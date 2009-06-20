« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted

stoa

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9120 on: August 17, 2024, 04:49:50 pm
Quote from: Giono on August 17, 2024, 04:07:48 pm
A really good excercise: Close your eyes and imagine a world without Trump.


Ah, the serenity. 

I hate to be that guy, but when I imagined that, a whole bunch of other c*nts appeared in front of my inner eye and made me cry... ;)
Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9121 on: August 17, 2024, 06:29:23 pm
Quote from: stoa on August 17, 2024, 04:49:50 pm
I hate to be that guy, but when I imagined that, a whole bunch of other c*nts appeared in front of my inner eye and made me cry... ;)

Were they wearing sky blue?
jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9122 on: August 17, 2024, 07:13:53 pm
He can teach us a valuable lesson if enough of us pay attention.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9123 on: August 17, 2024, 07:32:30 pm
Quote from: jambutty on August 17, 2024, 07:13:53 pm
He can teach us a valuable lesson if enough of us pay attention.
No way.
jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9124 on: August 17, 2024, 07:33:07 pm
Way.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9125 on: August 17, 2024, 07:35:19 pm
TSC

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9126 on: August 17, 2024, 11:26:52 pm
This may have been posted elsewhere, but given Musk & Trump have a mutual love-in ongoing, in here is apt.

Brazil gets tough with Musk (for unsurprisingly spreading disinformation) and Musk chucks his toys out of the pram.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgjv857plevo
rafathegaffa83

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9127 on: Yesterday at 01:45:47 am
Genuinely had to check to make sure J.D. Vance's Gangs of New York comment (yes the Scorsese film) wasn't from The Onion

Quote
Has anybody ever seen the movie Gangs of New York? Thats what Im talking about, Vance said. We know that when we have these massive ethnic enclaves form in our country, it can sometimes lead to higher crime rates.

He later added: What happens when you have massive amounts of illegal immigration, it actually starts to create ethnic conflict, it creates higher crime rates. Weve certainly seen that over the last few years.

Vances reference to Gangs of New York as evidence for his racist assertion about immigrants calls into question his comprehension of the movie. As Washington Post columnist Philip Bump pointed out on X, the most brutal, vicious killer in that movie is the nativist who loathes immigrants.
https://www.msnbc.com/top-stories/latest/jd-vance-gangs-of-new-york-deportation-crime-rcna167012
GreatEx

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9128 on: Yesterday at 03:50:52 am
He understood the movie perfectly well. When a nativist shoots up a mosque or other gathering place of ethnic minorities, he will say, "as the film Gangs of New York so astutely illustrated, when you push too many illegal aliens on a community, the fine local people have no choice but to respond". Just laying the groundwork... MGONYGA
jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9129 on: Yesterday at 04:42:18 am
If you could calculate all the businesses started by immigrants in America, you'd find their entrepreneurship and employment became one of the main reasons America became a great country.

Hard to see how the Drumpfter Fire can argue that.
BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9130 on: Yesterday at 08:34:38 am
To the Native American Indians, illegal immigrants have been gathering in enclaves for the past 530+ years.
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9131 on: Yesterday at 09:19:43 am
The 24hr news cycle has left us all numb. Trump burned through that numbness in 2016 by being shocking and controversial. Now it's eight years later and he's up against a younger, far more capable opponent. Trump can't land the same blows he used to, so he's resorting to ever more outrageous behaviour to force his way back into the news cycle


It's not working though. He still gets ridiculous coverage, and the corporate media largely refuses to discuss his very obvious mental decline in the same way they crawled all over Biden; but even despite this leg up, more and more people are just tuning him out. They're bored of him, and Harris is the new toy on the block, offering humour, hope and a good time.
Alvador

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9132 on: Yesterday at 11:06:06 am
Quote
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/17/tulsi-gabbard-trump-kamala-harris-debate

Trump taps Tulsi Gabbard for help preparing for debate with Kamala Harris


Lol. Was she only ever a Democrat because thats the only way to get elected in Hawaii? Ive only ever known her for attacking Democrats and holding very right wing Republican positions on nearly every issue. Plus sucking up to murderous dictators like Putin and Assad.

Trump getting her in is like the equivalent of Reform winning the support of Kate Hoey.
BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9133 on: Yesterday at 12:09:11 pm
Absolutely, batshit crazy. Again.

Quote
Mr Trump spent a fair chunk of time riffing on a recent Time magazine cover featuring Ms Harris, suggesting a sketch artist had made her look better.

I mean Time magazine. Think of this. Time magazine. Doesnt have a picture of her. They have this unbelievable artist drawing her,

And I said, is that Sophia Loren? Who might that be? Is that Elizabeth Taylor? They say she was a beautiful woman.

Who is it? So, beautiful drawing. Its a drawing. They took a lot of pictures. It didnt work out. So they hired a sketch artist.

I said, Im sure, oh, they must be celebrating the great life and times of the magnificently beautiful Sophia Loren. And you are not allowed to say this anymore.

Mr Trump went on to refer to Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, who was a speechwriter for former president Ronald Reagan.

I read a so-called Republican, who Ronald Reagan didnt like, by the way, and she didnt like him, but she got credit for being this Reagan speechwriter. Highly overrated. I dont know anything about her. I dont know her. Treated me badly. But thats OK, he said.

She called it wrong. She has called it wrong now for about eight years. But she said one thing that got me. She said Kamala has one big advantage  she is a very beautiful woman. Shes a beautiful woman. So I decided to go back and re-read the clause.

But I say that I am much better looking than her. I think Im much better. Im a better looking person than Kamala.
Zlen

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9134 on: Yesterday at 12:15:17 pm
Weeks after Kamala took the mantle Trump is still scraping the barrell trying to find a way to attack her that sticks. Great to see, he looks lost and more unhinged with each new attempt.
jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9135 on: Yesterday at 12:52:12 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 11:06:06 am

Clinton suggests Russians are 'grooming' 2020 candidate

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Thursday the Russians are currently grooming a Democrat running in the presidential primary to run as a third-party candidate and champion their interests.

The comment appears to be directed at Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has been accused of being cozy with Russia in the past.

Im not making any predictions, but I think theyve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate, Clinton said, speaking on a podcast with former Obama adviser David Plouffe. Shes the favorite of the Russians.

Clinton never names Gabbard, but there are only five women running for President  Gabbard, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and author Marianne Williamson  and none of the other woman have been accused of being boosted by Russia.

Clinton did not provide proof about how Russia is grooming Gabbard. She and her team pointed to allegations that Russian news and propaganda sites often report on Gabbards campaign and that moments in Gabbards campaign have been reportedly amplified by trolls and bots on Twitter with ties to Russia. Gabbard has denied those allegations.

They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far, Clinton said.

Clintons team also noted that some of Gabbards foreign policy views align closely with Russian interests.

Gabbard responded on Twitter Friday afternoon to Clintons comments.

Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain, she tweeted.

From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation, she added. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know  it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.

Its now clear that this primary is between you and me. Dont cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.

Responding to Gabbards attacks, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said, Divisive language filled with vitriol and conspiracy theories? Cant imagine a better proof point than this.

Asked earlier if the former secretary of state was referring to Gabbard in her comment, Merrill told CNN, If the nesting doll fits.

This is not some outlandish claim. This is reality, Merrill said. If the Russian propaganda machine, both their state media and their bot and troll operations, is backing a candidate aligned with their interests, that is just a reality, it is not speculation.

On Friday evening, after Clintons comments drew considerable criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, Merrill backed away from the former secretary of states allegation, tweeting, She doesnt say the Russians are grooming anyone. It was a question about Republicans.

Gabbard, in a late August interview with CNN, ruled out a third-party bid.

I will not, the Hawaii Democrat told CNN. No, I have ruled that out.

Gabbard has tried to fight off the charge that she is being pushed by Russian interests.

Just two days ago, the New York Times put out an article saying that Im a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears, Gabbard said, referring to a recent story that said she is being backed by Russians on Twitter. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that Im an asset of Russia. Completely despicable.

Clinton also accused Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate in both the 2012 and 2016 elections, of being a Russian asset.

Thats assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not, because shes also a Russian asset, Clinton said. Yes, shes a Russian asset, I mean, totally. They know they cant win without a third-party candidate.

Steins campaign, which earned nearly 1.5 million votes in the 2016 election, was part of Russias meddling efforts, according to a host of congressional reports, including a Senate Intelligence Committee report that indicated Russian social media efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election included messaging in support of Stein.

A summation of the reports findings on comprehensive anti-Hillary Clinton operations said while the groups assumed Twitter personas had some pro-Clinton content, the developed Left-wing Twitter personas were still largely anti-Clinton and expressed pro-Bernie Sanders and pro-Jill Stein sentiments.

Stein, who had dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015, has also compared Russian interference in the 2016 election to American overseas efforts.

I think it would be naive to think that Russia did not try to interfere. But, she said, Certainly thats what the United States does, though she added, thats not to justify it.

Interference is wrong and its an assault against democracy, and it should be pursued, but (the United States) should pursue it knowing that we do it, too.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/18/politics/hillary-clinton-tulsi-gabbard/index.html
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9136 on: Yesterday at 02:18:38 pm
Rolling Stone reports that Trump's aides are sitting on a bunch of horrible polling data and not sharing it with Trump. They begged them not to publish the data as they don't want Trump to see it - or the rest the Republican Party. ;D

The data reveals Trump leads Harris in Ohio and Florida by 5% - that's down from 8-9% when Harris first became the presumptive nominee.
PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9137 on: Yesterday at 05:20:48 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:15:17 pm
Weeks after Kamala took the mantle Trump is still scraping the barrell trying to find a way to attack her that sticks. Great to see, he looks lost and more unhinged with each new attempt.

In the same way the Tories nicked the Republican playbook, the Democrats seem to have stolen Labours tactic of having a teflon leader, to avoid any of the shit that the opposition throw from sticking.  I am kind of expecting to hear that Kamala's dad was a toolmaker :)
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9138 on: Yesterday at 05:23:13 pm
jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9139 on: Yesterday at 05:27:30 pm
 :duh :shite: :puke2.
TSC

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9140 on: Yesterday at 05:43:56 pm
SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9141 on: Yesterday at 09:36:30 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:06:16 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/interestingasfuck/s/GH0wKDPwR9
DM - why post something with zero context or explanation of what it is?

and btw it's been taken down anyway.
Elmo!

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9142 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:36:30 pm
DM - why post something with zero context or explanation of what it is?

and btw it's been taken down anyway.

It's fairly explanatory isn't it? And the fact it has been removed from the subreddit doesn't affect the link at all, it still works.
SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9143 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:48:37 pm
It's fairly explanatory isn't it? And the fact it has been removed from the subreddit doesn't affect the link at all, it still works.
not for me it doesn't ....

this post has been removed by the moderators of r/interestingasfuck.
Elmo!

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9144 on: Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm
not for me it doesn't ....

this post has been removed by the moderators of r/interestingasfuck.

Ah! I have the Old Reddit Redirect extension installed in my browser. In "old" reddit you can still see deleted posts if linked directly to them....

This should work: https://old.reddit.com/r/interestingasfuck/comments/1evf8dt/this_could_be_one_of_the_best_political_ads_ever/?share_id=2EZuTCL2XX7S8bOj6s2Ap
SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9145 on: Yesterday at 10:39:03 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm
Ah! I have the Old Reddit Redirect extension installed in my browser. In "old" reddit you can still see deleted posts if linked directly to them....

This should work: https://old.reddit.com/r/interestingasfuck/comments/1evf8dt/this_could_be_one_of_the_best_political_ads_ever/?share_id=2EZuTCL2XX7S8bOj6s2Ap
before I bother ... wtf is it about??!!  :)
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9146 on: Yesterday at 10:43:21 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:39:03 pm
before I bother ... wtf is it about??!!  :)

Aye. I want advance warning if I need brain bleach or not. Is it that hard to offer a brief description? ⚠️☢☣
Elmo!

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9147 on: Yesterday at 10:48:04 pm
It's just a Dem campaign ad.  ;D
SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9148 on: Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:48:04 pm
It's just a Dem campaign ad.  ;D
sigh ......  ::)
GreatEx

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9149 on: Today at 05:58:58 am
I'm not going to be one of those who tells people how to post ("articles!" "no articles!" "tweets!" "no tweets!") but I will say that I never click a URL or play button on a video if not accompanied by a description of what's contained within, because I'm careful about what goes into my history. So I guess if you want to share as widely as possible, give us a clue!
PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9150 on: Today at 07:30:12 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:58:58 am
I'm not going to be one of those who tells people how to post ("articles!" "no articles!" "tweets!" "no tweets!") but I will say that I never click a URL or play button on a video if not accompanied by a description of what's contained within, because I'm careful about what goes into my history. So I guess if you want to share as widely as possible, give us a clue!

Agree. Even if the link gives a decent clue, that might be enough to drive me there.
I would say 80% of things reposted from twitter don't seem to be worth clicking mind.
Bennett

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9151 on: Today at 08:30:03 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 16, 2024, 07:30:16 pm
Yeah, I heard that. Very astute.

In an earlier episode he also explained how Trump could only "learn" about global politics through being reminded of Hollywood films he'd seen. So he learnt about the background in the Middle East by being reminded of the plot of 'Lawrence of Arabia'. Even then, the conversation tended to get shifted on to how good Peter O'Toole was.

Has a point there to be fair.
lionel_messias

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9152 on: Today at 03:41:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:45:47 am
Genuinely had to check to make sure J.D. Vance's Gangs of New York comment (yes the Scorsese film) wasn't from The Onion


JD Vance is more Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver, and his delivery is more King of Comedy.
Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Reply #9153 on: Today at 04:14:51 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:58:58 am
I'm not going to be one of those who tells people how to post ("articles!" "no articles!" "tweets!" "no tweets!") but I will say that I never click a URL or play button on a video if not accompanied by a description of what's contained within, because I'm careful about what goes into my history. So I guess if you want to share as widely as possible, give us a clue!

Yup. I don't click unless there is a real recommendation.

I had to scold a friend that loved just sending youtube links to his friends with "this is great" only to find out it was JFP (jordan frigging petersen). The youtube got the message and I got inundated with his preteen opinions.
