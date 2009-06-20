Looks like RFK is going to drop out and back Trump. The weird leading the weird?



'Terrible human being': RFK Jr's past comments on TrumpLike JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, Robert F Kennedy Jr previously condemned and insulted Donald Trump on numerous occasions. With news of Kennedy withdrawing and endorsing the Republican, heres a look back at a few of his past quotes on the former president:According to a New Yorker story from earlier this month, Kennedy recently wrote in a text message to someone that Trump is a terrible human being, adding, The worse president ever and barely human. He is probably a sociopath.In April, after Trump accused Kennedy of being a Democratic plant, Kennedy posted: When frightened men take to social media they risk descending into vitriol, which makes them sound unhinged. President Trumps rant against me is a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims that should best be resolved in the American tradition of presidential debate.In 2020, Kennedy said, He is a bully. And you know, I dont like bullies. And I dont think ... that thats part of Americas tradition. I think, in many ways, hes discredited the American experiment with self-governance.The former disdain goes both way. Trump earlier this year called Kennedy one of the most Liberal Lunatics ever to run for office, adding, Reminds me of this fly thats driving me crazy up here. This fly is brutal. I dont like flies.