Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted

hide5seek

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9320 on: August 31, 2024, 08:38:37 pm
Trump being out and out racist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zq5u4xmw-jI
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9321 on: August 31, 2024, 08:50:29 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on August 31, 2024, 08:38:37 pm
Trump being out and out racist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zq5u4xmw-jI
Why am I watching Doogie's journalist brother?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9322 on: August 31, 2024, 08:53:57 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 31, 2024, 08:50:29 pm
Why am I watching Doogie's journalist brother?

Knew who you meant before clicking the link  ;D , kid must be paying a fortune to have his videos pushed on utbe.
cptrios

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9323 on: September 1, 2024, 01:32:06 pm
Here's the current front page of Fox News:

Any guesses on whether or not the article mentions the illegality of the event or the shoving incident? Or whether it includes a picture of Trumps very 'solemn' thumbs-up?
GreatEx

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9324 on: September 1, 2024, 02:05:44 pm
Everyone's attacking Trump, but I reckon the dead soldiers' families deserve condemnation for using their loved ones' deaths to push their own political agenda.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9325 on: September 1, 2024, 02:48:29 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on September  1, 2024, 02:05:44 pm
Everyone's attacking Trump, but I reckon the dead soldiers' families deserve condemnation for using their loved ones' deaths to push their own political agenda.


A bold strategy ;D
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9326 on: September 1, 2024, 06:45:06 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September  1, 2024, 02:48:29 pm


A bold strategy ;D

He's not wrong tbf. These are Trump supporters and they encouraged this event, and now the RW media over there are trying to weaponise it against Harris to distract from the fact what happened was blatantly illegal.

It's being portrayed like some kind of official event that Harris and Walz skipped out on, like Sunak bailing on the D-Day commemoration early to do that interview.
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9327 on: September 1, 2024, 07:01:20 pm
A month ago Trump led Harris by 11% on the economy and 9% on crime. A month later and Harris has erased both leads - they are now statistically tied.
Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9328 on: September 2, 2024, 04:08:17 am
Quote from: Red Beret on September  1, 2024, 06:45:06 pm
He's not wrong tbf. These are Trump supporters and they encouraged this event, and now the RW media over there are trying to weaponise it against Harris to distract from the fact what happened was blatantly illegal.

It's being portrayed like some kind of official event that Harris and Walz skipped out on, like Sunak bailing on the D-Day commemoration early to do that interview.

Yup. They agreed to be a political backdrop.

Meanwhile Trump negotiated the "deal" with the Taliban (terrorists) that created an arbitrary deadline for the exit, drew down US troop levels while releasing 5000 Taliban fighters from prison. They excluded the actual Afghan government from the negotiations. And he was going to invite the Taliban to Camp David.

But Biden is the bad guy...and Trump the victim, according to corporate media.
So Howard Philips

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9329 on: September 2, 2024, 09:05:08 am
Quote from: jambutty on September  2, 2024, 09:02:35 am
Trump's 'confessions' on Mark Levin (what a bumhole) beyond belief.

Clearly, the stupidest person to ever run for public office.

It would help is UK based posters if you could post a link.

I havent the foggiest fuck who Mark Levin is nor the evidence if him being a superlative bum hole (havent heard that for decades)  :D
jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9330 on: September 2, 2024, 09:05:51 am
Trump's 'confessions' on Mark Levin (what a bumhole) beyond belief.

Clearly, the stupidest person to ever run for public office.

Hint:  Sound off.  Just read it.  It's mind numbing to hear his voice.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/are-you-seriously-this-stupid-legal-minds-nail-trump-after-fox-news-confession/ar-AA1pQ1XL?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=773385e2591c45afba99dd3a343c4a94&ei=15
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9331 on: September 2, 2024, 11:35:51 am
"The banality of evil."

Truer words were never spoken, written or typed.
So Howard Philips

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9332 on: September 2, 2024, 12:02:51 pm
Quote from: jambutty on September  2, 2024, 09:05:51 am
Trump's 'confessions' on Mark Levin (what a bumhole) beyond belief.

Clearly, the stupidest person to ever run for public office.

Hint:  Sound off.  Just read it.  It's mind numbing to hear his voice.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/are-you-seriously-this-stupid-legal-minds-nail-trump-after-fox-news-confession/ar-AA1pQ1XL?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=773385e2591c45afba99dd3a343c4a94&ei=15

It seems like he is going for the noble cause corruption defence.

He is an idiot but a lot of his supporters are equally idiotic.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9333 on: September 3, 2024, 01:07:22 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mEguWzK5Luo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mEguWzK5Luo</a>
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9334 on: September 3, 2024, 09:29:37 pm
Just seen an interesting take on Trump's lacklustre campaign. The suggestion that he knows he's beat, so what he's doing now is trying to mobilise his base for another January 6th when he loses.

He doesn't have the energy for the kind of campaign the Democrats are now throwing at him. He can't compete at any level, so it's all about grooming his people - telling them the polls are fake, he's winning, and he'll only lose because it's been stolen from him (again). Then it's rolling the dice to see if they do anything about it. 
Suareznumber7

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9335 on: September 3, 2024, 11:25:39 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if his lack of campaigning this time around has something to do with his mental decline. 
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9336 on: Yesterday at 07:28:47 am
It's a combination of factors. If Trump's aides are lying to him about polls, then he may feel less compelled to campaign hard. But he's also very low energy right now, and even the corporate media can't not discuss it any more. If Trump is only campaigning in "safe" areas, it could be him trying to cultivate support for mass civil disobedience again, or mentally he could have retreated further into his bubble as he can't face a hostile crowd.

Whilst national polls mean less in the US when compared to swing states, the fact Harris leads by just seven points against a guy who is barely trying is annoying.

Hopefully, Harris claims six or seven swing stares and leaves Trump humiliated.
spartan2785

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9337 on: Yesterday at 07:45:57 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:28:47 am

Whilst national polls mean less in the US when compared to swing states, the fact Harris leads by just seven points against a guy who is barely trying is annoying.

Hopefully, Harris claims six or seven swing stares and leaves Trump humiliated.

It's not quite as bad when you realize Biden, Clinton, and potentially Harris will or did win the popular vote by millions of votes.  Just highlights how stupid the electoral system is. 

For why Trump is not campaigning as vigorously, I'm pretty sure it's two things, he's certainly slowing down, but it's more the fact that the more he talks the worse they do.  I think they are going to hope that their ad campaigns will do the trick since that's a space where his team can control the message entirely instead of watching their man wonder into nonsensical talk about bacon, wind turbines, or how English professors tell him what a great orator he is. 
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9338 on: Yesterday at 10:02:05 am
Quote from: spartan2785 on Yesterday at 07:45:57 am
It's not quite as bad when you realize Biden, Clinton, and potentially Harris will or did win the popular vote by millions of votes.  Just highlights how stupid the electoral system is. 

For why Trump is not campaigning as vigorously, I'm pretty sure it's two things, he's certainly slowing down, but it's more the fact that the more he talks the worse they do.  I think they are going to hope that their ad campaigns will do the trick since that's a space where his team can control the message entirely instead of watching their man wonder into nonsensical talk about bacon, wind turbines, or how English professors tell him what a great orator he is.

Lack of money is another thing. The Repugs raised around $139m in July I think, but Team Harris-Walz raised over $600m - and I don't think they even had the full month.

And Trump's people are buying adverts in Trump's own district so he can see himself on TV. That's money that could be spent elsewhere, but they have to keep the orange goblin satisfied.
Suareznumber7

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9339 on: Yesterday at 12:12:23 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:02:05 am
Lack of money is another thing. The Repugs raised around $139m in July I think, but Team Harris-Walz raised over $600m - and I don't think they even had the full month.

And Trump's people are buying adverts in Trump's own district so he can see himself on TV. That's money that could be spent elsewhere, but they have to keep the orange goblin satisfied.

https://x.com/adimpact_pol/status/1829613830281801803?s=46&t=y23RiPPwSH1pH2fBPJGPjg

Quote
Reservations in Presidential Battlegrounds

#PAPol:🔵$70.8M🔴$70.6M
#GAPol:🔵$39M🔴$38.7M
#MIPol:🔵$55.2M🔴$6.6M
#AZPol:🔵$34.9M🔴$9.9M
#WIPol:🔵$33.1M🔴$3.5M
#NCPol:🔵$26M🔴$2.8M
#NVPol:🔵$19.5M🔴$1.4M
Omaha market: 🔵$7M🔴$0

Looks like Trump is all in on Pa and Georgia
Offline Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9340 on: Yesterday at 02:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:12:23 pm


Looks like Trump is all in on Pa and Georgia

Very interesting, as from what I know he'll need more than that to win. And with barely two months to go, the Harris campaign could easily double what they're spending in those states and leave Trump in the mud.

The big problem with Georgia is how hard Repugs have been working to purge the voter rolls. It won't come down to just support as there's other variables in play.
dutchkop

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9341 on: Yesterday at 04:59:22 pm
Trump went there and said he may release the Epstein transcripts, files and tapes if elected  in a podcast with Lex Fridman - so what if he never went to Epstein's Island.. they were neighbours in Palm Beach .. the video below is epic, cringeworthy and should be disqualifying!

Meidas Touch ... calling his bluff and shared a video of all the links, photos , transcripts, flight logs out there.. ..



https://youtu.be/0Nmi2h7Xr0I?si=cegye6BWr1AX428C Trumps PAST SECRETS Get EXPOSED after SHOCK ANSWER
MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Donald Trumps secrets getting exposed after his latest podcast interview.

interesting to see if MSM follow up with questions at his next interview with Press.

some media reaction below!



https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/this-guy-actually-brought-his-kids-around-jeffrey-epstein-donald-trumps-old-photo-viral/articleshow/113066863.cms 

Donald Trump labels Jeffrey Epstein good salesman and hardy type of guy Hindustan Times 12:18

Epstein's private island circle in 'blind panic' as Trump threatens to release names The Mirror 12:06
In the last 8 hours

Trump Hints at Releasing Explosive Epstein Files Release if Re-Elected: Endangers Certain People Inquisitr 11:44

'Will release UFO footage, Jeffrey Epstein's documents if elected': Trump claims The Times of India 11:23
Earlier Today

Trump claims he would release UFO footage, Epstein files and more if elected Hindustan Times 08:57
Yesterday

Donald Trump Shares His Thoughts On UFOs, JFK And Jeffrey Epstein BroBible 21:43 Tue, 03 Sep

Trump hints at releasing Epstein client list, if elected Just The News 21:39 Tue, 03 Sep

Donald Trump's 7-word reply on if he'll release full list of who visited 'Epstein Island' The Mirror 21:03 Tue, 03 Sep

What We Know About Origins of Trump Child Rape Allegations Snopes.com 20:55 Tue, 03 Sep

Trump Says He Might Release the Epstein Files Political Wire 20:55 Tue, 03 Sep
dutchkop

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9342 on: Yesterday at 05:06:20 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:12:23 pm
https://x.com/adimpact_pol/status/1829613830281801803?s=46&t=y23RiPPwSH1pH2fBPJGPjg

Looks like Trump is all in on Pa and Georgia

without Georgia and Pennsylvannia his has a very small path to victory.

both will be close in November..
thejbs

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9343 on: Yesterday at 09:01:20 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/04/christian-election-poll-workers

Christian group recruits Trojan horse election skeptics as US poll workers

Nothing to see here.
PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9344 on: Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm
Hard to believe anyone of faith can be considered a skeptic.
jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9345 on: Today at 06:23:30 am »


Civita and Steven (Pizza the Hut) Cheung are the heroes that bodied the female ANC employee.
Suareznumber7

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9346 on: Today at 11:10:02 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:41:10 pm
Very interesting, as from what I know he'll need more than that to win. And with barely two months to go, the Harris campaign could easily double what they're spending in those states and leave Trump in the mud.

The big problem with Georgia is how hard Repugs have been working to purge the voter rolls. It won't come down to just support as there's other variables in play.

I saw something a week or so ago that said he can't win without North Carolina so I was pretty surprised that they weren't spending more money there at least. 
Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9347 on: Today at 11:36:38 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:10:02 am
I saw something a week or so ago that said he can't win without North Carolina so I was pretty surprised that they weren't spending more money there at least. 

There is a governor's race there this year. The Lt Governor is the maga candidate. He would make Trump and Vance blush...a maga burger with triple misogyny...

I'm very hopeful that she could win NC with high turnout.
lionel_messias

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9348 on: Today at 11:42:06 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:59:22 pm
Trump went there and said he may release the Epstein transcripts, files and tapes if elected  in a podcast with Lex Fridman - so what if he never went to Epstein's Island.. they were neighbours in Palm Beach .. the video below is epic, cringeworthy and should be disqualifying!

Meidas Touch ... calling his bluff and shared a video of all the links, photos , transcripts, flight logs out there.. ..



https://youtu.be/0Nmi2h7Xr0I?si=cegye6BWr1AX428C Trumps PAST SECRETS Get EXPOSED after SHOCK ANSWER
MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Donald Trumps secrets getting exposed after his latest podcast interview.

interesting to see if MSM follow up with questions at his next interview with Press.

some media reaction below!



https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/this-guy-actually-brought-his-kids-around-jeffrey-epstein-donald-trumps-old-photo-viral/articleshow/113066863.cms 

Donald Trump labels Jeffrey Epstein good salesman and hardy type of guy Hindustan Times 12:18

Epstein's private island circle in 'blind panic' as Trump threatens to release names The Mirror 12:06
In the last 8 hours

Trump Hints at Releasing Explosive Epstein Files Release if Re-Elected: Endangers Certain People Inquisitr 11:44

'Will release UFO footage, Jeffrey Epstein's documents if elected': Trump claims The Times of India 11:23
Earlier Today

Trump claims he would release UFO footage, Epstein files and more if elected Hindustan Times 08:57
Yesterday

Donald Trump Shares His Thoughts On UFOs, JFK And Jeffrey Epstein BroBible 21:43 Tue, 03 Sep

Trump hints at releasing Epstein client list, if elected Just The News 21:39 Tue, 03 Sep

Donald Trump's 7-word reply on if he'll release full list of who visited 'Epstein Island' The Mirror 21:03 Tue, 03 Sep

What We Know About Origins of Trump Child Rape Allegations Snopes.com 20:55 Tue, 03 Sep

Trump Says He Might Release the Epstein Files Political Wire 20:55 Tue, 03 Sep

Trump getting himself shot and killed because of preparing to release UFO files would be the Season Finale to this series.
Corkboy

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9349 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:36:38 am
There is a governor's race there this year. The Lt Governor is the maga candidate. He would make Trump and Vance blush...a maga burger with triple misogyny...


Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina, reportedly watched porn in private booths up to five days a week in the 90s. He strenuously denies that as well as the Holocaust.

https://x.com/NYMag/status/1831077665362616386
Suareznumber7

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9350 on: Today at 01:50:04 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:36:38 am
There is a governor's race there this year. The Lt Governor is the maga candidate. He would make Trump and Vance blush...a maga burger with triple misogyny...

I'm very hopeful that she could win NC with high turnout.

Yeah, he's totally nuts and is down by quite a bit in the polls so far.  I actually don't think there's any question as to who will be the next Governor there at this point. 
PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9351 on: Today at 01:58:02 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:42:06 am
Trump getting himself shot and killed because of preparing to release UFO files would be the Season Finale to this series.

Before or after being taken by aliens and 'probed'?
Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9352 on: Today at 05:08:31 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:58:02 pm
Before or after being taken by aliens and 'probed'?

Why are there always anal probes?
TSC

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9353 on: Today at 05:22:39 pm
Hes on live on CNN now waffling about comrade Kamala and communism.  Followed by loads of figures which sound made up, informed by the usual hyperbole rhetoric.  Ie Im bigger, better, etc than anything in history.

And of course chucks in the China virus.

And dont forget we have millions of illegal aliens from countries and mental institutions no-one has heard of.

Hes like a cockroach, refusing to go away.
Buster Gonad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9354 on: Today at 07:17:28 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 05:08:31 pm
Why are there always anal probes?

"When you're from the stars, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab 'em by the anus". 

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9355 on: Today at 08:26:51 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 07:17:28 pm
"When you're from the stars, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab 'em by the anus".
That tickled me more than it should. ;D
Elmo!

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9356 on: Today at 08:28:02 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:26:51 pm
That tickled me more than it should. ;D

I didn't know probes were tickly.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9357 on: Today at 08:32:20 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:28:02 pm
I didn't know probes were tickly.
Only the best anal probes. ;)
KurtVerbose

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9358 on: Today at 08:47:42 pm
Lichtman calling it for Kamala.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xE22XjWEyQE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xE22XjWEyQE</a>

Jeez, that is one bad wig.
