« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted  (Read 531655 times)

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,335
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9040 on: Yesterday at 03:53:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:17:27 am
The United Auto Workers union on Tuesday filed federal labor charges against former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk for threatening to intimidate workers who go on strike.

During Trumps interview on X Monday night with Musk, who is also the principal owner of the social media platform, the pair discussed a potential role for Musk in Trumps administration should he get reelected. Trump called Musk the cutter, and praised Musk for his anti-union stances.

I look at what you do, you walk in and you just say, You want to quit? They go on strike  I wont mention the name of the company  but they go on strike, and you say, Thats okay, youre all gone. Youre all gone. Every one of you is gone, Trump said.

Musk could be heard laughing and replying yeah.

The UAW, which recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, filed separate charges against Trump and Musk Monday to the National Labor Relations Board.

The charges claim the former president and the Tesla CEO had interfered with, restrained or coerced employees who were exercising their right to organize against the company, suggesting he would fire employees engaged in protected concerted activity, including striking.

UAW president Shawn Fain, a harsh Trump critic, has previously called Trump a scab. He praised President Joe Biden for joining a picket line last year when the UAW struck General Motors, Ford and Stellantis all at once. And Fain has repeatedly singled out Tesla, the largest non-union American automaker, as a target for the unions organizing efforts.

When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean, Fain said in a statement. Both Trump and Musk want working class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly. Its disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/13/business/uaw-trump-musk-charges/index.html

The UAW President is great at making the case against Trump and for Harris. He's a real talent. It's great that the union now elects their president with direct votes by the members.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9041 on: Yesterday at 05:37:59 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 13, 2024, 04:46:06 pm
Anyone think Trump may have had a stroke?

It certainly sounded like it on the twitter feed. I also think the near miss on his life may be taking a toll on him.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,604
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9042 on: Yesterday at 05:57:16 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-Ic9j8k_3w8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-Ic9j8k_3w8</a>

I'm really interested about this. Say we're a week out from the election and Harris is perhaps 6-8% ahead in the swing states; enough that a Trump defeat is quite obvious. Say he decides to catch a plane, waves from the door, and then just buggers off somewhere?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9043 on: Yesterday at 05:58:39 pm »
I hope he's coming here.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,674
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9044 on: Yesterday at 06:08:53 pm »
Ive avoided the interview (hahaha wrong word I know) its Musk.


But this is well, just incredible


The one thing that I dont understand is that people talk about global warming or they talk about climate change, but they never talk about nuclear warming,


I dont even know where to start with this utter utter fuckwittery
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,802
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9045 on: Yesterday at 06:40:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:08:53 pm
Ive avoided the interview (hahaha wrong word I know) its Musk.


But this is well, just incredible


The one thing that I dont understand is that people talk about global warming or they talk about climate change, but they never talk about nuclear warming,


I dont even know where to start with this utter utter fuckwittery

To be fair, I don't think anyone actually knows what that means. Is he suggesting that nuclear power would contribute to global warming? or suggesting a nuclear war would raise the temperature of the planet ? Just inane ramblings, worse than you get from the pub bore.  I like the BBC yesterday were going with the clip about what he claims he said to Putin and Putin came back with "you wouldn't" , and trump just claims he said "I would". or words to that effect.  He's such a ,well I am sure there are more eloquent words, but I am going with knob.

--edit-- I know can't unhear "They don't talk about nuclear warming" being said in a Homer Simpson accent.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,140
  • Truthiness
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9046 on: Yesterday at 06:40:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:08:53 pm
Ive avoided the interview (hahaha wrong word I know) its Musk.


But this is well, just incredible


The one thing that I dont understand is that people talk about global warming or they talk about climate change, but they never talk about nuclear warming,


I dont even know where to start with this utter utter fuckwittery
Nucular.  It's pronounced nucular.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9047 on: Yesterday at 06:49:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:40:14 pm
To be fair, I don't think anyone actually knows what that means. Is he suggesting that nuclear power would contribute to global warming? or suggesting a nuclear war would raise the temperature of the planet ? Just inane ramblings, worse than you get from the pub bore.  I like the BBC yesterday were going with the clip about what he claims he said to Putin and Putin came back with "you wouldn't" , and trump just claims he said "I would". or words to that effect.  He's such a ,well I am sure there are more eloquent words, but I am going with knob.

--edit-- I know can't unhear "They don't talk about nuclear warming" being said in a Homer Simpson accent.

He's talking about the potential for nuclear war is higher when he's not POTUS. Iran, Russia, North Korea would all be 'cool' if he was back in power.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9048 on: Yesterday at 06:53:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:08:53 pm
Ive avoided the interview (hahaha wrong word I know) its Musk.


But this is well, just incredible


The one thing that I dont understand is that people talk about global warming or they talk about climate change, but they never talk about nuclear warming,


I dont even know where to start with this utter utter fuckwittery

Nuclear warming is the hidden and unknown counter to global warming. The world was waiting for this discovery.  That alone will put any concerns re global warming in the rear view mirror.  What a triumph for humanity. 
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9049 on: Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:40:14 pm
To be fair, I don't think anyone actually knows what that means. Is he suggesting that nuclear power would contribute to global warming? or suggesting a nuclear war would raise the temperature of the planet ? Just inane ramblings, worse than you get from the pub bore.  I like the BBC yesterday were going with the clip about what he claims he said to Putin and Putin came back with "you wouldn't" , and trump just claims he said "I would". or words to that effect.  He's such a ,well I am sure there are more eloquent words, but I am going with knob.

--edit-- I know can't unhear "They don't talk about nuclear warming" being said in a Homer Simpson accent.
Heh. It was much worse than that. ;D Trump went all Wayne's World. According to Trump:

"'I told him things that, what I'd do, and he said, 'No way,' and I said, 'Way!'"
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9050 on: Yesterday at 08:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm
Heh. It was much worse than that. ;D Trump went all Wayne's World. According to Trump:

"'I told him things that, what I'd do, and he said, 'No way,' and I said, 'Way!'"
How can you possibly survive in the modern world if you can listen to these numpties (Trump, Johnson, Frottage, Hancock, etc) without every cell in your body sending bullshit alerts to your brain.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,333
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9051 on: Yesterday at 08:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm
"'I told him things that, what I'd do, and he said, 'No way,' and I said, 'Way!'"

High-powered stuff.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,140
  • Truthiness
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9052 on: Yesterday at 08:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm
Heh. It was much worse than that. ;D Trump went all Wayne's World. According to Trump:

"'I told him things that, what I'd do, and he said, 'No way,' and I said, 'Way!'"
"And he went 'nu-huh' and I went 'Yes way, girlfriend' and snapped my fingers and he's literally dead now, he can't show his face at school now"
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,935
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9053 on: Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm »
On a podcast I heard him refer to respected journalist Maggie Haberman as Maggot Hag-erman.

He really is a scummy piece of shit isn't he. I find it bewildering how a woman can work for or vote for hi.
Scum Trump.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,604
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #9054 on: Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm
On a podcast I heard him refer to respected journalist Maggie Haberman as Maggot Hag-erman.

He really is a scummy piece of shit isn't he. I find it bewildering how a woman can work for or vote for hi.
Scum Trump.

He's a billionaire bum. If it wasn't for an accident of birth he'd be on food stamps in New Jersey.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9055 on: Yesterday at 09:08:19 pm »
It appears he's losing the Teamsters.

Quote
REGRETS, HE MIGHT HAVE A FEW  International Brotherhood of Teamsters President SEAN OBRIEN made a splash last month speaking at the Republican National Convention, and his organization now stands alone among Americas largest unions in withholding an endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee KAMALA HARRIS.

But DONALD TRUMPs comments to ELON MUSK Monday night suggesting that striking workers ought to be summarily fired have inflamed organized labor  and put OBrien on the spot. He responded in a statement to Playbook last night: Firing workers for organizing, striking, and exercising their rights as Americans is economic terrorism, he said.

Whether the fiery words will translate into a Harris endorsement remains to be seen. Brittany Gibson reports that the Teamsters National Black Caucus has now endorsed Harris, putting pressure on its parent organization, which is now conducting an online straw poll of members. OBrien, notably, said yesterday he has yet to receive an invitation to address the Democratic National Convention next week.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,802
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9056 on: Yesterday at 09:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm
Heh. It was much worse than that. ;D Trump went all Wayne's World. According to Trump:

"'I told him things that, what I'd do, and he said, 'No way,' and I said, 'Way!'"

That was it.  It sounds even worse in his drawl.
Lord knows what the interpreter thought was going on.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,040
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9057 on: Yesterday at 11:22:22 pm »
But he quickly reverted to attacking the United States itself, calling the country he wants to lead a third world nation because he was ousted from the White House four years ago before claiming that electing him would solve all of the countrys problems.

With four more years of Harris, your finances will never recover. The never going to recover. A country will never recover, frankly, more importantly, it will be unrecoverable. Vote Trump and your incomes will soar. Your savings will grow. Young people will be able to afford a home, and we will bring back the American dream, bigger, better and stronger than ever before, he said.

The former presidents speech meandered between attacks on Biden and Harris and vague promises to re-implement the policies hed put in place during his administration, and at one point he claimed the vice president is responsible for high car insurance rates and gasoline prices due to her liberal extremism and assailed her as an incompetent socialist lunatic.

Trump had only taken the stage moments earlier when he began repeating the bogus claim that he has very good polls coming out and attacking President Joe Biden, who is no longer running against him for a second term.

On election day, were going to tell her that weve had enough that we cant take any more. Kamala, youre doing a horrible job. Youre a terrible Attorney General. You are terrible District Attorney. Youre the worst vice president in history, he said.

He then began screaming his opponents first name at the top of his lungs: Kamala, Kamala, youre fired.

After a roughly ten-minute tangent during which he ruminated on the assassination attempt against him last month, Trump finally returned to the subject hed ostensibly come to talk about.

He claimed that inflation, which according to the Consumer Price Index is at its lowest level since 2021, is out of control and promised a a whole of government effort to raise the standard of living and make American life affordable, though he did not say how he would carry any of that out.

The ex-president also again questioned Harriss intelligence by accusing her of ducking press interviews because she's not smart, she's not intelligent before returning to vague platitudes on what he would do to improve economic conditions in the US.

Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,614
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9058 on: Today at 04:51:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:08:19 pm
It appears he's losing the Teamsters.


Any idea why he/ they switched to Trump? Gender preference? Shocked that going Republican might erode workers' rights, just shocked. Imagine a union supporting a guy whose catchphrase is "You're fired!"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 