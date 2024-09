There’s similar on the left. So many refusing to vote for Harris because of Palestine. If they help get Trump elected, they will have played a part in a worsening genocide.



Then there’s the extreme is stupidity: the magats who oppose Palestine but were chanting genocide joe at Trump rallies.



At Harris' rally they interrupted her...but I asked myself, are these guys plsnts by Trump? Because no way are they gonna get a better result than Netanyahu's buddy Trump and his Evangelical supporters who support Bibi without question. It makes no sense for them to be against Harris who engaged with them, who didn't show for bibi's theatrics in Congress, and who came out of her meeting with him making demands and sympathizing with Palestinians. Hurting her bid for the presidency makes no sense...especially considering the alternative.I can say it being impactful in the primary, but not the general.