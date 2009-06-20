« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9240 on: Yesterday at 08:59:33 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 22, 2024, 07:25:47 pm

There was polling suggesting that RFK was taking more votes from the orange shitbag than from Harris.

He endorses the orange shitbag and it shows what a vacuous, self-serving whopper RFK is.

Someone who made environmental causes his life.... endorsing an ultra-libertarian who destroyed tons of environmental protections last time, and wants to destroy even more.

Someone who then shifted into the cesspit of anti-vax conspiracy bellendery, endorsing a gobshite who wants to slash regulation of big business - including Big pharma. Deregulation that allows Big Business (Inc big Pharma) to act against the interests of workers, consumers and the environment - and make it more likely that Big Pharma would be able to skip the extensive drug trialling that is required now.

In short, an utter hypocrite.

Not guilty by reason of mental impairment
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9241 on: Yesterday at 10:18:52 am »
Hypocrite says it all. Plus his VP pick also not keen to fund his run and when they missed NY ballot they also lost a lot of funding opportunities.

his wife and his supporters are spitting the dummy.

It will be interesting to see if the anti Trump/GOP and DEM libertarians will change their vote .

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9242 on: Yesterday at 05:43:09 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on August 22, 2024, 11:11:49 pm
Vance is not weird.  He's fucking creepy.

Watch him in the donut shop trying to interact with some seemingly immigrant servers.  He has no clue how to converse with them.

You wouldn't leave small children with either him or Trump.  They wouldn't have a clue.

Even Vance's kids must think he's creepy.


That video is hilariously weird.

Clearly someone tried to guide him on how to make small talk  but the only thing he remembered was "how long have you worked here?", so he just kept asking that, and then  had no follow up beyond "ok".

He also couldnt even handle ordering doughnuts. "Some sprinkles, some cinnamon, whatever works" .
Surely even the rich and out of touch cant be unfamiliar with the idea of ordering quantities of objects?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9243 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm »
Shades of Sunak at the soup kitchen, though I guess Sunak while clueless, came across as vaguely human.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9244 on: Yesterday at 05:55:36 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9245 on: Yesterday at 06:16:53 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9246 on: Yesterday at 07:26:15 pm »
We were all so tired of winning under Trump.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9247 on: Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm »
Looks like RFK is going to drop out and back Trump. The weird leading the weird?



Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9248 on: Yesterday at 08:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm
Looks like RFK is going to drop out and back Trump. The weird leading the weird?


The weird trifecta is complete.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9249 on: Yesterday at 11:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm
Looks like RFK is going to drop out and back Trump. The weird leading the weird?

'Terrible human being': RFK Jr's past comments on Trump
Like JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, Robert F Kennedy Jr previously condemned and insulted Donald Trump on numerous occasions. With news of Kennedy withdrawing and endorsing the Republican, heres a look back at a few of his past quotes on the former president:

According to a New Yorker story from earlier this month, Kennedy recently wrote in a text message to someone that Trump is a terrible human being, adding, The worse president ever and barely human. He is probably a sociopath.
In April, after Trump accused Kennedy of being a Democratic plant, Kennedy posted: When frightened men take to social media they risk descending into vitriol, which makes them sound unhinged. President Trumps rant against me is a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims that should best be resolved in the American tradition of presidential debate.
In 2020, Kennedy said, He is a bully. And you know, I dont like bullies. And I dont think ... that thats part of Americas tradition. I think, in many ways, hes discredited the American experiment with self-governance.
The former disdain goes both way. Trump earlier this year called Kennedy one of the most Liberal Lunatics ever to run for office, adding, Reminds me of this fly thats driving me crazy up here. This fly is brutal. I dont like flies.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9250 on: Today at 02:10:40 am »
RFK got on stage with Trump tonight and started saying how Trump was gonna get big corporations to stop polluting and defeat the neocon warmongers and stop chemical companies from poisoning water...


What a freak show...


And RFK will still be on the ballots in non-battleground states.


What a freak show...


Just when Trump needs to keep on message he recruits this conspiracy spitting machine. All the interviews with repugs this week won't be about reframing the DNC...it'll be about explaining RFK.


What a freak show...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9251 on: Today at 08:23:49 am »
I had no idea, until now, that Cheryl Hines from Curb your enthusiasm is married to Kennedy. She previously said she would divorce him if he ever took a position on trumps cabinet.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9252 on: Today at 09:00:46 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:10:40 am
RFK got on stage with Trump tonight and started saying how Trump was gonna get big corporations to stop polluting and defeat the neocon warmongers and stop chemical companies from poisoning water...


What a freak show...


And RFK will still be on the ballots in non-battleground states.


What a freak show...


Just when Trump needs to keep on message he recruits this conspiracy spitting machine. All the interviews with repugs this week won't be about reframing the DNC...it'll be about explaining RFK.


What a freak show...

I think any reference to stopping the war only refers to one war.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9253 on: Today at 09:21:55 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:23:49 am
I had no idea, until now, that Cheryl Hines from Curb your enthusiasm is married to Kennedy. She previously said she would divorce him if he ever took a position on trumps cabinet.

She'll probably have to abandon that idea once she's checked her pre-nup.
