Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
August 27, 2024, 08:14:37 pm
Investigating Trump, Project 2025 and the future of the United States

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3jqALQgBzw
 Fascinating and a  proper documentary at 55 min.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
August 27, 2024, 10:45:00 pm
Yes but if you buy them all, you also get to buy an actual card.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
August 27, 2024, 10:49:27 pm
Special counsel reindicts Trump with narrower set of accusations after Supreme Court immunity decision

Washington  Special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in which he again accused Trump of resisting the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election. Smith narrowed the allegations after a landmark Supreme Court ruling on presidential power earlier this year.

The new 36-page charging document is based on a more refined set of allegedly criminal acts after the Supreme Court ruled Trump was immune from prosecution for some of the conduct included in Smith's original 45-page indictment returned last year.

Prosecutors maintained the four counts against Trump that he previously faced  including conspiracy to defraud the United States  but limited the evidence included in the indictment and even removed one unnamed individual from a list of unindicted co-conspirators. The original indictment described that person as "a Justice Department official who worked on civil matters and who, with the defendant, attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud." It was believed to be Jeffrey Clark, who led the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division and later served as acting head of the Civil Division.

Smith and his team said a federal grand jury in Washington returned the superseding indictment Tuesday. Prosecutors said they did not oppose waiving Trump's appearance at an arraignment on the new charging document.

Again detailing alleged acts like organizing fake slates of presidential electors or working with his private attorneys on a legal strategy to subvert the transfer of power, Smith accused the former president of using his role as a candidate for office  not as president of the United States  to overturn the election results.

The new superseding indictment is a response to last month's Supreme Court ruling in which the court's conservative majority ruled presidents and former presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for "official acts" they take during their presidency. Some of the conduct alleged in Smith's original indictment, such as Trump's discussions with the Justice Department in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, was disqualified, according to the July opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

- CBS News
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
August 28, 2024, 01:31:45 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 27, 2024, 05:18:37 pm

The joyless, anti-hedonism, puritanical Christo-fascists have always seen abortion as a 'get out of jail' card for sinners indulging their carnal desires.

Unwanted pregnancy was a punishment for the fornicating Jezebels.



After reading this post I started musing about how this agenda may or may not tie in with replacement theory.

Are abortions seen more of a white woman thing, so by criminalising abortion they might increase the proportion of white babies born ( the more criminally inclined races will continue to abort, don't ask don't tell)? Or looking at it from a different angle, does burdening impoverished minorities with more children keep them in their place?

Some grotty places my mind is going to this morning... but I can't help but form connections in my mind (off to purchase corkboard, pins and thread, brb)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
August 28, 2024, 10:38:26 am
It seems to me that the anti-IVF policy that has surfaced is an attack on lesbian and gay couples and single-women. Its not to stop the Wallz of the world, but non-traditional families from forming. It all reeks of the project 2025 christo-fascists trying to force their fringe views on the majority.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
August 28, 2024, 10:59:30 am
Quote from: GreatEx on August 28, 2024, 01:31:45 am
Some grotty places my mind is going to this morning...


Dagobah, by the looks of it  ;)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
August 28, 2024, 01:01:44 pm
Imo, Trump doesn't want the job of President.

Too many restrictions.

Licencing is a full time job and no one does it better.

He makes more money electioneering and building his brand.

As always, grifters approach him with money up front plus 85% of the profit for the endorsement.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
August 28, 2024, 02:23:10 pm
Quote from: jambutty on August 28, 2024, 01:01:44 pm
Imo, Trump doesn't want the job of President.

Too many restrictions.

Licencing is a full time job and no one does it better.

He makes more money electioneering and building his brand.

As always, grifters approach him with money up front plus 85% of the profit for the endorsement.

Of course he doesn't want to be president. But he needs the power of the presidency to insulate him from legal action.

Trump wants to look and act like a King whilst Project 2025, likely run through Vance, handles actual policy.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 03:28:50 am
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 07:50:38 am
Son of Chucky. 

So creepy.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 08:18:13 am
Quote from: jambutty on August 28, 2024, 01:01:44 pm
Imo, Trump doesn't want the job of President.

Too many restrictions.

Licencing is a full time job and no one does it better.

He makes more money electioneering and building his brand.

As always, grifters approach him with money up front plus 85% of the profit for the endorsement.

He & family are grifting so much money off campaign and while president last time -plus they hope to earn more in future

Plus he needs to be president to try and stop some o federal legal cases

It would not surprise me if he ran again in 2028 (if he loses and lives) for these two reasons


Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 08:28:33 am
Trump new campaign manager/surrogate gets given notice to his face that he will be sued for defamation by MSNBC host Ari Melber ( who is a lawyer & was a DA attorney/ prosecuto before joining media ).

Hopefully this will stop/reduce FOX & RW media creating false narratives which RW talking heads use to create this as news!   The section in bold below is pure journalistic joy & could stop Lewandoski & others going on news and lying .

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/im-putting-you-on-notice-ari-melber-threatens-trump-adviser-corey-lewandowski-with-defamation-lawsuit-over-false-quote/

Im Putting You on Notice: Ari Melber Threatens Trump Adviser Corey Lewandowski with Defamation Lawsuit Over False Quote

MELBER: I quoted a New York Times article that said, at the convention, Donald Trump was his own biggest prop. It was a New York Times quote about how he

LEWANDOWSKI: Let me read it to you.

MELBER: how he had become such an important figure in rebounding from what was a horrific assassination attempt. Fox News

LEWANDOWSKI: Let me read it to you.

MELBER: Corey, I said Id address it. Im gonna finish. Fox News, many viewers may not know about this, but apparently you do, and some do. Fox News, which has been caught in defamation, ran a false piece falsely stating that I said something else that I didnt say. So, I stand on that. I stand on the New York Times quote.

LEWANDOWSKI: So, you didnt say, This bandage was a prop, a spectacle from a candidate whos obsessed with spectacles.

MELBER: Uh, Mr. Lewandowski, I did not say that. That is a false quote.

LEWANDOWSKI: I have it right here.

MELBER: What you have is a false quote.

LEWANDOWSKI: You absolutely said it.

MELBER: What you have is a false quote. And if  Im putting you on notice  if you continue to repeat falsely that I said that, you will be potentially in a defamation situation because I didnt say that. But I understand that youre working off the internet, which has a lot of false information.

LEWANDOWSKI: Well, this is what it said. Right here.

MELBER: I wish you luck with that. And Corey Lewandowski, we gave you time.

[CROSSTALK]

MELBER: Thank you for joining me. Cory Lewandowski, Trump 2024. And we will be right back.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 10:44:07 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 08:18:13 am
He & family are grifting so much money off campaign and while president last time -plus they hope to earn more in future

Plus he needs to be president to try and stop some o federal legal cases

It would not surprise me if he ran again in 2028 (if he loses and lives) for these two reasons

If Trump's mental decline continues at its current rate, Trump will be bedridden by 2028.

You only have to look at him. He looks beaten. He's running on fumes. He has nothing left. He will always have a core that will vote for him regardless, but he's not able to compete for the centre ground against Harris. He doesn't have the energy or the ideas. He doesn't even have the insults anymore. He's just rolling out the hits, but you can see he's phoning it in.

On top of that, some of the more hysterical MAGA loons have decided Trump isn't being extreme enough, so there's a growing chunk of Trump's base that may not vote at all.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 07:18:36 pm
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 08:40:32 pm
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/trumps-arlington-cemetery-campaign-event

Three days ago, the Trump campaign held a campaign event at Arlington National Cemetery. The idea was to lay a wreath honoring the 13 members of the U.S. military who were killed during the evacuation of Kabul in 2021 and film a political ad. They would distribute the video and attack Vice President Harris and President Biden for not showing up for their campaign event, which they sought to portray was an established memorial. As soon as the video circulated, military policy experts I know said right off the bat they were shocked that the campaign had been allowed to hold a campaign event on the grounds of the cemetery and circulate video of it. It isnt just unseemly. Its against the law. How were they allowed to do that?

So it was all a plan to make it look like Biden and Harris skipped some kind of official memorial. And it seems like they were starting to try to pull that off, since I've noticed a lot of "At least Trump showed up for the ceremony" BS on social media. Too bad they couldn't make it through one little event without bullying a woman.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 09:19:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 27, 2024, 05:18:37 pm

The joyless, anti-hedonism, puritanical Christo-fascists have always seen abortion as a 'get out of jail' card for sinners indulging their carnal desires.

Unwanted pregnancy was a punishment for the fornicating Jezebels.



That's part of it Nobby. But the bigger part is the Christian fundamentalist love for self-chastisement. "I had fun. Punish me." The opposition to Wade v Roe is surely fulled by this self-disgust as much as it is the desire to punish other, hedonistic, people.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 08:40:32 pm
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/trumps-arlington-cemetery-campaign-event

Three days ago, the Trump campaign held a campaign event at Arlington National Cemetery. The idea was to lay a wreath honoring the 13 members of the U.S. military who were killed during the evacuation of Kabul in 2021 and film a political ad. They would distribute the video and attack Vice President Harris and President Biden for not showing up for their campaign event, which they sought to portray was an established memorial. As soon as the video circulated, military policy experts I know said right off the bat they were shocked that the campaign had been allowed to hold a campaign event on the grounds of the cemetery and circulate video of it. It isnt just unseemly. Its against the law. How were they allowed to do that?

So it was all a plan to make it look like Biden and Harris skipped some kind of official memorial. And it seems like they were starting to try to pull that off, since I've noticed a lot of "At least Trump showed up for the ceremony" BS on social media. Too bad they couldn't make it through one little event without bullying a woman.

It's disgusting. From what I've seen, they were approached by a staff member who tried to explain to them that they weren't allowed to do what they were doing because it was against the law. It was irrelevant that the families present invited Trump; a private ceremony with a cellphone camera would have been okay, but wheeling in an entire media unit was strictly prohibited. So Trump's goons rough the poor person up and then Trump's sleazy campaign says the person attacked them and was having a mental episode.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 10:49:00 pm
Army should still prosecute, only reason that lady hasn't pressed charges is because she's worried about retribution.


Horrid bastards.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:49:00 pm
Army should still prosecute, only reason that lady hasn't pressed charges is because she's worried about retribution.

Horrid bastards.
I hope they do. And as you say, they should.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Today at 04:40:15 am
That "mental episode" remark was just so unbelievably offensive on so many levels. Anything less than a 538-0 defeat is a stain on America.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Today at 05:21:31 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:40:15 am
Anything less than a 538-0 defeat is a stain on America.

 :o
