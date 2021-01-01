Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
235
236
237
238
239
[
240
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs) (Read 636382 times)
PaulF
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,976
Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
«
Reply #9560 on:
Today
at 06:28:39 am »
Are we thinking the gun shot heard was the secret service shooting, not the wannabe assassin?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Print
Pages:
1
...
235
236
237
238
239
[
240
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2