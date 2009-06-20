« previous next »
Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,384
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9680 on: September 20, 2024, 08:40:23 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on September 20, 2024, 04:29:09 pm
To be fair if the real Jesus actually turned up, most Trump voters would try and shoot him for looking middle eastern, being a socialist, a liberal, long haired and quite possibly gay...

13 single guys hanging out together has incel vibes.
Offline GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,741
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9681 on: September 21, 2024, 12:23:21 am
Didn't know he'd pledged to fuck off from politics and the country if he lost in 2020. Pity he couldn't make at least one prophecy come true. I'd prefer he dealt with his humiliation the Japanese way, but exile works too (just not over here).
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,906
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9682 on: September 21, 2024, 01:52:06 am

Quote
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social site this week to repost a doctored image of Kamala Harris that implied she attended one of Sean Diddy Combs sexual freak off parties.

The photo, shared by TMZ, shows the Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee posing alongside Diddy and another woman. Madam Vice President, have you ever been involved with or engaged in one of Puff Daddys freak offs? the original poster wrote over the snap.

However, the image Trump ReTruthed to his more than 7 million followers was clearly doctored. The real original photo -- which actually featured Harris posing with her ex Montel Williams and his daughter Ashley at the 8th Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis in 2001 -- later surfaced on X.
Offline Bullan

  I can't believe I ate the whole thing...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  Speed of The Sound Of Loneliness
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9683 on: September 21, 2024, 09:29:07 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 21, 2024, 01:52:06 am


No shortage of pictures of Trump and his hellspawn and wife hanging out with Diddy though.
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,906
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9684 on: September 21, 2024, 09:35:02 am
Quote from: Bullan on September 21, 2024, 09:29:07 am
No shortage of pictures of Trump and his hellspawn and wife hanging out with Diddy though.

Or according to his fans, worse.

Offline jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,216
  June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9685 on: September 21, 2024, 02:02:02 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/is-donald-trump-a-fascist/ar-AA1qX3ui?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=e1a2ac452be7403eb6a968afdca3e4a5&ei=23

It's congenital.  Fred was a Fascista and got arrested for scuffling at a Communist rally.

Trump: "He was never charged."
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,956
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9686 on: September 21, 2024, 02:30:31 pm
Old news that isn't it & didn't he also get arrested at a racist rally ?
Offline Giono

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,505
  And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9687 on: September 21, 2024, 05:35:13 pm
I thought his old man was KKK?
Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,384
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9688 on: September 21, 2024, 07:00:52 pm
Depressing seeing the response of evangelical Christians to the Robinson news. Between the outright falsehoods of saying its an AI fake to doubling down their support. I dont think theres a more repugnant group of people in the country.
« Last Edit: September 22, 2024, 09:48:27 am by thejbs »
Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,384
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9689 on: September 21, 2024, 07:02:48 pm
Quote from: Bullan on September 21, 2024, 09:29:07 am
No shortage of pictures of Trump and his hellspawn and wife hanging out with Diddy though.

Offline Giono

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,505
  And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9690 on: September 21, 2024, 11:43:52 pm
Quote from: thejbs on September 21, 2024, 07:00:52 pm
Depressing seeing the response of evangelical Christians to the Robinson news. Between the outright falsehoods of saying its an AI fake to doubling down their support. I dont think theres a more repugnant group of people in the country.

They believe in an omnipotent god that watches over them, but wants all their money in return. Their god can do everything, but is bad with money as George Carlin would say. So they'll believe any BS put in front of them.

Here is Carlin's take:

https://youtu.be/QZ8hefESt7c?si=-HqfEVyTQ6Hbg5SF
Offline Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,956
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9691 on: September 22, 2024, 11:06:30 am
Quote from: Giono on September 21, 2024, 11:43:52 pm
They believe in an omnipotent god that watches over them, but wants all their money in return. Their god can do everything, but is bad with money as George Carlin would say. So they'll believe any BS put in front of them.

Here is Carlin's take:

https://youtu.be/QZ8hefESt7c?si=-HqfEVyTQ6Hbg5SF

Nah. They don't believe in anything, mate. Whatever they might think they believe in, they've turned it into a pretzel shape to justify all kinds of bullshit.

The Church is historically rank with hypocrisy and corruption, but this shower would have been excommunicated in the old days.
« Last Edit: September 22, 2024, 11:08:48 am by Red Beret »
Offline Giono

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,505
  And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9692 on: Yesterday at 12:53:43 am
NC governor candidate Craig Robinson's campaign manager, deputy campaign manager, fundraising chief and head policy advisor have all quit the campaign.

And not a peep of criticism or distancing from Trump, Vance, 2 NC Senators, etc etc.

They talk about masculinity, but they're all ball-less and spineless. No repug politician wants to offend their eunuch-in-chief I guess. That is the modern GOP: Gang of Patsies
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:55:53 am by Giono »
Offline jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,216
  June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9693 on: Yesterday at 08:56:25 am
Robinson is like a Dem that's admitted eating babies.
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,906
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9694 on: Yesterday at 09:19:10 am
Trump's role for RFK Jnr should he win.

Quote
Bobby will do great on health and on the environment, he said. He looks at other countries where they dont use chemicals, where they use much less than we use, and the people are healthier than they are in the United States, which is not that healthy a country.
Offline jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,216
  June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9695 on: Yesterday at 11:27:11 am
Shady Vance has been slammed for controversial comments about childless families and abortion rights, and a newly unearthed podcast interview has added to the growing list.

In an interview from 2022, Vance highlighted a baseless conspiracy theory that Geroge Soros, the billionaire philanthropist, would fund planes filled with black women to cross state lines for abortions.

The Ohio Senator has been under fire for his utterly false comments about Haitian migrants eating cats and his remarks after a Georgia school shooting.

"I'm sympathetic to the view that like, okay, look here, here's a situation - let's say Roe v Wade is overruled," Vance said in a recently resurfaced podcast interview.

"Ohio bans abortion in 2022, or let's say 2024. And then, you know, every day George Soros sends a 747 to Columbus to load up disproportionately Black women to get them to go have abortions in California. And of course, the left will celebrate this as a victory for diversity - uh, that's kind of creepy."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jd-vance-thinks-george-soros-will-pay-to-fly-black-women-into-us-for-abortions/ar-AA1r0cHX?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=1e0b594701d34f5a9041ed26722a5426&ei=50
Offline GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,741
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9696 on: Yesterday at 12:33:48 pm
Look, if he has to make up stories to make the press notice how Americans are suffering at the hands of pregnant black women and left wing Jewish globalists, then that's what he's going to do, okay?
Online Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9697 on: Yesterday at 12:54:32 pm
Quote from: thejbs on September 21, 2024, 07:00:52 pm
Depressing seeing the response of evangelical Christians to the Robinson news. Between the outright falsehoods of saying its an AI fake to doubling down their support. I dont think theres a more repugnant group of people in the country.


In an article on the BBC:

Quote
But when the news finally did break, it barely caused a stir, at least not among this polite gathering of women in Johnston County. If the accusations are accurate, its something for him and his wife to deal with. Its not my business. Its a marital issue, said Adele Walker, 52.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2kqqzx75wo


I love the smell of hypocrisy in a morning. Smells like... hypocrisy.

These shithouses want to impose their pious puritanism on others all the time - gay marriage, abortion, trans rights, etc, etc - but when one of their own is a 'sinner', it's suddenly "Oh, that's a private thing between him and his wife; nothing to do with anyone else"

Offline Giono

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,505
  And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9698 on: Yesterday at 05:33:29 pm
Trump is a Karen with a victim complex.


Vance is a cross-dressing church lady.
Offline jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,216
  June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9699 on: Yesterday at 06:46:00 pm
One of the great ironies of the last few years is that Donald Trump and his party have repeatedly accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department and federal law enforcement. To date, there is literally no evidence to support the claims  and unambiguous evidence pointing in the opposite direction  but Republicans have eagerly replaced reality with their preferred counternarrative.

Indeed, as weve discussed, Republicans dont just want their conspiracy theory to be true; they need it to be true. This simple, ridiculous idea is at the center of the partys Trump criminal defense, fundraising, stump speeches, cable news segments, and even legislative campaigns on Capitol Hill.

In 2024, assertions about a two-tiered justice system are foundational to Republican politics. Theyre also routinely discredited by real-world events.

If, however, GOP voices are looking for a president who actually tried to weaponize law enforcement to target his perceived political foes, I have some good news for them: They dont have to look very hard.

Though Republicans tend to forget, it was in October 2020 when Trump publicly called on federal prosecutors to charge Joe Biden, accusing him of undefined crimes. That said week, Politico published an especially memorable headline: Where are all of the arrests?: Trump demands Barr lock up his foes.

The next day, the then-Republican incumbent spoke with Fox Business and called on the Justice Department to indict his perceived Democratic foes  including the presidential candidate who proceeded to defeat him a month later.
But while Trumps lobbying for prosecutions against his opponents was dramatic and scandalous in public, his efforts in private were even worse. The New York Times reported over the weekend:

It was the spring of 2018 and President Donald J. Trump, faced with an accelerating inquiry into his campaigns ties to Russia, was furious that the Justice Department was reluctant to strike back at those he saw as his enemies. In an Oval Office meeting, Mr. Trump told startled aides that if Attorney General Jeff Sessions would not order the department to go after Hillary Clinton and James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, Mr. Trump would prosecute them himself.

Trump, of course, has spent the last several months boasting that he, in a demonstration of endless benevolence, went to extraordinary lengths to protect Clinton and shield her from prosecution. In reality, he was prepared to prosecute her on his own, as far back as the spring of 2018, unless the Justice Department agreed to indict his 2016 rival.

We now know, of course, that Trump did not succeed on this front, but the Times report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, didnt just shine a light on the Republicans efforts to abuse the levers of power during his term, it also noted the consequences of those attempts. [A] look back at the cases of 10 individuals brings a pattern into clearer focus: After Mr. Trump made repeated public or private demands for them to be targeted by the government, they faced federal pressure of one kind or another, the article explained.

Imagine that.

Making matters worse, these tactics became a staple of the former presidents term. Mr. Trumps efforts were so sustained and troubling to top West Wing aides that at least two of them took from the White House notes they had written that memorialized how he said he wanted to use the powers of the federal government against his rivals, the Times added.

Those were notes, its worth emphasizing for context, that werent supposed to exist  because Trump gave repeated instructions not to take notes, which suggests that the Republican was aware, at least on some level, that he was engaged in improper conduct.

The Times report went on to note that at least two White House officials not only documented Trumps demands about targeting his perceived enemies, they took their notes from the White House as well to ensure there was documentation.

In other words, the reporting is accurate, were dealing with a dynamic in which a sitting president tried to weaponize federal prosecutions, told his team not to take notes, and put White House officials in a position in which they believed it was necessary to smuggle memo drafts out of the West Wing so they could help prove what Trump did.

In a normal and healthy political environment, this would be the defining scandal of the era. In our political environment, Republicans not only pretend it didnt happen, they falsely accuse Democrats of doing precisely what Trump was caught doing.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/new-evidence-exposes-trump-efforts-to-weaponize-the-justice-dept/ar-AA1r3Iv1?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=234651e8b46543db949a17eddb38ee24&ei=58
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,906
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9700 on: Today at 12:18:37 am
Georgia on his mind.  ::)

Quote
Trump campaign shows Georgia the country instead of the state in embarrassing ad gaffe
For the avoidance of doubt, citizens of the eastern European republic do not typically vote in US elections



Blooming white flowers, rolling green hills, and beautiful mountains towering into the blue distance are all fitting images to represent the great US state of Georgia.

Unfortunately, the stock photo chosen by Donald Trump's campaign actually showed the eastern European country of the same name.

As first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, someone on Team Trump confused the two locales when posting an ad on Facebook and Instagram last week.

"ATTENTION GEORGIA: I'm humbly asking you to stop what you're doing and check your voter registration status. Only a handful of votes will decide this election," the ad said.

The accompanying photo was taken by Andrew Mayovskyy in Upper Svanetia in northwestern Georgia, according to its Shutterstock listing, and shows the Caucasus Mountains.

The ad itself was targeted specifically at users in Georgia and was viewed between 2,000 and 3,000 times, Facebook's public ad library shows.

Georgia (the country) is a small independent republic on the shore of the Black Sea between Russia and Turkey, which was controlled by outside empires for hundreds of years until its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

After attempting to distance itself from Russia it was invaded and partially occupied in 2008, and remains an area of tension between Vladimir Putin's regime and Nato.

Georgia (the state) was founded by English colonists in 1733, and its name is actually unrelated to Georgia the country, instead being a tribute to King George II of Great Britain.

To confuse matters further, the use of the term "Caucasian" by many Americans to mean "white people" actually does relate to Georgia (the country), which 18th-century race scientists spuriously believed to be the origin point of humanity.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-georgia-country-ad-b2617731.html
The Independent has reached out to the trump campaign for comment.
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,906
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9701 on: Today at 09:09:46 am
Doesn't get more toxic then this.

Quote
@Acyn
Trump: Do you think Springfield will ever be the same? You have to get them the hell out. You have to get them out.

Crowd: *chants send them back*
https://xcancel.com/Acyn/status/1838377976062476656#m
