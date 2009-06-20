« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 740158 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10160 on: Yesterday at 11:42:51 am »
Free speech under Donnie.
@realDonaldTrump

60 MINUTES SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY TAKEN OFF THE AIR - ELECTION INTERFERENCE. CBS SHOULD LOSE ITS LICENSE. THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCANDAL IN BROADCAST HISTORY. Kamala should be investigated and forced off the Campaign, and Joe Biden allowed to take back his rightful place (He got 14 Million Primary Votes, she got none!). THIS WHOLE SORDID AND FRAUDULENT EVENT IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Elmo!

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10161 on: Yesterday at 12:03:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:42:51 am
Free speech under Donnie.

Musk will surely condemn.... right?
Offline rhysd

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10162 on: Yesterday at 12:28:04 pm »
Saw the interview where he was talking about tariffs.

Absolutely mind blowing.

He has absolutley no idea what he is talking about. Just makes stuff up.

Even said 'I was always very good at mathematics' when told he was talking crap.

He's like a baby.
Offline cptrios

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10163 on: Yesterday at 01:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:38:59 am
I am more and more convinced the plan for the likes of Musk/Thiel etc is to use Trump to get a win, followed pretty swiftly by invoking hte 25th amendment and installing JD Vance as their puppet in the White House.

I don't think the 25th will be necessary. He'll stick around long enough to end the prosecutions against him and make a few 'big' executive orders, then he'll tell everyone his work here is done and it's time to lie on the beach, showing everyone his beautiful body. He doesn't have the stomach for four more years.

Also, not voting for either candidate is a valid choice only until you remember the long-term consequences of a presidency, namely the judiciary. If you want the courts further packed with ultra-capitalists and religious fanatics, vote for Trump. If you don't, vote for Harris. Simple.
Online John C

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10164 on: Yesterday at 01:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:38:59 am
I am more and more convinced the plan for the likes of Musk/Thiel etc is to use Trump to get a win, followed pretty swiftly by invoking hte 25th amendment and installing JD Vance as their puppet in the White House.
I tend to think it's more towards exploiting the opportunity to commit (financial) crimes within the cloak of acts of the Presidency immunity.


Trump will never allow that act to be imposed on him once he's won.
Offline Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10165 on: Yesterday at 02:04:48 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:37:27 am
I visit care homes as part of my work. I take along something called reminiscence box full of items that can jog the memory in those who are losing theirs. One of the most successful items is carbolic soap! Music also plays a part in that. I think that music actually took Trump to some happy place and he completely zoned out. I seriously think hes on the dementia pathway. His enablers, of course, will never admit if hes had a diagnosis.

I've seen a great vid of a catatonic old man come to life when they played music of his youth. Very life affirming as a jazz lover myself. :)

https://youtu.be/NKDXuCE7LeQ?si=yGP0wd2pWxc46gPn

Offline SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10166 on: Yesterday at 02:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:04:48 pm
I've seen a great vid of a catatonic old man come to life when they played music of his youth. Very life affirming as a jazz lover myself. :)

https://youtu.be/NKDXuCE7LeQ?si=yGP0wd2pWxc46gPn
there's something amazing about music.  even in advanced Alzheimer's that made it difficult for him to hold any kind of conversation, Glenn Campbell could sing most of his songs perfectly well in concerts.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10167 on: Yesterday at 02:09:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:06:57 pm
there's something amazing about music.  even in advanced Alzheimer's that made it difficult for him to hold any kind of conversation, Glenn Campbell could sing most of his songs perfectly well in concerts.

You're right about music being amazing, I know someone who had quite advanced early onset Alzheimer's and required full time care in their mid 60s, former head teacher in a school as well, and was effectively mute. Every now and again though she'd be able to get up, walk to her piano and play music flawlessly.
Offline Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10168 on: Yesterday at 02:09:42 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 12:28:04 pm
Saw the interview where he was talking about tariffs.

Absolutely mind blowing.

He has absolutley no idea what he is talking about. Just makes stuff up.

Even said 'I was always very good at mathematics' when told he was talking crap.

He's like a baby.


Mark Cuban said yesterday that he remembers in the 90s that Trump understood tariffs, but that today he makes no sense at all when talking about economics.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10169 on: Yesterday at 02:15:21 pm »
He looks as though he's been run through an industrial wood chippy and then glued back together piece by piece. Turns more orange than the plastic Halloween pumpkins out for sale. He looks exhausted.

But I'm pretty sure he could die and be wheeled around in a wheelchair propped up and people would still vote for him.
Online Elmo!

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10170 on: Yesterday at 02:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 02:15:21 pm
He looks as though he's been run through an industrial wood chippy and then glued back together piece by piece. Turns more orange than the plastic Halloween pumpkins out for sale. He looks exhausted.

But I'm pretty sure he could die and be wheeled around in a wheelchair propped up and people would still vote for him.

Well he'd be a better candidate if he was dead, might win back some of the moderate republicans.
Offline Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10171 on: Yesterday at 02:17:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:06:57 pm
there's something amazing about music.  even in advanced Alzheimer's that made it difficult for him to hold any kind of conversation, Glenn Campbell could sing most of his songs perfectly well in concerts.

I agree. It has been studied that bilingual people suffer less early dementia and alzheimers because of how it stimulates the brain. I look at music as a kind of language. Maybe that's it.

Trump must love YMCA because it gives him Vietnam flashbacks to the jungles of Studio 54.
Offline SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10172 on: Yesterday at 02:50:07 pm »
going off-topic a bit, but my Mum had Alzheimer's and after smoking heavily for 55+ years she completely forgot that she smoked and argued that she'd never smoked.  they say nicotine is the strongest drug but the human mind can be stronger.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10173 on: Yesterday at 03:38:40 pm »
On the other side of that, my uncle whilst in hospital asked the nurses to go out and buy him tobacco despite having given up 20 years previously.
Online zero zero

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10174 on: Yesterday at 05:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:04:48 pm
I've seen a great vid of a catatonic old man come to life when they played music of his youth. Very life affirming as a jazz lover myself. :)

https://youtu.be/NKDXuCE7LeQ?si=yGP0wd2pWxc46gPn
This was wonderful. Thank you for sharing.

This week I found out that Trump and I share a couple of things in common and that is to be Lost in Music. Ave Maria is beautiful, so on that we can agree, if nothing else.
Offline jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10175 on: Yesterday at 05:34:31 pm »
Mum goes to sleep every night listening to Montovani or easy listening on the Dot.

TV is on with sound off as eye candy.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10176 on: Yesterday at 06:42:33 pm »
Just before 11 last night, Radio 5 Live had a report on the election from North Carolina - specifically from the Liverpool FC Football Academy. We have a presence everywhere!
Offline newterp

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10177 on: Yesterday at 08:53:47 pm »
Quote
"I love cows. But if we go with Kamala, you won't have any cows anymore because we're not allowed. I don't want to ruin this kid's day. I love cows, I think they're so cute and so beautiful. But according to Kamala, who's a radical left lunatic, you will not have any cows anymore, so we have to vote her out. If you like cows, you have to vote for me."
Stablest of geniuses.
Offline jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10178 on: Yesterday at 09:17:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:53:47 pm
Stablest of geniuses.

Horse's arse.
Offline newterp

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10179 on: Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:17:20 pm
Horse's arse.
Horse's face, too.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10180 on: Yesterday at 10:31:47 pm »
This is the kind of evil Musk gets up to behind the scenes.

Quote
A new investigation by 404 Media found that an Elon Musk-funded PAC called Future Coalition is targeting Muslim and Jewish populations in Michigan and Pennsylvania with extremely contradictory ads.

The ads are being delivered to Snapchat users and targeting them by zip code. Those who live in an area with a large Muslim population in Michigan are being served ads that paint Kamala Harris as pro-Israel while those who live in parts of Pennsylvania that have a high percentage of Jewish residents are seeing ads that says Harris stands with Palestine.

From 404

An Elon Musk-funded group called Future Coalition PAC is targeting Muslim voters in Michigan and Jewish voters in Pennsylvania with diametrically opposed political advertisements about Kamala Harris. In areas of Michigan with relatively large Muslim populations, the Super PAC is painting Harris as a close friend of Israel and is suggesting that she is beholden to the beliefs of her Jewish husband Doug Emhoff; in parts of Pennsylvania with relatively large Jewish populations, the advertisements call Harris antisemitic and say she support denying Israel the weapons needed to defeat the Hamas terrorists who massacred thousands.

Meanwhile, a related PAC also funded by Musk is microtargeting likely Black voters on Snapchat with ads that says Kamala Harris is trying to ban menthol cigarettes (surveys have shown that 81 percent of Black smokers use menthols, and big tobacco has disproportionately marketed menthol cigarettes to Black Americans).

Here are two ads created by Future Coalition PAC. The ad on the left below are being delivered via Snapchat to people in ZIP codes in Michigan that have many Muslim voters; the ad on the right being delivered via Snapchat to people in ZIP codes in Pennsylvania that have many Jewish voters.


PS - No idea why the strikethough is happening.
Offline TSC

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10181 on: Yesterday at 11:03:34 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:31:47 pm
This is the kind of evil Musk gets up to behind the scenes.

PS - No idea why the strikethough is happening.

Arguably Musk is more dangerous than Trump.  At least the latter is subject to the electorate, while the unelected Musks platform enables the spreading of far right racist stiff globally
Offline oldfordie

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10182 on: Yesterday at 11:09:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:31:47 pm
This is the kind of evil Musk gets up to behind the scenes.

PS - No idea why the strikethough is happening.
Musk seems a admirer of Cambridge Analytica. wonder if he has anyone working for him who worked for CA before they did a runner.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10183 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:09:13 pm
Musk seems a admirer of Cambridge Analytica. wonder if he has anyone working for him who worked for CA before they did a runner.

He's also doing this:

Creating 'fake' Dem manifestos to scare people from voting for her.

Quote
Pro-Trump dark money network tied to Elon Musk behind fake pro-Harris campaign scheme

An initiative called Progress 2028 that purports to be Kamala Harris liberal counter to the conservative Heritage Foundations Project 2025 is actually run by a dark money network supporting former President Donald Trump.

Building Americas Future, the dark money group at the helm of the network, has steered money to a constellation of groups and initiatives boosting Trumps agenda and spreading messaging aimed at chipping away voters from Harris. The dark money group reportedly received over $100 million in funding from billionaire Elon Musk, along with other donors, the New York Times recently reported.

The newest effort to benefit from their largesse is Progress 2028. Building Americas Future registered to use Progress 2028 as a fictitious name on Sept. 23 and the website was created three days later, OpenSecrets analysis of corporate filings and DNS records found.

The Progress 2028 site appears to be created by IMGE LLC, a firm run by Republican political operatives that the New York Times described as the hidden hand behind Building Americas Future, and a page on the Progress 2028 site includes the firms sizzle reel.

IMGE LLC has also done work for Elon Musks America PAC and several other Republican political committees, including a super PAC funded by Americas Future Fund named Future Coalition PAC, as first pointed out by Brendan Fischer, Deputy Executive Director of Documented, an investigative watchdog and journalism project.

The Progress 2028 manifesto draws clear parallels to Project 2025, a controversial blueprint for restructuring the executive branch under the next Republican administration. The Project 2025 blueprint was developed by the Heritage Foundation and written by many conservatives who worked in or with Trumps administration. Project 2025 has drawn intense criticism, and the former president has said it does not reflect his own priorities should he return to the White House.

Some of the policies listed in Progress 2028 highlight disproven and misleading claims about Harris positions. Policies listed include Empowering Undocumented Immigrants, Building Our Future and Expanding Medicaid to Undocumented Immigrants.

Undocumented immigrants are the backbone of our country, and by removing barriers, we unlock incredible potential, the document states. Kamala Harris believes that every person, no matter their immigration status, deserves access to basic healthcare.

Harris expressed support for allowing immigrants residing in the U.S. to obtain health insurance with her 2019 Medicare for All plan but did not indicate whether there would be a cost. Her 2024 running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, recently said that Harris does not currently support programs for undocumented immigrants to qualify for free government health care, free tuition at state universities or drivers licenses.

The document claims Harris will support policies that protect minors access to gender-affirming care and ensure that schools provide comprehensive LGBTQIA education.

Shes committed to banning fracking, phasing out internal combustion engines, and rolling out the most progressive Green New Deal yet, another section of the Progress 2028 plan reads. Harris has explicitly stated that she wont ban fracking natural gas but her campaign has sent mixed signals about her own position on regulation of gas-powered cars.

Some individuals have received text messages directing them to the Progress 2028 page.

Kamala Harris will support a nationwide gun buy-back program that will take dangerous weapons off our streets, one text message reads, noting, A mandatory buy-back is the only way to keep our streets safe. Harris expressed support for a mandatory buyback of military assault weapons in 2019 but has expressed a more lenient stance in 2024, highlighting her own gun ownership.




Progress 2028 has also started pouring money into digital advertising. Since Oct. 11, several digital ads on Facebook and Instagram have included the disclaimer paid for by Progress 2028  totaling over $36,000 in ad buys over just five days.

While the ads appear to include pro-Harris messaging, they lean into contentious issues listed on the Progress 2028 site that have created friction among different divisions of the party.

Lets remove barriers for undocumented immigrants who are undocumented! one ad states, adding, Access to affordable housing, driver licenses, and fair wages creates a stronger America for everyone.

Another ad reads, A national, mandatory buy-back program means fewer guns & fewer tragedies. Kamala Harris gets it!

Operating under a shroud of aliases, Building Americas Future has funneled tens of millions of dollars in dark money from anonymous sources into campaigns boosting Trump ahead of the 2024 election. The dark money network also has a history of fueling initiatives impersonating and parodying Democrats.

Building Americas Future is the top funder of Citizens for Sanity, a dark money group that bankrolled inflammatory ads mocking Democrats and progressive policies in battleground states ahead of 2022 midterms, tax returns show. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Elon Musk secretly steered tens of millions of dollars through Building Americas Future to help fund the effort.

Citizens for Sanity spent over $90 million on messaging pitting minority communities against each other and chipping away at traditionally Democratic voting blocs.

Similar to Progress 2028, the ads hit on contentious issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and criminal justice reform. The ads have been accused of trying to suppress voting among minority communities.

Citizens for Sanity does not disclose its donors but other groups were legally required to report money they gave to it. That includes $43 million from Building AmerIcas Future as well as $28.7 million from Freedoms Future Fund, a sister group of Building Americas Future, and $13.4 million from American Commitment.

The many faces of Building Americas Future

Building Americas Future has also fueled other pro-Trump groups and was the sole funder of the Future Coalition PAC, new Federal Election Commission records filed Oct. 15 show.

The super PAC that has run ads targeting Harris in Michigan by highlighting her positions that are pro-Israel and the Jewish faith of her spouse, Doug Emhoff. The ads are reported to be pro-Harris but have been criticized as featuring antisemitic dog whistles. The PAC has been accused of attempting to use the conflict in the Middle East as a wedge issue to depress turnout for Harris in Michigan, a state with a significant Muslim and Arab American population.

Future Coalition PAC reported receiving $3 million from Building Americas Future through the end of September.

Another $16 million was steered through Building Americas Future to Duty to America PAC, according to new FEC disclosures filed Oct. 15. The super PAC has targeted young male voters and Black voters trying to persuade them to vote for Trump.

Building Americas Future was also the top funder of Stand For Us PAC, OpenSecrets analysis of FEC reports filed Oct. 15 found. The super PAC received at least $3.8 million from the dark money group and has spent over $15 million on ads attacking Republican primary candidates in Ohio with divisive messaging tying a prescription drug program to immigration and transgender rights.

In addition to funding a cluster of political groups, Building Americas Future operates under several fictitious names such as Americans for Consumer Protection.

In August, Americans for Consumer Protection launched an ad campaign criticizing the White Houses proposal to ban menthol cigarettes. CNBC reported that the effort was intended to chip away at Harris key base of Black voter support in swing states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Building Americas Future reportedly raised and spent more than $100 million over the last four years, the New York Times reported.

Building Americas Future is not legally required to report its finances, vendor payments or outgoing grants for 2023 until after Election Day and, even then, will not be required to disclose its donors.

OpenSecrets requests for comment to Building Americas Future and Progress 2028 were not returned prior to publication.

https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2024/10/pro-trump-dark-money-network-tied-to-elon-musk-behind-fake-pro-harris-campaign-scheme
Offline Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10184 on: Today at 12:06:34 am »
Did you hear about Musk's laughable roll out of his robotaxis? A complete joke. The guy is a drugged up hype man. Serious business people don't trust him.


How can a serious business person tweet over 75 times a day. And Trump wants him as an efficiency secretary.
Offline jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10185 on: Today at 12:07:38 am »
Donald Trump called the federal judge presiding over his criminal election interference case in Washington, D.C., "the most evil person."

Trump attacked Judge Tanya Chutkan on the Dan Bongino podcast for ordering the release of nearly 1,900 pages of previously sealed documents filed by prosecutors for special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump, the Republican nominee for president, is set to face Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee and current vice president, in November's election.
 
Donald Trump on Friday called the judge presiding over his criminal election interference case in Washington, D.C., "the most evil person" for ordering the release of nearly 1,900 pages of previously sealed documents filed by prosecutors.

Trump suggested U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan made the files public to harm the Republican presidential nominee's chances in November's election.

"Now, it's a terrible thing, what's happening, and the judge is, this judge is the most evil person," Trump said on Dan Bongino's podcast.

"What judge would say, 'We're going to release something, you know, a couple of days before?'" the former president asked.

Trump said "it's not even believable" that Chutkan had made public the filings by special counsel Jack Smith, whom he called "a sick puppy."

"They're going to release something else, and always before the election," Trump said. "You know, they want to do it before the election. So election interference."

Smith has charged Trump with crimes related to his attempts to undo his loss in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

In an order Thursday, Chutkan rejected the argument by Trump's lawyers that the documents shouldn't be released until after November's presidential election, where the Republican faces Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump's attorneys contended that unsealing the records beforehand could be seen as election interference.

But Chutkan wrote that, on the contrary, the delay Trump was asking for, by itself, "risks undermining that public interest."

"If the court withheld information that the public otherwise had a right to access solely because of the potential political consequences of releasing it, that withholding could itself constitute  or appear to be  election interference," Chutkan wrote.

Chutkan in a previous order had written that Trump "repeatedly accuses the Government of bad-faith partisan bias."

"These accusations, for which Defendant provides no support, continue a pattern of defense filings focusing on political rhetoric rather than addressing the legal issues at hand," the judge wrote. "Not only is that focus unresponsive and unhelpful to the court, but it is also unbefitting of experienced defense counsel and undermining of the judicial proceedings in this case."

Trump lawyer John Lauro had no immediate comment on Trump's characterization of the judge.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for Smith, declined to comment.

Smith's office, in a filing responding to Trump's lawyers about proposed redactions to the documents being released, wrote, "The defendant's opposition includes his standard and unsupported refrain that the Government's position is motivated by improper political considerations."

"That allegation is false  just as it was false when the Court denied the defendant's motion to dismiss the case on grounds of selective and vindictive prosecution," prosecutors wrote.

Trump's comments Friday about Chutkan came a year after the judge imposed a limited gag order in the case that barred him and other "interested parties ... from making any public statements, or directing others to make any public statements, that target" Smith or his staff, defense lawyers, or "any of this court's staff or other supporting personnel."

"Defendant's presidential candidacy cannot excuse statements that would otherwise intolerably jeopardize these proceedings," Chutkan wrote in that order.

The gag order did not bar Trump from making comments about Chutkan herself.

A federal appeals court in December upheld that gag order, but narrowed its conditions, ruling that Trump should not be barred from making comments about Smith personally.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-calls-election-case-judge-tanya-chuktan-the-most-evil-person/ar-AA1swrvj?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=06f641d630c44682b75b4288104a5a27&ei=27



Hopefully the release will provide us with Trump's Comey Moment for 5% of his base.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10186 on: Today at 12:33:31 am »
Donnie hoping Rupert/Lachlan are going to cut him some slack.

Quote
@MattGertz
10h
Donald Trump concludes his Fox & Friends interview by saying he's about to go meet with Rupert Murdoch and tell him Fox shouldn't allow negative ads for the final 21 days or Democrats on air "and then we'll have a victory, because I think everyone wants to have a victory."
https://xcancel.com/MattGertz/status/1847258810399834293#m
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10187 on: Today at 05:33:35 am »
Energising his base:

Quote
@KamalaHQ
Trump: Jill, get your fat husband off the couch. Get that, get that fat pig off the couch. Get that guy the hell off our... Get him up Jill, slap him around, get him up, get them up, Jill. We want them off the couch

https://xcancel.com/KamalaHQ/status/1847449998646005874#m
Offline GreatEx

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10188 on: Today at 05:50:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:33:31 am
Donnie hoping Rupert/Lachlan are going to cut him some slack.


Never come between a Murdoch and a pile of money
Offline hide5seek

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10189 on: Today at 07:49:56 am »
It starts at 21 seconds and only lasts until 36 seconds but if this doesn't make you laugh out loud check your pulse as you might be dead

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFkV8zinFX8
Offline darragh85

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10190 on: Today at 12:39:57 pm »
You know I'm a bit perplexed by Musk's support of Trump considering that Trump's uncle allegedly stole patents and ideas from the man he named his company after.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10191 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:39:57 pm
You know I'm a bit perplexed by Musk's support of Trump considering that Trump's uncle allegedly stole patents and ideas from the man he named his company after.

Trump Presidency = Richer Musk. 
Online CraigDS

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10192 on: Today at 01:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 01:18:00 pm
Trump Presidency = Richer Musk.

Yep.

Tesla's rivals hit with massive tariffs. SpaceX given more business and backhanded subsidies. Twitter's rivals blocked / limited in the US. Musk protected from certain legal issues.

The benefits are endless for him, it's purely selfish why he's pushing to get a puppet or two in power.
Online PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10193 on: Today at 03:00:43 pm »
Probably some of it is profit motivated . Id wager it's more likely down to c*nts flocking together.
Online John C

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10194 on: Today at 04:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 01:18:00 pm
Trump Presidency = Richer Musk. 
Plus potentially less fear about being held accountable to any nefarious dealings.

In the unlikely event that Trump wins I feel we'll be revisiting Ketanji Brown-Jacksons immunity decent many times.
Offline Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10195 on: Today at 04:18:41 pm »
It's always the grift.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10196 on: Today at 06:34:29 pm »
The betting odds show Trump is still favourite to win. They don't usually get it wrong do they?  :-\
Offline jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10197 on: Today at 06:44:23 pm »
Live by character assassination, die by character assassination.

Though it should be quite clear that this character has none.
Online PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10198 on: Today at 07:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:34:29 pm
The betting odds show Trump is still favourite to win. They don't usually get it wrong do they?  :-\
Remains was a cert with the bookies
