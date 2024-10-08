He's essentially starting a new religion.



It's not just him though, there is this whole ecosystem built to scare and grift decent people in America who then fall into this cult.There have been several studies done on why people fall into the hands of cults and although there is none that actually can pinpoint with a 100% degree of certainty one specific reason there seems to be some agreement on some common factors.You have individual factors such as vulnerability or lack of critical thinking skills (which could go a long way to explain why eejits like Joe Rogan or Tucker fucking Carlson have become so influential)Then there are the social factors like group dynamics , and I think we have all witnessed how much fun (no laughing at the back) and sense of belonging people felt going to Trump events in 2016 and even 2020 where they went to see another social factor in charismatic leaders, mostly Trump but also some of his surrogates.And lastly you have the most insidious of them all , situational factors like indoctrination which helps break down critical thinking skills.Trump might be the Avatar for this cult at the moment, but there is no other place in the world where you have this relentless 24/7 incredibly sophisticated and disciplined message machine as they do in the US.Fox News , Sinclair networks et al, they spew out the same message day after day after day which gives the masses the illusion of truth and that in turns gives many the social proof they need, to resolve any cognitive dissonance they might feel.Its c*nts like Newt Gingrich with his win at all costs, and Ayles and others of that ilk that have primed a large section of the population with the Big Lie going back decades and in Trump they simply found the right messenger.The end game is not to get Trump elected, the end game is to make sure they are never out of power again and that is truly what is most heartbreaking of this all, because once they are in they don't give a fuck about the people that got them there.