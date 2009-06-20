Clinton suggests Russians are 'grooming' 2020 candidateFormer Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Thursday the Russians are currently grooming a Democrat running in the presidential primary to run as a third-party candidate and champion their interests.The comment appears to be directed at Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has been accused of being cozy with Russia in the past.Im not making any predictions, but I think theyve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate, Clinton said, speaking on a podcast with former Obama adviser David Plouffe. Shes the favorite of the Russians.Clinton never names Gabbard, but there are only five women running for President  Gabbard, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and author Marianne Williamson  and none of the other woman have been accused of being boosted by Russia.Clinton did not provide proof about how Russia is grooming Gabbard. She and her team pointed to allegations that Russian news and propaganda sites often report on Gabbards campaign and that moments in Gabbards campaign have been reportedly amplified by trolls and bots on Twitter with ties to Russia. Gabbard has denied those allegations.They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far, Clinton said.Clintons team also noted that some of Gabbards foreign policy views align closely with Russian interests.Gabbard responded on Twitter Friday afternoon to Clintons comments.Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain, she tweeted.From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation, she added. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know  it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.Its now clear that this primary is between you and me. Dont cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.Responding to Gabbards attacks, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said, Divisive language filled with vitriol and conspiracy theories? Cant imagine a better proof point than this.Asked earlier if the former secretary of state was referring to Gabbard in her comment, Merrill told CNN, If the nesting doll fits.This is not some outlandish claim. This is reality, Merrill said. If the Russian propaganda machine, both their state media and their bot and troll operations, is backing a candidate aligned with their interests, that is just a reality, it is not speculation.On Friday evening, after Clintons comments drew considerable criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, Merrill backed away from the former secretary of states allegation, tweeting, She doesnt say the Russians are grooming anyone. It was a question about Republicans.Gabbard, in a late August interview with CNN, ruled out a third-party bid.I will not, the Hawaii Democrat told CNN. No, I have ruled that out.Gabbard has tried to fight off the charge that she is being pushed by Russian interests.Just two days ago, the New York Times put out an article saying that Im a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears, Gabbard said, referring to a recent story that said she is being backed by Russians on Twitter. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that Im an asset of Russia. Completely despicable.Clinton also accused Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate in both the 2012 and 2016 elections, of being a Russian asset.Thats assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not, because shes also a Russian asset, Clinton said. Yes, shes a Russian asset, I mean, totally. They know they cant win without a third-party candidate.Steins campaign, which earned nearly 1.5 million votes in the 2016 election, was part of Russias meddling efforts, according to a host of congressional reports, including a Senate Intelligence Committee report that indicated Russian social media efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election included messaging in support of Stein.A summation of the reports findings on comprehensive anti-Hillary Clinton operations said while the groups assumed Twitter personas had some pro-Clinton content, the developed Left-wing Twitter personas were still largely anti-Clinton and expressed pro-Bernie Sanders and pro-Jill Stein sentiments.Stein, who had dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015, has also compared Russian interference in the 2016 election to American overseas efforts.I think it would be naive to think that Russia did not try to interfere. But, she said, Certainly thats what the United States does, though she added, thats not to justify it.Interference is wrong and its an assault against democracy, and it should be pursued, but (the United States) should pursue it knowing that we do it, too.