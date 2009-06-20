« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted  (Read 614203 times)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9360 on: September 5, 2024, 09:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  5, 2024, 08:32:20 pm
Only the best anal probes. ;)

"He was crying..."
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9361 on: September 5, 2024, 10:16:15 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9362 on: September 5, 2024, 10:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  5, 2024, 10:16:15 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/05/harris-election-allan-lichtman

Calling it for Harris.

*cough*

Quote from: KurtVerbose on September  5, 2024, 08:47:42 pm
Lichtman calling it for Kamala.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xE22XjWEyQE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xE22XjWEyQE</a>

Jeez, that is one bad wig.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9363 on: September 5, 2024, 10:20:41 pm »
My bad. ;D
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9364 on: September 5, 2024, 10:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  5, 2024, 10:20:41 pm
My bad. ;D

Well, the wig was atrocious...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9365 on: Yesterday at 12:31:36 am »
I cannot take anyone seriously with a dead squirrel on his head, sorry
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9366 on: Yesterday at 08:52:27 am »
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-childcare-economy-speech-b2607970.html

A 2-minute video of Trump "explaining" how he plans to make childcare more affordable. It's an impressive answer. Impressive insofar as he manages to veer completely away from the topic and spout nonsense about something entirely unrelated.

Imagine watching that and thinking "yep, that guy will make a fine president."  :butt :butt :butt
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9367 on: Yesterday at 08:59:05 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:52:27 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-childcare-economy-speech-b2607970.html

A 2-minute video of Trump "explaining" how he plans to make childcare more affordable. It's an impressive answer. Impressive insofar as he manages to veer completely away from the topic and spout nonsense about something entirely unrelated.

Imagine watching that and thinking "yep, that guy will make a fine president."  :butt :butt :butt

Lawrence ODonnel covers this very well - https://youtu.be/t-Wf5VT-Pwk?si=fbWCMzLgY6Pjsc5d
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9368 on: Yesterday at 09:03:45 am »
This should be on Harris thread - but some positive news on how ExRepublicans are working, messaging to convince previous Trump voters to give them reasons to vote for Harris


Important ads up in Swing states Republicans for Harris.

https://www.msnbc.com/alex-wagner-tonight/watch/-this-time-i-m-out-on-trump-republicans-realigning-to-harris-as-trump-pushes-them-out-of-the-party-218558021727

Please follow Sarah Longwell & Tim Miller on the Bulwark

E.g. today Tim miller takes on Piers Moron
https://youtu.be/Aor17Odm52U?si=aPWz95p314YfQMAt
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9369 on: Yesterday at 09:52:26 am »
The O'Donnell piece was pathetic. 

But Vance's strawman attack on Walz was priceless.  What a tool.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9370 on: Yesterday at 01:16:25 pm »
Jesus.

Quote

Question - If you win in November, can you commit to prioritizing legislation to make childcare affordable, and if so, what specific piece of legislation would you advance?

Answer - Well, I would do that, and were sitting down, and I was, somebody, we had Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka was so impactful on that issue. Its a very important issue. But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that Im talking about, that, because, look, child care is child care is. Its, couldnt, you know, theres something, you have to have it. In this country you have to have it.

"But when you talk about those numbers compared to the kind of numbers that Im talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels that theyre not used to  but theyll get used to it very quickly  and its not gonna stop them from doing business with us, but theyll have a very substantial tax when they send product into our country. Those numbers are so much bigger than any numbers that were talking about, including child care, that its going to take care.

Were gonna have  I, I look forward to having no deficits within a fairly short period of time, coupled with the reductions that I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country, because I have to stay with child care. I want to stay with child care, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers that Im talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just, that I just told you about.

Were gonna be taking in trillions of dollars, and as much as child care is talked about as being expensive, its relatively speaking not very expensive compared to the kind of numbers well be taking in. Were going to make this into an incredible country that can afford to take care of its people, and then well worry about the rest of the world. Lets help other people. But were going to take care of our country first. This is about America first. Its about Make America Great Again. We have to do it because right now were a failing nation, so well take care of it.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9371 on: Yesterday at 01:35:02 pm »
"And how would your administration increase revenue after rooting out fraud and waste in cutting social programs and taxes on the rich?"

"Tariffs.  And drill, baby, drill!"



Lombardi once said his Packers never lost a game. 

He admitted that on a few occasions the clock ran out before they completed their comeback.


Those fat, old hick supporters will never tire of winning losing and whining with Trump.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9372 on: Yesterday at 05:29:55 pm »
For a great example of the kind of sanewashing that basically the entire media does for Trump, read/watch the childcare answer above and then check out CNNs article on it:

https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/05/politics/trump-claims-boosting-tariffs-pay-for-child-care/index.html
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9373 on: Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm »
FOR.

FUCKS.

SAKE.

Quote
Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan has put the sentencing date back from September 18 until November 26.

This orange scumball better fucking lose.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9374 on: Yesterday at 07:38:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:16:25 pm
Jesus.


And the supposed liberal media still don't call him out as the waffling, deranged, mentally-compromised dementia-sufferer that he obviously is.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9375 on: Yesterday at 07:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm
FOR.

FUCKS.

SAKE.
Quote
Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan has put the sentencing date back from September 18 until November 26.
This orange scumball better fucking lose.
Why?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:46 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9376 on: Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm »
Don't want to jinx it. But has anyone lost the election twice before?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9377 on: Yesterday at 08:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:55:15 pm
Why?

No idea as yet. I saw the headline on the Guardian, but I was too pissed off to read much of the article.

I'm hoping it's because the Judge wants to impose a custodial sentence, one that would be longer than three months, and therefore doesn't want Trump to be in jail for the election. (Maybe he's worried it might actually generate sympathy for Trump, I dunno.)

Trump's people have essentially been begging the judge to delay sentencing, and he's cut them off at the knees every single time. I hope he's not bowing to some kind of internal or political pressure we don't know about.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9378 on: Yesterday at 08:56:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm
Don't want to jinx it. But has anyone lost the election twice before?
Henry Clay and William Jennings Bryan both lost three times.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9379 on: Yesterday at 09:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:21:11 pm
No idea as yet. I saw the headline on the Guardian, but I was too pissed off to read much of the article.

I'm hoping it's because the Judge wants to impose a custodial sentence, one that would be longer than three months, and therefore doesn't want Trump to be in jail for the election. (Maybe he's worried it might actually generate sympathy for Trump, I dunno.)

Trump's people have essentially been begging the judge to delay sentencing, and he's cut them off at the knees every single time. I hope he's not bowing to some kind of internal or political pressure we don't know about.
Well, I guess we will find out due course.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9380 on: Yesterday at 09:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:21:11 pm
No idea as yet. I saw the headline on the Guardian, but I was too pissed off to read much of the article.

I'm hoping it's because the Judge wants to impose a custodial sentence, one that would be longer than three months, and therefore doesn't want Trump to be in jail for the election. (Maybe he's worried it might actually generate sympathy for Trump, I dunno.)

Trump's people have essentially been begging the judge to delay sentencing, and he's cut them off at the knees every single time. I hope he's not bowing to some kind of internal or political pressure we don't know about.

Good points.

I'd add that this conviction is not preferable to go first. Nor the docs case. Jack Smith's Jan 6 case is priority number one. And it looks like new evidence in that trial will come to light in late September.

Hopefully he gets sentenced for Stormy Daniels in November.

Looks like he will loose his appeal of the Jean Carrol sexual abuse case. He was angry about that today...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9381 on: Yesterday at 10:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:38:56 pm

And the supposed liberal media still don't call him out as the waffling, deranged, mentally-compromised dementia-sufferer that he obviously is.

I'm not sure where you get your news but he's getting absolutely hammered on his non-answer gibberish from nearly all corners of the media.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9382 on: Yesterday at 10:59:33 pm »
On You Tube tonight, in the search bar I typed Trump and it came up with an Elon Musk live Trump propaganda video:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fu4x4HzQp8A

Okay, not a surptise but what I found a bit disturbing was the advertising banner directly below the video:-

'Donate now
Helping people affected by the war in Ukraine
Google.org supporting nonprofits'

Click on it and you get the chance to donate:-

Helping people affected by the war in Ukraine
Google.org supporting nonprofits
Elon Musk & Donald Trump
Donation collected by UNITED STATES ASSOCIATION FOR UNHCR
YouTube covers all transaction fees    Nonprofit website

I find this disturbing for a couple of reasons, firstly I do not believe for a second that anyone in Ukraine will benefit from these donations. Secondly it seems that Musk is all in with Trump on this and will take all his supporters in with this propaganda and will help to legitimise his campaign with these disarming videos on main stream media such as You Tube who are even putting their name to the donate campaign.

I read this thread and the posted videos are mainly Pro Harris, and anti Trump rather than looking at what the other side are pushing. It is worth looking at just from the point of view of balance, I read somewhere that the News channel on the TV at all the US Army bases was Fox News. That may explain why from our point of view we hear surprising views about Trump from US military personnel, perhaps they are not being provided with a balanced view. 
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9383 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:59:33 pm
I read somewhere that the News channel on the TV at all the US Army bases was Fox News.

Do some research.  Let us know.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9384 on: Today at 12:13:30 am »
I did some googling, it sounds like false rumour. Last year a veterans' group asked the army to stop showing Faux because of its high degree of disinformation, and I guess that morphed into the idea that Faux was the exclusive choice. Feedback from soldiers on Quora et al consistently says they showed many news channels including Faux, CNN, ABC etc. on rotation.

Pitchforks back in shed.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9385 on: Today at 12:19:33 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:59:33 pm

I read somewhere that the News channel on the TV at all the US Army bases was Fox News. That may explain why from our point of view we hear surprising views about Trump from US military personnel, perhaps they are not being provided with a balanced view.



READ MORE

https://www.quora.com/Do-USA-military-bases-really-air-Fox-News


Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9386 on: Today at 01:04:58 am »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9387 on: Today at 02:14:55 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZPFc2AfukGA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZPFc2AfukGA</a>
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9388 on: Today at 06:21:20 am »
Is quora generally a good source? I avoid it like the plague as even thinking about it fills my inbox with quora spam.
