Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9000 on: August 12, 2024, 09:11:56 pm
I thought this lad spoke well, obviously has Trump's number. I also think that he is probably very influential with members of what is a very large union membership.

President of United Auto Workers says with Trump this country is for sale

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/NnwrjOt6670?si=5FWQO4LKNjGgBp02" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/NnwrjOt6670?si=5FWQO4LKNjGgBp02</a>
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9001 on: August 12, 2024, 09:16:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on August 12, 2024, 08:12:29 pm
He really is a mad c*nt.
Ok. So ignoring his inauguration crowds for a moment. Wtf is he basing this on? I'm assuming there's a photo of Kamala , getting on or off a plane, with lots of supporters. And the media have picked up a photo.  And he's disputing it.  Is there even a photo of her near a plane with support?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9002 on: August 12, 2024, 09:42:17 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August 12, 2024, 09:16:36 pm
Ok. So ignoring his inauguration crowds for a moment. Wtf is he basing this on? I'm assuming there's a photo of Kamala , getting on or off a plane, with lots of supporters. And the media have picked up a photo.  And he's disputing it.  Is there even a photo of her near a plane with support?

Some dickhead renowned for posting bullshit claimed if you zoomed in on Airforce 2, the reflection on the aircraft showed there was nobody standing there in front of the plane, ergo the image had been doctored and the crowed added in later. That is the only source of the claim.

It's not like people broadcast the images live or anything, or that there's also video evidence from multiple people who were actually there...
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9003 on: August 12, 2024, 09:58:19 pm
He should have just said that the crowd were just actors paid to be there with the money people donated to the campaign. Could even have told from own experience how easy that is, as he did it for the announcement he was running for President the first time... :D
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9004 on: August 12, 2024, 10:13:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August 12, 2024, 09:16:36 pm
Ok. So ignoring his inauguration crowds for a moment. Wtf is he basing this on? I'm assuming there's a photo of Kamala , getting on or off a plane, with lots of supporters. And the media have picked up a photo.  And he's disputing it.  Is there even a photo of her near a plane with support?
Theres been a lot of videos circulating of Trump stopping and waving and fist pumping to none existent crowds as he's walking up the steps to board his plane, afaik, this has only come out over the last few weeks so this is all about Trump accusing Harris of doing something he is guilty of.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9005 on: August 12, 2024, 10:28:30 pm
Quote from: stoa on August 12, 2024, 09:58:19 pm
He should have just said that the crowd were just actors paid to be there with the money people donated to the campaign. Could even have told from own experience how easy that is, as he did it for the announcement he was running for President the first time... :D

That would just mean Harris will start pointing to Trump's empty stadiums and saying the billionaire must have run out of money. :D
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9006 on: August 12, 2024, 10:30:00 pm
Any serious person going for president would, esp this close to election, be shouting about policies, etc.  ie what Harris is doing.

But no, lets chuck toys out of the pram because of imaginary crowds, etc.  while that sort of childish nonsense may appeal to his base, its not going to resonate with the electorate at all.  They prob feel its quite sad to see a (supposed) grown man reduced to petty crap.  But then he done same on his inauguration in 2016.  The narcissist never grows up.  Its always all about the ego.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9007 on: August 12, 2024, 10:42:23 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 12, 2024, 09:42:17 pm
Some dickhead renowned for posting bullshit claimed if you zoomed in on Airforce 2, the reflection on the aircraft showed there was nobody standing there in front of the plane, ergo the image had been doctored and the crowed added in later. That is the only source of the claim.

It's not like people broadcast the images live or anything, or that there's also video evidence from multiple people who were actually there...

This counters his claims

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1821333218710175998?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1821333218710175998%7Ctwgr%5E10d7a3cb3819718ec1c3c862cadabf026da067cc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailymail.co.uk%2Fnews%2Farticle-13733583%2FTrump-claims-Kamala-Harris-rally-crowd-FAKE-AI-doctored-photo.html
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9008 on: August 12, 2024, 11:20:03 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 12, 2024, 09:42:17 pm
Some dickhead renowned for posting bullshit claimed if you zoomed in on Airforce 2, the reflection on the aircraft showed there was nobody standing there in front of the plane, ergo the image had been doctored and the crowed added in later. That is the only source of the claim.

It's not like people broadcast the images live or anything, or that there's also video evidence from multiple people who were actually there...

When the reason for that is there was a lot of tarmac between the plane and the crowd. But, look, there are people who believe the moon landings were faked because WhEre aRe ThE StaRZ
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9009 on: August 12, 2024, 11:33:19 pm
I wonder how many repugs would like to openly opine that Trump should quit the race like Biden did?


But they never will cause grifters aren't known for bravery. They should have ditched him after Jan 6 but they got worried about being primaried out of office. Just desserts


Karl Rove's racist and christianist dogwhistles worked...too well. Now the tail wags the dog. And that dog don't hunt. :)
Reply #9010 on: Yesterday at 12:36:56 am
I think most Repugs now hope that Trump drops dead on live TV during a rally. Then Vance takes the nomination, Haley becomes his VP pick, and they hope for a massive sympathy vote.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9011 on: Yesterday at 01:43:24 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:36:56 am
I think most Repugs now hope that Trump drops dead on live TV during a rally. Then Vance takes the nomination, Haley becomes his VP pick, and they hope for a massive sympathy vote.

Sort of cushion the impact of orange loss?
Reply #9012 on: Yesterday at 10:54:07 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:36:56 am
I think most Repugs now hope that Trump drops dead on live TV during a rally. Then Vance takes the nomination, Haley becomes his VP pick, and they hope for a massive sympathy vote.

Most? Not sure about that. But their numbers are most likely growing.

But I would guess there is a Trump fatigue setting in on the right. There may be a groundswell of repugs hoping for a Harris landslide to seriously cripple maga's leverage in their party. Trump's return to his old ways is making it very hard for them to plug their noses and pull the lever for Trump. 
Reply #9013 on: Yesterday at 11:44:50 am
Because things are looking cheerful again. :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gQ8MNuYdI-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gQ8MNuYdI-Q</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owvCF5cnkYI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owvCF5cnkYI</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qXFYPOt-p-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qXFYPOt-p-Q</a>
Reply #9014 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 am
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:54:07 am
Most? Not sure about that. But their numbers are most likely growing.

But I would guess there is a Trump fatigue setting in on the right. There may be a groundswell of repugs hoping for a Harris landslide to seriously cripple maga's leverage in their party. Trump's return to his old ways is making it very hard for them to plug their noses and pull the lever for Trump.

When I say "most" I mean the vaguely intelligent ones who have to blather about and back Trump in public - not that absolute batshit cultists like MTG.

But yes, Trump fatigue is now in full swing. Their campaign has turned from a procession to a slog overnight and it's showing. Best analogy I can think of is two old cars that can do about 45-50mph max - that's a fair clip, but then one of the cars pulls over and is replaced by a car that can top out at 120mph and cruise easily at 80mph. That really suddenly shows just how slow the other two cars were going.

Trump's straining to get his campaign up to 55 - but it's more likely to stall or pop a gasket or even go into reverse. He has to hope for a blowout from his opponent.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9015 on: Yesterday at 12:45:47 pm
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9016 on: Yesterday at 02:40:40 pm
these guys give  a great alternative for X mushk Trump interview ..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcJLfN6sf60
Elon Musk BLOWS Big Trump Interview! Trump Can't Form Coherent Sentence! | Bulwark Reacts

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Marc Caputo recap Donald Trump's ranting conversation with sleepy, uninterested Elon Musk


Trump wanted a reset with softball interview, platform from the richest oligarch in the world Musk..does not go well
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-musk-interview-analysis-voice-b2595392.html

Instead of Trumps return to X on Monday (US time) being a triumphant moment, social media users were distracted by the comical-sounding sentences coming from his mouth.

Why does Trump sound like Donald Duck? This lisp thing is distracting, said one X user.

Quipped another: Is it possible because Trump was told that his interview with Elon wasnt being televised that he thought that he could take his dentures out and didnt realise that then we could hear his lisp?

Another X user drew comparisons between Trump and the Looney Tunes character Sylvester the Cat.

Sufferin succotash! Sounds like Trump has a major lisp.

USA Today columnist Rex Huppke said the interview was an unmitigated disaster.

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/news/world/us-news/2024/08/13/musk-trump-interview
Reply #9017 on: Yesterday at 02:45:40 pm
Plus Stock price of DJT is down   $52 in June now $23 .. 5% down yesterday and 4% today as trump starts tweeting on X, interview and Trump campaign adverts on X..
so not great for DJT stock price



https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/djt

Trump Media Reports a $16.4 Million Loss. The Stock Is Down.
https://www.marketwatch.com/articles/trump-media-truth-social-djt-stock-price-earnings-aa688ad4?mod=mw_quote_news
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9018 on: Yesterday at 02:47:07 pm
I just listened to a sample. He's got that old man quaver as well as a lisp -- geriatric Donald Duck running for President.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9019 on: Yesterday at 02:48:25 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 02:45:40 pm
now $23 .. 5% down yesterday and 4% today as trump starts tweeting on X, interview and Trump campaign adverts on X..
so not great for DJT stock price





I bet they both shorted the fuck out of it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9020 on: Yesterday at 03:02:44 pm
Musk seems to have the personality of 3CPO.

I think he's an Alien or an Android.
Reply #9021 on: Yesterday at 03:04:20 pm
I know I'm being pedantic because people want to associate Trump with Donald Duck, but wasn't it Daffy Duck with the lisp? :D
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9022 on: Yesterday at 03:04:39 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:02:44 pm
Musk seems to have the personality of 3CPO.

I think he's an Alien or an Android.

He looks like he's wearing a pre-production Mission Impossible mask.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9023 on: Yesterday at 03:08:58 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:04:39 pm
He looks like he's wearing a pre-production Mission Impossible mask.
Classic Bond villain. Daniel Craig should pop over there and waste the fucker.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9024 on: Yesterday at 03:22:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:48:25 pm
I bet they both shorted the fuck out of it.

Trump does not want to short it (I believe as a major shareholder he has to inform the market before he sells and buys - his family and friends  will probably not follow the rules)  .. he wants it as high as possible into September when he can start selling his millions of shares before the crash into single $ level... once he sells his stock the DJT will be a penny stock and all the white washing will have been done!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9025 on: Yesterday at 03:41:17 pm
  Will Trump link to Epstein get more coverage this week after this!   Some more focus on Epstein could  really turn off  GOP voters.


Former President Donald Trumps campaign flew in a blue Gulfstream jet formerly owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, using it to travel to several campaign fundraisers over the weekend, the Miami Herald has confirmed.

Trump, enroute on his own private plane to a campaign event in Bozeman, Montana last week, unexpectedly landed in Billings because of mechanical problems, a campaign spokeswoman said. He and part of his staff then flew on a small charter to Bozeman for a rally Friday night. The next day, he switched to another larger Gulfstream with a serial number that matches a plane once owned by Epstein, his former neighbor in Palm Beach, the campaign confirmed.


The campaign spokeswoman confirmed that a decal with the words Trump 2024 was placed on Epsteins old plane for the trip

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/article290986070.html

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/epstein-documents-trump.html   
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9026 on: Yesterday at 03:47:57 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 03:41:17 pm

Trump, enroute on his own private plane to a campaign event in Bozeman, Montana last week, unexpectedly landed in Billings because of mechanical problems, a campaign spokeswoman said.

Apparently, the real story is, he still owed the airport from the last time he held a rally there.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9027 on: Yesterday at 03:53:54 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:47:57 pm
Apparently, the real story is, he still owed the airport from the last time he held a rally there.

 :o

hopefully they get their money before teh grifters spend it all
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9028 on: Yesterday at 04:10:51 pm
DejaVu

OLD school GOP RW news blogs ... DrudgeReport even giving a lot of negative news coverage of Trump
https://www.drudgereport.com/

While HuffPost has new report on RogerStone email hacked.. seems that GOP & trump allies are being hacked this time round.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/iran-hacker-roger-stone-donald-trump_n_66bafcd1e4b0f1d232372402

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9029 on: Yesterday at 04:46:06 pm
Anyone think Trump may have had a stroke?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9030 on: Yesterday at 04:54:03 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:46:06 pm
Anyone think Trump may have had a stroke?

hopefully not.. I want him to go to Prison after losing the election and spend 5-7 years in prison..

then a decline in health and financial ruin
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9031 on: Yesterday at 04:58:44 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:04:20 pm
I know I'm being pedantic because people want to associate Trump with Donald Duck, but wasn't it Daffy Duck with the lisp? :D

And sylvester the cat..
Reply #9032 on: Yesterday at 06:55:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TRsLNGEQOf0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TRsLNGEQOf0</a>
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9033 on: Yesterday at 09:04:09 pm
From his official campaign account



Still, NY Times, tell us why Kamala *must* meet with the press.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9034 on: Yesterday at 09:11:03 pm
Elon Must approves of this message.
Reply #9035 on: Yesterday at 09:36:26 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:04:09 pm
From his official campaign account



Still, NY Times, tell us why Kamala *must* meet with the press.

Washington DC under Trump:



Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9036 on: Yesterday at 09:38:39 pm
His right ear seems to have recovered remarkably well. Or were they mixing te footage up on the news.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9037 on: Yesterday at 09:43:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:08:58 pm
Classic Bond villain. Daniel Craig should pop over there and waste the fucker.

If youre a Bond fan, its very much Tomorrow Never Dies territory with Musk fancying himself as some kind of Elliot Carver figure.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9038 on: Today at 12:17:27 am
The United Auto Workers union on Tuesday filed federal labor charges against former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk for threatening to intimidate workers who go on strike.

During Trumps interview on X Monday night with Musk, who is also the principal owner of the social media platform, the pair discussed a potential role for Musk in Trumps administration should he get reelected. Trump called Musk the cutter, and praised Musk for his anti-union stances.

I look at what you do, you walk in and you just say, You want to quit? They go on strike  I wont mention the name of the company  but they go on strike, and you say, Thats okay, youre all gone. Youre all gone. Every one of you is gone, Trump said.

Musk could be heard laughing and replying yeah.

The UAW, which recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, filed separate charges against Trump and Musk Monday to the National Labor Relations Board.

The charges claim the former president and the Tesla CEO had interfered with, restrained or coerced employees who were exercising their right to organize against the company, suggesting he would fire employees engaged in protected concerted activity, including striking.

UAW president Shawn Fain, a harsh Trump critic, has previously called Trump a scab. He praised President Joe Biden for joining a picket line last year when the UAW struck General Motors, Ford and Stellantis all at once. And Fain has repeatedly singled out Tesla, the largest non-union American automaker, as a target for the unions organizing efforts.

When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean, Fain said in a statement. Both Trump and Musk want working class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly. Its disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/13/business/uaw-trump-musk-charges/index.html
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #9039 on: Today at 01:30:17 am


Barron sporting one of Daddy's ties.
