Looks like RFK's going to drop out and endorse Trump right after the DNC. Can't say I'm not worried about that - if nothing else, it might give Trump the sort of psychological boost he needs to shake him out of his current spiral.
There was polling suggesting that RFK was taking more votes from the orange shitbag than from Harris.
He endorses the orange shitbag and it shows what a vacuous, self-serving whopper RFK is.
Someone who made environmental causes his life.... endorsing an ultra-libertarian who destroyed tons of environmental protections last time, and wants to destroy even more.
Someone who then shifted into the cesspit of anti-vax conspiracy bellendery, endorsing a gobshite who wants to slash regulation of big business - including Big pharma. Deregulation that allows Big Business (Inc big Pharma) to act against the interests of workers, consumers and the environment - and make it more likely that Big Pharma would be able to skip the extensive drug trialling that is required now.
In short, an utter hypocrite.