Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 05:18:04 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm
Of course. He's been in touch with both campaigns looking for a place, but Harris damned him with silence - whereas Trump has promised him a role.

It complicates matters, but not by much. It'll give Trump, maybe, a 3-4% bump in the polls. After this DNC, Harris should be cruising regardless.
As far as the bookies are concerned Trump is the favourite again now.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 09:13:39 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
Trump standing behind bulletproof glass was all very performative.  Especially as he casually strolled in the open before getting to the protected section and even popped out briefly to go into the crowd.

That intro from Vance as well...Conveniently overlooks that Biden did beat him at the ballot box and that the "they" that tried to kill him was a registered Republican.

That's a nice piece of info.  Didn't know that.  ( I assume we are talking about the chap that managed to get Trump's ear?)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 09:23:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm
nothing spells success like being endorsed by a kiss-ass anti-vax conspiracy theorist nutcase who freely admits he has a worm eating his brain.

And picked up a road kill bear cub to take home and roast over an open fire.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 09:51:56 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:15:24 pm
Used to be true. Now, the President could have congress assassinated and so long as it is designated as 'an official act', that would be fine and dandy. The recent Supreme Court ruling has effectively removed all limits on the presidency. If the cabinet wish to use the 25th A to remove the President, assassinate them. Congress wishes to impeach, blow 'em up. OK, none of that would happen with a normal President of course, but we've already had one that was far from normal (completely fucking unhinged) only a few years ago, and the same fella still could be President again.
Yes, but all that has happened there is that the Supreme Court has removed a safeguard that didn't exist in the UK in the first place.

Although it's all in theory.  In practice I think the US constitution that was specifically designed to limit the power of the executive has somehow ended up weaker than the UK constitution which is basically all based on gentleman's agreements.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 10:19:30 am »
Bill Clinton from his speech last night taunted Lil' Donny:

Two days ago, I turned 78. The oldest man in my family who is still living. And the only personal vanity I want to assert is that I'm still younger than Donald Trump.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 11:10:46 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:18:04 am
As far as the bookies are concerned Trump is the favourite again now.

I am a bit surprised - but I am a novice at betting - specially on political races.
Why would the  bookies switch so qucikly back to Trump - must be something they think RJK dropping out is good for Trump?

https://www.predictit.org/markets/detail/7456/Who-will-win-the-2024-US-presidential-election Predictit has Harris-Walz 53c to Trump 48c  (It was 57c to Harris so she has come down the last few days - but still leads)
https://abcnews.go.com/538

Have there been a lot of Pro Trump Pollsters releasing polls during the convention?

 I will wait for some more polls after the DNC to see better trends.

For me the guru to follow will be Allan Lichtman  - when he changes his forecast then I will start to worry  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDDiNMfgoCU  Allan Lichtmans 13 Keys For Predicting The Next President

No one said this will be easy and landslide ... I think the Dems know how hard they to pull this out of the bag and are playing this as underdogs - Kamala Harris  team
And coach Walz analogy is team is a few points down in 4Qtr  ..but Dems have the ball and they have the chance to win this on attack!
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 11:37:55 am »
I had a quick look, the odds I'm seeing are so close, that 'favourite' can flip between one and the other with a bet of a few hundred dollars, so it doesn't mean much.  Other than the bookies aren't seeing a clear favourite.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 12:04:35 pm »
Who the fuck was voting for RJK and how will this help Trump, is there that many weirdo nutters in America thinking about mercury in vaccines and all that, the guy is a tin foil nutjob!
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 12:48:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:37:55 am
I had a quick look, the odds I'm seeing are so close, that 'favourite' can flip between one and the other with a bet of a few hundred dollars, so it doesn't mean much.  Other than the bookies aren't seeing a clear favourite.

538  is probably one of the best summary of polls  - https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/president-general/2024/national/

Quote from: PhilV on Today at 12:04:35 pm
Who the fuck was voting for RJK and how will this help Trump, is there that many weirdo nutters in America thinking about mercury in vaccines and all that, the guy is a tin foil nutjob!

Great question? in May nearly 10% polling for RFK (a lot of double haters - RFK numbers are dropping)

How RFK Jr.'s possible Trump endorsement could impact the race, according to John King - video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqlIAHCBNsI&t=329s
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 12:48:57 pm »
The bookie odds are marginally after swinging to the demented fascist. Presumably because of the endorsement from the chap with the worm in his brain. Ultimately it just shows they have no clear favourite and no idea who'll win.
It's a tighter race than it should be all things considered and shows that an enormous amount of voters have no idea what's at stake.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 12:51:44 pm »
Also, unlike a sporting event, I suspect the bets marginally affect the polls.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 01:29:24 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 12:48:18 pm
How RFK Jr.'s possible Trump endorsement could impact the race, according to John King - video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqlIAHCBNsI&t=329s

Quote
Hanna Trudo
@HCTrudo
Im told by a separate source in RFK Jr.-world that his wife Cheryl Hines does *not* want Kennedy to endorse Trump, further complicating matters
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 01:41:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:13:39 am
That's a nice piece of info.  Didn't know that.  ( I assume we are talking about the chap that managed to get Trump's ear?)
Yes.  He (Thomas Matthew Crooks) was a registered Republican and seemingly conservatively minded.  In common with most lone wolf shooters he was also on the edges of society and possibly had some mental illness.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3gw58wv4e9o
Thomas Crooks was from Bethel Park in Pennsylvania, about 70km (43 miles) from the site of the attempted assassination.

...

State voter records show that he was a registered Republican.

...

Max Smith, who took an American history course with Crooks, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his former classmate "definitely was conservative".

Mr Smith recalled a mock debate in which they both took part, saying: "The majority of the class were on the liberal side, but Tom, no matter what, always stood his ground on the conservative side."
I doubt we'll hear any more about it right now as it could be seen to influence the election.  I'm sure more will come out after November.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9213 on: Today at 01:44:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:29:24 pm
Quote
Quote
Hanna Trudo
@HCTrudo
Im told by a separate source in RFK Jr.-world that his wife Cheryl Hines does *not* want Kennedy to endorse Trump, further complicating matters
That's unfortunate for RFK Junior.  His own Presidential bid is hilariously bad, he's been given the cold shoulder by the Democrats and now his wife doesn't want him to endorse the Republicans.  He may as well just ride it out for a couple of months and take his bronze medal.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 01:50:09 pm »
At this point I'm not bothered about the betting. A fool and their money are soon parted; it's probably more speculative than anything else.

As for RFK and what passes for his support, if he drops out it won't totally benefit Trump. The key will be people who definitely intend to vote. As has been pointed out, Harris stepping in has removed a big chunk of the "double hater" blockage; many RFK voters may switch to the Libertarians, or just not bother voting at all.

It was always going to be closer than it really should be, but we have to wait for the polling to settle down.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9215 on: Today at 01:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 10:19:30 am
Bill Clinton from his speech last night taunted Lil' Donny:

Two days ago, I turned 78. The oldest man in my family who is still living. And the only personal vanity I want to assert is that I'm still younger than Donald Trump.
Bill looks fantastic for a 78 year old.  good speech last night.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9216 on: Today at 01:55:34 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:29:24 pm


That's pretty, pretty, pretty good.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9217 on: Today at 01:56:16 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:44:15 pm

That's unfortunate for RFK Junior.  His own Presidential bid is hilariously bad, he's been given the cold shoulder by the Democrats and now his wife doesn't want him to endorse the Republicans.  He may as well just ride it out for a couple of months and take his bronze medal.
plus his whole extended family hate his guts.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9218 on: Today at 04:08:37 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:44:15 pm

That's unfortunate for RFK Junior.  His own Presidential bid is hilariously bad, he's been given the cold shoulder by the Democrats and now his wife doesn't want him to endorse the Republicans.  He may as well just ride it out for a couple of months and take his bronze medal.

The guy used to be a legitimate environmentalist. There's a chance he still has enough of that sentiment left in him to prevent him from throwing in with Trump, who's basically a Captain Planet villain. His VP candidate, though, seems to be all in on the orange one. Not that her endorsement alone will be more than a fart in a hurricane.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9219 on: Today at 04:10:39 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 04:08:37 pm
The guy used to be a legitimate environmentalist.

He's now a legit nutjob.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9220 on: Today at 06:11:21 pm »
The bookies have underestimated Democrats and their turnout in the past 3 elections (2018, 2020, 2022) and have over-egged Republicans chances. I think the turnout/voting intentions for women voters, especially under 40 is going to be seismic and is being under-played in the overall polling. If there is a huge voter turnout this election then Democrats will take the White House.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9221 on: Today at 07:25:47 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 08:51:34 pm
Looks like RFK's going to drop out and endorse Trump right after the DNC. Can't say I'm not worried about that - if nothing else, it might give Trump the sort of psychological boost he needs to shake him out of his current spiral.


There was polling suggesting that RFK was taking more votes from the orange shitbag than from Harris.

He endorses the orange shitbag and it shows what a vacuous, self-serving whopper RFK is.

Someone who made environmental causes his life.... endorsing an ultra-libertarian who destroyed tons of environmental protections last time, and wants to destroy even more.

Someone who then shifted into the cesspit of anti-vax conspiracy bellendery, endorsing a gobshite who wants to slash regulation of big business - including Big pharma. Deregulation that allows Big Business (Inc big Pharma) to act against the interests of workers, consumers and the environment - and make it more likely that Big Pharma would be able to skip the extensive drug trialling that is required now.

In short, an utter hypocrite.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9222 on: Today at 08:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 06:11:21 pm
The bookies have underestimated Democrats and their turnout in the past 3 elections (2018, 2020, 2022) and have over-egged Republicans chances. I think the turnout/voting intentions for women voters, especially under 40 is going to be seismic and is being under-played in the overall polling. If there is a huge voter turnout this election then Democrats will take the White House.
It is not really the bookies, but the general public. The odds offered mostly reflect how people are betting.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9223 on: Today at 08:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:50:09 pm
As for RFK and what passes for his support, if he drops out it won't totally benefit Trump. The key will be people who definitely intend to vote. As has been pointed out, Harris stepping in has removed a big chunk of the "double hater" blockage; many RFK voters may switch to the Libertarians, or just not bother voting at all.


That is my feeling as well. I feel like most people supporting RFK at this point are someone who specifically don't want to vote for either of the main parties, and they're not likely to switch back now.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9224 on: Today at 08:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:06:44 pm
It is not really the bookies, but the general public. The odds offered mostly reflect how people are betting.

Who drives the betting markets? Tech bros or soccer moms? I don't think those betting markets teek anyone very much.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9225 on: Today at 08:47:22 pm »
wtf does teek mean?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9226 on: Today at 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:47:22 pm
wtf does teek mean?

Must have been a misteek...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9227 on: Today at 09:28:16 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 09:19:30 pm
Must have been a misteek...
could be, but I dunno what it was supposed to be.

overall it's hard to tell these days.  new "words" are being invented every damn day.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9228 on: Today at 09:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 08:42:48 pm
Who drives the betting markets? Tech bros or soccer moms? I don't think those betting markets teek anyone very much.
The point is that it has little to nothing to do with 'the bookies underestimating the democrats'. The odds offered generally reflect how punters are betting.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9229 on: Today at 10:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:35:26 pm
The point is that it has little to nothing to do with 'the bookies underestimating the democrats'. The odds offered generally reflect how punters are betting.

Who are the punters? That's what I am saying. Are their opinions in line with voting intentions? I dunno.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9230 on: Today at 10:56:05 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:39:38 pm
That is my feeling as well. I feel like most people supporting RFK at this point are someone who specifically don't want to vote for either of the main parties, and they're not likely to switch back now.

He looks like nothing more than a Trump stooge at this point. Trump egged him on to join the race and now he's dropping out because Trump basically told him to.

RFK IS a stooge, and that's how the media should spin it, but they won't. Whether RFK's supporters recognise it will be another story entirely.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9231 on: Today at 11:11:49 pm »
Vance is not weird.  He's fucking creepy.

Watch him in the donut shop trying to interact with some seemingly immigrant servers.  He has no clue how to converse with them.

You wouldn't leave small children with either him or Trump.  They wouldn't have a clue.

Even Vance's kids must think he's creepy.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9232 on: Today at 11:18:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:28:16 pm
could be, but I dunno what it was supposed to be.

overall it's hard to tell these days.  new "words" are being invented every damn day.

Dont be such a chork
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9233 on: Today at 11:21:19 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:18:49 pm
Dont be such a chork
not my fault I like perspibournacity in the words I obskecenite.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9234 on: Today at 11:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:35:26 pm
The point is that it has little to nothing to do with 'the bookies underestimating the democrats'. The odds offered generally reflect how punters are betting.

And if I were tempted to bet, it would be on Trump. Not because I think he'll win, but because it would soften the blow if he does. I'm not a gambler but I still regret not putting a small amount on him for next president in the aftermath of Jan 6th.

