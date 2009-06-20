« previous next »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 04:49:50 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 04:07:48 pm
A really good excercise: Close your eyes and imagine a world without Trump.


Ah, the serenity. 

I hate to be that guy, but when I imagined that, a whole bunch of other c*nts appeared in front of my inner eye and made me cry... ;)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 06:29:23 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:49:50 pm
I hate to be that guy, but when I imagined that, a whole bunch of other c*nts appeared in front of my inner eye and made me cry... ;)

Were they wearing sky blue?
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 07:13:53 pm
He can teach us a valuable lesson if enough of us pay attention.
Learn, motherfucker.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 07:32:30 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:13:53 pm
He can teach us a valuable lesson if enough of us pay attention.
No way.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 07:33:07 pm
Way.
Learn, motherfucker.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 07:35:19 pm
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
This may have been posted elsewhere, but given Musk & Trump have a mutual love-in ongoing, in here is apt.

Brazil gets tough with Musk (for unsurprisingly spreading disinformation) and Musk chucks his toys out of the pram.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgjv857plevo
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
Today at 01:45:47 am
Genuinely had to check to make sure J.D. Vance's Gangs of New York comment (yes the Scorsese film) wasn't from The Onion

Quote
Has anybody ever seen the movie Gangs of New York? Thats what Im talking about, Vance said. We know that when we have these massive ethnic enclaves form in our country, it can sometimes lead to higher crime rates.

He later added: What happens when you have massive amounts of illegal immigration, it actually starts to create ethnic conflict, it creates higher crime rates. Weve certainly seen that over the last few years.

Vances reference to Gangs of New York as evidence for his racist assertion about immigrants calls into question his comprehension of the movie. As Washington Post columnist Philip Bump pointed out on X, the most brutal, vicious killer in that movie is the nativist who loathes immigrants.
https://www.msnbc.com/top-stories/latest/jd-vance-gangs-of-new-york-deportation-crime-rcna167012
