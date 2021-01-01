Who answers polls? There are now 40 million Gen Z voters since 2016. And 20 million boomers are dead. The polls don't matter. People voting for the couch on Nov 5 does.



That's why Harris is running negative ads now and appearing with Cheney. The introduction part is over. Now she is reminding people how much they hated Trump. She is designing this thing to move the polls towatprds voting day.



The Reagan v Carter election in 1980 was polling neck and neck. Reagan won 44 states in a landslide. Polling is popular cause it gives the media something to fill time with in their horse-race coverage style. But it ain't a reliable science.











I would also argue that polling has loads of additional uncertainties this time like traditional Republican voters maybe not wanting to admit that they're voting for a Democrat and stuff like that. They will try to account for this in the polls, but that can't be easy, because there's very little precedent for this. You could look at the last election and calculate what part those kind of Republican voters (going for the Democratic candidate) played in the outcome by looking at what analysis there is around, but the circumstances have changed quite a bit from four years ago.