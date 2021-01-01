« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

John C

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10080 on: Today at 10:13:07 pm
I've no source Sam, its just my considerations.
When he loses he's in big, big trouble.
There won't be another insurrection but you can guarantee he'll commit further crimes in the coming weeks.
His legal team are going to have to mitigate the punishment by convincing the judge(s) that he is mentally unwell and he's had diminishing responsibility for a while.
It's difficult to deny that the man is fucking ill.
John C

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10081 on: Today at 10:22:38 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:19:07 pm
is a deliberate tactic to get his talking-points out. It's not that he doesn't get what the question was, it's that he deliberately ignores it.
I agree that he's spent the last nine years doing exactly that stoa mate, he's always controlled the narrative. But I think we're seeing an increased level of madness now, which damages his campaign but although not on purpose it will eventually allow his legal team to gather the evidence to prove a diminished capacity.
That's just my opinion :)
oldfordie

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10082 on: Today at 11:35:45 pm
 I think one things being overlooked when it comes to Trumps ravings, the passionate hate the Trump supporters have for the people who attack Trump. Trumps supporters enjoy his haters calling him a raving lunatic when he does a stupid dance for minutes on end. they love watching the reaction it brings.  it's Trump and his supporters way of hitting back.
The crazier the better for Trump supporters, coming out with crazy stuff, brilliant, his haters must be frothing at the mouth, he he, Trumps driving the people we hate mad. brilliant.
Trumps always been like this, that photo of him sat down with all the world leaders staring down at him with contempt while he was President shows his stupid childish narcistic mindset. you can see the smirk on his face.  f.. you. you all hate me but none of you can stop me, am the most powerful man in the world, I win. he enjoys people hating him who can't beat him. he's done it all his life.
