Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 18, 2024, 08:39:28 am
I'm sure if any American's pet goes missing their first thought is, "I'lll contact my Senator!" ::)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 18, 2024, 07:31:49 pm
This podcast outlines the bullshit spouted about Springfield by Trump and shady Vance.
https://slate.com/podcasts/what-next/2024/09/springfield-ohio-is-lucky-to-have-haitian-immigrants
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 18, 2024, 08:36:45 pm
Shady Vance.

I think you've got summat dere lad.  ;D
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 18, 2024, 09:59:28 pm
headline I saw for this: "Time to put Grandpa To Bed".

Donald Trump has been mocked online after appearing to confuse the names of an Alaskan wildlife refuge with a military air base in Afghanistan.

The Republican presidential nominee made the remarks on Tuesday while discussing his energy policies at a town hall in Flint, Michigan. Arkansas governor and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders moderated the event.

During the town hall, Trump appeared to mix up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska, which he opened up to oil and gas development during his presidency, with the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

The gaffe triggered renewed concerns that the 78-year-old is too old to run for the presidency and lacks the cognitive ability for office, with one critic on social media calling him "clueless." President Joe Biden, 81, faced similar concerns before he ended his reelection bid in July, making Trump the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history.

Trump said on Tuesday: "We were energy independent, we were soon going to be energy dominant, and we would've been now having so much money coming out of the energy. We just have the best. We have Bagram in Alaska. They say it might be as big, might be bigger than, all of Saudi Arabia. I got it approved. Ronald Reagan couldn't do it. Nobody could do it. I got it done."

Trump seemed to realize his mistake but gave a mumbled response while trying to correct himself.

"Check that one out, Bagram. Check that one out. It's, it'sno, think about this: Between Bagram, betweenyou go to ANWR, you take a look at the kind of things that we've given up. We should bewe should have that air base. We should have that oil."

In September 2023, the Biden administration canceled the remaining ANWR oil and gas leases granted during the Trump administration as part of its plans to protect 13 million acres of wilderness. The Bagram Air Base fell to the Taliban in 2021 following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump has frequently condemned Biden for the withdrawal after 13 American service members died during an attack at Kabul airport.

A number of Trump's critics have now ridiculed the former president for his apparent mix-up.

"Bagram was the airbase he had in Afghanistanthe same base where we kept hundreds of Taliban and ISIS prisoners that Trump released back out into Afghanistan in his final year in office," Amy McGrath, a former Democratic political candidate in Kentucky and former Marine fighter pilot, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "He is CLUELESS folks."

Zac Petkanas, a former senior adviser for Hillary Clinton, Trump's 2016 opponent, wrote: "Looking forward to the dozen NYT stories about Trump's age and mental acuity. Oh wait. That's just reserved for Democrats."

Bradley P. Moss, a lawyer who specializes in national security, wrote: "This is elder abuse. Sleepy Don doesn't even know where he is anymore. He doesn't even know if he is alive."

Columnist and reporter Justin Baragona added: "The thing is, you can't even really give him the benefit of the doubt that he just confused two things that sound a bit alike. ANWR and Bagram aren't similar phonetically at all."

Newsweek has contacted Trump's office for comment via email.

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-anwr-alaska-bagram-afghanistan-1955496

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 18, 2024, 11:20:55 pm
Trump should be sedated and left in a cool dark room.

Try reading this and guess what the question was - I'll post it at the end, if you don't lose the will to live before you get that far ...

Trump's Answer: Good. Very good. Thank you. So we have to start always with energy. Always. I dont want to be boring about it, but theres no bigger subject. It covers everything. If you make donuts, if you make cars, whatever you make, energy is a big deal, and were going to get that. Its my ambition to get your energy bill within 12 months, down 50%. If I can do that. Ive done a hell of a job. 5-0, not 15, fifty.

Interest rates are going to follow and actually theyre going to follow for another reason. The economy is now not good. And interest rates, youll see theyll do the rate cut and all the political stuff tomorrow, I think. And, you know, will he do a half a point? Will he do a quarter of a point?

But the reason is because the economy is not good, otherwise you wouldnt be able to do it. But were going to get interest rates down and we got to work with our farmers.

Our farmers are being decimated right now. Theyre being absolutely, absolutely decimated. And, you know, one of the reasons is we allow a lot of farm product into our country.

And were going to have to be a little bit like other countries. Were not going to allow so much to come in. Were going to let our farmers go to work.

And I dont know if you remember, I love the farmers because, you know, I had many meetings as president. I had this gorgeous room with this beautiful table that seats about 35 people.

And I was with the farmers, I usually  everybody wants something. They all want subsidy. But I was with the farmers and I think you might have been there, actually, Sarah, I said, look, fellas, were going to get you such a beautiful subsidy, meaning Im going to do things.

And one of the people raises and Sir, honestly. We dont want a subsidy.

This is the first time this ever happened to me. Everyone wants  they want money. Why did they want to build windmills? We want money with these windmills. Ay-yi-yi.

Anyway, but you know what was amazing? He said, almost tears in his eyes. We dont  they were getting decimated. We dont want a subsidy. We just want a, you know, a fair level playing field.

And I said I said, nobodys ever said that. And I have many industries and many groups of people from different things. You know, they do all different things. Its probably the most dramatic Ive ever seen. He didnt want anything. All he wanted was to be able to compete fairly.

And the reason the problem we have is other countries. They treat us very badly in that way also. They really are. And, you know, sometimes the worst countries are our so-called allies.

I say so-called, because in many ways theyre not allies at all. They take advantage of us. They really take advantage.

But were going to do with the farmers. Were going to do what we have to do with the farmers. Were going to put our farmers 

And you remember the expression when I was negotiating with China, China said, well, were not going to deal with this because they never had anybody negotiate. They did whatever they want. They just took us like, you know, for a bunch of suckers.

But I told the farmers, its going to be theyre very good negotiators. Youre going to suffer for six months and then theyre going to fold. And thats exactly what happened.

They folded and they agreed to buy $50 billion. You know, you might have heard the story. I said how much, I went to the secretary of agriculture. How much did they buy? He said 15. I thought he said 50. So when theyre ready to make a deal at 15 billion, I said, no, I want 50. Thats what theyve been buying.

They said, No, its 15. I said, You said 50? And he said, No, we said 15. I said, thats okay, ask for 50 anyway, and we got it. We got it. And they buy a lot of our products.

So were going to  just a great  interest rates, energy and common sense. A lot of its common sense, everything.

You know, I like to say were the party of common sense. We want to have a strong border. How about that? We want to you know, all of a sudden theyve changed. They didnt want any border. They said walls dont work.

Two things work. What are the two things? Wheels and walls. You know, if I do, theres a gorgeous computer down here. In about two weeks, its going to be obsolete. A friend of mine is in that business. He hates it.

He said we come up with a new model and its that greatest. About three and a half weeks later, the damn thing is totally obsolete. The only thing that never gets obsolete is a wall and a wheel.

And the wall is what were talking about now. And, you know, we built hundreds of miles of wall. We then added more than I ever said I was going to do. And then we had that bad election result, that disgusting result. And they never put it up.

You know what they did with it? They sold it for $0.05 and it was expensive wall it was exactly what the Border Patrol wanted with the antique plane plate on top, which I always hated because I didnt like the look of it.

But, you know, they demonstrated that we had mountain climbers and a couple of drug climbers. These guys are amazing. They can they put 100 pounds of drugs on the back and they go up the wall like its nothing.

But they couldnt get over the plate. So all of a sudden they said, okay, Ill put the plate on. I didnt like it. I liked it better without the plate, but it didnt work quite as well.

So this is what we did. We had it. We had the best. We had a thing called Remain in Mexico. You dont have to be a genius to know Remain in Mexico is a very good thing. And you think that was easy to get?

I think Tijuana, Mexico was probably the fastest growing city in the history of the world. Okay? They had hundreds of thousands. They couldnt come in when they got in. They let everybody pour into our country, the border, just to finish with the border.

When I talk about energy, to me its exciting. But to a lot of people its not. But it gets exciting because well bring down your costs, all that. But what people want to hear and I believe when I got elected, I believe it was the border that was the biggest thing. And I fixed it and I did a great job.

And I wanted to mention it in 2020. And my people would say, Sir, nobody cares about the border. They dont care because I had it fixed. Now I got to fix it again. I believe the border is of the greatest interest when you look at when you look at.

When you look at whats happening in Aurora. Okay, Take a look at Aurora. When you look at whats happening in Ohio, the great state of Ohio, I love it. Im way the hell up. I wish I was up 18 points in your state. But we are up. We are up. I think when people hear what I have to say, I dont know how you can possibly lose that.

You. Ill tell you this and Ill say this for Michigan. If I dont win, you will have no auto industry. Within 2 to 3 years, itll all be gone. And I know you got a little bit of an increase. It doesnt mean thats the small stuff because its just a temporary thing because you will not have any manufacturing plants.

China is going to take over all of your business because of the electric car and because they have the material. We dont.

What we have is a thing called the gasoline. We have gasoline. We have so much gasoline, we dont know what to do. They dont have gasoline. So why are we making a product that they dominate? Theyre going to dominate.

You will not have a car industry left, not even a little bit of a car industry. So and youre going to have electric cars, but youre going to have 7%. Youre going to have 9%, whatever it may be. And maybe someday the technology becomes so good that you can do more. I mean, you know, its fine.

But right now, the battery technology isnt there for long term. I always say I love the electric car, but they dont go far enough and they dont do well. You know, in Iowa, it was 20 degrees below zero. When we had our great success in Iowa, we had a great and there were cars all over the place. I said, whats wrong with those cars? They dont work well in cold and they dont work very well in heat.

But Elons going to figure it out because hes great. He gave me the greatest endorsement. He figures everything and. And right now hes got hes got other things. I think hes got to get a rocket up to get those two people out of there.

I said, Elon, lets get going. No, theyre relying on Elon to get the two people  who would like to be up there right now saying were coming back home maybe in February?

So that was not so good. But Elon will solve the problem. Hes great, great guy. And he loves this state and he loves your whole everything youre doing here. And hes done a fantastic job. He really has. And if he didnt endorse me, I would not be saying that. Okay, I have a problem. I wouldnt be saying.

--------------

Question: How are you going to bring down the cost of food and groceries?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 18, 2024, 11:23:22 pm
Fuck off, you just asked a speak n spell "what would Trump say ?"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 18, 2024, 11:23:51 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 18, 2024, 11:23:22 pm
Fuck off, you just asked a speak n spell "what would Trump say ?"
:)

nope.

https://archive.ph/hclz5
Trump Goes On Stunning Rant That Ends With Roast Of Stranded Astronauts When Fan Asks How Will You Bring Down Cost Of Food?

Former President Donald Trump went on a stunning rant when a supporter asked him about lowering the cost of food  giving a winding answer that included a plan to reduce the supply of food and a chunk taunting stranded astronauts.
At a Trump rally/town hall event in Flint, Michigan, Tuesday hosted by Trump surrogate Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AK), Trump argued that what critics call rambling is actually genius.
He then presented a test case when a supporter named Barbara asked him, How are you going to bring down the cost of food and groceries?
Over the course of eight minutes, Trump veered from topic to topic, finally getting around to food prices by promising to cut the supply of imported foods  which experts say would be massively inflationary  before continuing to wander until he dismounted with a riff about Elon Musk and the stranded NASA astronauts:
[insert Trump's nonsense here]
SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: Weve got time, I think, for just one more question.
 :lmao
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 18, 2024, 11:54:53 pm
John Prescott eat yer heart out.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 08:44:23 am
As batshit as that answer is, I was more taken aback by his answer to the question about the greatest threat to the auto-industry... Nuclear Weapons.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 10:21:43 am
That answer is up there with his response about child care last week. No wonder he only talks to Fox.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 12:09:45 pm
You literally could make this shit up.

Quote
Miss Sassy Is Safe: JD Vances Pet-Eating Hoax Hits Another Embarrassing Snag

Miss Sassy was feared to have been kitty-napped by Haitian migrants amid Springfield, Ohios pet-eating hoax. Now we know where shes really been.

JD Vances insinuation that pets are being swiped and eaten by Haitian immigrants has hit yet another embarrassing snag.

Vances campaign, responding to scrutiny over the hoax, shared a police report with the Wall Street Journal this week that detailed a Springfield, Ohio, residents claim that her cat mysteriously vanished in August. Vances team suggested the report was proof there was reason to fear that pets in Springfield might actually be in danger.

It turns out, however, that the missing cat named Miss Sassy was safe all along just like the kitty from Homeward Boundalso called Sassy.

Her owner, Anna Kilgore, told the Journal that her feline had a somewhat shorter voyage home. She was hiding in her basement the whole time, re-emerging a few days after she called police to report her missing.

Kilgore, who was photographed standing with a Trump 2024 flag and wearing a shirt with the same slogan, told the Journal she apologized to her Haitian neighbors with the help of her daughter and a translation app.

Kilgore also made it a point to update a missing pet Facebook group to let them know that Miss Sassy, whom she described as being a Maine Coon, was home safe after emerging from our basement. That comment came two days after she made a plea for help finding her.

She is part of the family, wrote Kilgore. Please if you have saw her or know where she is I will give you money bring her home alive.

Springfield, a city of 58,000 situated about 45 miles west of Columbus, has had a chaotic September as unsubstantiated rumors about the stealing and eating of pets has spread like wildfire even in the absence of any evidence whatsoever.

The hoax reached a fever pitch last week when Trump, mid-way through his primetime debate against Kamala Harris, parroted the conspiracy that dogs were being eaten by migrants in Springfield.

pringfield Mayor Rob Rue, a Republican, has since begged Trump to not visit the city out of fears itd strain local law enforcement beyond their capabilities as it deals with a slew of threatsthat includes a staggering 33 bomb threatsand general chaos.

Rue and other officials in Springfield have called the rumors meritless, but those assertions have done little to tame the rumor as Trump and Vance continue to use it as an attack line on Harris immigration record.

That plan isnt sitting well with Republicans in Ohio, however. Its governor, Mike DeWine, dismissed the rumors as garbage.

Vance has refused to retract his claims, but spokespeople for Trumps campaign have began pivoting to highlighting other perceived issues in Springfield as being reason to focus on the city.

Very real problems plaguing the residents of Springfield, said Karoline Leavitt in a statement. Skyrocketing rent costs, stressed public health and education services, increased vehicular accidents and public safety concerns because a community of 60,000 Ohioans has been overwhelmed by a sudden influx of migrants. President Trump will continue to talk about making America safe again.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/miss-sassy-is-safe-jd-vances-pet-eating-hoax-hits-another-embarrassing-snag
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 12:42:13 pm
Vance's advisors fact checked the story before he started ranting about it and were told it wasn't true but, obviously, kept spouting his nonsense. 
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
Shady Vance told the press that Haitians come from Haitia.

Sounds like Trump country to me.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 04:14:41 pm
Why would you call the police over a missing cat FFS!?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm
Why do we call the fire brigade when a get gets up a tree?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 04:34:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:14:41 pm
Why would you call the police over a missing cat FFS!?

Or your Senator's office for that matter, but according to Vance that's exactly what happened.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 04:41:58 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm
Why do we call the fire brigade when a get gets up a tree?

So we don't forget?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 04:45:22 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:34:56 pm
Or your Senator's office for that matter, but according to Vance that's exactly what happened.

He has actually admitted that he lied, carried on afterwards like he hadn't.


Quote
If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then thats what Im gonna do, he told CNNs Dana Bash, because you guys are completely letting Kamala Harris coast.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 05:20:37 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm
Why do we call the fire brigade when a get gets up a tree?

In the UK it's 'fire and rescue'  :P

Not that I would call them, the damn cat can rescue itself but I can understand why people would.  I'd just never report a missing cat to the police, it's hardly a criminal offence for cats to go wandering.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 09:05:12 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm
Why do we call the fire brigade when a get gets up a tree?

Do we? Like, outside of movies?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 01:53:50 am
Quote
The chair of the Federal Communications Commission rejected former U.S. President Donald Trumps suggestion that Walt Disney
-owned ABC should lose its broadcast licenses over the networks moderating of the Sept. 10 presidential debate.

The First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy. The Commission does not revoke licenses for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage, FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel said on Thursday.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/09/19/fcc-chair-rejects-trump-call-to-pull-abc-licenses-over-presidential-debate.html
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 03:46:21 am
She will be fired if he wins.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 04:06:19 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:46:21 am
She will be fired if he wins.

To be replaced by:

