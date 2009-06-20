Trump new campaign manager/surrogate gets given notice to his face that he will be sued for defamation by MSNBC host Ari Melber ( who is a lawyer & was a DA attorney/ prosecuto before joining media ).
Hopefully this will stop/reduce FOX & RW media creating false narratives which RW talking heads use to create this as news! The section in bold below is pure journalistic joy & could stop Lewandoski & others going on news and lying . https://www.mediaite.com/tv/im-putting-you-on-notice-ari-melber-threatens-trump-adviser-corey-lewandowski-with-defamation-lawsuit-over-false-quote/
Im Putting You on Notice: Ari Melber Threatens Trump Adviser Corey Lewandowski with Defamation Lawsuit Over False Quote
MELBER: I quoted a New York Times article that said, at the convention, Donald Trump was his own biggest prop. It was a New York Times quote about how he
LEWANDOWSKI: Let me read it to you.
MELBER: how he had become such an important figure in rebounding from what was a horrific assassination attempt. Fox News
LEWANDOWSKI: Let me read it to you.
MELBER: Corey, I said Id address it. Im gonna finish. Fox News, many viewers may not know about this, but apparently you do, and some do. Fox News, which has been caught in defamation, ran a false piece falsely stating that I said something else that I didnt say. So, I stand on that. I stand on the New York Times quote.
LEWANDOWSKI: So, you didnt say, This bandage was a prop, a spectacle from a candidate whos obsessed with spectacles.
MELBER: Uh, Mr. Lewandowski, I did not say that. That is a false quote.
LEWANDOWSKI: I have it right here.
MELBER: What you have is a false quote.
LEWANDOWSKI: You absolutely said it.
MELBER: What you have is a false quote. And if Im putting you on notice if you continue to repeat falsely that I said that, you will be potentially in a defamation situation because I didnt say that. But I understand that youre working off the internet, which has a lot of false information.
LEWANDOWSKI: Well, this is what it said. Right here.
MELBER: I wish you luck with that. And Corey Lewandowski, we gave you time.
[CROSSTALK]
MELBER: Thank you for joining me. Cory Lewandowski, Trump 2024. And we will be right back.