« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 249 250 251 252 253 [254]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 736599 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10120 on: Yesterday at 03:40:29 pm »
Condolences on your wife's tragic circumstances and the effect it is having and will have on your life.

If you need a place to vent, you have friends at RAWK, but this is not the place.

YNWA


But in response: One is a despicable person with a long record of scurrilous acts and one is a decent person with a long record of public service.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:45:47 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,093
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10121 on: Yesterday at 03:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm

Exactly, which is why I wont vote for any candidate.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,534
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10122 on: Yesterday at 03:42:48 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:42:04 pm
Exactly, which is why I wont vote for any candidate.

I edited it from she to he. It was referring to you.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,093
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10123 on: Yesterday at 03:44:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:35:28 pm
Good luck to your wife. That said your positions and logic are not sound - you haven't provided evidence or shown anything to support your statements.

Thank you so much, I remember you were one of the posters who helped me a lot by taking the time and writing when I lost my sister to aneurysm 6 years ago.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,351
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10124 on: Yesterday at 03:53:06 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:42:04 pm
Exactly, which is why I wont vote for any candidate.

You have observed both Trump and Harris over time, and after doing your analysis, your conclusion is one is not clearly better than the other in terms of competence and character to get your vote?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:55:27 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10125 on: Yesterday at 03:56:09 pm »
Trumps Swiss-Made Watches Lead to a Wyoming Shopping Mall: Report
Story by Sean Craig  1h  1 min read

Former president Donald Trump has a long history of cashing in on his name and celebrity through licensing agreements, but a limited edition series of Swiss-made watches being promoted under his name may have one of the strangest backstories of all. Rather than the glorious Alps, the publicly available corporate records behind the Trump Watch lead closer to the Rockies, a CNN investigation found. The networks reporters traced the company behind the timepiece, TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC, to the address of a shopping center in Wyoming. Dozens of other companies, including one hawking Trump-themed sneakers through a Trump-approved licensing agreement, are registered there but there was no sign of the watch firm. The office of Andrew Pierce, the man who is the registered agent for the companies, confirmed it is the registered agent for the firms behind the Trump-endorsed products, but that it acts as a business agent for over 100,000 companies around the world and isn't directly involved in their operations. The Trump campaign didnt reply to CNNs questions about who is behind TheBestWatchesOnEarth or if they were vetted by the campaign. Pierces father and business partner, Mark Pierce, told CNN he was unaware their clients were involved in Trump business and gave a warning to those who would buy the the priciest model of the Trump Watch, which costs $100,000. Before spending $100,000 on a watch, they should know who theyre buying it from, he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/trump-s-swiss-made-watches-lead-to-a-wyoming-shopping-mall-report/ar-AA1srs2t?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=73dd46aff89b48a9d76d2660b2f3f268&ei=64
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,534
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10126 on: Yesterday at 04:01:04 pm »
Kamala is getting rave reviews for her Fox interview.


Fox News anchor Bret Baier admits Kamala Harris did damage to Trump: She was on a mission

https://www.nj.com/politics/2024/10/fox-news-anchor-bret-baier-admits-kamala-harris-did-damage-to-trump-she-was-on-a-mission.html

The beautiful thing about the Bret Baier interview is that Kamala Harris understood and responded to each question, Cuban tweeted. She used examples of policies. She gave real world context. When Bret went hard after her, she didnt call him names. She didnt quit the interview. She didnt make things up. She never once complained the questions were tough. She never played the victim card. She didnt lose her temper.

She didnt take the bait to diminish or talk down to Trump supporters. She stood up to him with force and never backed down.

Even Fox News host Dana Perino admitted that Harris was fairly effective when she was getting her points across about Trump. Fox colleague Brit Hume said Harris was combative and energetic and she certainly landed some blows on Donald Trump".


Kamala Harris 'Dominated' Bret Baier in Fox News InterviewGOP Speechwriter

https://www.newsweek.com/kamala-harris-dominated-bret-baier-fox-news-interview-gop-speechwriter-1970432


Amazing how all these seasoned political watchers got it wrong and our Elsewhere didn't.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10127 on: Yesterday at 04:47:10 pm »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,294
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10128 on: Yesterday at 04:51:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:44:00 pm
Thank you so much, I remember you were one of the posters who helped me a lot by taking the time and writing when I lost my sister to aneurysm 6 years ago.
Good luck to your wife mate, from all of RAWK.
Now please log off and spend time with her.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,294
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10129 on: Yesterday at 04:55:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:47:10 pm
this is superb.  :)

https://xcancel.com/AVindman/status/1846890723431350529
That's the best video I've seen in ages.
Absolutely superb.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,860
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10130 on: Yesterday at 05:14:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:47:10 pm
this is superb.  :)

https://xcancel.com/AVindman/status/1846890723431350529

I hope that was a wrestling kind of punch Batista gave the guy. If it wasn't he's clearly dead now... ;D
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,519
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10131 on: Yesterday at 06:19:18 pm »
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10132 on: Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm »
Not Sure If This Has Been Done

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57jRBt4h6ks



Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,294
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10133 on: Yesterday at 08:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm
Not Sure If This Has Been Done

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57jRBt4h6ks

Brilliant, I want someone to do my Convicted in New York song :)
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10134 on: Yesterday at 08:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57jRBt4h6ks


Perhaps a bit cruder than a Harris ad should be, but still effective.


Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline 50 Pence

  • Thanks to a slightly better exchange rate, he's a higher value rapper...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10135 on: Yesterday at 09:06:36 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:32:12 pm
Quite bad. that's why I am not going to vote for any of them.

And if enough democrat voters do the same thats how you end up with president Trump. Enjoy
Logged
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10136 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:32:12 pm
Quite bad. that's why I am not going to vote for any of them. It's like repeat of Hillary-Trump.
Democrat Party has to start working internal democracy channels in the party. Hijacking the whole process and robbing potential decent Democrat candidates was just not nice. They are becoming stagnant, uninspiring and I hate they keep coming up with methods like fear mongerism you'd expect from Republican Party.

Don't complain about the politics of the country you live in if you don't participate in the process.

What do you mean by mongerism?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10137 on: Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm
Don't complain about the politics of the country you live in if you don't participate in the process.

What do you mean by mongerism?

Pretty sure he's added ism to the end of fear monger there
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10138 on: Yesterday at 09:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm
Pretty sure he's added ism to the end of fear monger there

Thanks. I thought it was a misspelling of monergism, which is something definitely in the Dems portfolio of talking points.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10139 on: Yesterday at 09:57:54 pm »
Trump bailed on 60 minutes. Then CNBC business network. Now NBC.


Is he in serious decline due to age? Is his campaign trying to hide it?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10140 on: Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm »
Of all the batshit straw-grasping articles 'major' sources have published in the effort to sanewash Trump, this might be the straw-graspingest:

https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/4936509-trump-campaign-music-impact/

Given what we know about the power of music, perhaps Trumps spontaneous decision to start rocking out was not a bad one. Perhaps the music tied his audience to him more tightly than his verbal answers could have. 

With both sides scrounging for votes in a dead-heat election, perhaps the right music might sway just enough votes to make a difference.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10141 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:57:54 pm
Trump bailed on 60 minutes. Then CNBC business network. Now NBC.


Is he in serious decline due to age? Is his campaign trying to hide it?
1. Of course he is.
2. Of course they are.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,124
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10142 on: Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm
Of all the batshit straw-grasping articles 'major' sources have published in the effort to sanewash Trump, this might be the straw-graspingest:

https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/4936509-trump-campaign-music-impact/

Given what we know about the power of music, perhaps Trumps spontaneous decision to start rocking out was not a bad one. Perhaps the music tied his audience to him more tightly than his verbal answers could have. 

With both sides scrounging for votes in a dead-heat election, perhaps the right music might sway just enough votes to make a difference.

:lmao
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,841
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10143 on: Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:38:49 pm
,
Every single stat about the country indicates things got worse since Biden-Kamala. Maybe you should ask those poetic questions to those 2 you worship and adore.

Then show the courage of your convictions and Vote MAGA
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10144 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:38:49 pm
,
Every single stat about the country indicates things got worse since Biden-Kamala. Maybe you should ask those poetic questions to those 2 you worship and adore.

Can I also blame Harris/Biden for the high inflation and housing shortage here in Australia?

How about our Irish/UK members on here? Can they do the same?

Fck it. Let's blame them for any 'immigrant' thats committed a crime in any of our countries because Harris/Biden allowed open borders.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,336
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10145 on: Yesterday at 10:38:37 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:38:49 pm
,
Every single stat about the country indicates things got worse since Biden-Kamala. Maybe you should ask those poetic questions to those 2 you worship and adore.

Which stats exactly? I anticipate the usual cowardice from another Trump supporter. Wade in, spout shit, get called out and then are nowhere to be seen. Fucking thick c*nts incapable of thinking for themselves.  Lost on them that the decisions that orange prick made whilst president impacted the proceeding years. The current incumbents are doing their utmost to reverse that neanderthals failings.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm by DangerScouse »
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,142
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10146 on: Yesterday at 11:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:57:54 pm
Trump bailed on 60 minutes. Then CNBC business network. Now NBC.


Is he in serious decline due to age? Is his campaign trying to hide it?

Yes
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,470
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10147 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm »
The crying comments on the Bautista video are hilarious. Ridiculous how many people can worship at the feet of a billionaire while, without irony, saying theyre fed up with elites.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,426
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10148 on: Today at 12:42:21 am »
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10149 on: Today at 02:06:34 am »
Short video, says it all in a few words.

@TheLewisBlack
 would like a word with all the undecided voters out there

https://xcancel.com/TheDailyShow/status/1846672796379664797


Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10150 on: Today at 03:23:16 am »
Trump @ the Al Smith (Catholic) Dinner

Quote
Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum, Trump says. But look on the bright side chuck, considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses you still have the chance to become the first woman president, Trump says  it is a transphobic joke.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,519
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10151 on: Today at 03:48:43 am »
Tell ya what, some people really do show their true colours on a political thread rather than elsewhere don't they! Yikes!

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 249 250 251 252 253 [254]   Go Up
« previous next »
 