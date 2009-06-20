« previous next »
Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8960 on: Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:27:29 pm
CNN's Dana Bash "interviewing" Vance right now -- and she is fucking useless, as fucking usual.

letting him away with spouting bullshit over and over.

Should have been Emily Maitlis
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8961 on: Yesterday at 04:24:51 pm
This is why Trump is doing so well, relatively speaking. He's never called out on shit like this by the main stream media. This is the first I've heard of it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NzcgRhwiZMc&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NzcgRhwiZMc&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8962 on: Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm
He's a fucking mentalist

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8963 on: Yesterday at 08:29:30 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm
He's a fucking mentalist



He knows what he's doing and who he's preaching to. He won't lose the election without causing massive unrest. That said this sort of deranged ranting isn't going to help him win swing voters which is exactly what he needs to do.  He's a desperate and dangerous creep who's spiralling.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8964 on: Yesterday at 08:38:14 pm
I'd like us to return to a society where this shit isn't normalized. It's incredible how much he gets a free pass for. 
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8965 on: Yesterday at 10:00:20 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm
He's a fucking mentalist



Hard to comprehend there are people who would vote for this lunatic to one of the most powerful positions on earth.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8966 on: Yesterday at 11:49:02 pm
He's preaching to the choir on this one though. When he's ranting on TS only his followers see it. And I imagine even a few of them roll their eyes at it.

At this point I imagine most of them simply hate Democrats more than they like Trump. They'd vote for a turnip.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8967 on: Today at 08:21:08 am
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8968 on: Today at 08:27:41 am
You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

Abraham Lincoln



Soon, methinks some of his people won't be able to hold their nose and vote at the same time.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8969 on: Today at 09:00:08 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm
He's a fucking mentalist


CHEATED BUT THEY DIDN'T EXIST CHEATER NOBODY CHEATING ELECTION INTERFERENCE ANYTHING

Sorry Donald, you've lost me now.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8970 on: Today at 09:05:04 am
This wont play well with the undecideds as it has been so easily debunked. Trump is risking them thinking hes taking them for fools. I think the dems have to keep him fixated on crowd size because he cant help himself and it makes him sound like a lunatic.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8971 on: Today at 09:13:47 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:05:04 am
This wont play well with the undecideds as it has been so easily debunked. Trump is risking them thinking hes taking them for fools. I think the dems have to keep him fixated on crowd size because he cant help himself and it makes him sound like a lunatic.
His diehards will believe it - they'll possibly believe anything.  They'll think that there's been hundreds of faked AI videos from slightly different perspectives and with moments of individuality (e.g. someone turning their phone onto themselves for a few seconds).  "It's easily done.  Have you seen the new Deadpool movie?"

You're right though that surely people closer to the middle ground will start to question his other bold statements if he can be so wrong on something like this.  I bet his election team are desperate for him to hand control of his social media accounts to them.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8972 on: Today at 09:35:37 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:13:47 am
His diehards will believe it - they'll possibly believe anything.  They'll think that there's been hundreds of faked AI videos from slightly different perspectives and with moments of individuality (e.g. someone turning their phone onto themselves for a few seconds).  "It's easily done.  Have you seen the new Deadpool movie?"

You're right though that surely people closer to the middle ground will start to question his other bold statements if he can be so wrong on something like this.  I bet his election team are desperate for him to hand control of his social media accounts to them.

Social media platforms are yesterdays stuff, cryptocoin is where its at.  Sounds legit and safeguarded with regards to investors money.

https://coingape.com/eric-trump-says-a-big-crypto-announcement-is-coming/
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8973 on: Today at 09:56:19 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:13:47 am
His diehards will believe it - they'll possibly believe anything.  They'll think that there's been hundreds of faked AI videos from slightly different perspectives and with moments of individuality (e.g. someone turning their phone onto themselves for a few seconds).  "It's easily done.  Have you seen the new Deadpool movie?"

You're right though that surely people closer to the middle ground will start to question his other bold statements if he can be so wrong on something like this.  I bet his election team are desperate for him to hand control of his social media accounts to them.

In a way it's good. If they try and storm the Capitol again, this time the law enforcement agencies will be more than ready for them.

That'll be a few stupid people exiting the gene pool and a few more that need locking up and (hopefully) councilling can get the help they need.

I've see a few videos on people that got jailed for the last one that came to their senses while inside and realised they'd been had.

Like idiots rioting in this country, I have a lot of sympathy for those that have been dragged into the rabbit hole - they didn't fall in - they have been coerced, conned and lured.

I think we're all guilty of thinking we're average - we all think that people can reason and laugh at lies and bullshit. But some people can't. Echo chambers don't help. We should be sorry that people are getting abused and misused in this way. It's like a club - they love to be included and respected and be seen to make a difference. But any club run by grifters and conmen are always going to never cater for those running their errands in the long run.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8974 on: Today at 10:48:33 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:35:37 am
Social media platforms are yesterdays stuff, cryptocoin is where its at.  Sounds legit and safeguarded with regards to investors money.

https://coingape.com/eric-trump-says-a-big-crypto-announcement-is-coming/

Quote
"I'm laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the bitcoin superpower of the world," - Donald J Trump (August 2024)

@realDonaldTrump
I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity.... - July 2019
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8975 on: Today at 11:21:23 am
One of these days his dementia will kick in on air...and the curtain will drop.

https://youtu.be/su3qmvCkvtE?si=1estUrfcV6p1tVn-
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8976 on: Today at 11:28:53 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:05:04 am
This wont play well with the undecideds as it has been so easily debunked. Trump is risking them thinking hes taking them for fools. I think the dems have to keep him fixated on crowd size because he cant help himself and it makes him sound like a lunatic.

It's right out of his 2020 playbook to be honest.

"I SAW SOMEONE SAY SOMETHING WHO TOLD ME THAT SOMEONE SAW THAT THEY SAID THEY SAW TWO PEOPLE LOADING BOXES IN A VAN FULL OF BALLOTS AND THE BOXES MIGHT HAVE HAD BALLOTS IN AND THEY DROVE IT TO THE RIVER AND THREW THE BOXES INTHE RIVER THEN EMPTIED THE BOXESINTOTHERIVER AND THE AI MANIPULATION PROVEDTHE BOXES WeRE sTOLen BeCAUSe tHEY SHOWED tHE MiRRor reFLECtiON Lea#vING AIrPOOORT AnD ITWA SSTOLEN FRoM ME AND LIfE IS SOUNFAIRRRRR PleASE LoVe me dAD COVEFE!!!!"
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8977 on: Today at 11:40:15 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:56:19 am
In a way it's good. If they try and storm the Capitol again, this time the law enforcement agencies will be more than ready for them.

That'll be a few stupid people exiting the gene pool and a few more that need locking up and (hopefully) councilling can get the help they need.

I've see a few videos on people that got jailed for the last one that came to their senses while inside and realised they'd been had.

Like idiots rioting in this country, I have a lot of sympathy for those that have been dragged into the rabbit hole - they didn't fall in - they have been coerced, conned and lured.

I think we're all guilty of thinking we're average - we all think that people can reason and laugh at lies and bullshit. But some people can't. Echo chambers don't help. We should be sorry that people are getting abused and misused in this way. It's like a club - they love to be included and respected and be seen to make a difference. But any club run by grifters and conmen are always going to never cater for those running their errands in the long run.


We don't need another Capitol riot, and Kamala doesn't need to assume the presidency off the back of what the right wing media would spin as a massacre of martyrs. Trump isn't president this time around, so if Harris wins, it will be a transfer of power from one Democrat President to another; and as President of the Senate, Harris will be presiding over the EC certification of her own electoral win.

Let's see if Ted Cruz has the balls to try and slow the vote down when he's got the President Elect staring him down in the chamber.

Still, we have a LONG way before we get to that point. But if we do get to that point, Trump will be nowhere near Washington DC. He'll be hiding in Florida throwing cheeseburgers at the walls. Nobody's rioting for a two time loser - but we have to get there first.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8978 on: Today at 12:04:10 pm
BTC breaks down Trump's crowd size brainfart.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1XEi3iTqAA8&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1XEi3iTqAA8&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8979 on: Today at 02:41:33 pm
Is anyone staying up to midnight to watch the Trump and Musk discussion?  I think it will be grimly entertaining but it's a bit late for me and I don't want to provide any traffic to X.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8980 on: Today at 02:51:34 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:41:33 pm
Is anyone staying up to midnight to watch the Trump and Musk discussion? .

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8981 on: Today at 03:30:46 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:41:33 pm
Is anyone staying up to midnight to watch the Trump and Musk discussion?  I think it will be grimly entertaining but it's a bit late for me and I don't want to provide any traffic to X.


You would have to strap me down, could not think of anything less entertaining & I am including Everton in that.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8982 on: Today at 03:45:23 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:30:46 pm

You would have to strap me down, could not think of anything less entertaining & I am including Everton in that.
You think?  Two self-obsessed egomaniacs talking around each other, what's not to love?

It definitely has the potential to go off track as both lack even the most basic self awareness.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8983 on: Today at 03:50:52 pm
There's only 1 brain in the room.

Trump's tongue will be down Elon's trousers from the off.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8984 on: Today at 03:56:16 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:13:47 am
His diehards will believe it - they'll possibly believe anything.  They'll think that there's been hundreds of faked AI videos from slightly different perspectives and with moments of individuality (e.g. someone turning their phone onto themselves for a few seconds).  "It's easily done.  Have you seen the new Deadpool movie?"

You're right though that surely people closer to the middle ground will start to question his other bold statements if he can be so wrong on something like this.  I bet his election team are desperate for him to hand control of his social media accounts to them.

They do believe it. I've got a mate that lives in Texas and he's a mad Trumpian. First I heard about it was him ranting about it on Facebook :D
