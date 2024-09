Trump now straight-up advocating The Purge.“Now, if you had one really violent day,” Trump said. “Like a guy like Mike Kelly, put him in charge,” he continued, gesturing to Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Mike Kelly. “Congressman Kelly, put him in charge for one day. Mike, he’s a great Congressman. Would you say, Mike, that if you were in charge, you would say, ‘Oh, please don’t touch them. Don’t touch them. Let them rob your store’?” Trump said. “’Let all these stores go out of business, right?’ They don’t pay rent that the city doesn’t. The whole — it’s a chain of events. It’s so bad. One rough hour, and I mean real rough, and the word will get out and it will end immediately. End immediately.”