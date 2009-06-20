« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 669000 times)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9720 on: September 25, 2024, 12:22:28 pm »
Did God give her any warnings about eating random mushrooms?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9721 on: September 25, 2024, 12:49:00 pm »
Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS SAFE ON THE STREETS THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE MORE DEPRESSED AND UNHAPPY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, AND ARE LESS OPTIMISTIC AND CONFIDENT IN THE FUTURE THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO! I WILL FIX ALL OF THAT, AND FAST, AND AT LONG LAST THIS NATIONAL NIGHTMARE WILL BE OVER. WOMEN WILL BE HAPPY, HEALTHY, CONFIDENT AND FREE! YOU WILL NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION, BECAUSE IT IS NOW WHERE IT ALWAYS HAD TO BE, WITH THE STATES, AND A VOTE OF THE PEOPLE - AND WITH POWERFUL EXCEPTIONS, LIKE THOSE THAT RONALD REAGAN INSISTED ON, FOR RAPE, INCEST, AND THE LIFE OF THE MOTHER - BUT NOT ALLOWING FOR DEMOCRAT DEMANDED LATE TERM ABORTION IN THE 7TH, 8TH, OR 9TH MONTH, OR EVEN EXECUTION OF A BABY AFTER BIRTH. I WILL PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE. THEY WILL FINALLY BE HEALTHY, HOPEFUL, SAFE, AND SECURE. THEIR LIVES WILL BE HAPPY, BEAUTIFUL, AND GREAT AGAIN!

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113173471737127661


Wow.

Who could resist an offer like that?
Kill the humourless.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9722 on: September 25, 2024, 01:42:08 pm »
the evidence of incipient dementia grows every day ...

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/donald-trump-late-night-show-johnny-carson-b2618266.html
Donald Trump demanded NBC bring back Johnny Carlson, who has been dead for nearly 20 years.

The former US President claimed the Late Night Shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel are all dying, during a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday (23 September).

Trump said: When I first ran in 2015 or was thinking about running I went on [Jimmys] show, The Tonight Show, which is dying. Theyre all dying. Where is Johnny Carson? Bring back Johnny. It made you appreciate the greatness of Johnny Carson. These three guys are so bad.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9723 on: September 25, 2024, 02:57:20 pm »
Johnny Carson? OK Boomer.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9724 on: September 25, 2024, 05:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Giono on September 25, 2024, 02:57:20 pm
Johnny Carson? OK Boomer.
hilarious that he talks about Kimmel etc "dying" then suggests they be replaced by a guy who is literally dead.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 01:40:18 am »
Surely this isn't real?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9726 on: Yesterday at 02:21:57 am »
Now he is slamming Zelensky and Ukraine because Zelensky visited a munitions plant on swing state Pennsylvania...unreal.


https://youtu.be/VU7S9BdRchM?si=_EmcL8-RtL03F1M7
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9727 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 am »
Trump says hed threaten to blow Iran to smithereens over candidate threats

Former President Trump said Wednesday that hed threaten to blow Iran to smithereens if he was back in the White House and a candidate faced threats from Tehran, comments that come after his campaign said he was briefed about Irans alleged assassination threats against him.

If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country  in this case, Iran  that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens. We are going to blow it to smithereens, Trump said at a campaign event in North Carolina.

The Republican nominee thanked Democrats in Congress for joining GOP lawmakers to pass legislation that would boost his Secret Service protection. The Senate advanced the legislation Tuesday after it unanimously passed the House last week, sending it to President Bidens desk for an expected signature.

Trump said he would take further action if he was in the White House.

But right now, we dont have that leadership or the necessary people, the necessary leaders, Trump said, in an apparent dig at Biden.

The former president was grazed by a would-be assassins bullet who opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., in July. Another suspect accused of planning to assassinate Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., this month has been charged. The suspects in both cases were U.S. citizens.

As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of, and they may or may not involve, but possibly do, Iran, but I dont really know, Trump speculated at his campaign event Wednesday.

Trumps campaign had said Tuesday that the former president had been briefed by intelligence officials about alleged assassination attempts by Iran, referring broadly to continued and coordinated threats.

The Republican nominee said in a Truth Social post earlier in the day that moves were already made by Iran that didnt work out, but they will try again.

Meanwhile, we have the president of Iran in our country this week, we have large security forces guarding him, and yet theyre threatening our former president and the leading candidate to become the next president of the United States, Trump said.

Irans president, Masoud Pezeshkian, spoke to the United Nations General Assemblys annual gathering in New York this week. 

Trump is in North Carolina as polls show he and Harris locked in a near tie for the Tar Heel State, amid signs the battleground is shifting toward Democrats.

The former president has been touting his proposal to boost U.S. manufacturers through the use of tariffs. He addressed voters at the Mosack Groups facility in Mint Hill.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-says-he-d-threaten-to-blow-iran-to-smithereens-over-candidate-threats/ar-AA1rcrhP?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=39293b0cface40548b84d256f2b11dd4&ei=28



After months of disinterest in daily national security briefings because they interfered with his golf, L'Oaf is now using them as political fodder.

The world's secrets are not safe with him.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9728 on: Yesterday at 11:55:41 am »
If Trump wins we're there's definitely going to be a war with Iran.  No way his ego would let these threats go unanswered. 
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9729 on: Yesterday at 12:09:30 pm »
Shouldn't he be blowing America to smithereens, by his logic?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9730 on: Yesterday at 01:12:04 pm »
Only Trump is allowed to threaten candidates!
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9731 on: Yesterday at 01:46:43 pm »
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trumps lawyers are on a mission to wipe out his biggest financial liability  a nearly half-billion dollar fraud verdict thats soaring by about $100,000 every day.

Lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee will ask a New York appeals court Thursday to throw out the $454 million verdict handed down in February. They argue the claims were filed too late and that the massive penalty violates constitutional guarantees against excessive punishments.

The fight, just six weeks before Election Day, is playing out as Trumps wealth has fluctuated wildly amid the rise and fall of his social media startup. His majority stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. added billions to his net worth earlier this year and created a potential source of cash to pay the fraud penalty. But that windfall has shrunk as the stock has collapsed.

A decision by the Manhattan appellate court isnt expected before the Nov. 5 election and could take several months. If Trump loses, he can take the case to New Yorks highest court and, if necessary, to the US Supreme Court though doing so could drag out a final decision until 2026.

The appeal is a financial gamble. The verdict, in a suit brought by New Yorks attorney general, has accumulated about $23 million in interest costs during Trumps challenge, bringing the total he owes to roughly $477 million. Further time-consuming appeals could add to that sum.

We are confident that a fair hearing on the merits of this case will result in a total dismissal of the unconstitutional, unlawful judgment, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

The verdict was the biggest liability listed on Trumps financial disclosure form filed Aug. 13 with the US Office of Government Ethics. It far exceeds his other big debts, including a $160 million Ladder Capital Finance LLC mortgage for his 40 Wall Street skyscraper, and a pair of Axos Bank mortgages totaling $225 million for Trump Tower and Trump National Doral golf course.

The penalty in the civil fraud case was handed down after a New York judge found Trump had exaggerated his wealth on annual financial documents for more than a decade to get better terms on loans. Trump, 78, denies wrongdoing. 

The appeal hearing is refocusing attention on Trumps shifting financial fortunes. His wealth has been driven this year by the share price of Trump Media, which immediately became his biggest asset when it debuted on public markets in March. Trumps net worth soared by more than $4 billion to $6.5 billion, placing him on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranking of the worlds 500 richest people for the first time.

The value of Trumps stake jumped again when he was granted more shares that were contingent on meeting certain price targets. By early May, Trump was worth $8.8 billion, making him the 293rd-richest person on the planet.

But most of that was on paper because Trump couldnt sell his shares until the end of a lock-up period, which ended last week. The stock is now down about 80% from its high in late March.

Trump is now worth $4.1 billion, according to Bloombergs wealth index. Hes vowed not to sell his Trump Media shares, a pledge he kept through Monday, the earliest day such a move would be disclosed.

Trumps stake is currently worth about $1.6 billion and he still can freely sell millions of shares or use them as collateral for loans. However, experts have pointed to thin trading volumes, potential volatility and regulatory restrictions around rapidly selling shares as a deterrent to Trump using the shares as collateral.

Trump Media shares, by some measures, have been more volatile than Bitcoin and meme stock GameStop Corp. Its 30-day realized volatility sits around 97, more than double Bitcoins reading and well above the likes of Elon Musks Tesla Inc.

Meanwhile, the billionaire is eying new income sources that could generate quick cash down the road, from $100 silver coins bearing his likeness to a crypto project that he has said will take on traditional banks.

Liabilities, Income
Trump faces other financial liabilities stemming from court decisions. Those include the $83.3 million verdict against Trump in writer E. Jean Carrolls defamation case, and a separate $5 million verdict in her sexual-abuse lawsuit. His total legal debts are close to $600 million.

Trump debts bigger than $50 million
New York state civil fraud verdict   $454 million
Ladder Capital Finance LLC (40 Wall St. mortgage)   $160 million
Axos Bank (Trump National Doral mortgage)   $125 million
Axos Bank (Trump Tower mortgage)   $100 million
E. Jean Carroll civil defamation verdict   $83.3 million
The filing with US Office of Government Ethics, which covers Trumps finances for 2023 and the first four months of 2024, also showed $513 million in income from US resort and residential properties including his Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster clubs. He also reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue from licensing his name and image to promote sales of the God Bless the USA Bible.

Additional income streamed in from Trump-branded items including high-top sneakers and non-fungible tokens. He also got about $500,000 from a photo book of his presidency.

Paying the verdict could be complicated if his appeal eventually fails because his real estate holdings are vast but illiquid. Earlier in the case, Trump said he had $400 million to $500 million in cash, but the appeal bond was lowered to $175 million after he said he didnt have the resources to cover the full amount.

John Sauer, Trumps appellate lawyer, will handle the oral arguments on Thursday. Hell press Trumps argument that there were no victims in New Yorks civil case, and that banks made millions of dollars by loaning to him. Trump also said his financial statements included disclaimers advising banks to do their own appraisals.

Every loan payment was made on time, and all the loans were repaid in full  some before they came due, Trumps lawyers said in a July appellate brief. There were no victims and no losses.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/trump-seeks-to-wipe-out-his-biggest-debt-costing-112-000-a-day/ar-AA1rfvUu?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=23f266688e0d4ab0974a7f1996d2fb0a&ei=18
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9732 on: Yesterday at 02:48:38 pm »
Mike Johnson has demanded that Ukraine sack their US Ambassador because Zelensky visited an arms factory in Pennsylvania.

All part of the MAGAcult playbook - if something may - just may - give a political opponent an advantage, throw a tantrum and declare loudly that it's the 'deep state'  [make variations where appropriate] suppressing the rising of the holy lord Trump to save all of America and maketh it great again.

« Reply #9733 on: Yesterday at 06:30:36 pm »
An interesting development.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Lj4q20HIrDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Lj4q20HIrDo</a>
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9734 on: Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm »
Watching his press conference from Trump tower now on YouTube, the guy looks awful and a lot of that energy he had before is gone. Actually looks close to a heart attack or stroke.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9735 on: Yesterday at 10:11:04 pm »
His hands are shaking and he can't speak properly
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9736 on: Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm
Watching his press conference from Trump tower now on YouTube, the guy looks awful and a lot of that energy he had before is gone. Actually looks close to a heart attack or stroke.

🤞
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9737 on: Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm »
So, they prepared a dossier with all the dirt on Vance  they appointed him as their VP choice.

Sadly for them this has now leaked.

It was posted on twitter but Musk banned the account (presumably because it wasnt pro Russian enough)

You can find the dossier of dirt in this article https://www.kenklippenstein.com/p/read-the-jd-vance-dossier
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9738 on: Today at 12:06:16 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm
Watching his press conference from Trump tower now on YouTube, the guy looks awful and a lot of that energy he had before is gone. Actually looks close to a heart attack or stroke.

Don't tease me.

Quote
Trump is now worth $4.1 billion.

*cough* BULLSHIT! *cough*

Quote
Trumps stake is currently worth about $1.6 billion

*cough* BULLSHIT! *cough*
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9739 on: Today at 04:43:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:48:38 pm
Mike Johnson has demanded that Ukraine sack their US Ambassador because Zelensky visited an arms factory in Pennsylvania.

All part of the MAGAcult playbook - if something may - just may - give a political opponent an advantage, throw a tantrum and declare loudly that it's the 'deep state'  [make variations where appropriate] suppressing the rising of the holy lord Trump to save all of America and maketh it great again.


But Netanyahoo goes to Maralego...but that ain't influencing nothing right? And Orban and others...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9740 on: Today at 07:13:52 am »
To be honest, those visits probably wouldn't convince anyone... well, maybe the former would convince the likes of Richard Spencer to sit it out...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9741 on: Today at 08:05:19 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:06:16 am
Don't tease me.

*cough* BULLSHIT! *cough*

*cough* BULLSHIT! *cough*

I'm a bit 'worried' about his legal team saying he paid back all the interest and loans so it was a victimless crime and therefore the punishment is excessive.
I'm hoping it's a jude and not a jury, as I can easily see a jury agreeing with that stance.  A judge will weigh up other things more ,I hope.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9742 on: Today at 08:08:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:05:19 am
I'm a bit 'worried' about his legal team saying he paid back all the interest and loans so it was a victimless crime and therefore the punishment is excessive.
I'm hoping it's a jude and not a jury, as I can easily see a jury agreeing with that stance.  A judge will weigh up other things more ,I hope.

I wouldn't worry about that, it's a nonsense argument because lying about asset values would have reduced the interest rates and therefore the amount recouped by the lender, while also exposing the lender to higher risk than was warranted.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9743 on: Today at 09:04:29 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:08:26 am
I wouldn't worry about that, it's a nonsense argument because lying about asset values would have reduced the interest rates and therefore the amount recouped by the lender, while also exposing the lender to higher risk than was warranted.


Their other argument seems nonsense as well - "Trump also said his financial statements included disclaimers advising banks to do their own appraisals.", which seems to amount to "it's the bank's fault for not noticing us lying".

Disclaimers are normal in financial statements because you can't guarantee everything is 100% perfect. But that is to cover unnoticed errors, not deliberate ones. Also, I'm willing to bet that any application to the bank had the legalese equivalent of "DON'T FUCKING LIE TO US!" in the T&C's
