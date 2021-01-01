« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 730625 times)

Offline John C

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10080 on: Yesterday at 10:13:07 pm »
I've no source Sam, its just my considerations.
When he loses he's in big, big trouble.
There won't be another insurrection but you can guarantee he'll commit further crimes in the coming weeks.
His legal team are going to have to mitigate the punishment by convincing the judge(s) that he is mentally unwell and he's had diminishing responsibility for a while.
It's difficult to deny that the man is fucking ill.
Offline John C

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10081 on: Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm
is a deliberate tactic to get his talking-points out. It's not that he doesn't get what the question was, it's that he deliberately ignores it.
I agree that he's spent the last nine years doing exactly that stoa mate, he's always controlled the narrative. But I think we're seeing an increased level of madness now, which damages his campaign but although not on purpose it will eventually allow his legal team to gather the evidence to prove a diminished capacity.
That's just my opinion :)
Offline oldfordie

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10082 on: Yesterday at 11:35:45 pm »
 I think one things being overlooked when it comes to Trumps ravings, the passionate hate the Trump supporters have for the people who attack Trump. Trumps supporters enjoy his haters calling him a raving lunatic when he does a stupid dance for minutes on end. they love watching the reaction it brings.  it's Trump and his supporters way of hitting back.
The crazier the better for Trump supporters, coming out with crazy stuff, brilliant, his haters must be frothing at the mouth, he he, Trumps driving the people we hate mad. brilliant.
Trumps always been like this, that photo of him sat down with all the world leaders staring down at him with contempt while he was President shows his stupid childish narcistic mindset. you can see the smirk on his face.  f.. you. you all hate me but none of you can stop me, am the most powerful man in the world, I win. he enjoys people hating him who can't beat him. he's done it all his life.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10083 on: Today at 06:32:10 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm
I agree that he's spent the last nine years doing exactly that stoa mate, he's always controlled the narrative. But I think we're seeing an increased level of madness now, which damages his campaign but although not on purpose it will eventually allow his legal team to gather the evidence to prove a diminished capacity.
That's just my opinion :)
On the increased level of madness theory.apparently the Capitol riot was a day of love  :o :lmao

Vance also stating Trump won in 2020, so hes getting in on the act too.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10084 on: Today at 09:30:30 am »
Jaysus wept.

Quote
Were not going to have hydrogen cars. Hydrogen cars is the new thing, right? Do you know about that? Hydrogen is the new car. They say its great. Has one problem. If it explodes, youre dead. If it explodes. They actually say if it explodes, youre unrecognizable. You call your wife over, they call up the wife, would you please come here and take a look and see whether or not this is your husband because we cannot see. And she goes to the nearest tree, which is about 100 yards away, and she says, no, its only blood. Theres nothing there. She says, I cant tell.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10085 on: Today at 09:39:23 am »
Demented c*nt.
Hope he fucking chokes on french fries and dies on the toilet.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10086 on: Today at 10:14:18 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:39:23 am
Demented c*nt.
Hope he fucking chokes on french fries and dies on the toilet.


A prison toilet, preferably.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10087 on: Today at 10:28:00 am »
Didn't too well in front of a mainly hispanic audience today.

https://xcancel.com/Acyn/status/1846745434607571457#m
Online newterp

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10088 on: Today at 11:21:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:28:00 am
Didn't too well in front of a mainly hispanic audience today.

https://xcancel.com/Acyn/status/1846745434607571457#m

Like exceptionally poor it seems.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10089 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm »
Two terrible candidates. It's like watching Everton vs Man Utd in an FA Cup final.
I hope there was a scenario where they can both lose.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10090 on: Today at 01:07:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:56:19 pm
Two terrible candidates. It's like watching Everton vs Man Utd in an FA Cup final.
I hope there was a scenario where they can both lose.

Only one of them is terrible.  The other may be uninspiring but to put both on the same tier is laughable
Online SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10091 on: Today at 01:08:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:28:00 am
Didn't too well in front of a mainly hispanic audience today.

https://xcancel.com/Acyn/status/1846745434607571457#m
the body language of the audience and the ppl asking questions says it all.  he was spouting bullshit and they weren't buying any of it.
Online SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10092 on: Today at 01:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 01:07:14 pm
Only one of them is terrible.  The other may be uninspiring but to put both on the same tier is laughable
like yesterday when someone said Biden's "dementia" is as bad as Trump's.  fucking pathetic comment.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10093 on: Today at 01:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 01:07:14 pm
Only one of them is terrible.  The other may be uninspiring but to put both on the same tier is laughable
She is the worst candidate Democrats had in decades. I have never voted a Republican but she makes John Kerry look presidential.
She is obviously a better person than Trump. But as a "candidate", she really is terrible.
Online SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10094 on: Today at 01:27:22 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:15:37 pm
She is obviously a better person than Trump. But as a "candidate", she really is terrible.
how is Trump as a candidate?
Online Corkboy

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10095 on: Today at 01:30:39 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:15:37 pm
She is the worst candidate Democrats had in decades. I have never voted a Republican but she makes John Kerry look presidential.
She is obviously a better person than Trump. But as a "candidate", she really is terrible.

What is it about her that is so terrible?
Offline hide5seek

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10096 on: Today at 01:31:24 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:15:37 pm
She is the worst candidate Democrats had in decades. I have never voted a Republican but she makes John Kerry look presidential.
She is obviously a better person than Trump. But as a "candidate", she really is terrible.
Can you explain, how so?
She seems fine to me. And brave (going into the Fox sh*t hole while Trump hides).
Offline elsewhere

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10097 on: Today at 01:32:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:27:22 pm
how is Trump as a candidate?
Quite bad. that's why I am not going to vote for any of them. It's like repeat of Hillary-Trump.
Democrat Party has to start working internal democracy channels in the party. Hijacking the whole process and robbing potential decent Democrat candidates was just not nice. They are becoming stagnant, uninspiring and I hate they keep coming up with methods like fear mongerism you'd expect from Republican Party.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10098 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:32:12 pm
Quite bad. that's why I am not going to vote for any of them. It's like repeat of Hillary-Trump.
Democrat Party has to start working internal democracy channels in the party. Hijacking the whole process and robbing potential decent Democrat candidates was just not nice. They are becoming stagnant, uninspiring and I hate they keep coming up with methods like fear mongerism you'd expect from Republican Party.

Come on now, you are trolling now! 
Online SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10099 on: Today at 01:34:50 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:32:12 pm
Quite bad. that's why I am not going to vote for any of them. It's like repeat of Hillary-Trump.
Democrat Party has to start working internal democracy channels in the party. Hijacking the whole process and robbing potential decent Democrat candidates was just not nice. They are becoming stagnant, uninspiring and I hate they keep coming up with methods like fear mongerism you'd expect from Republican Party.
quite bad eh?

what would it take for you to move to "absolutely disgusting" -
more lies?
more criminality?
more grifting?
more threats to public safety?
more misogyny?
more racism?
more displays of rampant narcissism, ignorance and mental incapacity?
more documented plans to rip apart vital components of good governance and social responsibility?
more completely nonsensical ideas on health care?
more completely nonsensical ideas on the economy?
more completely nonsensical ideas on international relations?
Online CraigDS

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10100 on: Today at 01:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:33:29 pm
Come on now, you are trolling now!

Surely is. Or is a Trump fan and just not admitting it.

She may not be the most inspiring candidate ever, but she is certainly not a bad candidate at all.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10101 on: Today at 01:38:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:34:50 pm
quite bad eh?

what would it take for you to move to "absolutely disgusting" -
more lies?
more criminality?
more grifting?
more threats to public safety?
more misogyny?
more racism?
more displays of rampant narcissism, ignorance and mental incapacity?
more documented plans to rip apart vital components of good governance and social responsibility?
more completely nonsensical ideas on health care?
more completely nonsensical ideas on the economy?
more completely nonsensical ideas on international relations?
,
Every single stat about the country indicates things got worse since Biden-Kamala. Maybe you should ask those poetic questions to those 2 you worship and adore.
Online Corkboy

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10102 on: Today at 01:40:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:38:49 pm
,
Every single stat about the country indicates things got worse since Biden-Kamala. Maybe you should ask those poetic questions to those 2 you worship and adore.

Source?

And is that source your arse?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10103 on: Today at 01:41:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:37:26 pm
Surely is. Or is a Trump fan and just not admitting it.

She may not be the most inspiring candidate ever, but she is certainly not a bad candidate at all.
You can check my posts ever since Obama candidacy days so stop with paranoiac scenarios. Fuck Trump.
I just hate when the whole party, media and majority of out of touch celebrities acting like we should eat whatever they serve.
Online Corkboy

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10104 on: Today at 01:43:46 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:38:49 pm
,
Every single stat about the country indicates things got worse since Biden-Kamala. Maybe you should ask those poetic questions to those 2 you worship and adore.

Unemployment is a pretty big stat for a country. What was the change from 2020 to 2024, do you think? Hint: the answer isn't in your arse.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10105 on: Today at 01:44:48 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:41:44 pm
You can check my posts ever since Obama candidacy days so stop with paranoiac scenarios. Fuck Trump.
I just hate when the whole party, media and majority of out of touch celebrities acting like we should eat whatever they serve.

You say fuck Trump now but a few posts earlier just describe his as quite bad compared to a terrible Kamala and state that everything was better when he was in charge - that is why we are all challenging you
Online newterp

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10106 on: Today at 01:47:34 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:38:49 pm
,
Every single stat about the country indicates things got worse since Biden-Kamala. Maybe you should ask those poetic questions to those 2 you worship and adore.

Can you explain and expound on this statement, please and provide examples. Like actual examples not just every stat is bad.
Online Corkboy

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10107 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:47:34 pm
Can you explain and expound on this statement, please and provide examples. Like actual examples not just every stat is bad.

I'll field that one.

He can't.
Online newterp

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10108 on: Today at 01:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 01:48:17 pm
I'll field that one.

He can't.

Of course. It's just weird that somebody will claim that he hates Trump, but is unable to articulate anything that's truly gone wrong in the country that 80% of the people say the last four years is going on.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10109 on: Today at 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:32:12 pm
Quite bad. that's why I am not going to vote for any of them. It's like repeat of Hillary-Trump.
Democrat Party has to start working internal democracy channels in the party. Hijacking the whole process and robbing potential decent Democrat candidates was just not nice. They are becoming stagnant, uninspiring and I hate they keep coming up with methods like fear mongerism you'd expect from Republican Party.

Not voting for either is aiding a fascist, sexually abusive, treasonous crook into power. 
Online Corkboy

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10110 on: Today at 02:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 01:43:46 pm
Unemployment is a pretty big stat for a country. What was the change from 2020 to 2024, do you think? Hint: the answer isn't in your arse.

Hey Elsewhere, did you skip this?

Elsewhere? You there?
Offline cptrios

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10111 on: Today at 02:20:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:32:12 pm
Hijacking the whole process and robbing potential decent Democrat candidates was just not nice.

Who would have been better? And better doesn't just mean a better candidate; it means someone whose nomination wouldn't have caused a massive fracture in the party and thrown it into turmoil that might not have subsided in time to effectively challenge Trump.
Online SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10112 on: Today at 02:44:31 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:38:49 pm
,
Every single stat about the country indicates things got worse since Biden-Kamala. Maybe you should ask those poetic questions to those 2 you worship and adore.

your first statement is 100% nonsense, either you know that and are up Trump's arse 24/7, or you don't and need to fucking educate yourself.

and have you ever asked those questions to the narcissistic sociopathic traitorous felon you adore?
Online newterp

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10113 on: Today at 02:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 02:20:25 pm
Hey Elsewhere, did you skip this?

Elsewhere? You there?

Hope he doens't come back with more quotes or "stats" from Elon Musk or the like.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10114 on: Today at 02:59:28 pm »
I had no idea criticizing Harris-Walz and the Democrat Party for not improving its inner democracy channels was such a sin that posters call me names and showing aggressive manner.

My wife has a cancer operation tomorow so despite not posting on this forum for years, I was looking at laptop with dead eyes just to keep my brain busy and I've read last 6-7 pages in threads that had a narrative but with no substance at all. Just because other candidate is oranger and dumber, shouldnt make Kamala the best thing since sliced bread.

She has no answer to any questions, she either doesnt understand them or avoids them. She acts like Republicans were running the country last 3.5 years and she hates being reminded that she has been the VP. I am yet to hear any responsible statement from her about things going bad.

She keeps saying Trump is unstable but she prefers not telling her plans and policies. "Trump is so bad that you have to pick me" is a bit pathetic marketing imo.
Online Corkboy

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10115 on: Today at 03:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 01:43:46 pm
Unemployment is a pretty big stat for a country. What was the change from 2020 to 2024, do you think? Hint: the answer isn't in your arse.

Well?
Online Corkboy

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10116 on: Today at 03:12:20 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:59:28 pm
She has no answer to any questions, she either doesnt understand them or avoids them.

This is grade A bullshit.

"That which is asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence".
