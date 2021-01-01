I had no idea criticizing Harris-Walz and the Democrat Party for not improving its inner democracy channels was such a sin that posters call me names and showing aggressive manner.



My wife has a cancer operation tomorow so despite not posting on this forum for years, I was looking at laptop with dead eyes just to keep my brain busy and I've read last 6-7 pages in threads that had a narrative but with no substance at all. Just because other candidate is oranger and dumber, shouldnt make Kamala the best thing since sliced bread.



She has no answer to any questions, she either doesnt understand them or avoids them. She acts like Republicans were running the country last 3.5 years and she hates being reminded that she has been the VP. I am yet to hear any responsible statement from her about things going bad.



She keeps saying Trump is unstable but she prefers not telling her plans and policies. "Trump is so bad that you have to pick me" is a bit pathetic marketing imo.