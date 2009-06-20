He's such a pathetic liar. The best part is he is also being lied to. His handlers are like exasperated babysitters, telling the giant man toddler that he's the best and all the polls are fine because they can't handle his tantrums.



He's like Sheldon Cooper if he didn't have a brain. Same lack of social skills, complete ignorance of the feelings of others, and completely incapable of regulating their own emotions outside of a full controlled environment. The difference is, Sheldon Cooper is a fictional character, whereas Trump is a real life cartoon character.