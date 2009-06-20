« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 691566 times)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 01:05:51 am
Worth remembering the influence Roy Cohn had on his early life as a businessman/grifter, and his M.O.

If youve time, this YT video is fascinating, and reinforces the fact that that influence was hugely important in Trumps career:

https://youtu.be/BehzBpjZii4?si=xajGjXZ1KwRz15as
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 04:12:55 am

Donald Trump's campaign has turned over its get-out-the-vote operations to outside groups, but some Republicans see little evidence they're doing what they promised.

More than a dozen Republican strategists and operatives in battleground states expressed serious concerns about the former president's ground game, which they believe could cost him a chance to win re-election as Kamala Harris pours more and more money into her door-knocking operation, reported Politico.

They are out-matching us in money, in enthusiasm and in the ground game," said a Michigan-based Republican strategist.

The Trump campaign is relying on super PACs and other outside groups to coordinate voter turnout after a Federal Election Commission decision earlier this year opened up that avenue, but Republicans say they haven't seen many Trump canvassers out on the streets in swing states.

Its almost like a timeshare scheme," said one GOP operative from a battleground state. "You have to go in and do the training, and you get the swag and the hat and the yard sign. Thats what you have to do to go get it. It doesnt seem like people are really being activated, and the campaigns not very forthcoming on whether theyve been activated.

Democrats are still rebuilding their ground operation after the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the party's infrastructure, but Harris attracted more than 170,000 new volunteers and held more than 2,300 events in battleground states since taking over the campaign from president Joe Biden.

Nobody wanted to talk about Joe Biden at the doors, so now, theyre trying to do this quickly and thats hard, going from zero to one hundred, said one national Democratic strategist. The campaign is making up for lost time, and so much money was slower to get into the field because of Biden, so everyones still catching up.

The Harris campaign has 142 staffers dispatched in Nevada, the state with its smallest operation, and a GOP operative familiar with Trump campaign staffing levels say there only 16 there, which a campaign officials disputed but declined to share specifics.

Theres really no organization, said one Republican operative in Nevada. He comes out, they scramble to do a rally  but after that, theres just really nothing else.

Some veteran political operatives also questioned the Trump strategy of chasing low-propensity voters.

I just dont think theres a lot of juice in those oranges. Its not a good place to go, said Arizona political operative Chuck Coughlin, who left the GOP under Trump. But its logical, given the fact that theyre not giving the other segments of the electorate any place for buy in.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/no-organization-gop-operatives-sound-new-warnings-about-trump-s-ground-game/ar-AA1rtLMz?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=7d3c09821245424eb776e7ec920a89da&ei=38


This is why it may mot be that close.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 11:09:36 am
Quote
Trump: Nobody thought this would be happening, especially now its so late in the season for hurricanes

https://xcancel.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1840833936726851936#m
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 01:13:14 pm
Trump: Nobody thought this would be happening, especially now its so late in the season for hurricanes

https://xcancel.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1840833936726851936#m
So late in the season for the Hurricanes?  Must be trophy time!

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 01:43:26 pm
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 02:18:41 pm
Quote from: TSC on October  1, 2024, 01:43:26 pm
Remarkable likeness?

https://news.sky.com/story/naked-donald-trump-statue-near-las-vegas-branded-deplorable-13225684

I agree with republicans that describe it as deplorable. Another word that works is accurate.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 03:46:16 pm
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 04:27:05 pm
Quote from: jambutty on October  1, 2024, 03:46:16 pm
Warning:
You've got to wonder what the fuck that's about. I'm not sure its a good idea at all and what it achieves.
There's better ways of making Trump look like a daft twat.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 04:32:59 pm
Quote from: John C on October  1, 2024, 04:27:05 pm
You've got to wonder what the fuck that's about. I'm not sure its a good idea at all and what it achieves.
There's better ways of making Trump look like a daft twat.
Yep, the Magats wiil respond with something 10x worse on Harris.

US politics gets more like the fucking Gong Show every year.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 05:12:01 pm
In Arizona, where Trump narrowly leads Harris by one or two points, Kari Lake trails Ruben Gallego by double digits and Mark Robinson was crashing and burning even before his porn site comments came out.

Mad that, innit?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 06:00:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on October  1, 2024, 05:12:01 pm
In Arizona, where Trump narrowly leads Harris by one or two points, Kari Lake trails Ruben Gallego by double digits and Mark Robinson was crashing and burning even before his porn site comments came out.

Mad that, innit?

Ruben has a good lead and hopefully it stays that way.  Lake is mad.

Hoping that come election day the D down-ticket options push for a D top ticket win.....
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 1, 2024, 07:47:37 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on October  1, 2024, 06:00:51 pm
Ruben has a good lead and hopefully it stays that way.  Lake is mad.

Hoping that come election day the D down-ticket options push for a D top ticket win.....

Yeah, but it's still nuts. In a state where so many people are still thinking about voting for Trump, apparently Kari Lake is where they draw the line!  :o
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 2, 2024, 12:00:26 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on October  1, 2024, 07:47:37 pm
Yeah, but it's still nuts. In a state where so many people are still thinking about voting for Trump, apparently Kari Lake is where they draw the line!  :o

It's because Trump is Trump, and this is where the Republican Party are in serious trouble. People are voting for Trump, not policies. Right now, the GOP are scrambling to figure out who the next Trump will be for them, without understanding there is no other Trump. This is a cult. People won't storm Capitol Hill if the next Republican nominee doesn't win the presidency. They're not drawing the line because they don't give a shit about Lake or DeSantis or Cruz. Someone thinks/thought Vance was going to be that next great Republican White Hope without understanding in the slightest the reason Trump has such a following. The only thing that might save/has saved some of these Republicans is straight party voting.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
October 2, 2024, 06:48:04 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on October  2, 2024, 12:00:26 pm
It's because Trump is Trump, and this is where the Republican Party are in serious trouble. People are voting for Trump, not policies. Right now, the GOP are scrambling to figure out who the next Trump will be for them, without understanding there is no other Trump. This is a cult. People won't storm Capitol Hill if the next Republican nominee doesn't win the presidency. They're not drawing the line because they don't give a shit about Lake or DeSantis or Cruz. Someone thinks/thought Vance was going to be that next great Republican White Hope without understanding in the slightest the reason Trump has such a following. The only thing that might save/has saved some of these Republicans is straight party voting.

Agree 100%. Trump has been cultivating his image for decades and especially his years on reality TV. They worship the TV guy and don't care about what he does. They line-up to hear a bully that makes their university educated family and neighbours angry.

I agree. The repug politicians who bend the knee are doing so because if he leaves his supporters will blindly follow and leave too. Look at what happened in Georgia. 2 Dem Senators get elected cause Trump through a hissy fit about his 11k "missing" votes.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 09:26:03 am
@AP

BREAKING: Prosecutors in newly unsealed court papers say Donald Trump "resorted to crimes" in a bid to cling to power after the 2020 election.

When the defendant lost the 2020 Presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try and stay in office. With private co-conspirator, the defendant launched a series of increasingly desperate plans to overturn the legitimate election results in 7 states that he had lost.

****
It's sometimes quite tricky working out who the redacted codes refer to




Oh, and Rudy Giuliani tried to text a Michigan GOP leader a proposed resolution declaring the election in dispute -- but he sent it to a wrong number. loooool
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 10:09:29 am
A truly great team.

All working for nowt but their own ambition.

All but the mom & pop lawyers convicted.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 12:23:00 pm
The big question is, will any of this newly released evidence hurt Trump with the election?  I'd say probably not. 
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 01:41:29 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:23:00 pm
The big question is, will any of this newly released evidence hurt Trump with the election?  I'd say probably not.

It will probably just reinforce his adherents view that the election was stolen and the Deep State are after their idol.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 01:45:48 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:23:00 pm
The big question is, will any of this newly released evidence hurt Trump with the election?  I'd say probably not. 

Fox News are seemingly now accepting that Trump broke the law, which feels like a pretty big blow given how influential they seem to be amongst his support.

https://www.nj.com/politics/2024/10/fox-news-host-trump-resorted-to-crimes-to-hold-on-to-power.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=redditsocial
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 01:46:48 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:45:48 pm
Fox News are seemingly now accepting that Trump broke the law, which feels like a pretty big blow given how influential they seem to be amongst his support.

But the law was wrong and Trump did the right thing..
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 02:23:31 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:41:29 pm
It will probably just reinforce his adherents view that the election was stolen and the Deep State are after their idol.

This is my take as well.  His supporters are behind him on this.  I guess the only hope is that it will sway those who are undecided or those who were planning on voting for Trump but weren't really thrilled about it. 

I just continually find it fucking amazing how anyone can support that piece of shit. 
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 02:29:24 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:45:48 pm
Fox News are seemingly now accepting that Trump broke the law, which feels like a pretty big blow given how influential they seem to be amongst his support.

https://www.nj.com/politics/2024/10/fox-news-host-trump-resorted-to-crimes-to-hold-on-to-power.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=redditsocial

Speaking of Fox News.  Rupert Murdoch is currently trying to change his revocable trust which says that 4 of his children get to control fox when he dies.  It sounds like only one of his kids, the one who is CEO now, holds the same right wing views as he does. 

https://www.npr.org/2024/09/15/nx-s1-5113155/murdoch-family-trust-fox-news-succession

https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/26/media/rupert-murdoch-fox-succession-lachlan-court/index.html
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 03:08:43 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 02:23:31 pm
I just continually find it fucking amazing how anyone can support that piece of shit. 

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 05:21:20 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:09:29 am
A truly great team.

All working for nowt but their own ambition.

All but the mom & pop lawyers convicted.
GOP = Grift Over Patriotism
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 05:24:55 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:41:29 pm
It will probably just reinforce his adherents view that the election was stolen and the Deep State are after their idol.

And remind everyone else of what they believed back then. Cue Walz nailing Vance on this and now Cheney appearing with Harris tonight in prime time.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 11:22:18 pm
A few pages back someone commented on a low-res phone pic of Trump, saying that he "looked healthy." Let's take a look at a well-lit, high quality image from yesterday:
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 01:09:49 am
Tina Peters was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday.

The former county clerk from Colorado believed that the 2020 election had been stolen from Donald Trump. In 2022, she allowed a man associated with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to access the Mesa County elections systems. For that breach, she was found guilty on three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and one count of  violation of duty, among other charges.

"I was just trying to do my job," Peters told District Judge Matthew Barrett during her sentencing hearing, adding that she was "appalled" by characterizations of her around the trial.

"I've often said God doesn't like people messing with his kids. And I believe I'm a child of God," Peters said. "It was important for someone to stand up and I've chosen to do that."

Peters went on to request that she not be sentenced to prison time, as lingering injuries require her to sleep on a "magnetic mattress." Judge Barrett was not swayed, ultimately sentencing her to eight-and-a-half years plus time served. Before sharing her sentence, the judge noted that Peters very clearly still believes she was correct in letting pro-Trump allies access the voting machines in her care.

"You're as defiant as a defendant that this court has ever seen," he said.

Earlier in the hearing, Judge Barrett angrily refused to follow along with Peters' conspiratorial beliefs.

"Whatever [the machine] tabulates, is whatever it tabulates," he said, pushing back on the idea that he agreed with the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. "It's insulting to me for to put that into a record that I believe something to be true."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/i-am-a-child-of-god-pro-trump-clerk-peters-sentenced-for-voting-machine-tampering/ar-AA1rF1Md?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=88dd8f55b382465fa6e0f7d087ef62a5&ei=73
