Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9440 on: Today at 07:40:06 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm
MTG is probably just upset Loomer has snuck ahead of her in the useful idiot rankings.
Hit. Nail. Head.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9441 on: Today at 08:12:22 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:24:04 pm
Lots of people of Indian descent vote Republican. That's the long and the short of it.
Tell me about it. They dont see the irony of it.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9442 on: Today at 08:25:16 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:12:22 am
Tell me about it. They dont see the irony of it.

The Yankee Modi?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9443 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Former President Trump spent an extended amount of time at his Thursday campaign event complaining about the moderators of his debate with Vice President Harris earlier in the week, attacking them as low lives and calling for them to be fired.

Trump held an event in Tucson, Ariz., where his campaign said he would deliver remarks focused on the economy and rising costs. He spent the first 15 minutes recapping his Tuesday debate with Harris and repeatedly targeted ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis, at one point calling for the two to be fired.

The public was not fooled. They saw right through it, Kamalas lies and unprecedented partisan interference of two low-life anchors. Theyre low lives, Trump said, bemoaning that the moderators fact-checked a few of his inaccurate statements but didnt do the same for Harris.

These two people were bad news. They kept screaming at me, Trump added.

Trump called Davis, who is Black, nasty and claimed she looked at the former president with hatred in her eyes.

The former president was kinder to Muir.

I always liked him, he said of the World News Tonight anchor. Im not going to watch him anymore. Because hes not legit  And his hair is not as good as it used to be.

Republicans expressed frustration with Trumps performance Tuesday night, when Harris managed to repeatedly get under his skin and get him off message with attacks on his rally crowds, his financial fortune and his standing among foreign leaders.

Trump and his allies spent the hours after the debate complaining that it was three vs. one and that the moderators disproportionately pushed back on Trumps statements.

During the debate, Muir and Davis fact-checked Trump on his false statements about internet conspiracies regarding migrants abusing pets in an Ohio town, as well as his claim that some Democrats support killing babies after birth. Doing so is already illegal.

Trump complained that the moderators similarly did not step in when Harris tied him to Project 2025, a policy blueprint hes denied involvement with, or when she claimed he warned of a bloodbath if he lost. Those March comments from Trump were specifically about the comment.

The real-time pushback against the former president stood in contrast to what many observers decried as a lack of fact-checking from CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash during the June debate between Trump and President Biden.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-rips-low-life-abc-moderators-in-first-postdebate-speech/ar-AA1qtRRN?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=66b2e1e8cc2e44409defd62d4bc371dd&ei=22
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9444 on: Today at 11:15:43 am »
A federal judge has ruled that Trump Tower in Chicago is a public nuisance and an environmental hazard for killing thousands of fish.

Last year, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and environmental activists asked the Cook County Circuit Court to rule on their case against the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Chicago, arguing its operators had failed to comply with environmental laws.

Now, a judge has ruled that Trump Tower is a public nuisance and that its cooling water intake system has killed thousands of fish from the Chicago River, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The tower sits at 401 N. Wabash Ave. and opened in 2009. It has been operating without a proper state water permit and does not accurately report water discharge levels, according to a lawsuit.

Its intake system pulls 20 million gallons of water daily from the Chicago River to cool the building. Groups alleged the building has illegally sucked in and killed thousands of fish.
That amount of water means the building is subject to state and federal regulations about water intake and protecting fish.

Trump Tower has created and continues to create a public nuisance in violation of Illinois law, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson said in his ruling, according to the Sun-Times.

The intake system also operates in a manner that substantially and unreasonably interferes with the public right to fish and otherwise recreate in the Chicago River, Wilson continued.

They were able to kill more fish and aquatic organisms than what would be allowed, Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River, told the Sun-Times. This decision brings us near the end of a six-year journey.

Well be monitoring to make sure they obey the law, Jack Darin, director of Sierra Club Illinois, also told the outlet.

The next hearing is scheduled for November. If the sides do not reach an agreement, it will be up to the courts to how to force the building to comply with regulations.

Trump Tower failed to follow state and federal regulations that protect the health of the Chicago River, Raoul said in a statement. All entities  no matter who they are  must be held accountable when they willfully disregard our laws.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/offbeat/trump-tower-ruled-a-public-nuisance-after-thousands-of-fish-die/ar-AA1qtTwr?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=6f41041426c643f3a2853ee7944efaf9&ei=56
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9445 on: Today at 11:26:15 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:16:43 am
The curry comment is racist but the Haitian dog eating is OK. 

Are Haitian's known for eating dogs? I'm sure there's a country that was commonly associated with it.
(--edit--  I don't actually think there's anything worse about eating dogs than any other animal. Just that we 'idolise' dogs.  Obviously if it's someone else's pet it's a no-no.  I think I should stop digging now)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9446 on: Today at 11:55:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:26:15 am
Are Haitian's known for eating dogs? I'm sure there's a country that was commonly associated with it.
(--edit--  I don't actually think there's anything worse about eating dogs than any other animal. Just that we 'idolise' dogs.  Obviously if it's someone else's pet it's a no-no.  I think I should stop digging now)

Yes, you should.

It's an old racist trope. It goes a long way back. There was an episode of Steptoe and Son where they have a Chinese takeaway and Harold says he doesn't know how they do it so cheap and Albert says you don't see many cats around.

It's saying we're superior to you, you're poor, you have to steal to eat and do appauling things to what we love, therefore we can hate you, look down at you, dehumanise you because you're no better than animals.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9447 on: Today at 12:20:23 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:55:35 am
Yes, you should.

It's an old racist trope. It goes a long way back. There was an episode of Steptoe and Son where they have a Chinese takeaway and Harold says he doesn't know how they do it so cheap and Albert says you don't see many cats around.

It's saying we're superior to you, you're poor, you have to steal to eat and do appauling things to what we love, therefore we can hate you, look down at you, dehumanise you because you're no better than animals.

Sadly, that went over my head (steptoe episode , and I guess the legacy that it sparked).
I genuinly thought there was a nation (probably China) that had no issue eating dogs.  As I say, there are millions that wont eat pork or cattle, so to me it's just a curious fact, rather than a racist trope.
ps- you should have seen me trying to eat a snail a few weeks ago.  But wolf down bacon.  Shows how 'culturalised' we are about food.  Be interesting to see how insect based food is pushed into our diets.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9448 on: Today at 12:42:35 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:55:35 am
Yes, you should.

It's an old racist trope. It goes a long way back. There was an episode of Steptoe and Son where they have a Chinese takeaway and Harold says he doesn't know how they do it so cheap and Albert says you don't see many cats around.

It's saying we're superior to you, you're poor, you have to steal to eat and do appauling things to what we love, therefore we can hate you, look down at you, dehumanise you because you're no better than animals.

It's absolutely a racist trope. As it's so taboo in the west, it makes for a convenient stick to beat immigrants with and stir up xenophobia. Still, tens of millions of dogs are eaten across the world each year. And in China, the slaughter and consumption of dogs is legal - up to 20million dogs are killed for meat annually.

There is growing opposition to the practice, though. Shenzhen banned dog and cat meat recently.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9449 on: Today at 12:43:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:23 pm
Sadly, that went over my head (steptoe episode , and I guess the legacy that it sparked).
I genuinly thought there was a nation (probably China) that had no issue eating dogs.  As I say, there are millions that wont eat pork or cattle, so to me it's just a curious fact, rather than a racist trope.
ps- you should have seen me trying to eat a snail a few weeks ago.  But wolf down bacon.  Shows how 'culturalised' we are about food.  Be interesting to see how insect based food is pushed into our diets.

Wait until restaurants start serving you crickets and other insects - dietarily and environmentally speaking, they're a better source of protein than cows and pigs.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9450 on: Today at 12:50:33 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:43:56 pm
Wait until restaurants start serving you crickets and other insects - dietarily and environmentally speaking, they're a better source of protein than cows and pigs.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uOkWaMmitFk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uOkWaMmitFk</a>

I've nothing against it. And it makes a lot of sense. But I can't see myself indulging.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9451 on: Today at 12:51:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:43:56 pm
Wait until restaurants start serving you crickets and other insects - dietarily and environmentally speaking, they're a better source of protein than cows and pigs.

Exactly.  I think they'll probably start introducing it in 'small' portions, so you don't even notice though.

--edit-- it never occurred to me the slaughter and eating of dogs anywhere was illegal. Just assumed it wasn't done.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9452 on: Today at 12:55:11 pm »
I went to a market in Beijing, they had all manner of creatures there cooked and uncooked: I saw a starfish (partly cooked?) on a stick waving at me. All kinds of bugs that people in the west wouldnt touch, deep fried as snacks. Chicken feet in bags like crisps. Nothing cuddly and pet like though. My kids were most impressed by the Viennettas on sticks.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9453 on: Today at 01:33:42 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9454 on: Today at 01:35:52 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:55:35 am
Steptoe and Son

Harold gets a letter from the hozzie says he's gorra terminal disease, please report for final treatment.  Packs some pj's, says a tearful goodbye to Albert and trudges off.

Comes back an hour later, his results were for another, he's perfectly fine.

Albert says, "I've already rented your room."

"And I've burned yer bed!"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9455 on: Today at 01:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:50:33 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uOkWaMmitFk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uOkWaMmitFk</a>

I've nothing against it. And it makes a lot of sense. But I can't see myself indulging.

I've had deep fried crickets in Thailand - delicious with a beer
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9456 on: Today at 01:45:33 pm »
The ultimate Trumpism?:

 'I'm angry about young American girls being raped and sodomized and murdered by Savage criminal aliens."


Because you're too old to do it any more?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9457 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:45:33 pm
The ultimate Trumpism?:

 'I'm angry about young American girls being raped and sodomized and murdered by Savage criminal aliens."


Because you're too old to do it any more?


Not heard Epstein called a savage criminal alien.

Talking of criminals ....
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9458 on: Today at 01:48:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:23 pm
ps- you should have seen me trying to eat a snail a few weeks ago. 


Slippery little suckers
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9459 on: Today at 01:49:35 pm »
If a Democrat did this, they'd have to go into hiding.

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-us-flag-code-video-viral-1952597
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9460 on: Today at 01:50:11 pm »
I've heard a lot of ppl say insects are enjoyable.  but I think a lot more ppl (eg me :) )would be open to trying them if they weren't served up looking like insects.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9461 on: Today at 01:55:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:50:11 pm
I've heard a lot of ppl say insects are enjoyable.  but I think a lot more ppl (eg me :) )would be open to trying them if they weren't served up looking like insects.

Fair point!  I'm sure that chefs will be able to use insect protein in a variety of dishes and we'd be none the wiser.  Similarly there are plenty of vegan dishes that you'd struggle to call out as having no meat, dairy etc.  I had a vegan bolognaise last year at Roski on Rodney Street and wouldn't have known
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9462 on: Today at 01:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:55:47 pm
Fair point!  I'm sure that chefs will be able to use insect protein in a variety of dishes and we'd be none the wiser.  Similarly there are plenty of vegan dishes that you'd struggle to call out as having no meat, dairy etc.  I had a vegan bolognaise last year at Roski on Rodney Street and wouldn't have known
yep - exact-a-mundo my point.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9463 on: Today at 02:03:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:12:39 am
Former President Trump spent an extended amount of time at his Thursday campaign event complaining about the moderators of his debate with Vice President Harris earlier in the week, attacking them as low lives and calling for them to be fired.

Why is he complaining when he easily won the debate?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9464 on: Today at 02:04:58 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9465 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:04:58 pm
Can you hint at what this is?
can you not see the text in the video? 

the dog is "reacting" to news about dogs being eaten by immigrants in Ohio.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9466 on: Today at 02:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:04:58 pm
Can you hint at what this is?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:48 pm
can you not see the text in the video? 

the dog is "reacting" to news about dogs being eaten by immigrants in Ohio.
Giono might not know of xcancel. Or, if he does, he might wish to know what content he is about to view at a random Twitter feed.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9467 on: Today at 02:15:17 pm »
Noone seems to care that he mentioned cats too.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9468 on: Today at 02:50:51 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:35:52 pm
Harold gets a letter from the hozzie says he's gorra terminal disease, please report for final treatment.  Packs some pj's, says a tearful goodbye to Albert and trudges off.

Comes back an hour later, his results were for another, he's perfectly fine.

Albert says, "I've already rented your room."

"And I've burned yer bed!"

I love Steptoe and Son. Like a lot of things from the 70's and earlier, you have to realise they were written in different times. I think you have to look at the intent. If the intent was to be racist then fair enough. In this case I don't think it was, but there was a lot of racism, sexism and homophobia on public display that was just normal behaviour then. My point in raising it wasn't that Steptoe and Son were racist, but this is a very old thing.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9469 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9470 on: Today at 03:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:13:48 pm
Giono might not know of xcancel. Or, if he does, he might wish to know what content he is about to view at a random Twitter feed.
Got it.  You're right.

I should have realized - I've been known to moan about links posted with no context. :)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9471 on: Today at 04:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:13:48 pm
Giono might not know of xcancel. Or, if he does, he might wish to know what content he is about to view at a random Twitter feed.
Fair enough, I thought the smiley gave the content, humour but I can understand if people want a warning when videos are posted.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9472 on: Today at 04:56:58 pm »
Trump Is as Gullible as He Is a Threat to Democracy

A decade into his political career, Donald J. Trump is entirely at the mercy of his own BS.
Sasha Abramsky

Mid-way through Tuesdays debate, Donald Trump launched into a tirade about migrants stealing Americans cats and dogs and devouring them. Trump made this bizarre allegation on national television as part of his ugly, nativist broadside against immigrants. But the claim, previously shared by his running mate, had already been debunked by local officials in the vicinity in which the events were rumored to have occurred.

The debate moderators pushed back against these outlandish claims. Trump dug in. After all, his crusade against non-white immigrants has always been story-drivenrather than based on any actual datain an appeal to crude emotions rather than to reason. The MAGA-man had heard about the so-called pet eaters on television, he said, ergo it must be true.

In the same debate, as Harris and the moderators pushed him on his attachment to conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Trump made a revealing statement. He said that nameless advisers had told him that if he got more than 63 million votes, he was a shoo-in for re-election. Sure enough, he got more votes than that, but he still lost.

In Trumps mind, rather than that meaning that his opponent, Joe Biden, had gotten more votes than him in an election with historically high levels of voter turnout, it meant that he had been cheated out of his win. Thats as myopic, as flat-out dumb, as the chess player who forgets that he has an opponent, fails to anticipate any of the moves coming in against him, loses the match, and then promptly denounces his opponent for rigging the game.

Partly, this is Trump simply spouting Trumpian hyperbole. But I think it goes to a larger issue.

Donald J. Trump is a gullible human being. The more time that passes, the more gullible he gets. Far from being the thoughtful genius of his inflated self-image, he is more akin to the slightly befuddled 78-year-old man surfing the Internet who gives away his passwords in response to a plea from a prince from some far-flung location who has a once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity he wants to pass along out of the kindness of his heart.

Think about it: Far-right media says cats in Ohio are being eaten as appetizers. Trump thinks, who am I to disagree? Sycophantic advisers tell Trump he must have won the 2020 election. Who is the failed erstwhile president to do a reality check?

We could all relate to Harris putting on the facial expressions of a bemused, slightly sorrowful, relative looking at a family elder making a public spectacle of himself. And the way she treated this odious individual with sorrow rather than fury, to laugh in amazed exasperation rather than to try to debate him on these outlandish points. After all, if ones opponent is either too cynical or too foolish to distinguish truth from fantasy, why waste ones breathand ones moment in the television spotlighttrying to put him back on the straight and narrow?

But, as Harris acknowledged, in his current state, Trump remains a huge threat to American democracy.

Usually, failing candidates have enough self-awareness to not fully believe their own post-debate spin. In Trumps case, there is no sense of humility. He is now, a decade into his political career, entirely at the mercy of his own BS. Hours after the debate, deploying his finest elementary-school oratorical skills, MAGA-man told the world that he won the debate by a lot.

Surrounded by yes-men desperate to prove their loyalty to the Boss, Trump has convinced himself that he has a weave of oratorical genius. If audiences and commentators dont respond with appropriate enthusiasm, and if voters in November end up giving him another Bronx cheer, Trumps default belief-system will kick in again: He didnt lose, he couldnt have lost, he was smarter and better spoken than Harris, he was younger and better looking than Harris It must be a conspiracy!  And once that part of his brain kicks into gear, its only a short hop and skip to inciting post-election violence and political dirty tricks, much as he did in 2020.

Unfortunately, there are many people in positions of power willing to go along with Trump on this autocratic ride. Board of elections officials in Georgia are hard at work crafting new regulations that will make it far easier for local political figures to challenge the vote process and vote count in their jurisdictions. North Carolina Republicans have engaged in a full-court effort to empower the state legislature to take away authority from local elections boardsa power presumably to be used against big, urban, Democratic districts. Last week, the Associated Press reported that Republicans have already filed more than 100 lawsuits around the country challenging various parts of the voting process.

And while 17 states have signed onto the National Popular Vote Compact, agreeing to allot their Electoral College votes to the winner of the popular vote once states representing more than half the total number of votes sign on to the compact, many GOP legislators are stampeding in the opposite direction. In Arizona over the past year, some lawmakers have tried to advance bills that would give the legislature broad powers to subvert the popular vote in the stateand the countryand essentially impose their presidential choice over the will of the people in order to install as president the loser of the popular vote. In 2020, conservative legislators in Wisconsin sought legal advice on whether they too could simply appoint their own electors.

None of this would matter if Trump were willing to say unequivocally that he would accept the election results, even if they go against him. But, time and again, he has refused to do so. As a result, voters are heading into an election where, once again, they must face a brutal stress test of the nations democratic infrastructure.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/trump-is-as-gullible-as-he-is-a-threat-to-democracy/ar-AA1qwwso?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=bc387269c7d0423e8f521b8196c2dd31&ei=17
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9473 on: Today at 05:48:55 pm »
If you asked Trump to name 5 of his closest friends without giving him time to think, I bet he'd say 2 of them are Putin and Kim.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9474 on: Today at 05:59:50 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:48:55 pm
If you asked Trump to name 5 of his closest friends without giving him time to think, I bet he'd say 2 of them are Putin and Kim.

He'd say one of them twice, mispronouncing them differently, both times.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9475 on: Today at 06:03:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:59:50 pm
He'd say one of them twice, mispronouncing them differently, both times.
and add Orban of course.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9476 on: Today at 06:31:11 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9477 on: Today at 06:42:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:31:11 pm
believe it or not, he's getting worse.  this is from last night .....

[...]
This is the correct link:

https://xcancel.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1834375359095095373
