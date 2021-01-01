Only the best anal probes.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/05/harris-election-allan-lichtmanCalling it for Harris.
Lichtman calling it for Kamala.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xE22XjWEyQE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xE22XjWEyQE</a>Jeez, that is one bad wig.
My bad.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-childcare-economy-speech-b2607970.htmlA 2-minute video of Trump "explaining" how he plans to make childcare more affordable. It's an impressive answer. Impressive insofar as he manages to veer completely away from the topic and spout nonsense about something entirely unrelated.Imagine watching that and thinking "yep, that guy will make a fine president."
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.12]