« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted  (Read 587395 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,382
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9280 on: Yesterday at 05:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 25, 2024, 11:42:33 am
Rights of the fetus trump the rights of the mother. At least until it's born. Then the Repugs don't give a fuck whether you live or die.

They worry more about unborn kids then the ones getting shot up in schools.


The joyless, anti-hedonism, puritanical Christo-fascists have always seen abortion as a 'get out of jail' card for sinners indulging their carnal desires.

Unwanted pregnancy was a punishment for the fornicating Jezebels.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,382
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9281 on: Yesterday at 05:19:47 pm »
The orange shitbag has announced by digital Trump trading cards for the cultists to wank over.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9282 on: Yesterday at 07:34:42 pm »
With Trump, Vance and now Kennedy and Tulsi...the GOP is now the party of Putin stooges.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9283 on: Yesterday at 08:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:19:47 pm
The orange shitbag has announced by digital Trump trading cards for the cultists to wank over.

Do they do that in the Metaverse?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,406
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9284 on: Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm »
Investigating Trump, Project 2025 and the future of the United States

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3jqALQgBzw
 Fascinating and a  proper documentary at 55 min.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,345
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9285 on: Yesterday at 10:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:19:47 pm
The orange shitbag has announced by digital Trump trading cards for the cultists to wank over.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

 
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9286 on: Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm »
Yes but if you buy them all, you also get to buy an actual card.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,220
  • Truthiness
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9287 on: Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm »
Special counsel reindicts Trump with narrower set of accusations after Supreme Court immunity decision

Washington  Special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in which he again accused Trump of resisting the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election. Smith narrowed the allegations after a landmark Supreme Court ruling on presidential power earlier this year.

The new 36-page charging document is based on a more refined set of allegedly criminal acts after the Supreme Court ruled Trump was immune from prosecution for some of the conduct included in Smith's original 45-page indictment returned last year.

Prosecutors maintained the four counts against Trump that he previously faced  including conspiracy to defraud the United States  but limited the evidence included in the indictment and even removed one unnamed individual from a list of unindicted co-conspirators. The original indictment described that person as "a Justice Department official who worked on civil matters and who, with the defendant, attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud." It was believed to be Jeffrey Clark, who led the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division and later served as acting head of the Civil Division.

Smith and his team said a federal grand jury in Washington returned the superseding indictment Tuesday. Prosecutors said they did not oppose waiving Trump's appearance at an arraignment on the new charging document.

Again detailing alleged acts like organizing fake slates of presidential electors or working with his private attorneys on a legal strategy to subvert the transfer of power, Smith accused the former president of using his role as a candidate for office  not as president of the United States  to overturn the election results.

The new superseding indictment is a response to last month's Supreme Court ruling in which the court's conservative majority ruled presidents and former presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for "official acts" they take during their presidency. Some of the conduct alleged in Smith's original indictment, such as Trump's discussions with the Justice Department in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, was disqualified, according to the July opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

- CBS News
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:52:01 pm by Ray K »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,667
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9288 on: Today at 01:31:45 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:18:37 pm

The joyless, anti-hedonism, puritanical Christo-fascists have always seen abortion as a 'get out of jail' card for sinners indulging their carnal desires.

Unwanted pregnancy was a punishment for the fornicating Jezebels.



After reading this post I started musing about how this agenda may or may not tie in with replacement theory.

Are abortions seen more of a white woman thing, so by criminalising abortion they might increase the proportion of white babies born ( the more criminally inclined races will continue to abort, don't ask don't tell)? Or looking at it from a different angle, does burdening impoverished minorities with more children keep them in their place?

Some grotty places my mind is going to this morning... but I can't help but form connections in my mind (off to purchase corkboard, pins and thread, brb)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Up
« previous next »
 