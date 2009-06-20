But he quickly reverted to attacking the United States itself, calling the country he wants to lead a third world nation because he was ousted from the White House four years ago before claiming that electing him would solve all of the countrys problems.
With four more years of Harris, your finances will never recover. The never going to recover. A country will never recover, frankly, more importantly, it will be unrecoverable. Vote Trump and your incomes will soar. Your savings will grow. Young people will be able to afford a home, and we will bring back the American dream, bigger, better and stronger than ever before
, he said.
The former presidents speech meandered between attacks on Biden and Harris and vague promises to re-implement the policies hed put in place during his administration, and at one point he claimed the vice president is responsible for high car insurance rates and gasoline prices due to her liberal extremism and assailed her as an incompetent socialist lunatic.
Trump had only taken the stage moments earlier when he began repeating the bogus claim that he has very good polls coming out and attacking President Joe Biden, who is no longer running against him for a second term.
On election day, were going to tell her that weve had enough that we cant take any more. Kamala, youre doing a horrible job. Youre a terrible Attorney General. You are terrible District Attorney. Youre the worst vice president in history, he said.
He then began screaming his opponents first name at the top of his lungs: Kamala, Kamala, youre fired.
After a roughly ten-minute tangent during which he ruminated on the assassination attempt against him last month, Trump finally returned to the subject hed ostensibly come to talk about.
He claimed that inflation, which according to the Consumer Price Index is at its lowest level since 2021, is out of control and promised a a whole of government effort to raise the standard of living and make American life affordable, though he did not say how he would carry any of that out.
The ex-president also again questioned Harriss intelligence by accusing her of ducking press interviews because she's not smart, she's not intelligent before returning to vague platitudes on what he would do to improve economic conditions in the US.