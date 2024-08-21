At this point I'm not bothered about the betting. A fool and their money are soon parted; it's probably more speculative than anything else.



As for RFK and what passes for his support, if he drops out it won't totally benefit Trump. The key will be people who definitely intend to vote. As has been pointed out, Harris stepping in has removed a big chunk of the "double hater" blockage; many RFK voters may switch to the Libertarians, or just not bother voting at all.



It was always going to be closer than it really should be, but we have to wait for the polling to settle down.