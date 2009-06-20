Naturally (although I do like covfefe, which we say quite a lot in our house).
There's a serious point here of course. The hundred-word vocabulary can evidently be quite effective for a few years. But the longer you spend in front of the cameras the more the seams begin to show. Describing every woman he comes across as "nasty" must make even his most diehard supporters start to ask questions -not about Trump's own lack of grace, but about the validity of the charge. If every opponent of Trump is accused of being "crooked" or "not nice" or "nasty" (I've now exhausted the repertoire) then the insults surely cease to sting.
Well as we know, he's a con man. And we all know the old adage, "you can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time".
Trump can't fool enough people anymore; especially now that Biden has been replaced with Harris, and people have been reminded of what a genuinely competent, compassionate and alert presidential candidate sounds like. Trump comes across as an old fool now.
Like I said, everything Trump touches dies. Casinos, Universities, steaks, vodka, the GOP. It's nothing but an endless grift. He moves from one product to another because the quality is crap. The only thing he ever learned how to sell effectively was his own name.
I'd be surprised if his (current) IQ was above 75. And as his mental acuity fails, he can't maintain the con. It's a con he's been holding together for almost a decade, and it's falling apart. Plenty of people will vote Republican regardless, but many others will switch or not vote at all for this fraud.
Of course I'm not taking anything for granted either. But Trump's team seem incapable of finding a workable strategy against Harris-Walz, which leaves the rest of the Repugs frantically running interference as they throw ideas around trying to find something that will hit home.