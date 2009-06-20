His diehards will believe it - they'll possibly believe anything. They'll think that there's been hundreds of faked AI videos from slightly different perspectives and with moments of individuality (e.g. someone turning their phone onto themselves for a few seconds). "It's easily done. Have you seen the new Deadpool movie?"



You're right though that surely people closer to the middle ground will start to question his other bold statements if he can be so wrong on something like this. I bet his election team are desperate for him to hand control of his social media accounts to them.



In a way it's good. If they try and storm the Capitol again, this time the law enforcement agencies will be more than ready for them.That'll be a few stupid people exiting the gene pool and a few more that need locking up and (hopefully) councilling can get the help they need.I've see a few videos on people that got jailed for the last one that came to their senses while inside and realised they'd been had.Like idiots rioting in this country, I have a lot of sympathy for those that have been dragged into the rabbit hole - they didn't fall in - they have been coerced, conned and lured.I think we're all guilty of thinking we're average - we all think that people can reason and laugh at lies and bullshit. But some people can't. Echo chambers don't help. We should be sorry that people are getting abused and misused in this way. It's like a club - they love to be included and respected and be seen to make a difference. But any club run by grifters and conmen are always going to never cater for those running their errands in the long run.