Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 04:42:04 pm
Time for some glee.

The Orange shitbag has a new problem:


Newsweek
The 'Central Park Five' Urges America To Say 'Goodbye' To Trump

The five men wrongfully convicted of a 1989 New York City assault who became known as the "Central Park 5," have filed a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, according to Forbes.

The report states, the suit was prompted by Trump's recent remarks during a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, where he falsely claimed that the men were responsible for the crime and that one of the victims had died.

The Central Park 5 have long maintained their innocence, and their convictions were overturned in 2002 following DNA evidence that exonerated them.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-faces-new-central-park-5-lawsuit-after-debate-remarks/ar-AA1sEI3C?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=72c30ba77515489af9fe47387c6733cb&ei=17
Kill the humourless.

hide5seek

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 04:57:48 pm
jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 08:27:40 pm
May be the only real work the fat fuck has ever done.
Kill the humourless.

jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 09:34:02 pm
Trump and Putin
© AP
Vladimir Putins spokesperson has replied to Donald Trumps recent claims that he once threatened to hit Moscow so hard if Russia invaded Ukraine  and its clear the two are not exactly on the same page.

The former US president told the Wall Street Journal last week that he did try to discourage the Russian president from invading Ukraine when he was in office.

He claimed he told Putin: Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I am going to hit you so hard, youre not even going to believe it.

Im going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow.

Trump supposedly added: Were friends. I dont want to do it, but I have no choice. He [Putin] goes, No way. I said, Way.

I said, Youre going to be hit so hard, and Im going to take those f domes right off your head. Because, you know, he lives under the domes.

However, Moscow was not best pleased with this revelation.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Putins spokesperson Dmitry Peskov replied: We continue to prefer maintaining a very responsible stance in terms of not making public the conversations that are held at the highest level.

Unfortunately for us, a number of leaders do not adhere to this stance and do not maintain media hygiene regarding this issue. But this is on their own conscience.

Peskov alleged added that US politicians are expected to make heated remarks before the American public head to the ballot box for the presidential elections on November 5.

Its widely believed that Putin is hoping for a Trump victory at the presidential election, as the Republican has refused to say that he wants Ukraine to win its war against Russia, just that he wants the conflict to end.

This has raised fears that Trump could reduce US aid to Ukraine and push Kyiv to permanently hand over the parts of its territory which are currently occupied by Russia.

The Republican nominee has not held back when it comes to praising the authoritarian directly, either.

Trump described Putins invasion of Ukraine as genius and savvy in 2022, and only last week claimed Russia has never had a president that they respect so much.

Even when the Russian leader jokingly endorsed Trumps rival vice-president Kamala Harris  upsetting the Republican candidate  Trump still found time to defend poor Russia against the Democrats accusations.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/putin-s-representative-reprimands-trump-after-ex-president-claimed-he-threatened-to-hit-moscow/ar-AA1sEmWu?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=be6bd06f081a4fb9816e1ff55d89cb80&ei=63

"No way!"

"Way!"


NFT out next week.
Kill the humourless.

Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10244 on: Yesterday at 10:30:28 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:27:40 pm
May be the only real work the fat fuck has ever done.

So did McDonald's regular workers have to take a forced day off without pay to accommodate this photo op?

I think Trump's criminal record would disqualify him from working at Mickey Dees
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10245 on: Yesterday at 10:54:35 pm
part way through, he leaned out of the window and yelled:
"We've run out of fries, but line up and I can talk to you about Ronald McDonald's dick for 10 minutes!"
Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10246 on: Today at 01:46:19 am
"Ya know what they say about big shoes and big gloves"...
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
