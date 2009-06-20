« previous next »
Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 13, 2024, 09:18:50 pm
Quote from: jambutty on September 13, 2024, 07:43:35 pm


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/christian-conservatives-deal-with-whiplash-amid-sense-of-trump-betrayal-report/ar-AA1qxdl8?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=5d1f69169ea24fb79f4ee6eaf980357b&ei=46

Interesting. This is a close turn out election and depends on enthusiasm. Christianists who 1. Got what the wanted with Dobbs, and 2. Are disillusioned with Trump, may not turn out.

Historically before GW Bush, Evangelicals weren't reliable voters. Hopefully they revert back to being apolitical.

Also, Evangeligals being against abortion was not a thing historically. That's only something recent as well.

Let's pray they revert back and turn on the devil they made their deal with...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 13, 2024, 09:24:55 pm
Quote from: Giono on September 13, 2024, 09:18:50 pm
Interesting. This is a close turn out election and depends on enthusiasm. Christianists who 1. Got what the wanted with Dobbs, and 2. Are disillusioned with Trump, may not turn out.

Historically before GW Bush, Evangelicals weren't reliable voters. Hopefully they revert back to being apolitical.

Also, Evangeligals being against abortion was not a thing historically. That's only something recent as well.

Let's pray they revert back and turn on the devil they made their deal with...
they have no scruples and no integrity.  they deserve all the disappointment or whatever else they feel.  screw 'em.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 13, 2024, 09:30:18 pm
Trump supporters are often loudmouths.  Self perceived tough guys.

Like Trump, they imagine themselves as winners. Owning the Libtards.

As more see him as an eventual loser, they'll become less secure and start to disappear.

Hopefully to regret and possibly deny thay were ever in that reptile's camp.


Which is nice.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 13, 2024, 09:41:48 pm
Quote from: jambutty on September 13, 2024, 09:30:18 pm
Trump supporters are often loudmouths.  Self perceived tough guys.

Like Trump, they imagine themselves as winners. Owning the Libtards.

As more see him as an eventual loser, they'll become less secure and start to disappear.

Hopefully to regret and possibly deny thay were ever in that reptile's camp.


Which is nice.

Think that's an important point, the psychology of the voters on both sides will become a crucial factor as the election approaches...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 13, 2024, 10:09:21 pm
Quote from: Giono on September 13, 2024, 09:18:50 pm
Interesting. This is a close turn out election and depends on enthusiasm. Christianists who 1. Got what the wanted with Dobbs, and 2. Are disillusioned with Trump, may not turn out.

Historically before GW Bush, Evangelicals weren't reliable voters. Hopefully they revert back to being apolitical.

Also, Evangeligals being against abortion was not a thing historically. That's only something recent as well.

Let's pray they revert back and turn on the devil they made their deal with...

Its funny, given how its such a key thing for Christians, how the bible makes no mention of abortion. It does say something about an unborn child being worth less in compensation than someone who has been birthed, though.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 13, 2024, 11:27:22 pm
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
September 13, 2024, 11:36:41 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September 13, 2024, 11:27:22 pm
This may be the best one that Ive seen so far.

https://xcancel.com/mjfree/status/1834655232019640606?s=61&t=aesHBTY4phRUFSqJyWzRig

Saw it before , hahahahahah brilliant.
So much creative talent in there.
:D

My fave is oldies first one though :)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 12:55:58 am
At his rally in Cali, Trump called their governor Newscum.

No one ever accused him of having any class.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 01:24:28 am
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 01:37:15 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:24:28 am
:lmao

Right. Ive had a bevy like but thats a lol ha ha
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 03:15:00 am
Quote from: thejbs on September 13, 2024, 10:09:21 pm
Its funny, given how its such a key thing for Christians, how the bible makes no mention of abortion. It does say something about an unborn child being worth less in compensation than someone who has been birthed, though.

And they always forget about Jesus attacking the money lenders in the temple part.

Or that Mary was a teenage unwed mother taken in by Joseph and she had to give birth in a barn cause they were migrants.

Or that Jesus didn't have a gOld Trafford...


***rawk spell check from 'gold crapper'
Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:17:26 am
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 06:30:13 pm
Such a weird man. The Vice video/tweet really showcases it, Id forgotten all about the pathetic power play from the insecure orange c*nt

https://www.thepoke.com/2024/09/14/kamala-harris-wasnt-having-any-of-donald-trumps-big-handshake-and-the-hilarious-look-on-joe-bidens-face-said-it-all/
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 06:40:56 pm
This fucking CVNT.

Quote
"ABC FAKE NEWS has been completely discredited, and is now under investigation. Did they give Comrade Kamala the questions? It was 3 on 1, but they were mentally challenged people, against one person of extraordinary genius. It wasnt even close, as is now reflected in the polls. I WON THE DEBATE!"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm
He's such a pathetic liar. The best part is he is also being lied to. His handlers are like exasperated babysitters, telling the giant man toddler that he's the best and all the polls are fine because they can't handle his tantrums.

He's like Sheldon Cooper if he didn't have a brain. Same lack of social skills, complete ignorance of the feelings of others, and completely incapable of regulating their own emotions outside of a full controlled environment. The difference is, Sheldon Cooper is a fictional character, whereas Trump is a real life cartoon character.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Today at 01:37:25 am
Well he's activated his base.

NOW: Proud Boys marching in Springfield Ohio

https://xcancel.com/ScooterCasterNY/status/1835053886505148661#m
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
Today at 01:56:10 am
José María Del Pino
@josemdelpino - Sep 11
I asked Stephen Miller, one of Donald Trump's top advisors, what is the evidence for saying that Caracas and Venezuela are safer than the United States. He began by answering that it is the government's numbers. I asked him if he trusted Maduro's numbers. And this was his reaction.

https://xcancel.com/josemdelpino/status/1833910213096722479#m
