As far as the bookies are concerned Trump is the favourite again now.



I am a bit surprised - but I am a novice at betting - specially on political races.Why would the bookies switch so qucikly back to Trump - must be something they think RJK dropping out is good for Trump? https://www.predictit.org/markets/detail/7456/Who-will-win-the-2024-US-presidential-election Predictit has Harris-Walz 53c to Trump 48c (It was 57c to Harris so she has come down the last few days - but still leads)Have there been a lot of Pro Trump Pollsters releasing polls during the convention?I will wait for some more polls after the DNC to see better trends.For me the guru to follow will be Allan Lichtman - when he changes his forecast then I will start to worry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDDiNMfgoCU Allan Lichtman’s 13 Keys For Predicting The Next PresidentNo one said this will be easy and landslide ... I think the Dems know how hard they to pull this out of the bag and are playing this as underdogs - Kamala Harris teamAnd coach Walz analogy is team is a few points down in 4Qtr ..but Dems have the ball and they have the chance to win this on attack!