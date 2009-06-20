Washington  Special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in which he again accused Trump of resisting the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election. Smith narrowed the allegations after a landmark Supreme Court ruling on presidential power earlier this year.The new 36-page charging document is based on a more refined set of allegedly criminal acts after the Supreme Court ruled Trump was immune from prosecution for some of the conduct included in Smith's original 45-page indictment returned last year.Prosecutors maintained the four counts against Trump that he previously faced  including conspiracy to defraud the United States  but limited the evidence included in the indictment and even removed one unnamed individual from a list of unindicted co-conspirators. The original indictment described that person as "a Justice Department official who worked on civil matters and who, with the defendant, attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud." It was believed to be Jeffrey Clark, who led the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division and later served as acting head of the Civil Division.Smith and his team said a federal grand jury in Washington returned the superseding indictment Tuesday. Prosecutors said they did not oppose waiving Trump's appearance at an arraignment on the new charging document.Again detailing alleged acts like organizing fake slates of presidential electors or working with his private attorneys on a legal strategy to subvert the transfer of power, Smith accused the former president of using his role as a candidate for office  not as president of the United States  to overturn the election results.The new superseding indictment is a response to last month's Supreme Court ruling in which the court's conservative majority ruled presidents and former presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for "official acts" they take during their presidency. Some of the conduct alleged in Smith's original indictment, such as Trump's discussions with the Justice Department in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, was disqualified, according to the July opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts.