-most-unhinged-source-to-insult-obama-as-a-jerk/ar-AA1sMrTB?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=be912ff0aa334807af78225539df560c&ei=23
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10258 on: Yesterday at 03:25:13 pm »
BBC interview this a.m. with a Georgia man/  55? white, steady Repug voter, said he wishes he had better choices (Biden???) said Trump has a lot of issues and is not a nice person and he will probably vote for Harris.

A nugget of optimism.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10259 on: Yesterday at 03:29:10 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:11:22 pm
Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Kim Jong Un thought former President Barack Obama was a real jerk and then agreed with the North Korean dictator.

The Republican nominees remarks came on the same day his former chief of staff, John Kelly, was reported to say that Trump meets the definition of a fascist and would rule like a dictator if he wins next months presidential election. Kelly also told The New York Times that Trump had expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler when they worked together.

At a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, hours after the news broke, Trump lauded the leaders of several U.S. adversaries. He praised Chinas Xi Jinping as a brilliant and fierce man with whom he gets along very well. He also called Xi, Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin tough people.

He has no respect for our leadership now, Trump said of Kim, who has reportedly ordered the executions of hundreds of people since coming to power.

And he doesnt respect, he didnt respect Obama, Trump added. He thought Obama was a real jerk. And I think hes a real jerk because Ive watched him campaign over the ... last couple of days, I watched him campaign. What a divider he is.

Trumps bizarre decision to side with a brutal dictator over an American leader is nothing new. For years, he has praised authoritarians and U.S. enemies while casting doubt on American institutions and insulting allies.

In addition to calling Obama a divider, he made some additional remarks about his predecessor that critics declared to be more examples of classic Trump projection.

I think the guys exhausted, he said of Obama, whos been hitting the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris. And I never say guys looking old, but he is looking a little bit older, isnt he?

It comes as Trump has pulled out of a series of public appearances and interviews, with his team reportedly citing exhaustion to one outlet. Hes also facing intense scrutiny over his cognitive health amid increasingly rambling and incoherent speeches, frequent mix-ups and other erratic behavior.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-cites-the-most-unhinged-source-to-insult-obama-as-a-jerk/ar-AA1sMrTB?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=be912ff0aa334807af78225539df560c&ei=23

Fucking hell... The guy really is as dumb as a rock.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10260 on: Yesterday at 03:31:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:32:22 pm
if evidence came out he sold secrets from the stash of Mar-a-Lago documents ..... that'd push a lot of people away from him.

(which is why I believe that twat of a judge effed up the whole thing)

The sad thing is that it would probably shift/discourage enough independents to swing the election to Harris, but I don't think it'd budge any of his supporters at all. But either way, of course he did that.

Also, speaking of Aileen Cannon - great news!

Quote
Donald Trump's inclusion of Aileen Cannon as a possible attorney general candidate is "insane", a former Watergate prosecutor has said in response to reports the former president is considering the judge for the job if he wins the presidency.

ABC News reported on Tuesday that Cannon's name appears on a document the network had reviewed titled 'Transition Planning: Legal Principles,' which "lists potential staffing for the White House counsel's office, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and U.S. attorneys' offices."
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10261 on: Yesterday at 03:34:00 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 03:31:17 pm
Also, speaking of Aileen Cannon - great news!


I bet many people have memory holed the fact that at one point, Trump made an ex hot tub salesman Acting AG.

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/11/attorney-general-hot-tub-scam-machine.html
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10262 on: Yesterday at 03:40:43 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 01:24:32 pm
All of this means nothing. Nobody who isn't already voting for Harris cares what Kelly says, and nobody who's already voting for Trump believes what he says. And anyone who'd be affected by his complaining about having to pay for that soldier's funeral either agrees that $60,000 is indeed to much to pay to bury a Mexican or, again, doesn't believe he said it.

There's no 'bombshell' that can take him down at this point - only a few possible on-video comments he could make that would hurt his support slightly. I do think that the media focus on his mental unraveling and declining energy was working a bit, but the bullshit McDonald's stunt will have turned that around somewhat. Really though, it seems to me like the best sort of attack ads against him would just be playing 30 unedited seconds of his incoherent speeches. So many 'independents' are voting for him because of things they've heard or read, but I'd bet the majority haven't ever actually watched much of him talking beyond soundbites.

Actually anything that comes out at this stage will definitely hurt him especially when it comes to slurs against the men and women that fought for the country even a Mexican. It definitely won't help his cause as if Kelly's statement can sway even a few hundred votes then it could be huge. Everyone knows Trump has absolutely no respect for anyone that has served in the military and Kelly is reminding everyone in the service what a dick Trump is. Honestly there's no way he's winning as he's floundering right now. The 18 month race for the White House is just too much for the old fat git
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10263 on: Yesterday at 03:52:32 pm »
I'll post in both places:

How many republican women will vote for Harris when the time comes due to abortion issues? I think it's a large number that simply won't be / can't be quantified.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10264 on: Yesterday at 04:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:34:00 pm
I bet many people have memory holed the fact that at one point, Trump made an ex hot tub salesman Acting AG.

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/11/attorney-general-hot-tub-scam-machine.html

How about the "masculine toilet for well-endowed men?"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10265 on: Yesterday at 04:56:15 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:37:03 pm
How about the "masculine toilet for well-endowed men?"

That would exclude the Mushroom Man

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Ji8i7Wy4mo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Ji8i7Wy4mo</a>

You can skip to 9 mins if you don't need the laffs.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10266 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 01:24:32 pm
All of this means nothing. Nobody who isn't already voting for Harris cares what Kelly says, and nobody who's already voting for Trump believes what he says. And anyone who'd be affected by his complaining about having to pay for that soldier's funeral either agrees that $60,000 is indeed to much to pay to bury a Mexican or, again, doesn't believe he said it.

There's no 'bombshell' that can take him down at this point - only a few possible on-video comments he could make that would hurt his support slightly. I do think that the media focus on his mental unraveling and declining energy was working a bit, but the bullshit McDonald's stunt will have turned that around somewhat. Really though, it seems to me like the best sort of attack ads against him would just be playing 30 unedited seconds of his incoherent speeches. So many 'independents' are voting for him because of things they've heard or read, but I'd bet the majority haven't ever actually watched much of him talking beyond soundbites.

I watched a video where a Mexican immigrant was ok with Trump deporting members of her extended family who had been in the country for decades. She said they can come back if they do it legally.

At this stage there is next to nothing that I can see taking him down a million or so votes.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10267 on: Yesterday at 05:47:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm
I watched a video where a Mexican immigrant was ok with Trump deporting members of her extended family who had been in the country for decades. She said they can come back if they do it legally.

I'm alright, Jack.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10268 on: Yesterday at 06:36:20 pm »
To be fair if a political party said they were going to deport some of my extended family I'd consider voting for them too.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10269 on: Yesterday at 07:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:36:20 pm
To be fair if a political party said they were going to deport some of my extended family I'd consider voting for them too.

As long as they can take some of mine as well.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #10270 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September  5, 2024, 10:31:27 pm
Well, the wig was atrocious...

Quote from: GreatEx on September  6, 2024, 12:31:36 am
I cannot take anyone seriously with a dead squirrel on his head, sorry

He claims it's real hair.

Either very impressive for a man of his age, or that's very strong glue.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QJbVBTgphQs?t=139" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QJbVBTgphQs?t=139</a>
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10271 on: Yesterday at 11:25:03 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 01:24:32 pm
All of this means nothing. Nobody who isn't already voting for Harris cares what Kelly says, and nobody who's already voting for Trump believes what he says. And anyone who'd be affected by his complaining about having to pay for that soldier's funeral either agrees that $60,000 is indeed to much to pay to bury a Mexican or, again, doesn't believe he said it..

Individuals coming out with these stories have minimal impact, but I agree with Alistair Campbell in this week's TRIP podcast that there would be great visual impact if all his ex-cabinet people who have become anti-Trump would appear on stage together. When they speak out alone they are easily dismissed as liars, traitors, RINOs or deep state, but it's hard to ignore when there's dozens and dozens of them up there, many plastered with medals of service to the USA.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10272 on: Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm
At this stage there is next to nothing that I can see taking him down a million or so votes.

Doesn't need to be millions, a few thousand or even a few hundred in the right county could make all the difference, such is the inadequacy of the EC.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10273 on: Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm »
I agree the same as some above, cant see anything he can possibly do to drop votes, in fact the more deranged he gets it seems to ignite support even more. Its wild, absolutely fucking wild, that at this stage the guy is tied in a lot of polls.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10274 on: Today at 01:17:33 am »
Well, speaking of things that could possibly hurt Trump, here's crypto-Trumpist journalist Mark Halperin talking about a "story that's being shopped around."

https://www.newsweek.com/mark-halperin-says-hes-been-pitched-story-that-could-end-trumps-campaign-1973637

Quote
"I know of one story... I don't believe it is true. But if it's true, it would end Donald Trump's campaign," Halperin said, adding that he's aware of various efforts to influence the race's outcome with less than two weeks until Election Day.

My wishful thinking says that this is the conservative media trying to get out in front of a damaging story that might be coming in the next two weeks. He's probably just bullshitting, though.

Edit: this is definitely what's happening. The big rightwing social media guys are going on about Dems being desperate and getting ready to release deepfake videos of Trump doing bad things. I won't mention the actual rumor (you can find it easily) in case it's bullshit, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see a few actual deepfakes of said event put out to cast doubt on the real one if it ends up being released.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10275 on: Today at 01:52:12 am »
I think it was a Trump remark about Hitlers genitals, not generals.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10276 on: Today at 01:56:35 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:17:33 am
Well, speaking of things that could possibly hurt Trump, here's crypto-Trumpist journalist Mark Halperin talking about a "story that's being shopped around."

https://www.newsweek.com/mark-halperin-says-hes-been-pitched-story-that-could-end-trumps-campaign-1973637

My wishful thinking says that this is the conservative media trying to get out in front of a damaging story that might be coming in the next two weeks. He's probably just bullshitting, though.

Edit: this is definitely what's happening. The big rightwing social media guys are going on about Dems being desperate and getting ready to release deepfake videos of Trump doing bad things. I won't mention the actual rumor (you can find it easily) in case it's bullshit, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see a few actual deepfakes of said event put out to cast doubt on the real one if it ends up being released.

Smells like BS. If was is rumoured is true wouldn't there be some sort of word from the 'supposed' victim

Anyway, even if 'true' it would slide off him as he's literally teflon.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10277 on: Today at 02:01:12 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:52:12 am
I think it was a Trump remark about Hitlers genitals, not generals.

To be fair, he's staying true to his German roots, when according to Kelly he's saying that Hitler didn't do just bad stuff, but also some good things. It used to be the go-to for all the Nazis in Germany and Austria after the war and it still is today for some.


Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
He claims it's real hair.

Either very impressive for a man of his age, or that's very strong glue.


Wow, Chris Cuomo is not very bright either... How hard is it to understand the guy's system?
