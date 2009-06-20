During Trumps interview on X Monday night with Musk, who is also the principal owner of the social media platform, the pair discussed a potential role for Musk in Trumps administration should he get reelected. Trump called Musk the cutter, and praised Musk for his anti-union stances.I look at what you do, you walk in and you just say, You want to quit? They go on strike  I wont mention the name of the company  but they go on strike, and you say, Thats okay, youre all gone. Youre all gone. Every one of you is gone, Trump said.Musk could be heard laughing and replying yeah.The UAW, which recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, filed separate charges against Trump and Musk Monday to the National Labor Relations Board.The charges claim the former president and the Tesla CEO had interfered with, restrained or coerced employees who were exercising their right to organize against the company, suggesting he would fire employees engaged in protected concerted activity, including striking.UAW president Shawn Fain, a harsh Trump critic, has previously called Trump a scab. He praised President Joe Biden for joining a picket line last year when the UAW struck General Motors, Ford and Stellantis all at once. And Fain has repeatedly singled out Tesla, the largest non-union American automaker, as a target for the unions organizing efforts.When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean, Fain said in a statement. Both Trump and Musk want working class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly. Its disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns.