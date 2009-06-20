« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 743912 times)

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,611
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10200 on: Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm
The betting odds show Trump is still favourite to win. They don't usually get it wrong do they?  :-\
They got it wrong last time, I made a tidy packet out of it.

Bookies odds are not a predictor of anything.  They just follow where the money is going.  Why do you think they make England the favourite to win every World Cup?
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,346
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10201 on: Yesterday at 08:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm
They got it wrong last time, I made a tidy packet out of it.

Bookies odds are not a predictor of anything.  They just follow where the money is going.  Why do you think they make England the favourite to win every World Cup?

Super Frankie Lampard?
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,144
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10202 on: Yesterday at 08:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm
The betting odds show Trump is still favourite to win. They don't usually get it wrong do they?  :-\

There was an article posted somewhere on here I think.  The betting odds are being manipulated by 4 accounts that are placing huge sums of money on Trump winning.  Just another thing for him to point to that the election was "stolen" when he hopefully loses. 
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,802
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10203 on: Yesterday at 09:11:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:20:00 pm
Yep.

Tesla's rivals hit with massive tariffs. SpaceX given more business and backhanded subsidies. Twitter's rivals blocked / limited in the US. Musk protected from certain legal issues.

The benefits are endless for him, it's purely selfish why he's pushing to get a puppet or two in power.


Add in..

'Deregulation' (ie, removing protections for workers, the environment, consumers)

And massive tax cuts for the super-rich.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10204 on: Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm »
538 did just move Trump slightly ahead of Harris for the first time in a long while. The last few weeks of hurricane-induced insanity really have shifted the race, unfortunately. Maybe if Trump keeps looking like his brain is decomposing before our eyes and the media keeps reporting on it, things will go back the other way, but as it stands I'll be lucky if I have a single hair left on my head by midnight on election night.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10205 on: Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm
The betting odds show Trump is still favourite to win. They don't usually get it wrong do they?  :-\

Take all polls and bookie odds etc with a pinch of salt.  Its only a few weeks to go.  Maybe theyre all accurate and maybe theyre not.  At the end of the day, you get what u vote for
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10206 on: Yesterday at 10:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 08:54:47 pm
There was an article posted somewhere on here I think.  The betting odds are being manipulated by 4 accounts that are placing huge sums of money on Trump winning.  Just another thing for him to point to that the election was "stolen" when he hopefully loses.

Possible foreign interference. Again.

Quote
The trade was driven by four accounts that placed more than $30 million worth of bets, according to the source, confirming an earlier story in the Wall Street Journal.

Political pundits and social media users have questioned whether specific high-profile Americans could be behind the moves.

But Polymarket does not allow Americans to make U.S. election bets on the exchange, and the source confirmed that Polymarket's users are international. The source said the company certifies all of its large traders to ensure they are not logging in via VPNs to obscure which country they are in.

Reuters could not immediately determine if the four accounts represent a single trader or many.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2024-10-18/large-bets-in-election-prediction-market-are-from-overseas-source-says
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,474
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10207 on: Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm »
Hillary was a cert with pollsters and bookies.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,662
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10208 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm
That's reassuring, be a disaster if this fella gets in. His level of support despite his recent performances is worrying though.

He blames everything on other people. There's lots of folks in society that do that. I'm not surprised he is throwing his net out and catching a bunch of cranky racist old retirees and young working class men that feel aggrieved in an age of outsourcing, automation and now AI.

Add inflation  plus real estate and gas prices...

Biden tried to address their needs with record unemployment etc.,  but Biden couldn't sell ice cream in the desert.

So ai am not surprised that Harris is in tough.

What she does have is Dobbs, stop the steal, Jan 6. She has been presenting herself initially but is now hitting those big 3 things again and again. And now added to that is trump's dementia.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,662
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10209 on: Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm
538 did just move Trump slightly ahead of Harris for the first time in a long while. The last few weeks of hurricane-induced insanity really have shifted the race, unfortunately. Maybe if Trump keeps looking like his brain is decomposing before our eyes and the media keeps reporting on it, things will go back the other way, but as it stands I'll be lucky if I have a single hair left on my head by midnight on election night.

538 is an average including some recent iffy polls inserted to warp outcomes of aggregators like 538.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10210 on: Yesterday at 11:50:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:48:18 pm
Possible foreign interference. Again.
I won a few bob on Biden in the last presidential election but I think it took a few weeks before I was paid out. all down the confusion over Trump trying to get the election result over turned. I was paid out the following day in the UK election.
Are the people behind these bets thinking Trump has a plan which will enable him to over turn the result even if he loses the election !!!!  Supreme court springs to mind, I will leave it for the experts to rule it out.

Too close to call for massive bets, if this boiled down to logic then Trump would be a no hoper.

The one positive that's not being accounted for right now is the recent change in the Democrats/supporters campaign tactics. Blacks with influence are calling out Blacks for choosing the wrong side, Snoop dog ripped the back out them the other day, good on him. blacks who vote for Trump are one of the biggest d/heads in this election,  Obama and Bautista attacking Trump for being a wimp, Pussy, not the hard case he try's to make out. it won't turn Trumps fans but it's the vote in the swing states that matter, they will be close and it might be the difference between wining and losing.  it's not logic but logics not what the undecided listen too so worth a try.




Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10211 on: Today at 12:29:14 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:50:25 pm
Are the people behind these bets thinking Trump has a plan which will enable him to over turn the result even if he loses the election !!!!

Of course he has a plan. Just look at the bullshit they tried to pull in Georgia. One of the rules they put in place would have let county officials literally decide "that precinct's votes seem fraudulent, so we're not going to certify them." Thankfully, a judge just blocked all of it, but that doesn't make it less worrying. There's stuff like that going on all over the country at the local/county level.
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10212 on: Today at 12:32:52 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:50:25 pm
I won a few bob on Biden in the last presidential election but I think it took a few weeks before I was paid out. all down the confusion over Trump trying to get the election result over turned. I was paid out the following day in the UK election.
Are the people behind these bets thinking Trump has a plan which will enable him to over turn the result even if he loses the election !!!!  Supreme court springs to mind, I will leave it for the experts to rule it out.

Too close to call for massive bets, if this boiled down to logic then Trump would be a no hoper.

The one positive that's not being accounted for right now is the recent change in the Democrats/supporters campaign tactics. Blacks with influence are calling out Blacks for choosing the wrong side, Snoop dog ripped the back out them the other day, good on him. blacks who vote for Trump are one of the biggest d/heads in this election,  Obama and Bautista attacking Trump for being a wimp, Pussy, not the hard case he try's to make out. it won't turn Trumps fans but it's the vote in the swing states that matter, they will be close and it might be the difference between wining and losing.  it's not logic but logics not what the undecided listen too so worth a try.
I caught a clip of the Tangoed Twat sat next to Konspiracy Kreep Kane and Nazi Biker Undertaker, if we're looking at pro-wrestling endorsements. Can't imagine anything like that is going to backfire.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,538
  • Truthiness
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10213 on: Today at 12:45:31 am »
He's talking about the size of Arnold Palmer's cock at his latest rally.

You think I'm joking, don't you?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10214 on: Today at 12:46:27 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:29:14 am
Of course he has a plan. Just look at the bullshit they tried to pull in Georgia. One of the rules they put in place would have let county officials literally decide "that precinct's votes seem fraudulent, so we're not going to certify them." Thankfully, a judge just blocked all of it, but that doesn't make it less worrying. There's stuff like that going on all over the country at the local/county level.
I can't see any Fake electors stepping forward this time. they know the consequences.
Harris will still be VP and will count the votes in Congress on Jan 6th, could that delay result if Trump comes up with some crazy CT argument. ? it won't stop Harris becoming President but Trump will try anything.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10215 on: Today at 12:49:18 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 12:32:52 am
I caught a clip of the Tangoed Twat sat next to Konspiracy Kreep Kane and Nazi Biker Undertaker, if we're looking at pro-wrestling endorsements. Can't imagine anything like that is going to backfire.
I saw it as well, what do you mean, you think both videos cancel out the damage to either side ?
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,898
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10216 on: Today at 01:08:19 am »
Attacking Black men is a sure way to lose their vote... not. It's completely idiotic.

Harris and the Democrats spending 80% of their time attacking Trump isn't a good use of their time either.

People already know Trump; he's already built into people's minds and decisions. You're literally preaching to the choir.

Harris needs to win over independents by not attacking Trump, but by explaining her views and plans. She should focus 80% of her effort on doing that.

In reality, this election will come down to the economy, immigration, and abortion. The Democrats have failed on immigration, and people don't feel like the economy is working for them.

She needs to address those two key issues and explain:

1. Why people feel like these issues aren't being addressed.
2. What she is going to do to fix them.

But thinking she can just say the economy is fantastic and blame Republicans for the immigration issue isn't going to work.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:03 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10217 on: Today at 01:14:39 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:45:31 am
He's talking about the size of Arnold Palmer's cock at his latest rally.

You think I'm joking, don't you?

Nope.

https://xcancel.com/AccountableGOP/status/1847766955299569961#m
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10218 on: Today at 01:39:46 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:08:19 am
Attacking black men is a sure way to get them to vote for your person...not. it's fucking idiotic.

Harris and the democrats spending 80% of their time attacking trump isn't a good use of their time either.

People know trump, that is already built into people's minds and factors. You are literally preaching to the choir.

Harris needs to win over the independent by not attacking trump, but explaining what her views and plans are. She needs to focus 80% of her effort doing that.

In reality this election is going to come down to the economy and immigration and abortion. The democrats have failed at immigration, and people are not feeling like the economy is doing well for them.

She needs to address those two key issues and explain:

1. Why people are feeling like these issues aren't being addressed.
2. What she is going to do to fix them.

But the idea she can just say the economy is fantastic and the republicans are to blame for the immigration issue isn't going to work.
I mentioned a video of a reporter talking to a few black lads playing basketball on the streets a week or so ago. some didn't know who the candidates were. couple of others looked a bit puzzled. a few others saying Trumps the man.
All it takes to turn these voters is for the biggest mouth in the group to tell them Trumps against blacks. vote Harris. that would be a swing of around 30 votes straight away, that's the reality on the streets. clueless being influenced by the biggest respected mouth.
So I do think the likes of Snoop dog calling Blacks who support Trump out with some vicious insults will be effective.
You think this is going to come down to people being won over by logical arguments using facts. no chance.
Are you talking about illegal immigration? Imagine any black who brought that up would be embarrassed by the answer. blame Trump ar....
The economy isn't doing well for them can be said at every single election, strange thing is the people in the swing states like Pennsylvania have been happy with Bidens job creation. that's always been the number 1 issue in these States at elections.  watched many videos over the years when people in states like Pennsylvania get really angry over it so great to hear some praise from some of them, so I would just say Jobs.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:15 am by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10219 on: Today at 03:17:52 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:08:19 am
Harris needs to win over independents by not attacking Trump, but by explaining her views and plans. She should focus 80% of her effort on doing that.

In reality, this election will come down to the economy, immigration, and abortion. The Democrats have failed on immigration, and people don't feel like the economy is working for them.


What's the point of trying to convince anyone on immigration? Anyone voting for Trump because of immigration is not going to be talked over to Harris's side. She might be able to swing a few 'independents' by attacking Trump's record on the subject (it was Trump, for example, who really started the ball rolling on the influx of Venezuelans), but that would require a lot of anti-immigrant rhetoric that might lose her more voters than it would gain.

But of course, once again it's all down to Democrats' lack of spine and laughable messaging ability. "Illegal immigrants are here because rich people want them here" should have been broadcast constantly for the last fifty years. And regardless of who you think 'failed,' as long as the demand for cheap labor remains high, the only substantive immigration difference between a Trump administration and a Harris administration will be public displays of cruelty by the former.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 