Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,584
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9920 on: Today at 03:16:07 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 10:44:39 am
Vote Trump on 5th November. Hell end both wars.

At least with Trump you know what he stands for.

You are right. Surrender is the quickest way to end a war.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,584
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9921 on: Today at 03:24:54 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 11:50:55 am
There's a very real chance he's going to win. Just because you don't like it doesn't mean it isn't true. At least with trump we know what we'll get. Those of us that are adults can work with that - it's called pragmatism.

Look what's happened under Sleepy Joe - we are on the brink of WW3, economies still all in the shit.

We need order. Trump will bring that.

Pragmatism takes thought. Trump is no thinker. Nor are the religious fanatics that are his base.

WW3? Fantasyland. The recent conflicts have exposed one thing clearly. Iran and Russia are militarily paper tigers.


"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,584
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9922 on: Today at 03:45:46 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 12:15:02 pm
the US (and world) is in chaos after 4 years of the democrats in the white house - how do you think Kamala will be any better?


You call record low unemployment, high stock market, record sustained job growth, lowering interest rates, low inflation...chaos?

You call Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Japan and Korea meeting for the first time and sending aid to Ukraine, while the Quad in the Indo Pacific region has been strengthened (Japan, India, Australia, US)...global chaos?

You are spending too much time on one ride in the social media amusement park judging by the tired cliches in your posts: WW3, global chaos, a need for some imaginary past world of glorious order.

"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
