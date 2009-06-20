« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 665446 times)

Offline Zlen

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9720 on: Yesterday at 12:22:28 pm »
Did God give her any warnings about eating random mushrooms?
Online jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 12:49:00 pm »
Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS SAFE ON THE STREETS THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE MORE DEPRESSED AND UNHAPPY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, AND ARE LESS OPTIMISTIC AND CONFIDENT IN THE FUTURE THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO! I WILL FIX ALL OF THAT, AND FAST, AND AT LONG LAST THIS NATIONAL NIGHTMARE WILL BE OVER. WOMEN WILL BE HAPPY, HEALTHY, CONFIDENT AND FREE! YOU WILL NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION, BECAUSE IT IS NOW WHERE IT ALWAYS HAD TO BE, WITH THE STATES, AND A VOTE OF THE PEOPLE - AND WITH POWERFUL EXCEPTIONS, LIKE THOSE THAT RONALD REAGAN INSISTED ON, FOR RAPE, INCEST, AND THE LIFE OF THE MOTHER - BUT NOT ALLOWING FOR DEMOCRAT DEMANDED LATE TERM ABORTION IN THE 7TH, 8TH, OR 9TH MONTH, OR EVEN EXECUTION OF A BABY AFTER BIRTH. I WILL PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE. THEY WILL FINALLY BE HEALTHY, HOPEFUL, SAFE, AND SECURE. THEIR LIVES WILL BE HAPPY, BEAUTIFUL, AND GREAT AGAIN!

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113173471737127661


Wow.

Who could resist an offer like that?
Offline SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 01:42:08 pm »
the evidence of incipient dementia grows every day ...

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/donald-trump-late-night-show-johnny-carson-b2618266.html
Donald Trump demanded NBC bring back Johnny Carlson, who has been dead for nearly 20 years.

The former US President claimed the Late Night Shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel are all dying, during a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday (23 September).

Trump said: When I first ran in 2015 or was thinking about running I went on [Jimmys] show, The Tonight Show, which is dying. Theyre all dying. Where is Johnny Carson? Bring back Johnny. It made you appreciate the greatness of Johnny Carson. These three guys are so bad.
Online Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 02:57:20 pm »
Johnny Carson? OK Boomer.
Offline SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 05:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:57:20 pm
Johnny Carson? OK Boomer.
hilarious that he talks about Kimmel etc "dying" then suggests they be replaced by a guy who is literally dead.
Offline rhysd

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9725 on: Today at 01:40:18 am »
Surely this isn't real?
Online Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9726 on: Today at 02:21:57 am »
Now he is slamming Zelensky and Ukraine because Zelensky visited a munitions plant on swing state Pennsylvania...unreal.


https://youtu.be/VU7S9BdRchM?si=_EmcL8-RtL03F1M7
Online jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9727 on: Today at 11:42:53 am »
Trump says hed threaten to blow Iran to smithereens over candidate threats

Former President Trump said Wednesday that hed threaten to blow Iran to smithereens if he was back in the White House and a candidate faced threats from Tehran, comments that come after his campaign said he was briefed about Irans alleged assassination threats against him.

If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country  in this case, Iran  that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens. We are going to blow it to smithereens, Trump said at a campaign event in North Carolina.

The Republican nominee thanked Democrats in Congress for joining GOP lawmakers to pass legislation that would boost his Secret Service protection. The Senate advanced the legislation Tuesday after it unanimously passed the House last week, sending it to President Bidens desk for an expected signature.

Trump said he would take further action if he was in the White House.

But right now, we dont have that leadership or the necessary people, the necessary leaders, Trump said, in an apparent dig at Biden.

The former president was grazed by a would-be assassins bullet who opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., in July. Another suspect accused of planning to assassinate Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., this month has been charged. The suspects in both cases were U.S. citizens.

As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of, and they may or may not involve, but possibly do, Iran, but I dont really know, Trump speculated at his campaign event Wednesday.

Trumps campaign had said Tuesday that the former president had been briefed by intelligence officials about alleged assassination attempts by Iran, referring broadly to continued and coordinated threats.

The Republican nominee said in a Truth Social post earlier in the day that moves were already made by Iran that didnt work out, but they will try again.

Meanwhile, we have the president of Iran in our country this week, we have large security forces guarding him, and yet theyre threatening our former president and the leading candidate to become the next president of the United States, Trump said.

Irans president, Masoud Pezeshkian, spoke to the United Nations General Assemblys annual gathering in New York this week. 

Trump is in North Carolina as polls show he and Harris locked in a near tie for the Tar Heel State, amid signs the battleground is shifting toward Democrats.

The former president has been touting his proposal to boost U.S. manufacturers through the use of tariffs. He addressed voters at the Mosack Groups facility in Mint Hill.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-says-he-d-threaten-to-blow-iran-to-smithereens-over-candidate-threats/ar-AA1rcrhP?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=39293b0cface40548b84d256f2b11dd4&ei=28



After months of disinterest in daily national security briefings because they interfered with his golf, L'Oaf is now using them as political fodder.

The world's secrets are not safe with him.
