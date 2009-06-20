« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted  (Read 537289 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,279
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 11:52:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:44 am
Has anybody ever calculated the size of Trump's vocabulary. I'd be amazed if it was higher than 100 words.

200 if you count the same words jumbled up, 300 hundred if you count them also in UPPERCAPS.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,400
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 11:55:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:44 am
Has anybody ever calculated the size of Trump's vocabulary. I'd be amazed if it was higher than 100 words.
I take it that includes fictional words.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,492
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 12:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:44 am
Has anybody ever calculated the size of Trump's vocabulary. I'd be amazed if it was higher than 100 words.

From the other day, on Kamala:

"She's been unbelievable in terms of her badness."
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,279
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9083 on: Today at 12:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:15:51 pm
From the other day, on Kamala:

"She's been unbelievable in terms of her badness."

Talks like a drunk toddler.
On a good day.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,758
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9084 on: Today at 12:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:44 am
Has anybody ever calculated the size of Trump's vocabulary. I'd be amazed if it was higher than 100 words.

Of course they have. In his first 30.000 words as a president he used 2605 unique words. The fewest of all the presidents since Hoover in 1929. Obama in comparison used 4869 unique words. Trump was also speaking on a 4th-grader level the lowest of all the presidents in the analysis. He came in last in every other assessment method as well. I could also see his actual vocabulary being way lower, as those 30.000 words will probably also include speeches that were written for him and included words he didn't know.

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-fire-and-fury-smart-genius-obama-774169

I've said it before, but I genuinely think he's as dumb as a bag of rocks. He is car-salesman- or grifter-smart, but he's not witty or knowledgable in any way. What he is good at is getting money from people and not giving a fuck about how he does that and what the consequences might be. If he hadn't been born into a rich family, he'd be doing time, because he has been caught selling fake electronics on Ebay for the 50th time or some other scam...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:59 pm by stoa »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,634
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9085 on: Today at 12:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:15:51 pm
From the other day, on Kamala:

"She's been unbelievable in terms of her badness."

His die hard will always support him and plenty of Republicans will vote regardless of the candidate. But my goodness he sounds tired, old, worn out and crotchety.

Everything Trump touches dies, and I get the feeling Republicans across the country are about to find that out the hard way. Since Harris joined the fight, Trump just sounds like a tired, whiny old man* with nothing new to say, as everyone around him desperately tries to prop up his campaign and pretend to the media he is something he isn't.

*yes we all know that is exactly what he is and has been for years, but finally the scales seem to be falling from the eyes of many American voters now they have Harris' energy to compare him to.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9086 on: Today at 12:34:11 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:51:57 am



Quote
"This submoronic s---heel gave the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh and Devin Nunes," added TV producer David Simon. "And because he's utterly ignorant, ahistorical and terrified to read anything longer than his own tweets, it's certain that he hasn't bothered to read the combat accounts of recipients of the Medal of Honor. To him, soldiers and sailors and Marines are 'suckers' and never asked the question on his mind: 'What was in it for them?' Those are his quotes. This is his mind. This man is unfit to be an American citizen, let alone govern."
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,492
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9087 on: Today at 12:42:14 pm »
I said: Dont do it. You cant do it, Vladimir. You do it, its going to be a bad day. You cannot do it, Trump recalled during his chat with Musk on X. I told him things that, what Id do, and he said, No way, and I said, Way!
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9088 on: Today at 12:44:03 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:24:20 pm


I've said it before, but I genuinely think he's as dumb as a bag of rocks.

He's always the most uneducated in the room and knows it, but bluffs, which permeates his every trait.

He's also got good instincts.


There's rattle about him knowing he's done and seeing how much he can make by running a losing campaign.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,334
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9089 on: Today at 01:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:44 am
Has anybody ever calculated the size of Trump's vocabulary. I'd be amazed if it was higher than 100 words.

Id love to know the guys IQ. Judging from afar Id guess in the 80-90 range. He does have the low cunning of a bully though.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,345
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9090 on: Today at 01:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:55:33 am
I take it that includes fictional words.

Naturally (although I do like covfefe, which we say quite a lot in our house).

There's a serious point here of course. The hundred-word vocabulary can evidently be quite effective for a few years. But the longer you spend in front of the cameras the more the seams begin to show. Describing every woman he comes across as "nasty" must make even his most diehard supporters start to ask questions -not about Trump's own lack of grace, but about the validity of the charge. If every opponent of Trump is accused of being "crooked" or "not nice" or "nasty" (I've now exhausted the repertoire) then the insults surely cease to sting.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,492
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9091 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm »
Under Kamalas extreme high cost energy policy known as net zero. You know what? Net zero. They have no idea what it means. By the way, its net zero. What does that mean? Nobody knows what it means. Were going to go to a net zero policy. What does that mean? I have no idea.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,400
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9092 on: Today at 03:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:28:15 pm
Under Kamalas extreme high cost energy policy known as net zero. You know what? Net zero. They have no idea what it means. By the way, its net zero. What does that mean? Nobody knows what it means. Were going to go to a net zero policy. What does that mean? I have no idea.
There's almost a nobility in that.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,345
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9093 on: Today at 04:00:02 pm »
It's the old thing with Trump. If he doesn't know something, no one does. When he learns something new he's the first to discover it. "Abraham Lincoln, you heard of the guy, right? Very big league guy. No one knows this but he was a Republican."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,634
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9094 on: Today at 04:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:56:04 pm
Naturally (although I do like covfefe, which we say quite a lot in our house).

There's a serious point here of course. The hundred-word vocabulary can evidently be quite effective for a few years. But the longer you spend in front of the cameras the more the seams begin to show. Describing every woman he comes across as "nasty" must make even his most diehard supporters start to ask questions -not about Trump's own lack of grace, but about the validity of the charge. If every opponent of Trump is accused of being "crooked" or "not nice" or "nasty" (I've now exhausted the repertoire) then the insults surely cease to sting.

Well as we know, he's a con man. And we all know the old adage, "you can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time".

Trump can't fool enough people anymore; especially now that Biden has been replaced with Harris, and people have been reminded of what a genuinely competent, compassionate and alert presidential candidate sounds like. Trump comes across as an old fool now.

Like I said, everything Trump touches dies. Casinos, Universities, steaks, vodka, the GOP. It's nothing but an endless grift. He moves from one product to another because the quality is crap. The only thing he ever learned how to sell effectively was his own name.

I'd be surprised if his (current) IQ was above 75. And as his mental acuity fails, he can't maintain the con. It's a con he's been holding together for almost a decade, and it's falling apart. Plenty of people will vote Republican regardless, but many others will switch or not vote at all for this fraud.

Of course I'm not taking anything for granted either. But Trump's team seem incapable of finding a workable strategy against Harris-Walz, which leaves the rest of the Repugs frantically running interference as they throw ideas around trying to find something that will hit home.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9095 on: Today at 04:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:24:16 pm
I'd be surprised if his (current) IQ was above 75. And as his mental acuity fails, he can't maintain the con. It's a con he's been holding together for almost a decade, and it's falling apart. Plenty of people will vote Republican regardless, but many others will switch or not vote at all for this fraud.
Which would place him in the bottom 5%, which seems about right to me. Especially when we factor in all the advantages provided to him.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9096 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:00:02 pm
It's the old thing with Trump. If he doesn't know something, no one does. When he learns something new he's the first to discover it. "Abraham Lincoln, you heard of the guy, right? Very big league guy. No one knows this but he was a Republican."
best was a few weeks ago ...

"I just realized, when you say "US" that spells "us", right?  I mean it's the same thing.  The US, is us.  I like that!"
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,400
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9097 on: Today at 04:52:24 pm »
I genuinely cannot understand how Trump could fool anyone any of the time.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9098 on: Today at 04:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:24:16 pm
Like I said, everything Trump touches dies. Casinos, Universities, steaks, vodka, the GOP.

next on his list - the US constitution, the US legal system, and US democracy.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9099 on: Today at 04:57:53 pm »


GOP pollster and communication strategist Frank Luntz questioned whether Donald Trump wants to be president again on Thursday as he spotted a tremendous advantage that Vice President Kamala Harris had over him in a focus group.

On these personality traits, Harris has a tremendous advantage over Trump and there are people who had voted for Trump in 2020 that will not vote for him again because theyre tired of his rude and abusive behavior, said in an appearance on MSNBCs Morning Joe.

He continued, He is literally losing this election and Im starting to wonder, does he want to lose? Is this something thats going on inside his head simply because he doesnt want to be president for four more years because no sane person would campaign the way Donald Trump is campaigning.
Luntz said the focus group of voters, which didnt support President Joe Bidens reelection bid prior to backing Harris campaign, were tired of Trumps abuse and personality.

Luntz noted that the group, who emphasized issues including inflation and immigration, questioned whether Harris is mainstream or extreme but were eager to return to a normalcy in the country.

He added that Trump on immigration and inflation still has an advantage over Harris.

His comments arrive after a new poll shows the Democratic nominee either leading or tied with Trump in six of seven battleground states.

A separate poll found more Harris supporters than Trump supporters saying they were extremely enthusiastic to vote in November, a double-digit increase from the amount of Biden supporters who were asked the same thing in early July.

Luntz, later in his MSNBC appearance, declared that Harris is getting a convention bounce before the convention and wonders what the feeling toward her will look like by the end of next week.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-pollster-spots-harris-tremendous-advantage-over-trump-does-he-want-to-lose/ar-AA1oUbX3?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=e902397e7d334c9399877fba57d782cd&ei=30
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,634
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9100 on: Today at 05:49:54 pm »
Quote
  His comments arrive after a new poll shows the Democratic nominee either leading or tied with Trump in six of seven battleground states. 

Isn't it something like Harris leads in six and ties in the seventh? And I think she only needs three to win outright, depending on their EC votes.

But yeah, Trump doesn't want to be president. He wants to be king.  Oh, and pardon himself to avoid jail. Other than that, be lazy, feckless and pretend drive firetrucks.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:51:45 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,345
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9101 on: Today at 05:53:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:49:13 pm
best was a few weeks ago ...

"I just realized, when you say "US" that spells "us", right?  I mean it's the same thing.  The US, is us.  I like that!"

"I said to President Xi, I love the guy by the way, he's a strong guy, but you gotta tell 'em sometimes, and I said to him, y'know China is like a cup or a.....y'know like a cup is made of china and china can easy break. He said 'no way', I said 'way'"
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9102 on: Today at 06:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:52:24 pm
I genuinely cannot understand how Trump could fool anyone any of the time.

You don't know any Yanks from Red states?
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9103 on: Today at 06:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:53:17 pm
"I said to President Xi, I love the guy by the way, he's a strong guy, but you gotta tell 'em sometimes, and I said to him, y'know China is like a cup or a.....y'know like a cup is made of china and china can easy break. He said 'no way', I said 'way'"
For those who have not heard the original (the 1 minute mark, but is probably worth listening from the beginning).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cR_1nmEnGvo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cR_1nmEnGvo</a>
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9104 on: Today at 06:28:56 pm »
know some dont like articles for some reason, but here's an important one.


The Washington Post
Donald Trumps comfort-food campaign
Story by Philip Bump  3h  5 min read

To put it in terms Donald Trump would appreciate: On Thursday, Trump gave himself a mulligan.

The afternoon before, he was in North Carolina to present what was billed as a speech delineating his economic policies. As he got underway, he even told the raucous crowd that were doing this as an intellectual speech.

But, with the cheering crowd rooting him on, the speech quickly devolved into Trumps familiar rhetorical stew. He read some prepared comments from the teleprompter and then wandered off into the stuff he really enjoyed talking about. By the end, it was just a regular rally, with a few more lines about inflation than you might normally hear.

So: the do-over. On Thursday morning, Trumps campaign announced a news conference to be held in New Jersey, one that would allow the candidate to present his economic proposals in a sober, direct context to the press, the only people (in Trumps estimation) who really care. And, once again, he started off reading policy talking points, this time from a sheaf of paper, his voice monotonous and uninterested. But there were some Trump fans there, too, and after spending slightly longer on the policy than he had in North Carolina, he soon returned to his standard campaign patter. The shift in his enjoyment of the presentation was visible: He spoke with more energy and engaged with the audience. Talking about the things he likes to talk about  how bad Democrats are, how dangerous immigrants are, how deadly wind turbines are to birds  he is animated and passionate.

The problem, it seems, is that his campaign staff seems to really want him to talk about other things. They know that people are frustrated by inflation and that Trump has a political advantage on the topic, so they included lots of inflation talking points in his speech(es). In New Jersey, Trump was flanked by tables of common household goods, with placards showing how prices rose after the emergence of the pandemic.
But that visual display failed for three reasons.

The first was that it was set up outside of Trumps Bedminster golf club, a facility that doesnt exactly convey a sense of communion with the working man. There was a table of breakfast cereals and fruit and instant coffee, but they all looked  probably for good reason  like the varieties of those products used in hotel buffets. Meanwhile, the brick-and-column facade of Bedminster loomed in the background. Louis XIV stepping out of Versailles to commiserate with the peasants.

Another reason it failed was that Trump clearly had no hand or interest in it. He ignored the display for much of his speech, only addressing the products at his side once hed concluded.

They did a nice job with the display, he said of the unnamed staffers whod presented him with the props. Then he spotted something familiar: I havent seen Cheerios in a long time! he said, turning to the cameras with a distinct look of pleasure. He picked out a few of the price increase indicators shown on accompanying signage but spent more time praising his team and the products on display. It was a microcosm of the whole event, really, ignoring the substance for whats immediately stimulating.

But thats the third point here: His supporters arent interested in the substance, either. They are fine with Trump reading talking points, but they want to hear the stuff about Democrats and borders. Its symbiotic: He likes saying it and they like hearing it. And thats been a good enough political formula for Trump to lose the popular vote two presidential elections in a row.

Last month, before President Joe Biden abandoned his bid for reelection, Trump was on something of a glide path. He had leads in the polls  real leads!  for the first time since he began his political career. Democrats were demoralized and pessimistic. Trump didnt seem to have to do much but turn out his base and he could win. It might have been 2016 all over, with his teams enthusiasm edging past Democrats struggling to turn out their voters.

Then Biden dropped out. The polls shifted. Trumps well-worn patter about Biden was no good. Suddenly, he was back on defense, and he and his team dont seem to know what to do about it.

Earlier this year, his campaigns co-managers, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, were chirping about Trumps dominant position and seeking credit for his successes. But it was always mostly Biden and now Bidens gone. And Trump, instead of having a general election that unfolded as smoothly as the primary, is suddenly in a fight.

That means that people are now telling him to give speeches about inflation, to appeal to people who dont already love him. But Trump didnt get into politics to effect policy change; he got into politics to talk to people who love him! His old campaign team used to encourage this, to tell him and everyone around him that the key to success was just letting Trump be Trump.

So Trump brought the most fervent advocate of that view, Corey Lewandowski, back into the fold.

Its very important to recognize that Lewandowski has no experience in winning a presidential general election. He was at Trumps side when the businessman launched his 2016 campaign, but was jettisoned after the primaries. He didnt play a role in Trumps 2020 campaign, either. So why did Trump bring him on board? Well, one thing Lewandowski  co-author of the book Let Trump Be Trump  will champion is letting Trump be Trump.

Lewandowski is a warm blanket for Trump (albeit a very prickly one for everyone else). And thats the campaign Trump seems to want, a cozy one that lets him wander to a different part of Mar-a-Lago for one news conference or outside the doors of Bedminster for another. Hell still do rallies, but even those are happening at a slower pace than in past years, perhaps because hes adjusting to the new reality of the race or perhaps because of the trauma of last months assassination attempt or, perhaps, simply because the pace of eight years ago doesnt fit the Trump of today.

Trump wants to win in November; theres no question about that. If nothing else, its the easier path toward avoiding future criminal trials or potential incarceration. But what he doesnt seem to be interested in is running a campaign that involves traditional campaign elements like sticking to talking points and leaving your house multiple days in a row.

Its possible that Trump believes his own patter, that his 2016 win was a preview of what can happen this year and that 2020 was actually stolen from him. And it is certainly possible that he can win in 2024 using the same stoke-the-base approach he has used the last two times.

But, again, each of those last two times, his Democratic opponent got millions of more votes.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-s-comfort-food-campaign/ar-AA1oUWji?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=00c6567bbcfe481f9cc211e5ec46929b&ei=40
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9105 on: Today at 06:45:16 pm »
And this is delicious.

'Growing chatter' at Mar-a-Lago that Trump wants two campaign heads to 'kill each other'
Story by Tom Boggioni  2h  3 min read

The re-hiring of former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to help shore up a struggling re-election effort is being dismissed as not reflecting on the existing campaign managers, but there might be financial considerations in play.

On Thursday, an announcement that Lewandowski and several other veterans from the successful 2016 campaign were being brought back into the fold led to speculation that Trump co-campaign heads Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita might be on the way out.

According to Tara Palmeri, who posted on X on Thursday as the hiring was being announced, "Lewandowski told allies over the weekend that he was coming back as a campaign chairman essentially a layer above Wiles and LaCivita. This comes as Trump, superstitious and nostalgic, wants the team that helped him win in 2016 back."
Following up at Puck, Palmeri wrote that Wiles will likely survive, but LaCivita may be under the gun over the amount he has been billing for his services.

As she explained, a source close to Lewandowski told her, "Susie is a survivor; shes not going anywhere. But then you have LaCivita and Corey Lewandowski, two alpha men. Its like Trump just wants them to kill each other and for one to win so he doesnt have to actually fire anyone.

She went on to add, that there is "chatter" around Mar-a-Lago about LaCivita and money.

"One obvious vulnerability facing LaCivita is his astronomical fee. As Trump stews over his fading poll numbers and whether a once easily winnable election is slipping away, there has been growing chatter in some corners of Mar-a-Lago about the $50,000 that LaCivitas firm, Advanced Strategies, collects from the campaign and R.N.C. each month, which is included in the nearly $1.7 million hes invoiced the campaign so far this year for various services like placed media, political strategy consulting, and video production, up from the $1.65 million he billed last year," she wrote.

Whether it is related to changes at the top of the campaign structure or the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris is riding a wave of enthusiasm and campaign contributions as she has surged past the former president in the polls, Palmeris wrote that LaCivita has undergone a mood change since the RNC convention in Milwaukee.

"The typically jovial LaCivita is now quiet and moody, I hear, a dramatic change from the heady days of the Republican National Convention, last month, when he was boasting about the size of his hotel suite," she reported.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/growing-chatter-at-mar-a-lago-that-trump-wants-two-campaign-heads-to-kill-each-other/ar-AA1oVhcu?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=20e961f43503417ca425efc2c47a6031&ei=9

$50k a month is peanuts. The cheap fuck.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9106 on: Today at 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:45:16 pm
As she explained, a source close to Lewandowski told her, "Susie is a survivor; shes not going anywhere. But then you have LaCivita and Corey Lewandowski, two alpha men. Its like Trump just wants them to kill each other and for one to win so he doesnt have to actually fire anyone.
'Corey Lewandowski, [...] alpha m[a]n', is not a phrase you hear very often.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,946
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9107 on: Today at 07:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:42:14 pm
I said: Dont do it. You cant do it, Vladimir. You do it, its going to be a bad day. You cannot do it, Trump recalled during his chat with Musk on X. I told him things that, what Id do, and he said, No way, and I said, Way!
One of my decent chuckles of the week that. He's so stupid.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,488
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9108 on: Today at 07:10:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:07:25 pm
One of my decent chuckles of the week that. He's so stupid.

Have you listened to the audio? He sounds like Sylvester the cat.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,946
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9109 on: Today at 07:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:00:02 pm
It's the old thing with Trump. If he doesn't know something, no one does. When he learns something new he's the first to discover it. "Abraham Lincoln, you heard of the guy, right? Very big league guy. No one knows this but he was a Republican."
Anthony Scaramucci said on a recent podcast that if someone advises him of something in front of another person he goes mad. He won't tolerate a situation in which even a single person thinks he didn't know something.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,946
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9110 on: Today at 07:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:10:14 pm
Have you listened to the audio? He sounds like Sylvester the cat.
Not all of it but many of the snippets available. There were a couple of people in the room with him but so far nothing has leaked about whether he'd taken a few teeth out or not. It's fucking hilarious.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Up
« previous next »
 