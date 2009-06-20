« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Offline John C

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9880 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:07:38 am
Musk is now enemy #1.
Way more dangerous than Trump.
It boils my piss how much of a gobshite Elon Musk is.
Imagine how you could impact the world for the benefit of good with that much wealth, but he's attached himself to a grotesque, vile shitbag.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9881 on: Yesterday at 10:34:46 am »
If it wasn't for government $$$ Musk would be nothing. Now he does all this to not pay taxes like his employees have to.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline gamble

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9882 on: Yesterday at 10:44:39 am »
Vote Trump on 5th November. Hell end both wars.

At least with Trump you know what he stands for.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9883 on: Yesterday at 10:59:11 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 10:44:39 am
Vote Trump on 5th November. Hell end both wars.

At least with Trump you know what he stands for.

I have a bit of a hangover. I seem to be missing the humour in this.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9884 on: Yesterday at 11:02:57 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 10:44:39 am
Vote Trump on 5th November. Hell end both wars.

At least with Trump you know what he stands for.

Starts a bigger one.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline DangerScouse

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9885 on: Yesterday at 11:21:55 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 10:44:39 am
Vote Trump on 5th November. Hell end both wars.

At least with Trump you know what he stands for.

Fuck sake.
Logged

Offline cptrios

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9886 on: Yesterday at 11:46:02 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 10:44:39 am
Vote Trump on 5th November. Hell end both wars.

At least with Trump you know what he stands for.

I mean, we all know how Trump would 'end' the war in Ukraine, but I'm curious as to how you think the other one is going to work.
Logged

Offline gamble

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9887 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:46:02 am
I mean, we all know how Trump would 'end' the war in Ukraine, but I'm curious as to how you think the other one is going to work.

He'll back israel all the way so all the other states will have to accept a deal.
Logged

Offline gamble

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9888 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:21:55 am
Fuck sake.

There's a very real chance he's going to win. Just because you don't like it doesn't mean it isn't true. At least with trump we know what we'll get. Those of us that are adults can work with that - it's called pragmatism.

Look what's happened under Sleepy Joe - we are on the brink of WW3, economies still all in the shit.

We need order. Trump will bring that.
Logged

Offline cptrios

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9889 on: Yesterday at 11:58:46 am »
*backs away slowly*
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9890 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 am »
This is patronising nonsense. How would Trump have prevented Hamas's kidnappings and murders and Israel's subsequent barbarity?

He's the c*nt that has emboldened Putin and if elected,  will weaken Ukraine's position considerably.

He's a narcissistic, senile, climate denying, sexual offending, racist, women's rights denying felon.

Is that what you mean when you say, "you know what he stands for"?
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9891 on: Yesterday at 12:06:35 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 11:50:55 am
There's a very real chance he's going to win. Just because you don't like it doesn't mean it isn't true. At least with trump we know what we'll get. Those of us that are adults can work with that - it's called pragmatism.

Look what's happened under Sleepy Joe - we are on the brink of WW3, economies still all in the shit.

We need order. Trump will bring that.

His White House reign was full of disorder last time so your last sentence is laughable. It culminated in one of the biggest nights of disorder the Capital has ever seen, all backed by him as well. Nice trolling though.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9892 on: Yesterday at 12:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:06:35 pm
His White House reign was full of disorder last time so your last sentence is laughable. It culminated in one of the biggest nights of disorder the Capital has ever seen, all backed by him as well. Nice trolling though.

That particular "adult" is talking out of his fucking arse.
Logged

Offline gamble

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9893 on: Yesterday at 12:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:06:35 pm
His White House reign was full of disorder last time so your last sentence is laughable. It culminated in one of the biggest nights of disorder the Capital has ever seen, all backed by him as well. Nice trolling though.

the US (and world) is in chaos after 4 years of the democrats in the white house - how do you think Kamala will be any better?

Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9894 on: Yesterday at 12:37:03 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 11:50:55 am
There's a very real chance he's going to win. Just because you don't like it doesn't mean it isn't true. At least with trump we know what we'll get. Those of us that are adults can work with that - it's called pragmatism.

Look what's happened under Sleepy Joe - we are on the brink of WW3, economies still all in the shit.

We need order. Trump will bring that.

Did his last term bring order? No. So what's going to change this time? He's going to end democracy in the U.S.? Is that the price you want to pay?
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9895 on: Yesterday at 12:39:51 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 12:15:02 pm
the US (and world) is in chaos after 4 years of the democrats in the white house - how do you think Kamala will be any better?

As compared to the serene calm of Trump's time in power?

What the hell are you talking about. Do we need to give you endless examples of the chaos of his time in charge?

Oh, and he's also an on-record racist, misogynist and convicted felon. That's ok too?

Logged

Offline TSC

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9896 on: Yesterday at 12:58:17 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 11:50:55 am
There's a very real chance he's going to win. Just because you don't like it doesn't mean it isn't true. At least with trump we know what we'll get. Those of us that are adults can work with that - it's called pragmatism.

Look what's happened under Sleepy Joe - we are on the brink of WW3, economies still all in the shit.

We need order. Trump will bring that.

Latest Trump troll to roll in for a bit eh
Logged

Offline John C

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9897 on: Yesterday at 02:03:23 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 12:15:02 pm
the US (and world) is in chaos after 4 years of the democrats in the white house - how do you think Kamala will be any better?
You must have other places to go and talk absolute shite mate?
Honest to fuck I give up with some people.
Logged

Offline jillc

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9898 on: Yesterday at 02:10:17 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 12:15:02 pm
the US (and world) is in chaos after 4 years of the democrats in the white house - how do you think Kamala will be any better?

I could ask you the question how to do you expect some senile old man to manage running the country. A man who seems to be losing his marbles, how exactly is that going to calm down the world? He's more likely to blow everyone to kingdom come.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9899 on: Yesterday at 02:20:02 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 12:15:02 pm
the US (and world) is in chaos after 4 years of the democrats in the white house - how do you think Kamala will be any better?

This: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trump_fake_electors_plot should have been reason enough that Trump was never allowed to stand again for election, its mad that he isnt in prison. Never mind the fact hes a racist, a rapist and felon. But you are ok with all of this? 

Its fine wanting another alternative to Harris, but Trump? No decent person would want him. What is wrong with you?

The fact millions in this stupid country will vote for him though shows what a horendous place we are in and how many truly stupid and vile people are in our midst, a dangerous combination.   
Logged

Offline KillieRed

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9900 on: Yesterday at 02:25:42 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 12:15:02 pm
the US (and world) is in chaos after 4 years of the democrats in the white house - how do you think Kamala will be any better?

Wow its like Trump propaganda. This dude has obviously done his research.

His last go (in which he did the square root of zero good) was riddled with fecklessness, ineptitude and corruption. He appeased dictators and emboldened them to act when he was no longer there to bend over for them. The fat slob moved the US embassy to Jerusalem. How did that help? Your pronouncements are clownish and childish regurgitation of MAGA Nazi talking points.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online oldfordie

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9901 on: Yesterday at 02:58:50 pm »
Shocking how people fall for right wing propaganda. the right have spent the last 5 yrs trying to divide this country and the US. inventing enemies to divide the country, using them to justify a clamp down on your rights etc. yet people still support them. I can only assume they love the anarchy they bring, the excitement of anger. 2 fingers up to the establishment. the tactic all fascists have used over and over, all led their country's to disaster.
It's not that hard to see the future with these far right fanatics. you only have to look at their character. Narcistic psychopathic corrupt treacherous liars,  only caring about himself,  would think nothing of destroying 10s millions of lives if they oppose him. all that whooshes over his fans heads yet they are impressed by childish insults like Sleepy Joe. that's what's so sad, people ignoring a mountain of damming evidence that proves Trump is the worst threat to the US in history, a man who should be nowhere near power yet for some reason it doesn't seem to register with some people. they seem to jump on the simple childish insults.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online The_Nomad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9902 on: Yesterday at 03:37:53 pm »
I know we shouldnt be feeding the troll but if their argument is that the Dems/Biden own whatever bad happened in the world, then we get to blame Covid, Turkey invading northern Syria, while 70 die in a chemical attack, triggering a missile strike against President Bashar al-Assads regime, the disastrous response to Hurricane Harvey, the Kashoggi murder, Russian assassinations on UK soil, Bashar al Assad launching multiple offensives in Northwestern Syria; Turkey launching an offensive into northeastern Syria, the George Floyd lynching etc all on The Orange Shit Stain. Whats good for the goose and all that

None of the above would have happened had it been Clinton in charge, so there.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Elmo!

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9903 on: Yesterday at 03:52:11 pm »
"At least we know what we'll get with x" and "at least we know what they stand for" have to be amongst the stupidest arguments in politics.
Logged

Offline jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9904 on: Yesterday at 03:53:27 pm »
Extracting the Michael?
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline cptrios

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9905 on: Yesterday at 04:14:07 pm »
I do actually wonder what would have happened with Ukraine if Trump had been president. I'm sure the MAGA idea is that Trump would have intimidated Putin into doing nothing at all. And while that's obviously not anywhere near what would have happened, there is an argument that his whole "madman theory" thing may have had some small deterrent effect on...well, I don't know, maybe someone somewhere.

My take is that, at best, he would have told Putin to hold off until after his term was over, and laid some groundwork to neuter any potential aid we might have given. More creatively, they might have worked out a scheme wherein the desired regions of Ukraine hold their 'votes' to join Russia, Trump makes it clear to Zelenskyy that there won't be any help coming, and Ukraine cedes the territory 'peacefully.' I think i just maaay be giving Trump a bit too much intellectual credit on that one.
Logged

Online Schmidt

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9906 on: Yesterday at 04:19:25 pm »
I think he would have said it's nothing to do with the US, sent nothing, and blamed NATO for it happening to begin with.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9907 on: Yesterday at 06:14:14 pm »
Some people are so incredibly dumb. There was war in Ukraine, Syria and Yemen during Trumps reign of shite. Naturally he did fuck all. People still buy into the no wars bullshit. He was an easy mark for every dictator he met and will continue to be as he sees them as a template rather than a threat.

So yea, we know exactly what we're gonna get. Only this time project 25 will begin the process of destroying the mechanics of state and stripping people of their human rights.   This time there's an actual plan to do real damage.
Logged

Online oldfordie

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9908 on: Yesterday at 06:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 06:14:14 pm
Some people are so incredibly dumb. There was war in Ukraine, Syria and Yemen during Trumps reign of shite. Naturally he did fuck all. People still buy into the no wars bullshit. He was an easy mark for every dictator he met and will continue to be as he sees them as a template rather than a threat.

So yea, we know exactly what we're gonna get. Only this time project 25 will begin the process of destroying the mechanics of state and stripping people of their human rights.   This time there's an actual plan to do real damage.
They are, they still can't see Trump only does things if it helps him personally in some way, helping the US, the people of the US and the world is for mugs. he's already said he thinks soldiers who died fighting for their country are mugs.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9909 on: Yesterday at 06:30:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:23:27 pm
They are, they still can't see Trump only does things if it helps him personally in some way, helping the US, the people of the US and the world is for mugs. he's already said he thinks soldiers who died fighting for their country are mugs.

And those taken prisoner of war, like McCain, he called suckers.

Gobshite.
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9910 on: Yesterday at 06:40:18 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 11:50:55 am
There's a very real chance he's going to win. Just because you don't like it doesn't mean it isn't true. At least with trump we know what we'll get. Those of us that are adults can work with that - it's called pragmatism.

Look what's happened under Sleepy Joe - we are on the brink of WW3, economies still all in the shit.

We need order. Trump will bring that.

Lets hope he doesnt start touching YOUR wifes fanny , you weirdo
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9911 on: Yesterday at 06:41:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:21:37 am
It boils my piss how much of a gobshite Elon Musk is.
Imagine how you could impact the world for the benefit of good with that much wealth, but he's attached himself to a grotesque, vile shitbag.

Hes a massive racist, he would never look to do good with his wealth
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9912 on: Yesterday at 06:42:22 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 06:40:18 pm
Lets hope he doesnt start touching YOUR wifes fanny , you weirdo

I thought it was grabbing rather than touching?

A disgusting thought whichever use he put his disgusting digits to.
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9913 on: Yesterday at 07:05:46 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:42:22 pm
I thought it was grabbing rather than touching?

A disgusting thought whichever use he put his disgusting digits to.

Pussy grabbing horror
Logged

Offline reddebs

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9914 on: Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm »
A bit like Labour having to clean up the Tories shit, most of the worlds ills are down to the previous President being a total dickhead and greedy twat, happy to accept any and every despots grimy dollars!!
Logged

Offline PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9915 on: Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:14:07 pm
I do actually wonder what would have happened with Ukraine if Trump had been president. I'm sure the MAGA idea is that Trump would have intimidated Putin into doing nothing at all. And while that's obviously not anywhere near what would have happened, there is an argument that his whole "madman theory" thing may have had some small deterrent effect on...well, I don't know, maybe someone somewhere.

My take is that, at best, he would have told Putin to hold off until after his term was over, and laid some groundwork to neuter any potential aid we might have given. More creatively, they might have worked out a scheme wherein the desired regions of Ukraine hold their 'votes' to join Russia, Trump makes it clear to Zelenskyy that there won't be any help coming, and Ukraine cedes the territory 'peacefully.' I think i just maaay be giving Trump a bit too much intellectual credit on that one.
Nice to see thought outside of the echo chamber. But very rarely does any sane analysis radically alter the picture.

Most of tumps logic are like those proofs that one equals zero. You follow them and they make sense. But there's a fallacy in there that makes it all bollocks.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9916 on: Today at 01:05:36 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:07:38 am
Musk is now enemy #1.

Way more dangerous than Trump.

This aged well.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Buster Gonad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9917 on: Today at 01:31:23 am »
Well upsetting the far left and the far right isn't being politically neutral either. But what do I know. He's a genius like...
Logged
