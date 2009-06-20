« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)  (Read 626450 times)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9440 on: Today at 07:40:06 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm
MTG is probably just upset Loomer has snuck ahead of her in the useful idiot rankings.
Hit. Nail. Head.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9441 on: Today at 08:12:22 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:24:04 pm
Lots of people of Indian descent vote Republican. That's the long and the short of it.
Tell me about it. They dont see the irony of it.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9442 on: Today at 08:25:16 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:12:22 am
Tell me about it. They dont see the irony of it.

The Yankee Modi?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9443 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Former President Trump spent an extended amount of time at his Thursday campaign event complaining about the moderators of his debate with Vice President Harris earlier in the week, attacking them as low lives and calling for them to be fired.

Trump held an event in Tucson, Ariz., where his campaign said he would deliver remarks focused on the economy and rising costs. He spent the first 15 minutes recapping his Tuesday debate with Harris and repeatedly targeted ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis, at one point calling for the two to be fired.

The public was not fooled. They saw right through it, Kamalas lies and unprecedented partisan interference of two low-life anchors. Theyre low lives, Trump said, bemoaning that the moderators fact-checked a few of his inaccurate statements but didnt do the same for Harris.

These two people were bad news. They kept screaming at me, Trump added.

Trump called Davis, who is Black, nasty and claimed she looked at the former president with hatred in her eyes.

The former president was kinder to Muir.

I always liked him, he said of the World News Tonight anchor. Im not going to watch him anymore. Because hes not legit  And his hair is not as good as it used to be.

Republicans expressed frustration with Trumps performance Tuesday night, when Harris managed to repeatedly get under his skin and get him off message with attacks on his rally crowds, his financial fortune and his standing among foreign leaders.

Trump and his allies spent the hours after the debate complaining that it was three vs. one and that the moderators disproportionately pushed back on Trumps statements.

During the debate, Muir and Davis fact-checked Trump on his false statements about internet conspiracies regarding migrants abusing pets in an Ohio town, as well as his claim that some Democrats support killing babies after birth. Doing so is already illegal.

Trump complained that the moderators similarly did not step in when Harris tied him to Project 2025, a policy blueprint hes denied involvement with, or when she claimed he warned of a bloodbath if he lost. Those March comments from Trump were specifically about the comment.

The real-time pushback against the former president stood in contrast to what many observers decried as a lack of fact-checking from CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash during the June debate between Trump and President Biden.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-rips-low-life-abc-moderators-in-first-postdebate-speech/ar-AA1qtRRN?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=66b2e1e8cc2e44409defd62d4bc371dd&ei=22
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9444 on: Today at 11:15:43 am »
A federal judge has ruled that Trump Tower in Chicago is a public nuisance and an environmental hazard for killing thousands of fish.

Last year, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and environmental activists asked the Cook County Circuit Court to rule on their case against the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Chicago, arguing its operators had failed to comply with environmental laws.

Now, a judge has ruled that Trump Tower is a public nuisance and that its cooling water intake system has killed thousands of fish from the Chicago River, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The tower sits at 401 N. Wabash Ave. and opened in 2009. It has been operating without a proper state water permit and does not accurately report water discharge levels, according to a lawsuit.

Its intake system pulls 20 million gallons of water daily from the Chicago River to cool the building. Groups alleged the building has illegally sucked in and killed thousands of fish.
That amount of water means the building is subject to state and federal regulations about water intake and protecting fish.

Trump Tower has created and continues to create a public nuisance in violation of Illinois law, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson said in his ruling, according to the Sun-Times.

The intake system also operates in a manner that substantially and unreasonably interferes with the public right to fish and otherwise recreate in the Chicago River, Wilson continued.

They were able to kill more fish and aquatic organisms than what would be allowed, Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River, told the Sun-Times. This decision brings us near the end of a six-year journey.

Well be monitoring to make sure they obey the law, Jack Darin, director of Sierra Club Illinois, also told the outlet.

The next hearing is scheduled for November. If the sides do not reach an agreement, it will be up to the courts to how to force the building to comply with regulations.

Trump Tower failed to follow state and federal regulations that protect the health of the Chicago River, Raoul said in a statement. All entities  no matter who they are  must be held accountable when they willfully disregard our laws.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/offbeat/trump-tower-ruled-a-public-nuisance-after-thousands-of-fish-die/ar-AA1qtTwr?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=6f41041426c643f3a2853ee7944efaf9&ei=56
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9445 on: Today at 11:26:15 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:16:43 am
The curry comment is racist but the Haitian dog eating is OK. 

Are Haitian's known for eating dogs? I'm sure there's a country that was commonly associated with it.
(--edit--  I don't actually think there's anything worse about eating dogs than any other animal. Just that we 'idolise' dogs.  Obviously if it's someone else's pet it's a no-no.  I think I should stop digging now)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9446 on: Today at 11:55:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:26:15 am
Are Haitian's known for eating dogs? I'm sure there's a country that was commonly associated with it.
(--edit--  I don't actually think there's anything worse about eating dogs than any other animal. Just that we 'idolise' dogs.  Obviously if it's someone else's pet it's a no-no.  I think I should stop digging now)

Yes, you should.

It's an old racist trope. It goes a long way back. There was an episode of Steptoe and Son where they have a Chinese takeaway and Harold says he doesn't know how they do it so cheap and Albert says you don't see many cats around.

It's saying we're superior to you, you're poor, you have to steal to eat and do appauling things to what we love, therefore we can hate you, look down at you, dehumanise you because you're no better than animals.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9447 on: Today at 12:20:23 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:55:35 am
Yes, you should.

It's an old racist trope. It goes a long way back. There was an episode of Steptoe and Son where they have a Chinese takeaway and Harold says he doesn't know how they do it so cheap and Albert says you don't see many cats around.

It's saying we're superior to you, you're poor, you have to steal to eat and do appauling things to what we love, therefore we can hate you, look down at you, dehumanise you because you're no better than animals.

Sadly, that went over my head (steptoe episode , and I guess the legacy that it sparked).
I genuinly thought there was a nation (probably China) that had no issue eating dogs.  As I say, there are millions that wont eat pork or cattle, so to me it's just a curious fact, rather than a racist trope.
ps- you should have seen me trying to eat a snail a few weeks ago.  But wolf down bacon.  Shows how 'culturalised' we are about food.  Be interesting to see how insect based food is pushed into our diets.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9448 on: Today at 12:42:35 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:55:35 am
Yes, you should.

It's an old racist trope. It goes a long way back. There was an episode of Steptoe and Son where they have a Chinese takeaway and Harold says he doesn't know how they do it so cheap and Albert says you don't see many cats around.

It's saying we're superior to you, you're poor, you have to steal to eat and do appauling things to what we love, therefore we can hate you, look down at you, dehumanise you because you're no better than animals.

It's absolutely a racist trope. As it's so taboo in the west, it makes for a convenient stick to beat immigrants with and stir up xenophobia. Still, tens of millions of dogs are eaten across the world each year. And in China, the slaughter and consumption of dogs is legal - up to 20million dogs are killed for meat annually.

There is growing opposition to the practice, though. Shenzhen banned dog and cat meat recently.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9449 on: Today at 12:43:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:23 pm
Sadly, that went over my head (steptoe episode , and I guess the legacy that it sparked).
I genuinly thought there was a nation (probably China) that had no issue eating dogs.  As I say, there are millions that wont eat pork or cattle, so to me it's just a curious fact, rather than a racist trope.
ps- you should have seen me trying to eat a snail a few weeks ago.  But wolf down bacon.  Shows how 'culturalised' we are about food.  Be interesting to see how insect based food is pushed into our diets.

Wait until restaurants start serving you crickets and other insects - dietarily and environmentally speaking, they're a better source of protein than cows and pigs.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9450 on: Today at 12:50:33 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:43:56 pm
Wait until restaurants start serving you crickets and other insects - dietarily and environmentally speaking, they're a better source of protein than cows and pigs.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uOkWaMmitFk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uOkWaMmitFk</a>

I've nothing against it. And it makes a lot of sense. But I can't see myself indulging.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9451 on: Today at 12:51:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:43:56 pm
Wait until restaurants start serving you crickets and other insects - dietarily and environmentally speaking, they're a better source of protein than cows and pigs.

Exactly.  I think they'll probably start introducing it in 'small' portions, so you don't even notice though.

--edit-- it never occurred to me the slaughter and eating of dogs anywhere was illegal. Just assumed it wasn't done.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9452 on: Today at 12:55:11 pm »
I went to a market in Beijing, they had all manner of creatures there cooked and uncooked: I saw a starfish (partly cooked?) on a stick waving at me. All kinds of bugs that people in the west wouldnt touch, deep fried as snacks. Chicken feet in bags like crisps. Nothing cuddly and pet like though. My kids were most impressed by the Viennettas on sticks.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9453 on: Today at 01:33:42 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9454 on: Today at 01:35:52 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:55:35 am
Steptoe and Son

Harold gets a letter from the hozzie says he's gorra terminal disease, please report for final treatment.  Packs some pj's, says a tearful goodbye to Albert and trudges off.

Comes back an hour later, his results were for another, he's perfectly fine.

Albert says, "I've already rented your room."

"And I've burned yer bed!"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9455 on: Today at 01:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:50:33 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uOkWaMmitFk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uOkWaMmitFk</a>

I've nothing against it. And it makes a lot of sense. But I can't see myself indulging.

I've had deep fried crickets in Thailand - delicious with a beer
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9456 on: Today at 01:45:33 pm »
The ultimate Trumpism?:

 'I'm angry about young American girls being raped and sodomized and murdered by Savage criminal aliens."


Because you're too old to do it any more?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9457 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:45:33 pm
The ultimate Trumpism?:

 'I'm angry about young American girls being raped and sodomized and murdered by Savage criminal aliens."


Because you're too old to do it any more?


Not heard Epstein called a savage criminal alien.

Talking of criminals ....
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9458 on: Today at 01:48:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:23 pm
ps- you should have seen me trying to eat a snail a few weeks ago. 


Slippery little suckers
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9459 on: Today at 01:49:35 pm »
If a Democrat did this, they'd have to go into hiding.

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-us-flag-code-video-viral-1952597
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9460 on: Today at 01:50:11 pm »
I've heard a lot of ppl say insects are enjoyable.  but I think a lot more ppl (eg me :) )would be open to trying them if they weren't served up looking like insects.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9461 on: Today at 01:55:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:50:11 pm
I've heard a lot of ppl say insects are enjoyable.  but I think a lot more ppl (eg me :) )would be open to trying them if they weren't served up looking like insects.

Fair point!  I'm sure that chefs will be able to use insect protein in a variety of dishes and we'd be none the wiser.  Similarly there are plenty of vegan dishes that you'd struggle to call out as having no meat, dairy etc.  I had a vegan bolognaise last year at Roski on Rodney Street and wouldn't have known
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9462 on: Today at 01:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:55:47 pm
Fair point!  I'm sure that chefs will be able to use insect protein in a variety of dishes and we'd be none the wiser.  Similarly there are plenty of vegan dishes that you'd struggle to call out as having no meat, dairy etc.  I had a vegan bolognaise last year at Roski on Rodney Street and wouldn't have known
yep - exact-a-mundo my point.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9463 on: Today at 02:03:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:12:39 am
Former President Trump spent an extended amount of time at his Thursday campaign event complaining about the moderators of his debate with Vice President Harris earlier in the week, attacking them as low lives and calling for them to be fired.

Why is he complaining when he easily won the debate?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9464 on: Today at 02:04:58 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9465 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:04:58 pm
Can you hint at what this is?
can you not see the text in the video? 

the dog is "reacting" to news about dogs being eaten by immigrants in Ohio.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9466 on: Today at 02:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:04:58 pm
Can you hint at what this is?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:48 pm
can you not see the text in the video? 

the dog is "reacting" to news about dogs being eaten by immigrants in Ohio.
Giono might not know of xcancel. Or, if he does, he might wish to know what content he is about to view at a random Twitter feed.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9467 on: Today at 02:15:17 pm »
Noone seems to care that he mentioned cats too.
