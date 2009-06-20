Attacking black men is a sure way to get them to vote for your person...not. it's fucking idiotic.
Harris and the democrats spending 80% of their time attacking trump isn't a good use of their time either.
People know trump, that is already built into people's minds and factors. You are literally preaching to the choir.
Harris needs to win over the independent by not attacking trump, but explaining what her views and plans are. She needs to focus 80% of her effort doing that.
In reality this election is going to come down to the economy and immigration and abortion. The democrats have failed at immigration, and people are not feeling like the economy is doing well for them.
She needs to address those two key issues and explain:
1. Why people are feeling like these issues aren't being addressed.
2. What she is going to do to fix them.
But the idea she can just say the economy is fantastic and the republicans are to blame for the immigration issue isn't going to work.
I mentioned a video of a reporter talking to a few black lads playing basketball on the streets a week or so ago. some didn't know who the candidates were. couple of others looked a bit puzzled. a few others saying Trumps the man.
All it takes to turn these voters is for the biggest mouth in the group to tell them Trumps against blacks. vote Harris. that would be a swing of around 30 votes straight away, that's the reality on the streets. clueless being influenced by the biggest respected mouth.
So I do think the likes of Snoop dog calling Blacks who support Trump out with some vicious insults will be effective.
You think this is going to come down to people being won over by logical arguments using facts. no chance.
Are you talking about illegal immigration? Imagine any black who brought that up would be embarrassed by the answer. blame Trump ar....
The economy isn't doing well for them can be said at every single election, strange thing is the people in the swing states like Pennsylvania have been happy with Bidens job creation. that's always been the number 1 issue in these States at elections. watched many videos over the years when people in states like Pennsylvania get really angry over it so great to hear some praise from some of them, so I would just say Jobs.