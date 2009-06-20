« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)  (Read 626150 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9440 on: Today at 07:40:06 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm
MTG is probably just upset Loomer has snuck ahead of her in the useful idiot rankings.
Hit. Nail. Head.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9441 on: Today at 08:12:22 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:24:04 pm
Lots of people of Indian descent vote Republican. That's the long and the short of it.
Tell me about it. They dont see the irony of it.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9442 on: Today at 08:25:16 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:12:22 am
Tell me about it. They dont see the irony of it.

The Yankee Modi?
Online jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9443 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Former President Trump spent an extended amount of time at his Thursday campaign event complaining about the moderators of his debate with Vice President Harris earlier in the week, attacking them as low lives and calling for them to be fired.

Trump held an event in Tucson, Ariz., where his campaign said he would deliver remarks focused on the economy and rising costs. He spent the first 15 minutes recapping his Tuesday debate with Harris and repeatedly targeted ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis, at one point calling for the two to be fired.

The public was not fooled. They saw right through it, Kamalas lies and unprecedented partisan interference of two low-life anchors. Theyre low lives, Trump said, bemoaning that the moderators fact-checked a few of his inaccurate statements but didnt do the same for Harris.

These two people were bad news. They kept screaming at me, Trump added.

Trump called Davis, who is Black, nasty and claimed she looked at the former president with hatred in her eyes.

The former president was kinder to Muir.

I always liked him, he said of the World News Tonight anchor. Im not going to watch him anymore. Because hes not legit  And his hair is not as good as it used to be.

Republicans expressed frustration with Trumps performance Tuesday night, when Harris managed to repeatedly get under his skin and get him off message with attacks on his rally crowds, his financial fortune and his standing among foreign leaders.

Trump and his allies spent the hours after the debate complaining that it was three vs. one and that the moderators disproportionately pushed back on Trumps statements.

During the debate, Muir and Davis fact-checked Trump on his false statements about internet conspiracies regarding migrants abusing pets in an Ohio town, as well as his claim that some Democrats support killing babies after birth. Doing so is already illegal.

Trump complained that the moderators similarly did not step in when Harris tied him to Project 2025, a policy blueprint hes denied involvement with, or when she claimed he warned of a bloodbath if he lost. Those March comments from Trump were specifically about the comment.

The real-time pushback against the former president stood in contrast to what many observers decried as a lack of fact-checking from CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash during the June debate between Trump and President Biden.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-rips-low-life-abc-moderators-in-first-postdebate-speech/ar-AA1qtRRN?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=66b2e1e8cc2e44409defd62d4bc371dd&ei=22
Online jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9444 on: Today at 11:15:43 am »
A federal judge has ruled that Trump Tower in Chicago is a public nuisance and an environmental hazard for killing thousands of fish.

Last year, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and environmental activists asked the Cook County Circuit Court to rule on their case against the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Chicago, arguing its operators had failed to comply with environmental laws.

Now, a judge has ruled that Trump Tower is a public nuisance and that its cooling water intake system has killed thousands of fish from the Chicago River, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The tower sits at 401 N. Wabash Ave. and opened in 2009. It has been operating without a proper state water permit and does not accurately report water discharge levels, according to a lawsuit.

Its intake system pulls 20 million gallons of water daily from the Chicago River to cool the building. Groups alleged the building has illegally sucked in and killed thousands of fish.
That amount of water means the building is subject to state and federal regulations about water intake and protecting fish.

Trump Tower has created and continues to create a public nuisance in violation of Illinois law, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson said in his ruling, according to the Sun-Times.

The intake system also operates in a manner that substantially and unreasonably interferes with the public right to fish and otherwise recreate in the Chicago River, Wilson continued.

They were able to kill more fish and aquatic organisms than what would be allowed, Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River, told the Sun-Times. This decision brings us near the end of a six-year journey.

Well be monitoring to make sure they obey the law, Jack Darin, director of Sierra Club Illinois, also told the outlet.

The next hearing is scheduled for November. If the sides do not reach an agreement, it will be up to the courts to how to force the building to comply with regulations.

Trump Tower failed to follow state and federal regulations that protect the health of the Chicago River, Raoul said in a statement. All entities  no matter who they are  must be held accountable when they willfully disregard our laws.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/offbeat/trump-tower-ruled-a-public-nuisance-after-thousands-of-fish-die/ar-AA1qtTwr?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=6f41041426c643f3a2853ee7944efaf9&ei=56
