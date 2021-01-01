I am more and more convinced the plan for the likes of Musk/Thiel etc is to use Trump to get a win, followed pretty swiftly by invoking hte 25th amendment and installing JD Vance as their puppet in the White House.



I don't think the 25th will be necessary. He'll stick around long enough to end the prosecutions against him and make a few 'big' executive orders, then he'll tell everyone his work here is done and it's time to lie on the beach, showing everyone his beautiful body. He doesn't have the stomach for four more years.Also, not voting for either candidate is a valid choice only until you remember the long-term consequences of a presidency, namely the judiciary. If you want the courts further packed with ultra-capitalists and religious fanatics, vote for Trump. If you don't, vote for Harris. Simple.