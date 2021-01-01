« previous next »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:32:20 pm
Only the best anal probes. ;)

"He was crying..."
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:16:15 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/05/harris-election-allan-lichtman

Calling it for Harris.

*cough*

Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 08:47:42 pm
Lichtman calling it for Kamala.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xE22XjWEyQE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xE22XjWEyQE</a>

Jeez, that is one bad wig.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
My bad. ;D
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm
My bad. ;D

Well, the wig was atrocious...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
I cannot take anyone seriously with a dead squirrel on his head, sorry
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-childcare-economy-speech-b2607970.html

A 2-minute video of Trump "explaining" how he plans to make childcare more affordable. It's an impressive answer. Impressive insofar as he manages to veer completely away from the topic and spout nonsense about something entirely unrelated.

Imagine watching that and thinking "yep, that guy will make a fine president."  :butt :butt :butt
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:52:27 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-childcare-economy-speech-b2607970.html

A 2-minute video of Trump "explaining" how he plans to make childcare more affordable. It's an impressive answer. Impressive insofar as he manages to veer completely away from the topic and spout nonsense about something entirely unrelated.

Imagine watching that and thinking "yep, that guy will make a fine president."  :butt :butt :butt

Lawrence ODonnel covers this very well - https://youtu.be/t-Wf5VT-Pwk?si=fbWCMzLgY6Pjsc5d
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
This should be on Harris thread - but some positive news on how ExRepublicans are working, messaging to convince previous Trump voters to give them reasons to vote for Harris


Important ads up in Swing states Republicans for Harris.

https://www.msnbc.com/alex-wagner-tonight/watch/-this-time-i-m-out-on-trump-republicans-realigning-to-harris-as-trump-pushes-them-out-of-the-party-218558021727

Please follow Sarah Longwell & Tim Miller on the Bulwark

E.g. today Tim miller takes on Piers Moron
https://youtu.be/Aor17Odm52U?si=aPWz95p314YfQMAt
