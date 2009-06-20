« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10000 on: October 11, 2024, 12:25:53 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on October 10, 2024, 10:53:54 pm
:shocked

How is even on the ballot? And how is he even getting votes!

Well lets be honest, a lot of those who will vote for him will love that line.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10001 on: October 11, 2024, 12:31:18 am
It wouldn't matter if he said the n-word. Plenty of his supporters would love it, and the media would sanewash it into headlines like this:

https://www.mediaite.com/news/headline-lunacy-ny-times-ridiculed-for-framing-on-trumps-eugenics-remarks-as-intellectual-curiosity/
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10002 on: October 11, 2024, 03:49:59 am
He goes to Detroit and takes a dump on the city. Just Donald being Donald.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10003 on: October 11, 2024, 02:58:51 pm
If your Black and you support Trump and his backers then you are thick as pigshit.

They reckon we've all sat on a plane when it's hit bad turbulence and thought am glad I noticed the pilot was white when he climbed into the cockpit, very reassuring.

reply. yeah. first thing I think of when a black pilot gets into the cockpit is is he qualified to fly the plane.

Video.  Top Trump ally Charlie Kirk: Im sorry. If I see a Black pilot, Im going to be like, Boy, I hope hes qualified.
https://xcancel.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1843873305213956318
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10004 on: October 11, 2024, 03:01:11 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on October 11, 2024, 02:58:51 pm
If your Black and you support Trump and his backers then you are thick as pigshit.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10005 on: October 11, 2024, 03:47:04 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on October 11, 2024, 02:58:51 pm
If your Black and you support Trump and his backers then you are thick as pigshit.

They reckon we've all sat on a plane when it's hit bad turbulence and thought am glad I noticed the pilot was white when he climbed into the cockpit, very reassuring.

reply. yeah. first thing I think of when a black pilot gets into the cockpit is is he qualified to fly the plane.

Video.  Top Trump ally Charlie Kirk: Im sorry. If I see a Black pilot, Im going to be like, Boy, I hope hes qualified.
https://xcancel.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1843873305213956318


Yet, there's so many black musicians who've endorsed him

And a large proportion of young black men intend to vote for him - not least because he's 'anti-woke' and to them that means disempowering women and cracking down on the gays (this isn't a race thing - a large chunk of young men of all races support Trump for his 'anti-woke' rhetoric... guess they think they can't get a bit of pussy unless they force the bitch  :no)




Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10006 on: October 11, 2024, 04:09:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 11, 2024, 03:47:04 pm

Yet, there's so many black musicians who've endorsed him

And a large proportion of young black men intend to vote for him - not least because he's 'anti-woke' and to them that means disempowering women and cracking down on the gays (this isn't a race thing - a large chunk of young men of all races support Trump for his 'anti-woke' rhetoric... guess they think they can't get a bit of pussy unless they force the bitch  :no)
If they believe it then it's down to the influance of a few Black friends.
I watched a news report a couple of months back. UK reporter walked up to a crowd of young blacks playing basketball on the streets asking them who they will vote for. some didn't even know who was standing in the election, I was surprised so many did say Trump but I wouldn't give them credit for making a informed decision. it's like Brexit, they take more notice to what the loud mouth friend tells them. the big mouth thinks Trumps the man and he's clued up on these things  ::) so they intend to vote Trump.  you really can't fight this sort of stupidity as they have to listen before you can make them aware on the sort of people they are voting for.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10007 on: October 11, 2024, 05:55:11 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on October 11, 2024, 02:58:51 pm
If your Black and you support Trump and his backers then you are thick as pigshit.

They reckon we've all sat on a plane when it's hit bad turbulence and thought am glad I noticed the pilot was white when he climbed into the cockpit, very reassuring.

reply. yeah. first thing I think of when a black pilot gets into the cockpit is is he qualified to fly the plane.

Video.  Top Trump ally Charlie Kirk: Im sorry. If I see a Black pilot, Im going to be like, Boy, I hope hes qualified.
https://xcancel.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1843873305213956318

What he's inferring is that the leftists are shoe horning minorities into jobs so there's a chance that a black pilot isn't there on merit.
It's not that he's racist. It's the fault of those crazy radical lefties.
People will lap it up and defend it.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10008 on: October 11, 2024, 06:27:32 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on October 11, 2024, 05:55:11 pm
What he's inferring is that the leftists are shoe horning minorities into jobs so there's a chance that a black pilot isn't there on merit.
It's not that he's racist. It's the fault of those crazy radical lefties.
People will lap it up and defend it.
You maybe right but he's adding that on as another racist attack.
They are both saying what many racists have believed for decades. I heard it in the UK back in the 60s/70s.
"Am not being racist but black people aren't as intelligent as white people. am sorry if that upsets people but that's just a fact"
Am sure many people in the UK+US still believe this today.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10009 on: October 11, 2024, 06:44:43 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on October 11, 2024, 06:27:32 pm
You maybe right but he's adding that on as another racist attack.
They are both saying what many racists have believed for decades. I heard it in the UK back in the 60s/70s.
"Am not being racist but black people aren't as intelligent as white people. am sorry if that upsets people but that's just a fact"
Am sure many people in the UK+US still believe this today.

No doubt he's racist. I'm just showing how all these displays are being fobbed off and defended. 
So many of these melts with a platform now it's depressing.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10010 on: October 11, 2024, 06:48:26 pm
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10011 on: October 11, 2024, 07:23:17 pm
Quote from: TSC on October 11, 2024, 06:48:26 pm
Its the economy, stupid

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trumps-tax-spending-plans-would-add-twice-much-debt-harris-budget-group-says-2024-10-07/

People understand the prices of gas and food, and that's basically it. 98% of the country probably couldn't tell you a single fact about the national debt apart from "it's the debt of the nation." But milk is expensive, and that's somehow Biden's fault and totally repairable by Trump.

And I don't think it's worth distinguishing between black men and any other. The Wokies are responsible for every ill facing young men, and Trump is going to make them pay. I wouldn't be surprised if Harris lost the male vote 30-70.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10012 on: October 11, 2024, 08:15:10 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 11, 2024, 03:47:04 pm

Yet, there's so many black musicians who've endorsed him

And a large proportion of young black men intend to vote for him - not least because he's 'anti-woke' and to them that means disempowering women and cracking down on the gays (this isn't a race thing - a large chunk of young men of all races support Trump for his 'anti-woke' rhetoric... guess they think they can't get a bit of pussy unless they force the bitch  :no)
 
If there was one group/demographic i had to pick that doesn't vote it would be young black men.Nowt to back that up just a feeling of their disenfranchised culture.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10013 on: October 11, 2024, 09:26:13 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 11, 2024, 08:15:10 pm
 
If there was one group/demographic i had to pick that doesn't vote it would be young black men.Nowt to back that up just a feeling of their disenfranchised culture.

Yup. Young men in general are low propensity voters. Young black men more so.

It's gonna be young women that push Harris over the top.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10014 on: October 11, 2024, 10:04:43 pm
Interesting his latest project has the same name as the 2012 Aurora theater shooting where an American citizen killed 12 and wounded 70 which happened in Colorado where he's giving this speech.

Quote
Trump announces 'Operation Aurora', signaling deportations of what he claims are gang members
An hour into his Aurora speech, Trump began slowly teasing Operation Aurora.

The invasion will be stopped. The migrant flights will end up for illegals will be shut down immediately within 24 hours, he said. On that same day we will begin the task of finding and deporting every single illegal alien gang member from our country. Well get them out, this will be a major national undertaking.

Minutes later, he announced the policy:

Im announcing today that upon taking office, we will have an operation Aurora at the federal level to expedite the removals of these savage gangs, using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

We will send elite squads of Ice, Border Patrol and federal law enforcement officers to arrest and deport every last illegal alien gang member until there is not a single one left in this country.

Im hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer, he added. We will achieve complete and total victory over these sadistic monsters.

The policy would also indemnify local policy of any prosecutions, he said.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2024/oct/11/trump-harris-us-elections-obama-latest-updates?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-67098cfb8f081a18004e501c#block-67098cfb8f081a18004e501c
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10015 on: Yesterday at 04:32:41 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 11, 2024, 08:15:10 pm
 
If there was one group/demographic i had to pick that doesn't vote it would be young black men.

They'd vote for a young black man.

Unfortunately, many black youths in the US have criminal records that prevent them from running.

They may not vote for her, but I doubt many would vote for that racist POS.  They have a very poor turnout record normally.

I think few young Yank males of any race vote or are even registered.

Today's women are a different kettle.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10016 on: Yesterday at 06:24:35 am
Prosecutors are asking a New York federal court judge to sentence two brothers to years in prison for their admitted insider trading in a blank-check company's securities before it announced a planned merger with Trump Media.

Prosecutors want Florida venture capitalist Michael Shvartsman, who made more than $18 million in illicit trading profits, to be sentenced next Thursday to between 46 months and 57 months in prison, a court filing shows.

And they want his brother, Gerald Shvartsman, to be sentenced to at least two years in prison for his illegal trading, which earned him $4.6 million.

The Florida furniture company founder is due to be sentenced Wednesday by the same Manhattan federal court judge, Lewis Liman, who will sentence his brother.

Both men pleaded guilty in April in the case.

The brothers face possible deportation due to their criminal convictions after their sentences are completed, as they are not U.S. citizens.

Michael Shvartsman, 53, was born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union. His family emigrated to Italy in 1974, and then a year later to Toronto, Canada. Gerald Shvartsman, 47, was born in Canada.

A third defendant, Bruce Garelick, chose to stand trial and was convicted by a jury in May of insider trading.

Garelick, who is due to be sentenced on Nov. 7, faces a recommended prison term of between 108 months and 135 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.

Garelick had been chief strategy officer of Michael Shvartsman's Miami-based venture capital firm Rocket One Capital.

He became a director of Digital World Acquisition Corp., after the Shvartsman brothers in 2021 were invited to invest in DWAC and another so-called special purpose acquisition company.

The brothers received non-public information from Garelick about Trump Media  whose majority owner is former President Donald Trump  being a potential target of a merger after they signed nondisclosure agreements.

All three men purchased DWAC securities based on non-public information related to that effort and then sold their shares after the stock price soared following news of the planned merger with Trump's company, which owns the Truth Social app.

Garelick earned just $49,000 from the illegal trades.

Trump Media's merger with DWAC was delayed until this past March. The merged company trades under the ticker DJT.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, in a sentencing memorandum filed late Thursday, said that Michael Shvartsman's conduct "was flagrant, manipulative, and motivated by sheer greed."

The office's recommendation for his sentence is in line with what federal sentencing guidelines recommend.

Michael Shvartsman's defense lawyers, Alan Futerfas and Dennis Vacco, are urging Judge Liman to sentence him below those guidelines, citing his acceptance of responsibility in the case.

"Mr. Shvartsman has paid a steep price for his insider trading," those lawyers wrote.

"He has lost his reputation and suffered humiliation both personally and professionally. He has lost significant amounts of business through the loss of banking, credit cards, customers and vendors," the attorneys wrote. "His wife and children have suffered and there will continue to be huge collateral consequences of his actions, which is a significant punishment in and of itself."

Prosecutors revealed in Thursday's filing that a $14.7 million yacht, "Provocateur," that Michael Shvartsman agreed to forfeit to the federal government to secure a monetary judgment had been leased by him for summer charters in the Mediterranean without notifying prosecutors and that it since has been moved to Italy's Ligurian coast in contravention of a court order.

Prosecutors also said that Shvartman "has failed to provide financial statements" to the Probation Office before his upcoming sentencing.

"Altogether, Shvartsman exhibits a troubling pattern of acting as though he were above the law," prosecutors wrote.

"The sentence and term of supervised release imposed upon Shvartsman must deter him from committing future crimes."

Probation Office officials are recommending that Michael Shvartsman be sentenced to 46 months in prison, apparently due to his refusal to submit a personal financial statement to the office, his defense lawyers said.

Those lawyers noted in their sentencing submission that the full $18.2 million money judgment owed by him "has been paid" as of Monday, so there is no need to forfeit "Provocateur."

Defense lawyers said they had recommended that Shvartsman not submit a financial statement to Probation by invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Those lawyers said that the purpose of the personal financial statement is to determine a defendant's ability to pay a fine.

But "there is no dispute that Mr. Shvartsman has the ability to pay a fine," the lawyers wrote, noting that he has already paid the forfeiture ordered in the case.

The two years in prison that prosecutors want as a minimum for Gerald Shvartsman is below the 37 months to 46 months recommended for him by those guidelines.

The Probation Office is recommending that he be sentenced to one year and a day in prison.

"The defendant is a wealthy, successful businessman," prosecutors wrote about Gerald Shvartsman, who is a married father of two children.

"He reports an annual income in excess of $600,000 and resides in a more than 6,000 square foot waterfront mansion," the filing said. "He had no need for these additional profits. His engagement in this scheme was driven by pure greed.

But, "The Government agrees that, relative to his co-defendants, the defendant is the least culpable of the three defendants who will be sentenced by the Court," prosecutors wrote in explaining their recommendation for Gerald Shvartsman.

Roland Riopelle, a lawyer for Gerald Shvartsman, is asking Liman for a sentence with no prison time.

Instead, Riopelle asked the judge to sentence him to 18 months of home confinement.

The attorney wrote in his sentencing memo that Gerald Shvartsman does not have $4.6 million in liquid assets to surrender, "so the Court should simply enter a forfeiture judgment against him in that amount."

Riopelle wrote that if a lengthy prison sentence is imposed on Gerald Shvartsman, "there is a very real chance" that his furniture company "will fail and the 150+ employees and independent contractors who work there will be put out of work."

The lawyer also cited Gerald Shvartsman's "significant health issues," which include a "serious back injury," Crohn's disease, two procedures to remove melanoma and "an acute and severe form of psoriasis, which requires medication and a special light therapy device.

The Crohn's disease requires "close monitoring and regular treatments," the filing said.

Like Michael Shvartsman's lawyers, Riopelle said the potential deportation of Gerald could harm his family.

"Judge Liman is a very serious and thoughtful judge and we're hoping that the oping that the potential damage that will naturally accrue to collateral persons here who were not involved in this crime will persuade the judge that the sentence we recommended is a good one," Riopelle said in an interview.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/prosecutors-seek-years-in-prison-for-trump-media-insider-trading-shvartsman-brothers/ar-AA1s6ZLM?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=ea6b18f3df244459e00f291fc843635c&ei=26

Trumpers gotta Trump.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10017 on: Yesterday at 08:30:27 am
Guilty!

Sorry, I just read "venture capitalist" and skipped to the end. Nothing more to say, is there?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10018 on: Yesterday at 09:31:53 am
Am i correct in saying that should Harris win this election, then it will be her job (as current vice president) to certify the results and declare herself the new president? Which essentially means it'll be the stroke of her pen that condemns fungal dick to defeat and denies him the White House?

Yeah, we're getting another insurrection for Christmas, aren't we? Like it's fucking nailed on, isn't it?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10019 on: Yesterday at 10:24:56 am
If its a close then another riot is almost inevitable. Trump will know that this is his last shot. By 2028 he will either be in jail or dead. Hopefully Democrats are ready for it and arent silly enough to stick to unity spiel and go easy on them. Id prep the riot police and pummel the sweet Jesus out of them at first sign of trouble.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10020 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:24:56 am
By 2028 he will either be in jail or dead.

Por que no los dos?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10021 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:24:56 am
If its a close then another riot is almost inevitable. Trump will know that this is his last shot. By 2028 he will either be in jail or dead. Hopefully Democrats are ready for it and arent silly enough to stick to unity spiel and go easy on them. Id prep the riot police and pummel the sweet Jesus out of them at first sign of trouble.

Well, if you think bookies, and the money punted, count for anything, its very close. Moreover, its rather depressing:
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10022 on: Yesterday at 10:54:47 am
Despite this:

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10023 on: Yesterday at 10:59:19 am
Do the American electorate care much about the foreign friends of heir their politicians. Trump costing up to Putin or the leader of NK. Does that bother many voters (even if it were someone less cultish than trump).  We had many rumours about Boris and Russians but it didn't really seem to be a thing.  It was a bit of mud for those that already despised him but I doubt it changed much in the way of voting intent.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10024 on: Yesterday at 11:21:03 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:24:56 am
If its a close then another riot is almost inevitable. Trump will know that this is his last shot. By 2028 he will either be in jail or dead. Hopefully Democrats are ready for it and arent silly enough to stick to unity spiel and go easy on them. Id prep the riot police and pummel the sweet Jesus out of them at first sign of trouble.

Yes, but with Biden as president you'd have to imagine that there will be enough security this time, whether police or national guard, to make sure that what happened last time doesn't happen again.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10025 on: Yesterday at 12:44:29 pm
Bizarre reports that weather forecasters in the US have had death threats because of the nonsense being spouted by Trump et al re how weather folk and dems cause hurricanes and that recovery funds are directed to migrants

The joys of lies spread over social media
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10026 on: Yesterday at 12:48:57 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:24:56 am
If its a close then another riot is almost inevitable.
the margin of her win would be meaningless - a riot is guaranteed if he loses, period.  and it'd be riots plural - in every damn state.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10027 on: Yesterday at 01:55:12 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:24:56 am
If its a close then another riot is almost inevitable. Trump will know that this is his last shot. By 2028 he will either be in jail or dead. Hopefully Democrats are ready for it and arent silly enough to stick to unity spiel and go easy on them. Id prep the riot police and pummel the sweet Jesus out of them at first sign of trouble.
Naah,  I look forward to Trump trying it again, this will be something to enjoy, Trump will not get any willing Fake electors this time, the crowd will protest but the vast majority will stand and watch if a few rioters try to break through the police cordon rather than being led by them.
I don't think the fake electors or rioters fully understood the consequences of what they were doing at the last election, they didn't understand the crimes they were committing were so serious, they know now though so I won't mind Trump holding some sort of rally calling for support to overturn the election. he will be devastated when nothing really serious happens.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10028 on: Yesterday at 09:04:53 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:21:03 am
Yes, but with Biden as president you'd have to imagine that there will be enough security this time, whether police or national guard, to make sure that what happened last time doesn't happen again.

Plans have already been made. There will be no repeat. The Nat Guard will be there.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10029 on: Today at 04:27:11 am
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #10030 on: Today at 09:33:12 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:27:11 am
Trump says Kamala is 

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-reportedly-called-harris-retarded-complained-jewish-support_n_670a8c57e4b0c2f4a135376f/amp

Peer beneath the usual slurs this is yet another grift from the orange whacko, appealing for more donations.
