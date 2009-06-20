But he quickly reverted to attacking the United States itself, calling the country he wants to lead a third world nation because he was ousted from the White House four years ago before claiming that electing him would solve all of the countrys problems.With four more years of Harris, your finances will never recover. The never going to recover. A country will never recover, frankly, more importantly, it will be unrecoverable., he said.The former presidents speech meandered between attacks on Biden and Harris and vague promises to re-implement the policies hed put in place during his administration, and at one point he claimed the vice president is responsible for high car insurance rates and gasoline prices due to her liberal extremism and assailed her as an incompetent socialist lunatic.Trump had only taken the stage moments earlier when he began repeating the bogus claim that he has very good polls coming out and attacking President Joe Biden, who is no longer running against him for a second term.On election day, were going to tell her that weve had enough that we cant take any more. Kamala, youre doing a horrible job. Youre a terrible Attorney General. You are terrible District Attorney. Youre the worst vice president in history, he said.He then began screaming his opponents first name at the top of his lungs: Kamala, Kamala, youre fired.After a roughly ten-minute tangent during which he ruminated on the assassination attempt against him last month, Trump finally returned to the subject hed ostensibly come to talk about.He claimed that inflation, which according to the Consumer Price Index is at its lowest level since 2021, is out of control and promised a a whole of government effort to raise the standard of living and make American life affordable, though he did not say how he would carry any of that out.The ex-president also again questioned Harriss intelligence by accusing her of ducking press interviews because she's not smart, she's not intelligent before returning to vague platitudes on what he would do to improve economic conditions in the US.