Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 11:52:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:44 am
Has anybody ever calculated the size of Trump's vocabulary. I'd be amazed if it was higher than 100 words.

200 if you count the same words jumbled up, 300 hundred if you count them also in UPPERCAPS.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 11:55:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:44 am
Has anybody ever calculated the size of Trump's vocabulary. I'd be amazed if it was higher than 100 words.
I take it that includes fictional words.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 12:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:44 am
Has anybody ever calculated the size of Trump's vocabulary. I'd be amazed if it was higher than 100 words.

From the other day, on Kamala:

"She's been unbelievable in terms of her badness."
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9083 on: Today at 12:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:15:51 pm
From the other day, on Kamala:

"She's been unbelievable in terms of her badness."

Talks like a drunk toddler.
On a good day.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9084 on: Today at 12:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:44 am
Has anybody ever calculated the size of Trump's vocabulary. I'd be amazed if it was higher than 100 words.

Of course they have. In his first 30.000 words as a president he used 2605 unique words. The fewest of all the presidents since Hoover in 1929. Obama in comparison used 4869 unique words. Trump was also speaking on a 4th-grader level the lowest of all the presidents in the analysis. He came in last in every other assessment method as well. I could also see his actual vocabulary being way lower, as those 30.000 words will probably also include speeches that were written for him and included words he didn't know.

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-fire-and-fury-smart-genius-obama-774169

I've said it before, but I genuinely think he's as dumb as a bag of rocks. He is car-salesman- or grifter-smart, but he's not witty or knowledgable in any way. What he is good at is getting money from people and not giving a fuck about how he does that and what the consequences might be. If he hadn't been born into a rich family, he'd be doing time, because he has been caught selling fake electronics on Ebay for the 50th time or some other scam...
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9085 on: Today at 12:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:15:51 pm
From the other day, on Kamala:

"She's been unbelievable in terms of her badness."

His die hard will always support him and plenty of Republicans will vote regardless of the candidate. But my goodness he sounds tired, old, worn out and crotchety.

Everything Trump touches dies, and I get the feeling Republicans across the country are about to find that out the hard way. Since Harris joined the fight, Trump just sounds like a tired, whiny old man* with nothing new to say, as everyone around him desperately tries to prop up his campaign and pretend to the media he is something he isn't.

*yes we all know that is exactly what he is and has been for years, but finally the scales seem to be falling from the eyes of many American voters now they have Harris' energy to compare him to.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9086 on: Today at 12:34:11 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:51:57 am



Quote
"This submoronic s---heel gave the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh and Devin Nunes," added TV producer David Simon. "And because he's utterly ignorant, ahistorical and terrified to read anything longer than his own tweets, it's certain that he hasn't bothered to read the combat accounts of recipients of the Medal of Honor. To him, soldiers and sailors and Marines are 'suckers' and never asked the question on his mind: 'What was in it for them?' Those are his quotes. This is his mind. This man is unfit to be an American citizen, let alone govern."
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9087 on: Today at 12:42:14 pm »
I said: Dont do it. You cant do it, Vladimir. You do it, its going to be a bad day. You cannot do it, Trump recalled during his chat with Musk on X. I told him things that, what Id do, and he said, No way, and I said, Way!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9088 on: Today at 12:44:03 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:24:20 pm


I've said it before, but I genuinely think he's as dumb as a bag of rocks.

He's always the most uneducated in the room and knows it, but bluffs, which permeates his every trait.

He's also got good instincts.


There's rattle about him knowing he's done and seeing how much he can make by running a losing campaign.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9089 on: Today at 01:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:44 am
Has anybody ever calculated the size of Trump's vocabulary. I'd be amazed if it was higher than 100 words.

Id love to know the guys IQ. Judging from afar Id guess in the 80-90 range. He does have the low cunning of a bully though.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9090 on: Today at 01:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:55:33 am
I take it that includes fictional words.

Naturally (although I do like covfefe, which we say quite a lot in our house).

There's a serious point here of course. The hundred-word vocabulary can evidently be quite effective for a few years. But the longer you spend in front of the cameras the more the seams begin to show. Describing every woman he comes across as "nasty" must make even his most diehard supporters start to ask questions -not about Trump's own lack of grace, but about the validity of the charge. If every opponent of Trump is accused of being "crooked" or "not nice" or "nasty" (I've now exhausted the repertoire) then the insults surely cease to sting.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9091 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm »
Under Kamalas extreme high cost energy policy known as net zero. You know what? Net zero. They have no idea what it means. By the way, its net zero. What does that mean? Nobody knows what it means. Were going to go to a net zero policy. What does that mean? I have no idea.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9092 on: Today at 03:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:28:15 pm
Under Kamalas extreme high cost energy policy known as net zero. You know what? Net zero. They have no idea what it means. By the way, its net zero. What does that mean? Nobody knows what it means. Were going to go to a net zero policy. What does that mean? I have no idea.
There's almost a nobility in that.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9093 on: Today at 04:00:02 pm »
It's the old thing with Trump. If he doesn't know something, no one does. When he learns something new he's the first to discover it. "Abraham Lincoln, you heard of the guy, right? Very big league guy. No one knows this but he was a Republican."
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9094 on: Today at 04:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:56:04 pm
Naturally (although I do like covfefe, which we say quite a lot in our house).

There's a serious point here of course. The hundred-word vocabulary can evidently be quite effective for a few years. But the longer you spend in front of the cameras the more the seams begin to show. Describing every woman he comes across as "nasty" must make even his most diehard supporters start to ask questions -not about Trump's own lack of grace, but about the validity of the charge. If every opponent of Trump is accused of being "crooked" or "not nice" or "nasty" (I've now exhausted the repertoire) then the insults surely cease to sting.

Well as we know, he's a con man. And we all know the old adage, "you can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time".

Trump can't fool enough people anymore; especially now that Biden has been replaced with Harris, and people have been reminded of what a genuinely competent, compassionate and alert presidential candidate sounds like. Trump comes across as an old fool now.

Like I said, everything Trump touches dies. Casinos, Universities, steaks, vodka, the GOP. It's nothing but an endless grift. He moves from one product to another because the quality is crap. The only thing he ever learned how to sell effectively was his own name.

I'd be surprised if his (current) IQ was above 75. And as his mental acuity fails, he can't maintain the con. It's a con he's been holding together for almost a decade, and it's falling apart. Plenty of people will vote Republican regardless, but many others will switch or not vote at all for this fraud.

Of course I'm not taking anything for granted either. But Trump's team seem incapable of finding a workable strategy against Harris-Walz, which leaves the rest of the Repugs frantically running interference as they throw ideas around trying to find something that will hit home.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9095 on: Today at 04:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:24:16 pm
I'd be surprised if his (current) IQ was above 75. And as his mental acuity fails, he can't maintain the con. It's a con he's been holding together for almost a decade, and it's falling apart. Plenty of people will vote Republican regardless, but many others will switch or not vote at all for this fraud.
Which would place him in the bottom 5%, which seems about right to me. Especially when we factor in all the advantages provided to him.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9096 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:00:02 pm
It's the old thing with Trump. If he doesn't know something, no one does. When he learns something new he's the first to discover it. "Abraham Lincoln, you heard of the guy, right? Very big league guy. No one knows this but he was a Republican."
best was a few weeks ago ...

"I just realized, when you say "US" that spells "us", right?  I mean it's the same thing.  The US, is us.  I like that!"
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9097 on: Today at 04:52:24 pm »
I genuinely cannot understand how Trump could fool anyone any of the time.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9098 on: Today at 04:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:24:16 pm
Like I said, everything Trump touches dies. Casinos, Universities, steaks, vodka, the GOP.

next on his list - the US constitution, the US legal system, and US democracy.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9099 on: Today at 04:57:53 pm »


GOP pollster and communication strategist Frank Luntz questioned whether Donald Trump wants to be president again on Thursday as he spotted a tremendous advantage that Vice President Kamala Harris had over him in a focus group.

On these personality traits, Harris has a tremendous advantage over Trump and there are people who had voted for Trump in 2020 that will not vote for him again because theyre tired of his rude and abusive behavior, said in an appearance on MSNBCs Morning Joe.

He continued, He is literally losing this election and Im starting to wonder, does he want to lose? Is this something thats going on inside his head simply because he doesnt want to be president for four more years because no sane person would campaign the way Donald Trump is campaigning.
Luntz said the focus group of voters, which didnt support President Joe Bidens reelection bid prior to backing Harris campaign, were tired of Trumps abuse and personality.

Luntz noted that the group, who emphasized issues including inflation and immigration, questioned whether Harris is mainstream or extreme but were eager to return to a normalcy in the country.

He added that Trump on immigration and inflation still has an advantage over Harris.

His comments arrive after a new poll shows the Democratic nominee either leading or tied with Trump in six of seven battleground states.

A separate poll found more Harris supporters than Trump supporters saying they were extremely enthusiastic to vote in November, a double-digit increase from the amount of Biden supporters who were asked the same thing in early July.

Luntz, later in his MSNBC appearance, declared that Harris is getting a convention bounce before the convention and wonders what the feeling toward her will look like by the end of next week.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-pollster-spots-harris-tremendous-advantage-over-trump-does-he-want-to-lose/ar-AA1oUbX3?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=e902397e7d334c9399877fba57d782cd&ei=30
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9100 on: Today at 05:49:54 pm »
Quote
  His comments arrive after a new poll shows the Democratic nominee either leading or tied with Trump in six of seven battleground states. 

Isn't it something like Harris leads in six and ties in the seventh? And I think she only needs three to win outright, depending on their EC votes.

But yeah, Trump doesn't want to be president. He wants to be king.  Oh, and pardon himself to avoid jail. Other than that, be lazy, feckless and pretend drive firetrucks.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9101 on: Today at 05:53:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:49:13 pm
best was a few weeks ago ...

"I just realized, when you say "US" that spells "us", right?  I mean it's the same thing.  The US, is us.  I like that!"

"I said to President Xi, I love the guy by the way, he's a strong guy, but you gotta tell 'em sometimes, and I said to him, y'know China is like a cup or a.....y'know like a cup is made of china and china can easy break. He said 'no way', I said 'way'"
