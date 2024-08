GOP pollster and communication strategist Frank Luntz questioned whether Donald Trump wants to be president again on Thursday as he spotted a “tremendous advantage” that Vice President Kamala Harris had over him in a focus group.“On these personality traits, Harris has a tremendous advantage over Trump and there are people who had voted for Trump in 2020 that will not vote for him again because they’re tired of his rude and abusive behavior,” said in an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”He continued, “He is literally losing this election and I’m starting to wonder, does he want to lose? Is this something that’s going on inside his head simply because he doesn’t want to be president for four more years because no sane person would campaign the way Donald Trump is campaigning.”Luntz said the focus group of voters, which didn’t support President Joe Biden’s reelection bid prior to backing Harris’ campaign, were “tired” of Trump’s “abuse” and personality.Luntz noted that the group, who emphasized issues including inflation and immigration, questioned whether Harris is “mainstream or extreme” but were “eager to return to a normalcy” in the country.He added that Trump on immigration and inflation “still has an advantage” over Harris.His comments arrive after a new poll shows the Democratic nominee either leading or tied with Trump in six of seven battleground states.A separate poll found more Harris supporters than Trump supporters saying they were “extremely enthusiastic” to vote in November, a double-digit increase from the amount of Biden supporters who were asked the same thing in early July.Luntz, later in his MSNBC appearance, declared that Harris is getting a “convention bounce before the convention” and wonders what the feeling toward her will look like by the end of next week.