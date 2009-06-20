« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 697790 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9840 on: Yesterday at 03:44:17 pm »
I do love this woman:


Susan Rice: Surrender monkey Trump is GOPs Neville Chamberlain

Former White House adviser Susan Rice criticized former President Trump over his foreign policy agenda, calling him an appeaser and likening him to former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain  who tried to appease Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The fundamentals of national security, that America needs to be strong, that we need to stand with our allies, we need to stand for our values, we have to mean what we say, Rice said in an interview Thursday with MSNBCs Lawrence ODonnell. These are very fundamental things that never used to be under serious question.

And along comes Donald Trump, who really is like the Neville Chamberlain of the Republican party, she added.

Rice also called Trump a surrender monkey and referred to the former presidents rhetoric around Ukraine and its nearly three-year war with Russia.

Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have a rocky past, including a phone call that led to his first impeachment in 2019. During the incident, the former president pressured Zelensky to open an investigation into President Biden and his son Hunter Biden in exchange for releasing about $400 million in military aid.

Hes an appeaser, hes a surrender monkey, and thats what were seeing in his approach to Ukraine, Rice said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/susan-rice-surrender-monkey-trump-is-gop-s-neville-chamberlain/ar-AA1rHFX4?ocid=BingNewsSerp

Of course his response will be, "I'm not a surrender monkey!"

"You're a surrender monkey!"
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9841 on: Yesterday at 03:49:46 pm »

Newsweek
Jack Smith's Court Filing Against Donald Trump Made Public

Prosecutor Jack Smith has used Justice Amy Coney Barrett's words to prove that former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for election fraud.

Barrett, who Trump nominated to the Supreme Court, surprisingly broke with the court majority in finding that some of Trump's presidential acts could be used as evidence against him.

While releasing his dossier of evidence on Thursday in Trump's election fraud case, the special counsel relied heavily on Barrett's opinion in the Supreme Court's July 1 ruling on presidential immunity.

In her opinion, Barrett said that some of Trump's acts as president could be considered private.

Smith quoted Barrett's opinion: "The defendant's conduct with respect to the elector scheme is inherently private, and not subject to immunity."

"Sorting private from official conduct sometimes will be difficultbut not always. Take the President's alleged attempt to organize alternative slates of electors. In my view, that conduct is private and therefore not entitled to protection."

While Barrett sided with the 6-3 Supreme Court majority in finding that Trump had broad immunity from prosecution, she broke with the majority in finding that Trump's official acts could be used as evidence against him while prosecuting him for private behavior.

Smith has been forced to release the evidence to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

The Supreme Court advised the trial judge to obtain the evidence early so that she could assess if it complied with the July 1 ruling.

By quoting Coney Barrett, Smith emphasizes that Trump can be prosecuted for private conduct.

New York University School of Law professor Stephen Gillers told Newsweek that much of Smith's filing "concerns Trump's behavior as a candidate, not as president."

"The president has no role in deciding the result of the election," Gillers said.

"The evidence concerns Trump's behavior on January 6 or in communications with officials in select states, all to enable him to be certified as the winner or to prevent the Electoral College from declaring a winner and sending the contest to the House."

"But those activities are personal, not official, Smith persuasively argues, because Trump was not acting in an official capacity but as a candidate. He had no official election role," Gillers added.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek that Smith is focused on Trump's private conduct.

"The prosecution still has to prove that Trump's conduct was private to avoid dismissal based on presidential immunity. That's why so much of the filing discusses Trump's communications with private individuals like his private lawyers and campaign officials, which have historically been deemed not to be official acts."

Rahmani, the president of the West Coast Trial Lawyers law firm in California, said that Smith's filing is "also important because it helps prove Trump's knowledge that he lost the election and his intent to overturn the results nonetheless."

Trump is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights in connection with an alleged pressure campaign on state officials to reverse the 2020 election results.

Trump has denied all charges against him and repeatedly said he is the victim of a political witch hunt. He has accused Smith of attempting to interfere in the 2024 presidential election by prosecuting him.

In late August, Smith filed an updated indictment of Trump, reshaping the case to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling granting immunity to sitting presidents when conducting certain "official" acts.

The new indictment removes all accusations leveled against Trump regarding attempts to pressure the Department of Justice to falsely declare that President Joe Biden's 2020 election win was the result of massive fraud after the Supreme Court ruled that was official conduct.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jack-smith-uses-amy-coney-barrett-s-words-against-trump-in-filing/ar-AA1rEovZ?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=30ee16eedfca4864aad63916e68092da&ei=21
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,658
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9842 on: Yesterday at 03:58:30 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:44:17 pm

Of course his response will be, "I'm not a surrender monkey!"

"You're a surrender monkey!"


He'll first pucker his anus-mouth.

And the MAGAcultists will lap it up for him socking it to the woke, liberal commies.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,566
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9843 on: Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 12:57:00 pm

I'm convinced that it is because he thinks it looks golden. Would tie in with his obsession with the colour throughout his life.

So, his face is the same colour as his toilette bowl?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9844 on: Yesterday at 07:24:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:02:50 pm
he's a huge fan - surprised me too.

mind you for me that's his only endearing characteristic.  I cannot stand listening to his egocentric 10-minute speeches day after effing day --- hogging the camera repeatedly while he has 3 or 4 guests staring into space wondering just when TF he's gonna finally get around to ask them something.

You just can tell that the guy is a massive prick. It also shows in how he's treating his wife in the show...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:36:18 pm by stoa »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9845 on: Yesterday at 09:13:23 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:24:26 pm
You just can tell that the guy is a massive prick. It also shows in how he's treating his wife in the show...
she's got the patience of 10 saints putting up with the disrespect he shows her in front of millions of ppl every day.

the show is 100x better when he's taken the day off.  it basically doesn't need him at all.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,494
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9846 on: Yesterday at 09:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:58:46 am
I don't think Jack Quaid does tbf, although let me know if I am wrong.

Surprised a bit at 50 Cent - he seems an idiot but a relatively well meaning one

I would also add all wrestlers under the sun unless they prove otherwise, just assume they are - but the likes of Undertaker and Steve Austin and HHH are 100% MAGA - blame the CTE
Dave Batista is a stand up human being and has supported Bernie, Biden and now Harris. He's also an ally for LGBTQ rights and is a pretty talented actor.

https://www.tiktok.com/@davebautista/video/7421337346760609066
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,265
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9847 on: Yesterday at 10:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:17:02 am
I heard the starting line-up of the 1975 Philadelphia Flyers are Trumpers.
The Broad Street bullies?!
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,658
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9848 on: Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm »
Black rap artists standing shoulder to shoulder with neo-Nazis and white supremacists is something I struggle to get my head round.

As is gay people aligning with people who rabidly want to deny gay people equal rights (and many want to criminalise being gay)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9849 on: Yesterday at 11:04:07 pm »
How the country/world will be managed should Trump win. Except the next time he doesn't have to worry about being re-elected.

Quote
Trump wanted to deny wildfire aid to California because it's a Democratic state
2018 broke records as Californias deadliest and most destructive wildfire season. More than 1.6m acres burned. 100 people died as the fires destroyed the rural down of Paradise and razed homes across the state.

But Donald Trump, who was president at the time, was reluctant to approve federal disaster aid for California, because he did not see it as a pro-Trump state, a former Trump aide told Politicos E&E News on Wednesday.

The former aide, Mark Harvey, was a senior director for resilience policy on the National Security Council, and has recently endorsed Kamala Harris.

Harvey told E&E News that Trump only changed his mind about providing federal relief to California after Harvey showed him voting results to demonstrated that heavily damaged Orange County, California, had more Trump supporters than the entire state of Iowa.

We went as far as looking up how many votes he got in those impacted areas  to show him these are people who voted for you, Harvey told the news outlet.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2024/oct/04/barack-obama-kamala-harris-donald-trump-us-election
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online NightDancer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9850 on: Yesterday at 11:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm
So, his face is the same colour as his toilette bowl?



Or maybe just the colour of his last shower.....
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9851 on: Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm »
Watch expert talking about that Trump watch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/edAnwu-e79M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/edAnwu-e79M</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9852 on: Yesterday at 11:38:10 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:19:00 pm
The Broad Street bullies?!

Ronnie Harris pounded the fuck outta them.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9853 on: Today at 12:04:24 am »
Tiresomely predisposed.

All he did was review the pics.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9854 on: Today at 12:07:57 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm
Black rap artists standing shoulder to shoulder with neo-Nazis and white supremacists is something I struggle to get my head round.

As is gay people aligning with people who rabidly want to deny gay people equal rights (and many want to criminalise being gay)

Or the UVF/UCD and Coolock Crew marching together in Belfast.

Shit sticks to shit.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:05 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9855 on: Today at 12:19:38 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:04:24 am
Tiresomely predisposed.

All he did was review the pics.

A bit like people commenting on how shit a collar is on a jersey that hasn't even been made yet.  ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9856 on: Today at 12:58:49 am »


Quote
Jamie Dimon denies Trumps claim that JPMorgan CEO has endorsed him

JPMorgan Chase on Friday flatly denied that its CEO, Jamie Dimon, has endorsed Donald Trump for president, minutes after the Republican nominee claimed on social media that Dimon is now backing him.

Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate, Dimon spokesman Joe Evangelisti told CNBC in a phone call.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/04/trump-jamie-dimon-endorsement-jpmorgan.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,566
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9857 on: Today at 01:07:37 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:19:00 pm
The Broad Street bullies?!

Yup. Very Trumpy. Cheating as strategy and ruin the sport in the process.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:36 am by Giono »
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9858 on: Today at 02:08:08 am »

Trumps says:
Quote
Kamala spent all the FEMA money, billions of dollars, for housing for illegal immigrants, Trump told a rally in Michigan on Thursday.

He repeated the claim on Friday in Georgia, saying "a billion dollars was stolen from FEMA to use it for illegal migrants, many of whom are criminals, to come into our country, and FEMA is now busted. They have no money."

Trump does:
Quote
27/08/19 Update: Congress made public today a document outlining the Department of Homeland Securitys plan to take nearly $280 million in funds meant for FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the TSA, among other critical priorities. Over $115 million of these funds will go towards President Trumps growing detention and deportations of immigrants, with the rest being used for sham border courts to support Trumps new policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9859 on: Today at 02:53:44 am »
Trump, on his Truth post: "It wasn't me.  I know nothing about it."


There was a Freudian truth within that statement:  "I know nothing."
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9860 on: Today at 02:55:48 am »
Fred Schero and Al Davis.  Original OG.'s
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9861 on: Today at 04:00:46 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm
Black rap artists standing shoulder to shoulder with neo-Nazis and white supremacists is something I struggle to get my head round.

Homophobia, misogyny, machismo, violent rhetoric, shallow and gaudy materialism... pretty much a marriage made in heaven.

I don't recognise many of the so-called celebrities mentioned above, and several I do recognise are beyond washed-up. I would have included Scott Baio if I'd known the criteria were so loose. :D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,113
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9862 on: Today at 07:33:47 am »
Election is a month today right?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9863 on: Today at 08:30:19 am »
50 cent isnt exactly MAGA. One minute hell support him and the next hell recant or say hes not getting involved. Most recently he was praising him because one of his songs got loads of streams because it was used by MAGA.

Still, a surprisingly large amount of rappers are pro Trump.

MIA has the most hilarious politics. She was pro Corbyn yet then pro Trump after RFK dropped out. Utterly bonkers on 5g and vaccines. Vehemently champions some humanitarian causes but then comes out with give war a chance in contradiction of Lennon.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:00 am by thejbs »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9864 on: Today at 08:48:54 am »
Speaking of washed up celebrities. Surprised this one wasnt mentioned;

Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,932
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #9865 on: Today at 08:55:33 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:48:54 am
Speaking of washed up celebrities. Surprised this one wasnt mentioned;



Last time I saw him he was in that film with Steven Seagal? with a sound track featuring Cher perched on a 16 naval gun.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,113
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9866 on: Today at 09:11:06 am »
Who is it? I could be persuaded it's Steve McManaman but I don't think he's been in films.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,355
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9867 on: Today at 09:54:42 am »
Gary Busey
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Up
« previous next »
 