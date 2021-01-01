« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 709627 times)

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9920 on: Yesterday at 03:16:07 am »
Quote from: gamble on October  6, 2024, 10:44:39 am
Vote Trump on 5th November. Hell end both wars.

At least with Trump you know what he stands for.

You are right. Surrender is the quickest way to end a war.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9921 on: Yesterday at 03:24:54 am »
Quote from: gamble on October  6, 2024, 11:50:55 am
There's a very real chance he's going to win. Just because you don't like it doesn't mean it isn't true. At least with trump we know what we'll get. Those of us that are adults can work with that - it's called pragmatism.

Look what's happened under Sleepy Joe - we are on the brink of WW3, economies still all in the shit.

We need order. Trump will bring that.

Pragmatism takes thought. Trump is no thinker. Nor are the religious fanatics that are his base.

WW3? Fantasyland. The recent conflicts have exposed one thing clearly. Iran and Russia are militarily paper tigers.


Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9922 on: Yesterday at 03:45:46 am »
Quote from: gamble on October  6, 2024, 12:15:02 pm
the US (and world) is in chaos after 4 years of the democrats in the white house - how do you think Kamala will be any better?


You call record low unemployment, high stock market, record sustained job growth, lowering interest rates, low inflation...chaos?

You call Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Japan and Korea meeting for the first time and sending aid to Ukraine, while the Quad in the Indo Pacific region has been strengthened (Japan, India, Australia, US)...global chaos?

You are spending too much time on one ride in the social media amusement park judging by the tired cliches in your posts: WW3, global chaos, a need for some imaginary past world of glorious order.

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9923 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:45:46 am
You call record low unemployment, high stock market, record sustained job growth, lowering interest rates, low inflation...chaos?

You call Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Japan and Korea meeting for the first time and sending aid to Ukraine, while the Quad in the Indo Pacific region has been strengthened (Japan, India, Australia, US)...global chaos?

You are spending too much time on one ride in the social media amusement park judging by the tired cliches in your posts: WW3, global chaos, a need for some imaginary past world of glorious order.

Was going to reply with something like this but you've said it so much better than I ever could. Its unbelievable how people fall for this crap
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,584
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9924 on: Yesterday at 12:18:11 pm »
All the polling is 50/50 Trump ahead in some swing states Harris in others.

Beyond bizarre at this stage to be honest.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,129
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9925 on: Yesterday at 12:42:43 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 12:18:11 pm
All the polling is 50/50 Trump ahead in some swing states Harris in others.

Beyond bizarre at this stage to be honest.

I'm pretty worried that that maniac is going to win and we're going to have to deal with 4 years of him and all those other maniacs that he'll appoint.  The polls simply aren't moving in a way that I had hoped they would at this point.   
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9926 on: Yesterday at 12:44:48 pm »
Quote from: gamble on October  6, 2024, 10:44:39 am
Vote Trump on 5th November. Hell end both wars.

At least with Trump you know what he stands for.

Yea a racist. How do you reconcile that in your peanut of a brain when you cheer on Salah or Konate. Can't stand hypocrites like you.

Tough man my arse, his fan boying of putin during his last term opened the door for the invasion of Ukraine and if you really think he will stop Israel you really are a dumbass.

Why do you think Putin wanted Trump as president and which is evident by Russia's campaign to ensure his election in 2016? Oh wait , that's just a big conspiracy while Trump ending all wars, despite setting the wheels in motion for them to start in the first place, is a fact.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,083
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9927 on: Yesterday at 02:20:22 pm »
Quote from: gamble on October  6, 2024, 10:44:39 am
Vote Trump on 5th November. Hell end both wars.

At least with Trump you know what he stands for.

:lmao While starting a new 3 wars

He stands for rape, racism, business failures, divisiveness, corruption, infidelity....I could go on.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,506
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9928 on: Yesterday at 02:53:58 pm »
Quote from: gamble on October  6, 2024, 10:44:39 am
Vote Trump on 5th November. Hell end both wars.

At least with Trump you know what he stands for.

Eat cyanide for lunch. It will end your problems.

At least with cyanide, you know what you're getting.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,327
  • Red since '64
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9929 on: Yesterday at 03:21:36 pm »
Well, the questions are repeatedly posed, how the fuck can anyone vote for Trump; whats wrong with U.S voters; how can so many people be duped/stupid -and so on.

Weve just had a glimpse - and hes British; and we almost certainly failed to change his mind.

As a few shrewd commentators have observed, we really do live in a post-truth world; its why it feels so dangerous, and actually is.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9930 on: Yesterday at 03:22:16 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 12:18:11 pm
All the polling is 50/50 Trump ahead in some swing states Harris in others.

Beyond bizarre at this stage to be honest.

How can he be ahead if it's 50/50 🤷
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9931 on: Yesterday at 03:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:21:36 pm
Well, the questions are repeatedly posed, how the fuck can anyone vote for Trump; whats wrong with U.S voters; how can so many people be duped/stupid -and so on.

Weve just had a glimpse - and hes British; and we almost certainly failed to change his mind.

As a few shrewd commentators have observed, we really do live in a post-truth world; its why it feels so dangerous, and actually is.
who is that?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,083
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9932 on: Yesterday at 03:26:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:22:26 pm
who is that?

the loser that said Vote Tump he will end both wars.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9933 on: Yesterday at 03:27:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:26:51 pm
the loser that said Vote Tump he will end both wars.
thought so - how does anyone know his nationality though (unless he's shared that previously of course).
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,083
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9934 on: Yesterday at 03:29:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:27:47 pm
thought so - how does anyone know his nationality though (unless he's shared that previously of course).

That, I don't know.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9935 on: Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm »
Twats started spewing about bad genes now.

America is fucked.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9936 on: Yesterday at 07:58:07 pm »
We are really getting into Hitler territory now with that kind of rhetoric.

Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9937 on: Yesterday at 09:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:28:20 am
Was going to reply with something like this but you've said it so much better than I ever could. Its unbelievable how people fall for this crap

I had a similar sad conversation with an old friend the other day. It was fresh in my mind.

In these days of convenience, a comfortable lie beats uncomfortable truth in all too many people.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm by Giono »
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9938 on: Yesterday at 09:57:41 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 12:18:11 pm
All the polling is 50/50 Trump ahead in some swing states Harris in others.

Beyond bizarre at this stage to be honest.

Not really. Trump was way ahead and measuring the drapes before. Now she has a real shot of winning and he is stressed and unseriously promising the world to everyone if they vote for him.

She has just started to appear on TV and appeal to older voters after setting up a dynamite ground game. It ain't over and she's planned it this way.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9939 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:42:43 pm
I'm pretty worried that that maniac is going to win and we're going to have to deal with 4 years of him and all those other maniacs that he'll appoint.  The polls simply aren't moving in a way that I had hoped they would at this point.   

Who answers polls? There are now 40 million Gen Z voters since 2016. And 20 million boomers are dead. The polls don't matter. People voting for the couch on Nov 5 does.

That's why Harris is running negative ads now and appearing with Cheney. The introduction part is over. Now she is reminding people how much they hated Trump. She is designing this thing to move the polls towatprds voting day.

The Reagan v Carter election in 1980 was polling neck and neck. Reagan won 44 states in a landslide. Polling is popular cause it gives the media something to fill time with in their horse-race coverage style. But it ain't a reliable science.



Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9940 on: Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm »

Quote
JD Vance Forgets to Stick to the Script, Admits He and Donald Trump Will Defund Planned Parenthood in a Second Term
The VP hopeful accidentally said the quiet part aloud.

Less than a week after attempting to make people believe abortion rights arent absolutely on the line should he and Donald Trump win the election, JD Vance accidentally admitted he and his potential boss have plans to gut Planned Parenthood if voters are crazy enough to send them to the White House.

Asked over the weekend if a second Trump administration would defund the health care organization, Vance said, On the question of defunding Planned Parenthood, look, I mean our view is we dont think that taxpayers should fund late-term abortions. That has been a consistent view of the Trump campaign the first time around. It will remain a consistent view.

Despite regularly crowing about helping overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, and sending the matter back to the statesmany of which now have extreme or total abortion bansTrump has been trying to convince voters that hes somehow a moderate on reproductive rights. (Last month, he told women that in a second term, You will be protected and I will be your protector. Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion.) During the vice presidential debate against Tim Walz, Vance seemed to understand this, hence the decision to falsely claim hes never been in favor of a national abortion ban, which he called for in 2022. But he apparently forgot the plan when questioned about Planned Parenthood on Saturday.

Not surprisingly the Ohio senators claims regarding the work the nonprofit does were deeply misleading. As Jenny Lawson, executive director of the organizations super PAC, noted in a statement on Sunday, Federal funds cannot be used to provide abortion care at any point in pregnancy. On the flip side, she noted that the groups health centers do use federal funds to provide cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment, and many other essential reproductive health care services, and that defunding it would only deepen and expand the public health crisis were already in thanks to Donald Trump, causing more people to suffer and die for lack of basic reproductive care. (As for late-term abortions in general, less than 1% of all abortions performed in 2021 were done so at or beyond 21 weeks; for his part, Trump regularly lies about Democrats supporting abortions occurring after a baby is born, a claim that is too stupid for words.)

During Trumps first term in office, his administration introduced a rule that would have cut as much as $60 million in government funding from Planned Parenthood, though the rule was tied up in court and later rescinded by Joe Bidens administration. (Plenty of damage was done anywayas The Washington Post notes, many providers had already shut down in anticipation of the funding cuts, a situation that abortion rights advocates have said hurt reproductive health globally.)

In her memoir, out tomorrow, former first lady Melania Trump writes that she is hugely in favor of reproductive rights; over the weekend, she said the ex-president lets her believe in abortion rights, which is big of him.

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/jd-vance-donald-trump-will-defund-planned-parenthood
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9941 on: Today at 02:20:32 am »
And now this.

Quote
Elon Musk says Kamala Harris is getting support from billionaires who are 'terrified' Trump will reveal Epstein client list

He named two names of the people he was talking about.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said some billionaires are "terrified" that former President Donald Trump would reveal the Jeffrey Epstein client list if elected again in November.

Musk made the comments while talking to Tucker Carlson on his show, which was published on the X platform, which is owned by Musk.

"Will that ever come out, do you think?" Carlson asked of the Epstein client list.

"You know I think part of why Kamala is getting so much support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public," said Musk.

"Yes," Carlson responded.

"And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome," he added.

He went on name venture capitalist Reid Hoffman and Microsoft founder Bill Gates as two of those who were allegedly afraid of the disclosures in the Epstein client list. Carlson went on to say that he could tell by just looking at them.

"You can sort, you just look at them, and you're like, 'That's a nervous person right there,'" he said.

They went on to claim that many of those people on the Epstein client list and the list of alleged accomplices to Sean "Diddy" Combs were among the people who scolded regular Americans. Musk said that if Trump were to win the election that they could "clean house."

A judge in charge of the Epstein client list has explained that many of the names in the lawsuit are being protected because they are victims or falsely accused perpetrators. Also, the people named have due process rights to be legally able to challenge their identities being released.

Musk has formally endorsed Trump and has joined him on the campaign trail. Trump has previously said he would release the Epstein client list if elected again.

https://www.theblaze.com/news/musk-epstein-list-kamala-billionaires
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,924
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9942 on: Today at 02:30:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:20:32 am
And now this.

Wasn't he a mate of Maxwell? And Trump a mate of Epstein? It's likely the opposite. They want Trump to protect their names.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,837
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9943 on: Today at 02:33:42 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm
Who answers polls? There are now 40 million Gen Z voters since 2016. And 20 million boomers are dead. The polls don't matter. People voting for the couch on Nov 5 does.

That's why Harris is running negative ads now and appearing with Cheney. The introduction part is over. Now she is reminding people how much they hated Trump. She is designing this thing to move the polls towatprds voting day.

The Reagan v Carter election in 1980 was polling neck and neck. Reagan won 44 states in a landslide. Polling is popular cause it gives the media something to fill time with in their horse-race coverage style. But it ain't a reliable science.





I would also argue that polling has loads of additional uncertainties this time like traditional Republican voters maybe not wanting to admit that they're voting for a Democrat and stuff like that. They will try to account for this in the polls, but that can't be easy, because there's very little precedent for this. You could look at the last election and calculate what part those kind of Republican voters (going for the Democratic candidate) played in the outcome by looking at what analysis there is around, but the circumstances have changed quite a bit from four years ago.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,808
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9944 on: Today at 04:00:04 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 12:44:48 pm
.

Tough man my arse, his fan boying of putin during his last term opened the door for the invasion of Ukraine and if you really think he will stop Israel you really are a dumbass.

They don't want him to stop Israel, they want him to end Palestine.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,130
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9945 on: Today at 05:08:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:22:16 pm
How can he be ahead if it's 50/50 🤷
I thought that. Just read the last three words of the first sentence on their own.  Then it will click .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Up
« previous next »
 