Shocking how people fall for right wing propaganda. the right have spent the last 5 yrs trying to divide this country and the US. inventing enemies to divide the country, using them to justify a clamp down on your rights etc. yet people still support them. I can only assume they love the anarchy they bring, the excitement of anger. 2 fingers up to the establishment. the tactic all fascists have used over and over, all led their country's to disaster.

It's not that hard to see the future with these far right fanatics. you only have to look at their character. Narcistic psychopathic corrupt treacherous liars, only caring about himself, would think nothing of destroying 10s millions of lives if they oppose him. all that whooshes over his fans heads yet they are impressed by childish insults like Sleepy Joe. that's what's so sad, people ignoring a mountain of damming evidence that proves Trump is the worst threat to the US in history, a man who should be nowhere near power yet for some reason it doesn't seem to register with some people. they seem to jump on the simple childish insults.

