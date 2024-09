Don't really find any of this worthy of a joke, probably handed him the election, this will also make people even more convinced if Harris does wins that the election was rigged. I know there are plenty that will believe that whatever happens, but this just feeds the fire even more, and may convince thousands if not millions that this was set up by the Democratic leadership or supposed liberal elite. It's a sad sad situation.



The only effects this will have on the election will help Trump - the Dems will have to reduce their campaigning for a bit, and the spate of negative stories from the last few days will be forgotten - but the assassination attempt itself won't mean a thing. Maybe if the one in PA hadn't happened, sure - but he responded to that one not by toning down his rhetoric and preaching any kind of unity, but by being even more of an unrelenting piece of shit. There won't be any new sympathy coming his way.