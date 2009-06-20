On You Tube tonight, in the search bar I typed Trump and it came up with an Elon Musk live Trump propaganda video:-Okay, not a surptise but what I found a bit disturbing was the advertising banner directly below the video:-Click on it and you get the chance to donate:-I find this disturbing for a couple of reasons, firstly I do not believe for a second that anyone in Ukraine will benefit from these donations. Secondly it seems that Musk is all in with Trump on this and will take all his supporters in with this propaganda and will help to legitimise his campaign with these disarming videos on main stream media such as You Tube who are even putting their name to the donate campaign.I read this thread and the posted videos are mainly Pro Harris, and anti Trump rather than looking at what the other side are pushing. It is worth looking at just from the point of view of balance, I read somewhere that the News channel on the TV at all the US Army bases was Fox News. That may explain why from our point of view we hear surprising views about Trump from US military personnel, perhaps they are not being provided with a balanced view.