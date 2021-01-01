« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 737083 times)

Free speech under Donnie.
Quote
@realDonaldTrump

60 MINUTES SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY TAKEN OFF THE AIR - ELECTION INTERFERENCE. CBS SHOULD LOSE ITS LICENSE. THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCANDAL IN BROADCAST HISTORY. Kamala should be investigated and forced off the Campaign, and Joe Biden allowed to take back his rightful place (He got 14 Million Primary Votes, she got none!). THIS WHOLE SORDID AND FRAUDULENT EVENT IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:42:51 am
Free speech under Donnie.

Musk will surely condemn.... right?
Saw the interview where he was talking about tariffs.

Absolutely mind blowing.

He has absolutley no idea what he is talking about. Just makes stuff up.

Even said 'I was always very good at mathematics' when told he was talking crap.

He's like a baby.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:38:59 am
I am more and more convinced the plan for the likes of Musk/Thiel etc is to use Trump to get a win, followed pretty swiftly by invoking hte 25th amendment and installing JD Vance as their puppet in the White House.

I don't think the 25th will be necessary. He'll stick around long enough to end the prosecutions against him and make a few 'big' executive orders, then he'll tell everyone his work here is done and it's time to lie on the beach, showing everyone his beautiful body. He doesn't have the stomach for four more years.

Also, not voting for either candidate is a valid choice only until you remember the long-term consequences of a presidency, namely the judiciary. If you want the courts further packed with ultra-capitalists and religious fanatics, vote for Trump. If you don't, vote for Harris. Simple.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:38:59 am
I am more and more convinced the plan for the likes of Musk/Thiel etc is to use Trump to get a win, followed pretty swiftly by invoking hte 25th amendment and installing JD Vance as their puppet in the White House.
I tend to think it's more towards exploiting the opportunity to commit (financial) crimes within the cloak of acts of the Presidency immunity.


Trump will never allow that act to be imposed on him once he's won.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:37:27 am
I visit care homes as part of my work. I take along something called reminiscence box full of items that can jog the memory in those who are losing theirs. One of the most successful items is carbolic soap! Music also plays a part in that. I think that music actually took Trump to some happy place and he completely zoned out. I seriously think hes on the dementia pathway. His enablers, of course, will never admit if hes had a diagnosis.

I've seen a great vid of a catatonic old man come to life when they played music of his youth. Very life affirming as a jazz lover myself. :)

https://youtu.be/NKDXuCE7LeQ?si=yGP0wd2pWxc46gPn

Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:04:48 pm
I've seen a great vid of a catatonic old man come to life when they played music of his youth. Very life affirming as a jazz lover myself. :)

https://youtu.be/NKDXuCE7LeQ?si=yGP0wd2pWxc46gPn
there's something amazing about music.  even in advanced Alzheimer's that made it difficult for him to hold any kind of conversation, Glenn Campbell could sing most of his songs perfectly well in concerts.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:06:57 pm
there's something amazing about music.  even in advanced Alzheimer's that made it difficult for him to hold any kind of conversation, Glenn Campbell could sing most of his songs perfectly well in concerts.

You're right about music being amazing, I know someone who had quite advanced early onset Alzheimer's and required full time care in their mid 60s, former head teacher in a school as well, and was effectively mute. Every now and again though she'd be able to get up, walk to her piano and play music flawlessly.
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:28:04 pm
Saw the interview where he was talking about tariffs.

Absolutely mind blowing.

He has absolutley no idea what he is talking about. Just makes stuff up.

Even said 'I was always very good at mathematics' when told he was talking crap.

He's like a baby.


Mark Cuban said yesterday that he remembers in the 90s that Trump understood tariffs, but that today he makes no sense at all when talking about economics.
He looks as though he's been run through an industrial wood chippy and then glued back together piece by piece. Turns more orange than the plastic Halloween pumpkins out for sale. He looks exhausted.

But I'm pretty sure he could die and be wheeled around in a wheelchair propped up and people would still vote for him.
