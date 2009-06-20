« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 729538 times)

Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #10040 on: October 14, 2024, 04:44:42 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 14, 2024, 03:25:02 am
Another assignation plan on trump?

Another one of his own.

Quote
Who is Vem Miller?

Miller, described as a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, has a background that paints a complex picture. His LinkedIn profile claims he is an investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker, and content producer who has worked on projects for major networks like Netflix and VICE Media.

He has also been involved in music video production, working with artists such as DMX and Trey Songz. His social media presence shows him posing with prominent conservative figures like Steve Bannon, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Nigel Frottage.

He ran for a state assembly seat in Nevadas District 13 as a Republican in 2022. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that he was concerned with voter fraud issues and supported initiatives related to solar energy and electric car manufacturing. He did not win the election.
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #10041 on: October 14, 2024, 07:42:06 am »
Not to say all of these attempts have been fake but the last two I see why some say they do smell a bit funny, and the fact some are thinking along these lines just goes to show the completely delusional world around him he has created over the years.

Nobody at this stage could deny the possibility that he gets into office and pardons any of these assassins for them to walk for whatever, that the reality around him he has created. A few strong words aside from some it would be forgotten about in days.

I think some of his supporters are just bored and bitter with their shitty lives and want to see the world burn.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10042 on: October 14, 2024, 08:10:51 am »
I'm not sure about wanting to see the world burn. More that their anger and bitterness is being deflected away from the cause.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10043 on: October 14, 2024, 08:30:13 am »
Apparently there was no intention to assassinate Trump according to his friends. Hes a huge Trump fan. He was armed and using fake press credentials. From that theyve drawn the conclusion that he was there to assassinate Trump.

Hes been released on bail too which suggests it wasnt anything.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10044 on: October 14, 2024, 08:32:27 am »
I thought , as an American , you were fine to wander around with guns and ammo.  Fake passports less so.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10045 on: October 14, 2024, 08:50:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2024, 08:32:27 am


Most Yanks don't have or ever need a passport.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10046 on: October 14, 2024, 08:53:31 am »
Very fishy that the cops came out and declared they'd definitely foiled an assassination attempt, and now it's just standard 2A "thanks and have a nice day". Some MAGA c*nt on the force salivating at the prospect of 4+ years of impunity?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10047 on: October 14, 2024, 11:53:37 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on October 14, 2024, 08:53:31 am
Very fishy that the cops came out and declared they'd definitely foiled an assassination attempt, and now it's just standard 2A "thanks and have a nice day". Some MAGA c*nt on the force salivating at the prospect of 4+ years of impunity?

Not just some MAGA c*nt on the force, but the MAGA sheriff of the county. And the fact that they let the guy go on bail pretty much immediately should have been a clue that it was bullshit.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10048 on: Yesterday at 07:07:16 am »
The judge in Donald Trump's election-fraud case doesn't care that the allegations may embarrass him in election season, a former prosecutor has said.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has ordered the release of yet more explosive evidence in the case, despite objections from Trump's attorneys that it could be damaging at election time.

The Republican presidential nominee is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights in connection with an alleged pressure campaign on state officials to reverse the 2020 election results.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and repeatedly said he is the victim of a political witch hunt. He has accused chief prosecutor Jack Smith of attempting to interfere in the 2024 presidential election by prosecuting him. Newsweek sought email comment from Trump's attorney on Monday.

Writing in her legal blog, Civil Discourse, on Sunday, former federal prosecutor and frequent critic of Trump, Joyce Vance, noted that Chutkan has repeatedly told the Republican's lawyers that his embarrassment is irrelevant to the case. "Judge Chutkan continues to show a total lack of interest in Trump's argument that nothing can become public because of the election," Vance wrote.

She noted that, in an order on October 10, Chutkan wrote, "Defendant's concern with the political consequences of these proceedings is not a cognizable legal prejudice" that would merit sealing the evidence further. Chutkan granted prosecutors' motion that an appendix of evidence in the case should be released. However, she has given Trump until October 17 to decide how to examine any legal options that might prevent the release.

Trump's lawyers had requested "that the Court stay that determination for a reasonable period of time so that [he] can evaluate litigation options relating to the decision."

On October 2, Chutkan unsealed a 165-page evidence brief in the case, against the wishes of Trump and his lawyers, who argued that it could damage the Republican nominee during the presidential election cycle.

The brief contained new information about Trump's alleged activities during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

The brief detailed his alleged indifference to the fate of Vice President Mike Pence as pro-Trump rioters hunted for him in the Capitol.

It added that Trump's team had tried to garner support for a flawed report into alleged voter machine fraud in Michigan. The then-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee refused to publish the report and told Trump it was "f***ing nuts."

The latest proposed release concerns a substantial appendix to the 165-page evidence brief. That appendix has never been seen by the public and contains further allegations against the former president.

Trump's lawyers had requested that "no further disclosures" of "so-called evidence" be released because it had been "unlawfully cherry-picked and mischaracterized" by the prosecutor's office.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/judge-chutkan-has-total-lack-of-interest-in-trump-election-claim-attorney/ar-AA1sfszQ?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=94734473f1744e7aef9d40362bd8d5e4&ei=49
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10049 on: Yesterday at 08:34:30 am »
Ok.
1 the judge should point to trump's comment that he could shoot someone in times square. So how could these documents hurt him.

2 and this is a question. Have trump's legal team stalled this case until now. In which case tough luck.  Though it's quite possible the prosecution delayed it till now . In which case ha-ha.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10050 on: Yesterday at 09:31:36 am »
I'm no lawyer but I'm guessing since (1) is a rhetorical argument rather than a legal one then it has no bearing on this decision. I think it's sufficient to say there is no legal precedent for withholding charges because of "embarrassment".
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10051 on: Yesterday at 09:37:02 am »
Ya couldn't make this up. :lmao



Newsweek
Vem Miller: Man Arrested With Loaded Gun Outside Trump Rally

Vem Miller, the armed man who was arrested outside a Donald Trump rally on Saturday, claimed he has links to members of the former president's family.

Speaking in a video posted to the social media site Rumble, Miller, a 49-year-old Las Vegas resident, outlined the experience of his arrest and said he knows "a lot of people" closely associated with Trump, the Republican presidential candidate.

On Saturday, Miller was arrested after authorities found firearms in his car outside a Trump rally in Coachella Valley, California. He was booked and taken into custody at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on charges of possessing a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine.

Miller, who was also driving an unregistered vehicle with a homemade license plate and had multiple passports and driver's licenses with different names, according to authorities, was released Saturday on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear at the Indio Larson Justice Center on January 2, 2025, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department inmate database.

Speaking in a 75-minute video, Miller denied speculation that he might have harmed Trump and reports from authorities that he had fraudulent press passes. He said he attended the rally "after receiving a special invitation from members of the Nevada Republican Party."

He said: "I drive up with my special entry passand by the way, they're saying I had a counterfeit pass that's a bunch of nonsenseI can prove that I had a special entry pass directed to me, sent directly to me by officials within the Republican Party of Nevada. I was an actual invitee to that event."

He also outlined his connection to members of the Trump family.

"I would say in the last four years I have been to a countless number of Trump rallies and Trump events," he said.

He continued: "I've talked to Don Jr., I've talked to Eric Trump. I know a lot of people within the Trump family and the extended family, and I have been integrally involved."

He added that he is "very close with individuals in the Trump extended family," that he has "met the president on multiple occasions," and that the Trump campaign has issued him around "20" special guest passes in the past.

Newsweek reached out to spokespeople for Trump and the Trump Organization via email and Miller via Facebook for comment on Monday.

Following Miller's arrest, Chad Bianco, the Riverside County sheriff, told the Southern California News Group on Sunday that officers had "probably stopped another assassination attempt."

The former president was previously left with minor injuries after a gunman opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. Trump was also the target of an apparent assassination attempt at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September, though no shots were fired at him.

In a press conference, Bianco added: "If you are asking me right now, I probably did have deputies that prevented the third assassination attempt.

Miller previously told Fox News Digital that he was "100 percent a Trump supporter" and that he had no intention of shooting Trump. He said he had never fired a gun in his life and that he purchased firearms after receiving death threats due to his work in media.

On his LinkedIn page, the 49-year-old describes himself as an investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker, and content producer with 20-plus years of experience.

He founded the America Happens Network in 2007, where he hosts a podcast and has interviewed people including British MP Nigel Frottage and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Miller, a Republican, ran for Nevada State Assembly, District 13 in the 2022 election cycle, according to a report from the Aurora Campaign Finance Disclosure from the Nevada Secretary of State.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/vem-miller-coachella-rally-gun-suspect-claims-links-to-trump-family/ar-AA1sfxjM?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=e6fe403258704b43ffdf3b37ac9f636d&ei=43

There is no Yank equivalent to dodgy, but this is not an untypical Trumpit.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10052 on: Yesterday at 09:45:06 am »
Just as we suspected. That lying POS sheriff should be fired immediately.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10053 on: Yesterday at 09:52:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:34:30 am
Ok.
1 the judge should point to trump's comment that he could shoot someone in times square. So how could these documents hurt him.

2 and this is a question. Have trump's legal team stalled this case until now. In which case tough luck.  Though it's quite possible the prosecution delayed it till now . In which case ha-ha.


Well, Trump's team have spent the best part of the year dragging the case through other courts arguing he has complete immunity.



Not for the first time with Trump, I'm reminded of a scene from Liar Liar:
"Your Honour, I object"
"On what grounds?"
"Because it's devastating to my case!"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10054 on: Yesterday at 11:24:08 pm »
Think of all the things that disappear if he loses. No more YMCA dancing is on the list.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10055 on: Today at 12:45:17 am »
Trump Crumbles When Pressed on Economic Policy in Tense Interview
Rolling Stone

Donald Trump continued his pre-election economic event tour on Tuesday with a lengthy interview with Bloomberg at the Economic Club of Chicago. It was a total mess.

Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait did not take it easy on Trump, and it quickly became clear that the former president has no conception of the mechanics of or the potential ramifications of the economic platform he's running on. Bluntly, the former president was incoherent when pressed with real questions about his policies.

Micklethwait spent most of the interview attempting to break Trump out of what the former president repeatedly referred to as "the weave," his term for his rambling digressions - with ever-decreasing intelligibility - and general inability to focus on a given topic for more than a few seconds during his rallies and interviews.

Micklethwait didn't weave along with Trump, however, repeatedly working to bring him back on topic and answer the actual questions. The grilling exposed Trump's total cluelessness with regard to his own economic policy, and led Trump to attack Micklethwait as biased.

Here are the most notable moments from the most rigorous round of policy questioning Trump has been subjected to in recent memory.

Trump gets schooled on tariffs
The central pillar of Trump's economic plan is widespread tariffs on all imported goods, with penalties appearing to increase depending on how much he dislikes the country. Economists have warned that such a policy could have devastating effects on American consumers, who would be saddled with increased costs for all imported goods.

When questioned about the specifics of his plan, and if he was aware of its pitfalls, Trump seemed ignorant of basic economic principles, insisting that other countries, not American consumers, would pay for the tariffs.

Micklethwait tried to explain the actual impact. "Three-trillion worth of imports and you will add tariffs to every single one of them, and push up the cost for all of these people to buy foreign goods," he said. "That is just simple mathematics."

Trump countered that he was "always good at mathematics," and that high tariffs - and thus costs - would force companies to move production into the United States.

"That will take many, many, many years," Micklethwait said, to which Trump replied that high enough penalties would make the move immediate as if companies could simply wand wave production plants, orchards, wineries, factories, and the like into existence.

The former president also insisted that his tariff proposal would not result in the loss of jobs that are dependent on trade, because companies that moved to the U.S. would not be subject to the tax. "All you have to do is build your plant in the United States and you don't have any tariffs," he said.

Trump gets frustrated and bashes the interviewer
Micklethwait's attempts to keep Trump on topic earned him no grace from the former president, who hates few things more than being contradicted.

When Micklethwait asked Trump to address a report by The Wall Street Journal estimating that his economic proposals would raise the national debt by upwards of $7 trillion, the former president fell back on his standard playbook: bashing the interviewer.

"What does The Wall Street Journal know? They've been wrong about everything, and so have you by the way, you've been wrong," Trump replied, crossing his arms and curling into his seat.

"You've been wrong all your life on this stuff," he added.

Trump responds to a question about Google by ranting about voting in Virginia
One theme of the interview was Trump totally avoiding giving straight answers to the questions Micklethwait asked him. The most egregious example came when Micklethwait asked Trump if he believes the Justice Department should break up Google.

Trump responded by sighing and ranting about Virginia's voter rolls. "The question is about Google, President Trump," Micklethwait replied. Trump then went on a spiel about how Google is unfair to him and doesn't show users any positive stories about him.

Trump claims immigrants would kill an audience member when asked how deportations will affect the job market
When Micklethwait noted that Trump's plan to deport 11 million undocumented workers would have a large impact on the American economy - as many undocumented migrants participate in the labor force - Trump immediately pivoted to crime.

"It came out last week that 125,000 people are horrible criminals at the highest level," Trump said and repeated a false claim that more than 13,000 undocumented migrants convicted of murder had been released into the country by the Biden administration. "We've had the best numbers but now we have the worst numbers and here is the problem, we have some of the worst criminals in the world coming in," he added.

"The issue I asked you about was the idea if you reduce immigration - every economist will tell you - if you have fewer people, there is a smaller economy," Micklethwait interjected after Trump ranted about murderous migrants for several minutes. Trump continued and at one point singled out a member of the audience, calling her a "beautiful woman."

"They will look at you - down [there] a beautiful woman - they'll look at you and they will kill you," he said.

An exasperated Micklethwait noted that the crime rate has actually gone down under Biden.

Trump responds to a question about how he'd cut government spending by talking about Air Force One
At one point in the conversation, Trump, after speaking at length about rockets, reiterated his past assertion that he would nominate billionaire Elon Musk to his government and put him in charge of cutting wasteful spending and regulations. When asked by Micklethwait to give an example of how he would cut waste, Trump pointed to the remodeling of Air Force One.

Trump is unable to say how he'd help small businesses
Trump's tariff proposal could be a disaster for small businesses that rely on imports. Micklethwait noted that when Trump imposed a tariff on Chinese imports while he was in office - one that is smaller that what he is proposing for a second term - he helped Apple deal with the ramifications, giving them a deal. Micklethwait then asked Trump how he would help companies that aren't so big. Trump was unable to provide a response, repeatedly bringing up how he helped Apple despite Micklethwait's efforts to get him to address small businesses.

Trump doesn't deny he's been talking to Putin since he left office
Journalist Bob Woodward reports in his new book War that Trump has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin multiple times since leaving office. Trump's team denied this, but Trump declined to do so himself on Tuesday, telling Micklethwait that he won't comment on it, but that if he did talk to Putin it would "be a smart thing."

Trump mocks autoworkers
Trump argued that his tariffs will lead Mercedes-Benz to start building in the U.S., arguing that now they build everything in Germany and their cars are only assembled in the U.S. He doesn't seem to have much respect for the autoworkers at these "assembly" plants. "They take them out of a box and they assemble them," Trump said. "We could have a child do it."

Trump says Jan. 6 riot was filled with "love and peace"
Trump tried yet again to rewrite history about Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. He said on Tuesday that it was a "peaceful transfer of power," accused Micklethwait of being biased against him for asking the questions, and reiterated that he believes the 2020 election was "crooked."

"It was love and peace," Trump said of Jan. 6. "Some people went to the Capitol and a lot of strange things happened there, with people being waved into the Capitol by police," he added, nodding to conspiracy theories that the federal government helped orchestrate the riot to make Trump and his supporters look bad.

Trump claims his rambling is strategic
At one point, after Trump spent minutes meandering through multiple trains of thought in response to a question about the American dollar's status as an international reserve currency, Micklethwait attempted to interject into his rambling. Trump wasn't happy.

"You have got to be able to finish a thought because it is very important," Trump said.

"You've gone from the dollar to [Emmanuel Macron]," Micklethwait countered.

The former president claimed that his speaking style was "called the weave" and that "it's all these different things happening."

OK then.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/trump-crumbles-when-pressed-on-economic-policy-in-tense-interview/ar-AA1sk5tj?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=13825ec0334d4cd5c6159db94cb80c3d&ei=18
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10056 on: Today at 12:53:49 am »
The Bloomberg guy seems to have done a good job from the snippets I've heard, but it's useless with Trump. He'll just carry on with whatever he wants or he'll go on one of his rants. The most shocking thing was, how much "support" Trump had in that room. People laughing and clapping after his ramblings. It seems to have been a minority of the people there, but you'd expect better from business people. Then again, there were company owners in the UK heavily relying on exports who voted for Brexit...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10057 on: Today at 03:35:34 am »
All those c*nts hear is "lower taxes for zillionaires"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10058 on: Today at 08:35:29 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:45:17 am
Trump Crumbles When Pressed on Economic Policy in Tense Interview
Rolling Stone

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/trump-crumbles-when-pressed-on-economic-policy-in-tense-interview/ar-AA1sk5tj?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=13825ec0334d4cd5c6159db94cb80c3d&ei=18
Yet a higher percentage of Americans think he is better on the topic of the economy than Harris  :butt :butt :butt
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10059 on: Today at 12:23:46 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:35:29 am
Yet a higher percentage of Americans think he is better on the topic of the economy than Harris  :butt :butt :butt
I've been saying for years that the vast majority of American voters are like teenagers.

They'll vote for whoever tells them they'll get what they want and they have zero ability to consider the lack of logic underpinning the promise, or the negative implications for other people - or even themselves! - if they do get it.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10060 on: Today at 12:41:48 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:35:29 am
Yet a higher percentage of Americans think he is better on the topic of the economy than Harris  :butt :butt :butt

Well, he's a buSINesSMan.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10061 on: Today at 12:54:53 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:35:29 am
Yet a higher percentage of Americans think he is better on the topic of the economy than Harris  :butt :butt :butt

Most will probably not have seen that. And many will confuse business (big business quite possibly would welcome a Trump regieme) with the economy.

I wonder if short term Ford or GM would benefit from massive tarriffs. They could raise their prices quite a lot I'd imagine if their main competitors were kicked out of the market.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10062 on: Today at 12:58:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:54:53 pm
I wonder if short term Ford or GM would benefit from massive tarriffs. They could raise their prices quite a lot I'd imagine if their main competitors were kicked out of the market.

It would also raise their cost I would imagine. Don't think their cars are produced fully in the US. They'll be relying on imports themselves which would get more expensive due to tariffs. Their competitors would also not really be kicked out of the market, their stuff would just get more expensive.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10063 on: Today at 01:01:19 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:58:41 pm
It would also raise their cost I would imagine. Don't think their cars are produced fully in the US. They'll be relying on imports themselves which would get more expensive due to tariffs. Their competitors would also not really be kicked out of the market, their stuff would just get more expensive.
as would an enormous range of consumer and business products.

the whole thing is a typical Trump idea - something many (not all) 5-year olds would say "yes that sounds good".
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10064 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
for the US election, I'm looking at the trends in recent polls, and am now losing complete faith in the overall US electorate.

at this point, how the hell can any sentient human being feel that Trump is in any way a better choice to run a country?

seriously. what does it take - what more evidence to people need?

more lies?
more criminality?
more grifting?
more threats to public safety?
more misogyny?
more racism?
more displays of rampant narcissism, ignorance and mental incapacity?
more documented plans to rip apart vital components of good governance and social responsibility?
more completely nonsensical ideas on health care?
more completely nonsensical ideas on the economy?
more completely nonsensical ideas on international relations?

somebody please help me understand. WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK DO THESE PEOPLE NEED TO SEE?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10065 on: Today at 02:41:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:38:19 pm
for the US election, I'm looking at the trends in recent polls, and am now losing complete faith in the overall US electorate.

at this point, how the hell can any sentient human being feel that Trump is in any way a better choice to run a country?

seriously. what does it take - what more evidence to people need?

more lies?
more criminality?
more grifting?
more threats to public safety?
more misogyny?
more racism?
more displays of rampant narcissism, ignorance and mental incapacity?
more documented plans to rip apart vital components of good governance and social responsibility?
more completely nonsensical ideas on health care?
more completely nonsensical ideas on the economy?
more completely nonsensical ideas on international relations?

somebody please help me understand. WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK DO THESE PEOPLE NEED TO SEE?

thats the problem, they dont need to see anything.

They are in a cult.   And unless they can be deprogrammed, Trump could literally tell each and every one of them, individually, to their faces that yes hes in league with Putin, that yes hes going to give huge tax breaks to the likes of Elon Musk, not to the middle and lower middle/working classes, that yes, his mad tarrifs scheme will hurt them (his cult members), and they will be far worse off with him as president, and they will STILL vote for the racist rapist felon.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10066 on: Today at 02:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:41:18 pm
thats the problem, they dont need to see anything.

They are in a cult.   And unless they can be deprogrammed, Trump could literally tell each and every one of them, individually, to their faces that yes hes in league with Putin, that yes hes going to give huge tax breaks to the likes of Elon Musk, not to the middle and lower middle/working classes, that yes, his mad tarrifs scheme will hurt them (his cult members), and they will be far worse off with him as president, and they will STILL vote for the racist rapist felon.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10067 on: Today at 02:52:00 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:45:17 am
Trump Crumbles When Pressed on Economic Policy in Tense Interview
Rolling Stone

[zip]



The problem is, most of the people who would properly listen to and take note of that interview will already be voting Harris anyway (those that would still vote for the orange shitbag do so for reasons unconnected to the economy, like culture war shite, immigration, basic racism or cos they're Christo-fascists wanting to impose their joyless piety on everyone else)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10068 on: Today at 02:54:54 pm »
What makes Americans so susceptible to cults or cult like behaviour? Is it a low IQ?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10069 on: Today at 03:11:25 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:54:54 pm
What makes Americans so susceptible to cults or cult like behaviour? Is it a low IQ?

It's the American culture, everything has to be the best, the brashest, the most, the richest, the toughest. Everything is over the top. They admire showmen, they worship success. Compare that to Europe where the vibe was always more restrained.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10070 on: Today at 03:17:08 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:54:54 pm
What makes Americans so susceptible to cults or cult like behaviour? Is it a low IQ?

'Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires' - Steinbeck
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10071 on: Today at 03:36:19 pm »
also the obsession with being a true patriot is a big thing.  They think it's a badge of honour because they think the US is the greatest country on earth.   Trump feeds into that with his spiel. 

they are just a weird breed. A lot Ive never rmanaged to get my head around since moving here, and one of the hardest for me to fathom is how working/middle class people are happy with the health business here (it is not a service), despite the fact itd bankrupt them if they/loved ones have a serious illness or injury.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10072 on: Today at 05:34:17 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:58:41 pm
It would also raise their cost I would imagine. Don't think their cars are produced fully in the US. They'll be relying on imports themselves which would get more expensive due to tariffs. Their competitors would also not really be kicked out of the market, their stuff would just get more expensive.

Yeah. I'm not sure.   I wonder if the tarrifs are on components or cars.  But now I say it out loud I know trump will just slap a tarrifs on whatever he wants.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10073 on: Today at 05:35:39 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:54:54 pm
What makes Americans so susceptible to cults or cult like behaviour? Is it a low IQ?

I think thats unfair overall, although there are undeniably large numbers of red neck fuckwits who havent had a proper education.

Their main problem, I think, is fear. They are a nation of people terrified to speak out.

They are programmed from an early age to obey at all costs, and never to question the good old USA, like ever.

They pledge allegiance to a piece of fucking cloth every day ffs.

So, when a successful billionaire tells them that their beloved USA is under threat from alien lizard people who control the weather and eat dogs, large numbers will agree, for a variety of reasons. Especially if you can also label a minority as being to blame for all societys ills.

They are also a very selfish bunch. The whole American Dream they love so much is basically the idea that if you somehow manage to navigate through their modern day slavery employment rules, and make a few quid for yourself, then you might be in a position to get even richer, by using those rules to your advantage against those who work for you. Lovely.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10074 on: Today at 07:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 05:35:39 pm

Worra pile of shite. (as per)

Except for some of the last bit.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10075 on: Today at 08:25:58 pm »
In the run up to the election, unknowingly to all of them, Donald Trump has two completely separate teams working with two completely separate agendas as he attends his rallies and town hall meetings.

His campaign team are watching agonisingly as he appears more and more deranged, impossibly trying to give his appearances a semblance of normality while disingenuously trying to convince the public he is fit to govern.

His legal team are observing cognisantly, recording Trumps imperceptible speeches and diminished condition in order to use it all as inexorable evidence that the man has irrefutably lost his mental capacity which should be taken in to account by the judge when he is eventually sentenced for his many crimes.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10076 on: Today at 08:39:08 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:54:54 pm
What makes Americans so susceptible to cults or cult like behaviour? Is it a low IQ?
I assume your not thinking of cults like the Moonies and it's more about the stuff Trump supporters come out with ?
 I put a lot down to society policing itself in other countries.
If someone you knew talked about the earth being flat then they would be ridiculed. the support for these nut case opinions is nipped in the bud.
We did go through a nutty period during Brexit, people coming out with all sorts of ludicrous theories to argue to leave the EU. eg, we used to have lots of corner shops before we joined the EU, they are all gone now because people they knew just laughed at them.
I think the people of the UK policed itself and ridiculed these people so these crazy views don't spread.
You only have to listen to a few of these US nutcases talking to see the problem.
They have all these weird crazy opinions but nobody in their large group calls them out. it's all accepted by the circle of friends they move in so they aren't embarrassed to air these CTs.
I think people underestimate the damage this has done to the US today.
People coming out with absolute nutty views yet people around them nod along in agreement.
