Who answers polls? There are now 40 million Gen Z voters since 2016. And 20 million boomers are dead. The polls don't matter. People voting for the couch on Nov 5 does.



That's why Harris is running negative ads now and appearing with Cheney. The introduction part is over. Now she is reminding people how much they hated Trump. She is designing this thing to move the polls towatprds voting day.



The Reagan v Carter election in 1980 was polling neck and neck. Reagan won 44 states in a landslide. Polling is popular cause it gives the media something to fill time with in their horse-race coverage style. But it ain't a reliable science.











One of the issues there is the next generation fail to vote a lot more than the boomers so while there's a lot more of them, it might just balance out. The Dems have to get the voters out as a small turnout will not be good for HarrisAlso bloody tired of negative ads, god knows why they ever became so popular but it's the done thing in the States since the 80s or even longer. We all know Harris and Trump are going to feed the lobbyists that have trusted billions of $ into their campaigns, hopefully Harris will give us the change and hope every Dem has talked about for years. Unfortunately i won't be holding my breath but it's a lot better than the other side