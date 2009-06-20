GOP pollster and communication strategist Frank Luntz questioned whether Donald Trump wants to be president again on Thursday as he spotted a tremendous advantage that Vice President Kamala Harris had over him in a focus group.On these personality traits, Harris has a tremendous advantage over Trump and there are people who had voted for Trump in 2020 that will not vote for him again because theyre tired of his rude and abusive behavior, said in an appearance on MSNBCs Morning Joe.He continued, He is literally losing this election and Im starting to wonder, does he want to lose? Is this something thats going on inside his head simply because he doesnt want to be president for four more years because no sane person would campaign the way Donald Trump is campaigning.Luntz said the focus group of voters, which didnt support President Joe Bidens reelection bid prior to backing Harris campaign, were tired of Trumps abuse and personality.Luntz noted that the group, who emphasized issues including inflation and immigration, questioned whether Harris is mainstream or extreme but were eager to return to a normalcy in the country.He added that Trump on immigration and inflation still has an advantage over Harris.His comments arrive after a new poll shows the Democratic nominee either leading or tied with Trump in six of seven battleground states.A separate poll found more Harris supporters than Trump supporters saying they were extremely enthusiastic to vote in November, a double-digit increase from the amount of Biden supporters who were asked the same thing in early July.Luntz, later in his MSNBC appearance, declared that Harris is getting a convention bounce before the convention and wonders what the feeling toward her will look like by the end of next week.